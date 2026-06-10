Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research
Steven Shepard, Associate Director, Political Research
Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Gabe Borelli, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Andy Cerda, Research Analyst
Shanay Gracia, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst
Methodology
Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Graphic design and web publishing
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Seth Rubenstein, Head of Engineering
Christopher Baronavski, Lead Engineer – Editorial Content
Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer
Robert Hampton, User Experience Specialist
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach
Claire Dannenbaum, Associate Social Media Editor
Jess Ludwig, Head of Product Management
Shannon Greenwood, former Digital Production Manager
Alissa Scheller, former Senior Information Graphics Designer
We appreciate the contributions of Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor at Pew Research Center, who gave valuable feedback on this project. Illustrations by Allie Sullberg.