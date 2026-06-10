Political Typology
The political typology uses survey data to classify the American public into nine political groups based on responses to 30 questions about their political values and beliefs. The goal of this long-standing project is to go beyond people’s partisan leanings or vote choices and provide a deeper understanding of the American political landscape. This is the ninth version of the political typology.
Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
Our typology sorts the public into nine groups based on their political and cultural values, not their party – painting a picture of American politics with far more than two colors.