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As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center

Appendix: Additional charts

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center
  2. Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative
  3. Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics
  4. Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
  5. How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump
  6. Appendix: Additional charts
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
Republican Party advantage on immigration narrows as public is divided over which party they agree with more on economic issues
% who say they agree with the __ on the following policy issues

Policies to deal with
the budget deficit

Chart

Policies related to the use of military force

Chart

Policies to deal with crime

Chart

Policies to deal with the economy

Chart

Healthcare policy

Chart

Abortion policy

Chart

Policies related to the environment and climate

Chart

Policies to do with AI

Chart

Education policy

Chart

Foreign policy

Chart

Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgender

Chart

Immigration policy

Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republican Party advantage on immigration narrows as public is divided over which party they agree with more on economic issues
% who say they agree with the __ on the following policy issues
Response5/1/168/1/191/1/227/1/226/1/239/1/257/1/26
Policies to deal with the budget deficitAgree with Rep Party NET32363331
Policies to deal with the budget deficitAgree with Dem Party NET35282933
Policies to deal with the budget deficitNeither party29343733
Policies related to the use of military forceAgree with Rep Party NET36
Policies related to the use of military forceAgree with Dem Party NET35
Policies related to the use of military forceNeither party27
Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgenderAgree with Rep Party NET24293534
Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgenderAgree with Dem Party NET44373737
Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgenderNeither party31332627
Policies to deal with crimeAgree with Rep Party NET37404543
Policies to deal with crimeAgree with Dem Party NET32302829
Policies to deal with crimeNeither party29282625
Policies to deal with the economyAgree with Rep Party NET35413740423836
Policies to deal with the economyAgree with Dem Party NET38373533303537
Policies to deal with the economyNeither party24202725262625
Immigration policyAgree with Rep Party NET3638414441
Immigration policyAgree with Dem Party NET3837313536
Immigration policyNeither party2524262021
Healthcare policyAgree with Rep Party NET33322629272928
Healthcare policyAgree with Dem Party NET42454242394242
Healthcare policyNeither party22213027322828
Abortion policyAgree with Rep Party NET27323029313432
Abortion policyAgree with Dem Party NET43424043434142
Abortion policyNeither party27242926252524
Foreign policyAgree with Rep Party NET3735
Foreign policyAgree with Dem Party NET3336
Foreign policyNeither party2828
Policies related to the environment and climateAgree with Rep Party NET3130
Policies related to the environment and climateAgree with Dem Party NET4444
Policies related to the environment and climateNeither party2424
Policies to do with AIAgree with Rep Party NET23
Policies to do with AIAgree with Dem Party NET22
Policies to do with AINeither party51
Education policyAgree with Rep Party NET313332
Education policyAgree with Dem Party NET393741
Education policyNeither party282725
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views of Congress are overwhelmingly unfavorable as Republicans’ views grow more negative
% of have a(n) __ view of Congress
Chart

% who have a favorable view of Congress

Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of Congress are overwhelmingly unfavorable as Republicans’ views grow more negative
% of have a(n) __ view of Congress
DateTotal FavorableTotal UnfavorableRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
8/4/201935642742
1/19/202033652540
8/2/202035633040
4/12/202136612150
1/17/202228701836
8/14/202231662140
4/3/202326722628
7/16/202326722626
12/3/202323742324
7/7/202430683229
4/13/202534644722
8/1/202532654520
7/12/202625723516
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats more likely than Republicans to say they have given ‘a lot’ of thought to midterms, it ‘really matters’ who wins
% of registered voters who …
Chart
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats more likely than Republicans to say they have given ‘a lot’ of thought to midterms, it ‘really matters’ who wins
% of registered voters who …
Date% of registered voters who …Rep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
July 2026Say it really matters which
party wins control of Congress		6070
Aug 2022Say it really matters which
party wins control of Congress		7269
Aug 2018Say it really matters which
party wins control of Congress		6672
July 2026Have given a lot of thought
to the congressional elections		2239
Aug 2022Have given a lot of thought
to the congressional elections		4134
Download data as .csv
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center
  2. Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative
  3. Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics
  4. Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
  5. How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump
  6. Appendix: Additional charts
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology