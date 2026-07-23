Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center

Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center
  2. Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative
  3. Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics
  4. Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
  5. How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump
  6. Appendix: Additional charts
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology

This is part of a larger report on Americans and the 2026 midterm elections.

Several months ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats hold a 6 percentage point edge over Republicans among registered voters on the generic ballot for Congress (43% vs. 37%). Two-in-ten voters say they are not sure (14%) or support another candidate (5%).

Midterm voting intentions by race, age and education
% of registered voters who say that if the election were held today, they would vote for the __ for U.S. House of Representatives in their district
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Based on registered voters. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Midterm voting intentions by race, age and education
% of registered voters who say that if the election were held today, they would vote for the __ for U.S. House of Representatives in their district
groupDem candidateRep candidateAnother candidateNot sureNET Another candidate/Not sure
All RVsall433751420
Mengender414261118
Womengender453341721
Whiterace/ethnicity364651318
Hispanicrace/ethnicity492661824
Blackrace/ethnicity688101525
Asian*race/ethnicity562161623
Ages 18-29age472492029
30-49age423571522
50-64age394431316
65+age444151115
Postgradeducation59293811
College gradeducation483561016
Some collegeeducation423961419
HS or lesseducation314162128
Rep/Lean ReppartyR37941518
RepublicanpartyR290<189
Lean ReppartyR558102838
Dem/Lean DempartyD8625712
DemocratpartyD931156
Lean DempartyD752111223
Ind/OtherpartyI3724122638
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Based on registered voters. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Differences in preferences across demographic groups follow patterns that are similar to other recent elections.

This is an early look at voters’ views. With congressional primaries still ongoing and several months to go until the general election, preferences can change. And turnout in midterm elections tends to be relatively low – much lower than in presidential elections – so the subset of people who actually cast ballots may look different from all registered voters.

Candidate preferences by race and ethnicity

As has been the case in the past several elections, White registered voters say they would choose the Republican congressional candidate over the Democratic candidate if the election were held today (46% vs. 36%).

Among Hispanic voters, 49% say they would vote for the Democratic candidate, 26% for the Republican and 24% say they are not sure (18%) or support another candidate (6%).

Hispanic voters have supported Democrats by sizable margins in the last several midterm elections, and in presidential elections prior to 2024 – but Hispanic voters in the 2024 presidential election were nearly evenly split in their vote preference.

Black voters support Democratic candidates over Republicans by a wide margin in the current survey: 68% vs. 8%, with 25% saying they are not sure or would support another candidate.

Democratic candidates also hold an advantage among Asian voters – 56% vs. 21% who would vote for a GOP candidate. Asian voters have supported Democratic candidates by sizable margins in recent years.

Candidate preferences by age

In recent midterm and presidential elections, voters under 50 have preferred Democratic candidates over Republican ones – though the size of the Democratic advantage has fluctuated. Voters 50 and older have tended to prefer Republican candidates, though that edge has also shifted.

Today, registered voters under 30 prefer a Democrat for Congress over a Republican by nearly two-to-one (47% vs. 24%). These voters are also far more likely than older adults to say they prefer another candidate or are not sure who they will support in November.

Voters 30 to 49 also prefer Democratic candidates by 42% to 35%. While in most recent elections voters in this age group have tended to back Democratic candidates, those who turned out in the 2024 presidential election split their votes about evenly between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Among those 50 to 64, 44% prefer a Republican candidate, while 39% prefer a Democratic candidate.

Candidate preferences by education

Paralleling patterns in partisan identification, college graduates are much more likely than those without a bachelor’s degree to back Democratic candidates.

By about two-to-one, those with a graduate degree prefer Democratic candidates over Republicans (59% to 29%). By a more modest margin, those with a bachelor’s degree but without a higher degree also back Democrats (48% to 35%).

Voters with some college experience are roughly divided in their preferences (42% prefer Democrats, 39% prefer Republicans), while those with no college experience prefer Republican candidates (41% to 31%).

Candidate preferences by party identification

Very few voters who identify with – or lean toward – one of the two major parties say they would vote for the other party’s congressional candidate if the election were held today. But Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say they aren’t sure.

  • 79% of Republicans and Republican leaners say they would support the Republican candidate, compared with 3% for the Democrat, 4% for another candidate and 15% who are not sure.
  • 86% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say they’d pick the Democrat, while 2% would choose the Republican, 5% another candidate and 7% aren’t sure.

Overall, those who identify as independents or with another party are more likely to say they are “not sure” about their choice for Congress than those who identify as Republicans or Democrats. 

But most independents lean to a party, and Republican leaners are currently more than twice as likely to say they are not sure about their vote preference than their Democratic-leaning counterparts (28% vs. 12%).

As a result:

  • Republican candidates enjoy a 53 percentage point edge over Democratic candidates among Republican leaners (58% support GOP candidates, 5% support Democrats, 10% back other candidates and 28% say they are not sure).
  • Democratic candidates enjoy a far wider 73-point edge over Republican candidates among Democratic leaners (75% support Democratic candidates, 2% support Republicans, 11% back others and 12% aren’t sure).

This difference in the preferences of leaners is the primary driver of Democratic candidates’ 13-point advantage among all voters who identify as independent or with another party. 

For more information on groups’ congressional vote preferences, please refer to the detailed tables.

Next: Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
← Prev Page
1234568
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center
  2. Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative
  3. Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics
  4. Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
  5. How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump
  6. Appendix: Additional charts
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology