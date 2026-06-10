Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Political Typology

  • Report

|

Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology

Acknowledgments

By , , , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
  2. No Apologies Right
  3. Faith First Conservatives
  4. Unconventional Right
  5. Pragmatic and Polite Right
  6. Tuned-Out Middle
  7. Order and Opportunity Left
  8. Left-Out Left
  9. Loyal Liberals
  10. Leftward Progressives
  11. How the political typology groups feel about the Republican and Democratic parties
  12. How voting, political participation and news sources differ across political typology groups
  13. How foreign policy values and issues cut across the political typology groups
  14. The political typology illustrates gaps in political values by age, race and ethnicity
  15. Acknowledgments
  16. Appendix A: Survey Methodology
  17. Appendix B: Typology group creation and analysis
  18. Appendix C: The history of the political typology

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research
Steven Shepard, Associate Director, Political Research
Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Gabe Borelli, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Andy Cerda, Research Analyst
Shanay Gracia, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst

Methodology

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Seth Rubenstein, Head of Engineering
Christopher Baronavski, Lead Engineer – Editorial Content
Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer
Robert Hampton, User Experience Specialist
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach
Claire Dannenbaum, Associate Social Media Editor
Jess Ludwig, Head of Product Management
Shannon Greenwood, former Digital Production Manager
Alissa Scheller, former Senior Information Graphics Designer

We appreciate the contributions of Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor at Pew Research Center, who gave valuable feedback on this project. Illustrations by Allie Sullberg.

Next: Appendix A: Survey Methodology
← Prev Page
1131415161718
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
  2. No Apologies Right
  3. Faith First Conservatives
  4. Unconventional Right
  5. Pragmatic and Polite Right
  6. Tuned-Out Middle
  7. Order and Opportunity Left
  8. Left-Out Left
  9. Loyal Liberals
  10. Leftward Progressives
  11. How the political typology groups feel about the Republican and Democratic parties
  12. How voting, political participation and news sources differ across political typology groups
  13. How foreign policy values and issues cut across the political typology groups
  14. The political typology illustrates gaps in political values by age, race and ethnicity
  15. Acknowledgments
  16. Appendix A: Survey Methodology
  17. Appendix B: Typology group creation and analysis
  18. Appendix C: The history of the political typology