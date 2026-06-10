About this research This Pew Research Center study goes beyond Americans’ partisan attachments and vote choices to explore the values and attitudes that underlie the political landscape and the Republican and Democratic parties. We did this by creating a political typology, which classifies the public into nine groups based on their responses to 30 questions about government, economics, immigration, elected officials and other topics. To learn more about this project, jump to “About the political typology.” Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ political values and attitudes, and their views on politics more broadly, for decades. This is the ninth version of the political typology; the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,357 U.S. adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. We then used a statistical technique called cluster analysis to divide people into nine groups. (For more on the process of dividing people into groups and surveys used for analysis, jump to Appendix B.) Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

As their name suggests, Leftward Progressives hold progressive views across nearly every issue area. Deeply supportive of expanding government services and the social safety net, they overwhelmingly support legal abortion and rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. This majority White group is deeply concerned about racial and ethnic discrimination in U.S. society.

Allie Sullberg

Leftward Progressives are one of nine groups in Pew Research Center’s 2026 Political Typology. To learn more about the typology, start with the overview. To find which group is your best fit, take the quiz.

Leftward Progressives stand out for the strength and intensity of their views. For example, while most Democratic-oriented typology groups are generally concerned about economic inequality, Leftward Progressives are the most concerned about it and the most supportive of changes to address it. And their support for expanding government services often goes beyond where others who support the Democratic Party stand.

They are the staunchest critics of the Trump administration. Barely any (fewer than 1%) voted for Donald Trump in 2024. They almost universally disapprove of his performance on every issue and rate him negatively on every personal trait. They’re the most likely group to say it’s important for Democratic elected officials to “push back” on Trump, and the least likely to say it’s important for Democrats to find common ground where they can work with the administration.

Leftward Progressives are:

Overwhelmingly Democratic in their orientation, but not very satisfied with the Democratic Party. Just two-in-ten say there are often political candidates who share their views, and they feel less warmly toward the party than Loyal Liberals.

Just two-in-ten say there are often political candidates who share their views, and they feel less warmly toward the party than Loyal Liberals. Younger and online. About eight-in-ten (79%) are under age 50, making them by far the youngest typology group. And 61% say they’re online almost constantly.

About eight-in-ten (79%) are under age 50, making them by far the youngest typology group. And 61% say they’re online almost constantly. Largely religiously unaffiliated, with 63% saying they are atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” and very few (6%) saying they attend religious services weekly or more often.

with 63% saying they are atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” and very few (6%) saying they attend religious services weekly or more often. Majority White (67%). Another 13% are Hispanic, 7% are Black and 6% are Asian.

(67%). Another 13% are Hispanic, 7% are Black and 6% are Asian. Highest share LGBTQ group in the typology: 36% of Leftward Progressives identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer. By comparison, no more than 15% of adults in any other group identify as LGBTQ.

What is the political typology? Pew Research Center’s political typology divides the American public into nine political groups based on responses to 30 questions about people’s social and political values and beliefs. The goal of this long-standing project is to go beyond partisan leanings or vote choices to provide a deeper understanding of the American political landscape. This is the ninth version of the political typology – the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago. These questions were asked in a survey of 10,357 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, using Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel – a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. For more on the cluster analysis process used to create the groups, the questions used, and how we look at data across multiple surveys, visit Appendix B. Take the typology quiz to find out which political typology group you fit into.

Political affiliation, voting and engagement

Leftward Progressives’ partisan affiliation % who are … Note: Not shown in the chart are the less than 1% of Leftward Progressives who identify as either strong or not strong Republicans. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Leftward Progressives’ partisan affiliation % who are … Strong Dem Not strong Dem Lean Dem No Lean Lean Rep Not strong Rep Strong Rep Leftward Progressives 27% 28% 40% 3% 1% <1% <1% Download data as .csv Note: Not shown in the chart are the less than 1% of Leftward Progressives who identify as either strong or not strong Republicans. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Nearly all Leftward Progressives (96%) are Democrats or independents who lean toward the Democratic Party. But that includes a large share (40%) who identify as independent or “something else” and say they lean Democratic when asked to choose between the two major parties.

They overwhelmingly describe their political views as liberal (83%), including half who say they are very liberal.

Leftward Progressives tend to be politically engaged:

82% follow what’s going on with government at least some of the time.

70% voted in the 2024 presidential election, and nearly all of those who turned out supported Kamala Harris (97%).

76% say it really matters who wins control of Congress in the 2026 elections.

Key attitudes and beliefs

Leftward Progressives see the economic system as unfair and want the government to provide greater benefits to more Americans. About half of Americans overall (51%) say the U.S. economic system is not too or not at all fair, and that number peaks at 92% among Leftward Progressives. Across many measures, they are more likely than other groups – even other deeply Democratic groups – to back an expansive social safety net.

Leftward Progressives: Very liberal on nearly all issues, and most wish there were more parties in the U.S. % who say … Leftward Progressives Loyal Liberals Left-Out Left Order and Opportunity Left Tuned-Out Middle Pragmatic and Polite Right Unconventional Right Faith First Conservatives No Apologies Right The economic system in this country is not fair Social Security benefits should be expanded U.S. efforts to solve problems around the world usually make things worse Abortion should be legal in all or most cases





Extremely/very comfortable with transgender athletes competing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth They often wish there were more political parties to choose from





Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Leftward Progressives: Very liberal on nearly all issues, and most wish there were more parties in the U.S. % who say … Typology group The economic system in this country is not too/not at all fair Social Security should cover more people with greater benefits U.S. efforts around the world usually end up making things worse Abortion should be legal in all or most cases Extremely/very comfortable with transgender athletes competing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth They wish there were more political parties to choose from in this country Leftward Progressives 92% 78% 79% 98% 77% 70% Loyal Liberals 77% 51% 50% 95% 28% 50% Left-Out Left 81% 62% 71% 83% 8% 55% Order and Opportunity Left 60% 58% 53% 70% 7% 33% Tuned-Out Middle 42% 47% 46% 49% 20% 24% Pragmatic and Polite Right 37% 32% 33% 51% 3% 29% Unconventional Right 34% 31% 29% 56% 2% 35% Faith First Conservatives 24% 25% 24% 16% 1% 25% No Apologies Right 16% 14% 23% 26% 1% 27% Download data as .csv Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Leftward Progressives do not see U.S. foreign policy as solving global problems. Most (79%) say U.S. efforts to solve problems around the world are making things worse, while the public overall is roughly split between seeing U.S. efforts as making things better or worse.

Leftward Progressives hold particularly progressive stances on gender identity and transgender rights. Majorities among Leftward Progressives (92%) and Loyal Liberals (69%) say they are extremely or very comfortable with people using the pronouns “they/them” instead of “he” or “she,” and wide majorities in both groups say someone’s gender can be different than their sex at birth. But there is more divergence between the two groups when it comes to transgender athletes competing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth: Most Leftward Progressives (77%) are very comfortable with this, while a far smaller share (28%) of Loyal Liberals say the same.

Leftward Progressives want more political choices in the U.S., having the highest share (70%) who say they wish there were more political parties to choose from.

Democratic socialism and critique of billionaires

Leftward Progressives’ economic populist views extend to their support for democratic socialist political leaders and views about corporate profits and billionaires.

Leftward Progressives like ‘democratic socialist’ leaders and say billionaires are bad for the country % who say … Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Leftward Progressives like ‘democratic socialist’ leaders and say billionaires are bad for the country % who say … Leftward Progressives Loyal Liberals Left-Out Left Order & Opportunity Left Tuned-Out Middle Pragmatic & Polite Right Unconventional Right Faith First Conservatives No Apologies Right General public They like political leaders who identify as democratic socialists 66% 53% 22% 11% 15% 4% 4% 1% 1% 17% It’s bad for the country that some people have personal fortunes of a billion dollars or more 82% 61% 46% 24% 31% 15% 16% 10% 4% 30% Download data as .csv Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About two-thirds (66%) say they like politicians who identify as democratic socialists – a far higher share than for any other group. Loyal Liberals are the next-highest group (53% say this). Overall, 17% of Americans say they like politicians who adopt the label.

About eight-in-ten Leftward Progressives (82%) say it is bad for the U.S. that some people have personal fortunes of $1 billion or more. Just 30% of Americans say the same, though a narrower majority of Loyal Liberals (61%) share this view.

They are also the only group in which a majority (63%) says being extremely rich is morally wrong.

Jump to the detailed tables to learn more about Leftward Progressives and the other typology groups.