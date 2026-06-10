Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research

Steven Shepard, Associate Director, Political Research

Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher

Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher

Gabe Borelli, Research Associate

Andrew Daniller, Research Associate

Andy Cerda, Research Analyst

Shanay Gracia, Research Analyst

Ted Van Green, Research Analyst

Methodology

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager

DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

Seth Rubenstein, Head of Engineering

Christopher Baronavski, Lead Engineer – Editorial Content

Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer

Robert Hampton, User Experience Specialist

Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Claire Dannenbaum, Associate Social Media Editor

Jess Ludwig, Head of Product Management

Shannon Greenwood, former Digital Production Manager

Alissa Scheller, former Senior Information Graphics Designer

We appreciate the contributions of Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor at Pew Research Center, who gave valuable feedback on this project. Illustrations by Allie Sullberg.