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Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology

Left-Out Left

Democratic-leaning, with a mix of liberal and moderate views and limited confidence in the parties and the political system

By , , , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
  2. No Apologies Right
  3. Faith First Conservatives
  4. Unconventional Right
  5. Pragmatic and Polite Right
  6. Tuned-Out Middle
  7. Order and Opportunity Left
  8. Left-Out Left
  9. Loyal Liberals
  10. Leftward Progressives
  11. How the political typology groups feel about the Republican and Democratic parties
  12. How voting, political participation and news sources differ across political typology groups
  13. How foreign policy values and issues cut across the political typology groups
  14. The political typology illustrates gaps in political values by age, race and ethnicity
  15. Acknowledgments
  16. Appendix A: Survey Methodology
  17. Appendix B: Typology group creation and analysis
  18. Appendix C: The history of the political typology
About this research

This Pew Research Center study goes beyond Americans’ partisan attachments and vote choices to explore the values and attitudes that underlie the political landscape and the Republican and Democratic parties. We did this by creating a political typology, which classifies the public into nine groups based on their responses to 30 questions about government, economics, immigration, elected officials and other topics. To learn more about this project, jump to “About the political typology.”

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ political values and attitudes, and their views on politics more broadly, for decades. This is the ninth version of the political typology; the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 10,357 U.S. adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. We then used a statistical technique called cluster analysis to divide people into nine groups. (For more on the process of dividing people into groups and surveys used for analysis, jump to Appendix B.)

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Left-Out Left are a Democratic-oriented group marked by low expectations of the political system and a feeling that they are not well-represented. They largely doubt that political action will meaningfully improve their lives. And while they like the Democratic Party considerably more than the Republican Party, their evaluations of Democrats are lukewarm at best.

Allie Sullberg

Left-Out Left are one of nine groups in Pew Research Center’s 2026 Political Typology. To learn more about the typology, start with the overview. To find which group is your best fit, take the quiz

Left-Out Left are liberal in their orientation toward the role of government in supporting social welfare. They say the government has a responsibility to ensure that Americans have healthcare coverage, adequate income in retirement and a high-quality K-12 education. They also have doubts about the fairness of the economic system and the power and profits of large corporations.

They hold left-leaning, though somewhat moderate, views on gender and sexuality. They are broadly accepting of same-sex marriage and have fairly progressive views on gender roles – but they hold these views much less strongly than groups to their left. Their views are more mixed when it comes to gender identity. Most are at least somewhat comfortable with people using pronouns like “they” rather than “he” or “she” to describe themselves, but a clear majority have reservations about transgender athletes competing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth.

Left-Out Left are:

  • Relatively young – 74% are younger than 50. 
  • Racially and ethnically diverse – 46% are White, 25% are Hispanic, 14% are Black and 7% are Asian.
  • Largely working class – 65% describe themselves as working class, and 70% do not have a bachelor’s degree.
  • Deeply skeptical and disaffected – 78% lack confidence in the future of the political system in the country.
What is the political typology?

Pew Research Center’s political typology divides the American public into nine political groups based on responses to 30 questions about people’s social and political values and beliefs.

The goal of this long-standing project is to go beyond partisan leanings or vote choices to provide a deeper understanding of the American political landscape. This is the ninth version of the political typology – the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago.

These questions were asked in a survey of 10,357 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, using Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel – a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults.

For more on the cluster analysis process used to create the groups, the questions used, and how we look at data across multiple surveys, visit Appendix B.

Take the typology quiz to find out which political typology group you fit into.

Political affiliation, voting and engagement

Though Left-Out Left have a clear Democratic tilt, most are not strongly tied to the Democratic Party. More than three-in-ten (36%) identify as Democrats, and 38% are independents who lean toward the Democratic Party. An additional 12% are independents who lean toward the GOP, but very few (3%) identify as Republicans. About one-in-ten do not lean toward either party (11%).

Left-Out Left’s partisan affiliation
% who are …
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Left-Out Left’s partisan affiliation
% who are …
Strong DemNot strong DemLean DemNo LeanLean RepNot strong RepStrong Rep
Left-Out Left15%20%38%11%12%1%2%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A majority describe themselves as moderate (55%), with an additional 33% identifying as liberal.

Many have unfavorable views of both parties (42%). But they have more intensely negative views of the GOP than the Democrats (74% give Republicans a “cold” rating on a feeling thermometer, while 35% say the same of Democrats).

Left-Out Left are generally less politically engaged:

  • 42% voted in the 2024 presidential election. Of those who voted, most supported Kamala Harris (83%).
  • Just 18% say they follow what’s going on in politics most of the time (a third of Americans overall say this).
  • 59% say it really matters which party wins control of Congress in the 2026 elections, on par with the 60% of the public overall that says this.

Key attitudes and beliefs

Left-Out Left are downbeat about the state of politics today. More than half wish there were more political parties to choose from, and 57% say the country can’t solve many of its problems.

Left-Out Left: A politically disillusioned group who are center-left on economic issues but more moderate on social issues
% who say …
Leftward Progressives
Loyal Liberals
Left-Out Left
Order and Opportunity Left
Tuned-Out Middle
Pragmatic and Polite Right
Unconventional Right
Faith First Conservatives
No Apologies Right
Chart

This country can’t solve many of its important problems

Chart

They have confidence in the police to act in the public’s best interest

Chart

Abortion should be legal in all or most cases

Chart

They favor keeping large numbers of immigrants in detention centers while their cases are decided

Chart

They are bothered a lot by the feeling wealthy people don’t pay their fair share in federal taxes

Chart

Someone can be a man or a woman even if that is different from their sex at birth

Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 20-26 and Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Left-Out Left: A politically disillusioned group who are center-left on economic issues but more moderate on social issues
% who say …
Typology groupThis country can’t solve many of its important problemsThey have confidence in the police to act in the public’s best interestAbortion should be legal in all or most casesThey favor keeping large numbers of immigrants in detention centers while their cases are decidedThey are bothered a lot by the feeling wealthy people don’t pay their fair share in federal taxesSomeone can be a man or a woman even if that is different from their sex at birth
Leftward Progressives53%29%98%1%92%96%
Loyal Liberals40%66%95%3%91%83%
Left-Out Left57%49%83%12%78%45%
Order and Opportunity Left37%70%70%19%69%27%
Tuned-Out Middle40%67%49%34%50%28%
Pragmatic and Polite Right38%85%51%33%61%15%
Unconventional Right31%79%56%54%48%11%
Faith First Right20%86%16%73%35%2%
No Apologies Conservatives13%87%26%86%21%1%
Download data as .csv
Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 20-26 and Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Many express concerns about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes, and a sizable share hold negative views of billionaires (46% say they are bad for the country).

Left-Out Left have moderate, and nuanced, views on immigration policy. Roughly four-in-ten (38%) view border security as extremely or very important for the United States. A majority think there should be a path to legal status for most immigrants in the country illegally, and they do not support many of the restrictive immigration policies of the current administration.

Left out and left behind

Left-Out Left feel left out of the political system
% who say …
Chart
Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Left-Out Left feel left out of the political system
% who say …
Leftward ProgressivesLoyal LiberalsLeft-Out LeftOrder & Opportunity LeftTuned-Out MiddlePragmatic & Polite RightUnconventional RightFaith First ConservativesNo Apologies RightGeneral public
In recent elections, there has been a candidate who shares their views at least sometimes70%85%53%71%77%71%73%76%82%73%
Voting gives people like them some say about how government runs things67%78%43%58%48%63%48%69%71%60%
Download data as .csv
Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

By several measures, Left-Out Left feel on the outskirts of politics.

They are far less likely than those in other groups to say there has been a candidate who shares their views in recent elections: 53% say this, compared with at least 70% of those in other groups.

And they are the only group in which fewer than half say voting gives people like them a say in how government runs things.

More broadly, people in this group are highly skeptical of politicians. Three-quarters say few or no elected officials ran to serve the public – the highest of any typology group. They also doubt that many officials actually ran to address issues that they care about, while saying all or most ran to make a lot of money.

Jump to the detailed tables to learn more about Left Out Left and the other typology groups.

Next: Loyal Liberals
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Table of Contents

  1. Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
  2. No Apologies Right
  3. Faith First Conservatives
  4. Unconventional Right
  5. Pragmatic and Polite Right
  6. Tuned-Out Middle
  7. Order and Opportunity Left
  8. Left-Out Left
  9. Loyal Liberals
  10. Leftward Progressives
  11. How the political typology groups feel about the Republican and Democratic parties
  12. How voting, political participation and news sources differ across political typology groups
  13. How foreign policy values and issues cut across the political typology groups
  14. The political typology illustrates gaps in political values by age, race and ethnicity
  15. Acknowledgments
  16. Appendix A: Survey Methodology
  17. Appendix B: Typology group creation and analysis
  18. Appendix C: The history of the political typology