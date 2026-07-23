Appendix: Additional charts

Republican Party advantage on immigration narrows as public is divided over which party they agree with more on economic issues
% who say they agree with the __ on the following policy issues
Policies to deal with
the budget deficit
Policies related to the use of military force
Policies to deal with crime
Policies to deal with the economy
Healthcare policy
Abortion policy
Policies related to the environment and climate
Policies to do with AI
Education policy
Foreign policy
Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgender
Immigration policy
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republican Party advantage on immigration narrows as public is divided over which party they agree with more on economic issues
% who say they agree with the __ on the following policy issues
|Response
|5/1/16
|8/1/19
|1/1/22
|7/1/22
|6/1/23
|9/1/25
|7/1/26
|Policies to deal with the budget deficit
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|32
|36
|33
|31
|Policies to deal with the budget deficit
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|35
|28
|29
|33
|Policies to deal with the budget deficit
|Neither party
|29
|34
|37
|33
|Policies related to the use of military force
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|36
|Policies related to the use of military force
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|35
|Policies related to the use of military force
|Neither party
|27
|Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgender
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|24
|29
|35
|34
|Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgender
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|44
|37
|37
|37
|Policies related to people who are gay, lesbian or transgender
|Neither party
|31
|33
|26
|27
|Policies to deal with crime
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|37
|40
|45
|43
|Policies to deal with crime
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|32
|30
|28
|29
|Policies to deal with crime
|Neither party
|29
|28
|26
|25
|Policies to deal with the economy
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|35
|41
|37
|40
|42
|38
|36
|Policies to deal with the economy
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|38
|37
|35
|33
|30
|35
|37
|Policies to deal with the economy
|Neither party
|24
|20
|27
|25
|26
|26
|25
|Immigration policy
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|36
|38
|41
|44
|41
|Immigration policy
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|38
|37
|31
|35
|36
|Immigration policy
|Neither party
|25
|24
|26
|20
|21
|Healthcare policy
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|33
|32
|26
|29
|27
|29
|28
|Healthcare policy
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|42
|45
|42
|42
|39
|42
|42
|Healthcare policy
|Neither party
|22
|21
|30
|27
|32
|28
|28
|Abortion policy
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|27
|32
|30
|29
|31
|34
|32
|Abortion policy
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|43
|42
|40
|43
|43
|41
|42
|Abortion policy
|Neither party
|27
|24
|29
|26
|25
|25
|24
|Foreign policy
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|37
|35
|Foreign policy
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|33
|36
|Foreign policy
|Neither party
|28
|28
|Policies related to the environment and climate
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|31
|30
|Policies related to the environment and climate
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|44
|44
|Policies related to the environment and climate
|Neither party
|24
|24
|Policies to do with AI
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|23
|Policies to do with AI
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|22
|Policies to do with AI
|Neither party
|51
|Education policy
|Agree with Rep Party NET
|31
|33
|32
|Education policy
|Agree with Dem Party NET
|39
|37
|41
|Education policy
|Neither party
|28
|27
|25
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of Congress are overwhelmingly unfavorable as Republicans’ views grow more negative
% of have a(n) __ view of Congress
% who have a favorable view of Congress
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of Congress are overwhelmingly unfavorable as Republicans’ views grow more negative
% of have a(n) __ view of Congress
|Date
|Total Favorable
|Total Unfavorable
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|8/4/2019
|35
|64
|27
|42
|1/19/2020
|33
|65
|25
|40
|8/2/2020
|35
|63
|30
|40
|4/12/2021
|36
|61
|21
|50
|1/17/2022
|28
|70
|18
|36
|8/14/2022
|31
|66
|21
|40
|4/3/2023
|26
|72
|26
|28
|7/16/2023
|26
|72
|26
|26
|12/3/2023
|23
|74
|23
|24
|7/7/2024
|30
|68
|32
|29
|4/13/2025
|34
|64
|47
|22
|8/1/2025
|32
|65
|45
|20
|7/12/2026
|25
|72
|35
|16
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats more likely than Republicans to say they have given ‘a lot’ of thought to midterms, it ‘really matters’ who wins
% of registered voters who …
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats more likely than Republicans to say they have given ‘a lot’ of thought to midterms, it ‘really matters’ who wins
% of registered voters who …
|Date
|% of registered voters who …
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|July 2026
|Say it really matters which
party wins control of Congress
|60
|70
|Aug 2022
|Say it really matters which
party wins control of Congress
|72
|69
|Aug 2018
|Say it really matters which
party wins control of Congress
|66
|72
|July 2026
|Have given a lot of thought
to the congressional elections
|22
|39
|Aug 2022
|Have given a lot of thought
to the congressional elections
|41
|34
Note: Based on registered voters.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER