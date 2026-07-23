Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?

This is part of a larger report on Americans and the 2026 midterm elections.

With congressional primaries already underway and the midterm elections coming up this fall, voters in both partisan coalitions are fairly split over whether they are looking for candidates who prioritize seeking common ground with the opposing party or for candidates who would push hard for the policies their voters want.

Divides in both coalitions over whether voters want candidates to focus on ‘pushing hard for policies’ they want – or focus on seeking common ground % of registered voters who say it is more important to them to have a congressional candidate who, if elected, will focus on … Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown. Refer to the topline for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Divides in both coalitions over whether voters want candidates to focus on ‘pushing hard for policies’ they want – or focus on seeking common ground % of registered voters who say it is more important to them to have a congressional candidate who, if elected, will focus on … Pushing hard for policies voters in their party want, even if it makes it harder to get things done Finding common ground with the opposing side on policies, even if it means giving up some things voters in their party want Republican candidate supporters 58 41 Democratic candidate supporters 52 48 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. No answer responses are not shown. Refer to the topline for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among registered voters who support Republican candidates for Congress:

58% say it’s more important that a candidate focuses on pushing hard for policies Republicans want – even if it makes it harder to get things done.

41% place more importance on candidates who focus on finding common ground with Democrats on policies, even if it means giving up some things Republican voters want.

Voters who support Democratic candidates are more evenly split: 52% want a candidate who would prioritize their voters’ policy preferences, while 48% prefer a candidate who would prioritize finding common ground with Republicans.

How voters differ

Voters who prefer candidates who would focus on pushing hard for policies their side wants are more engaged with the 2026 midterms so far than those who prefer candidates who seek common ground. This pattern is evident in both coalitions.

Republican voters

Among all registered voters who prefer a Republican candidate for Congress this fall, 69% say it “really matters which party wins control of Congress.”

Voters who want candidates who will fight hard for their side are more engaged with the midterms % of registered voters who say … Note: Based on registered voters. Refer to the topline for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Voters who want candidates who will fight hard for their side are more engaged with the midterms % of registered voters who say … Really matters which party wins control of congress Thought a lot about congressional elections Republican candidates supporters 76 43 Among those Republican candidate supporters who prefer a congressional candidate who would focus on pushing hard for policies 80 46 Among those Republican candidate supporters who prefer a congressional candidate who would focus on finding common ground 71 39 Democratic candidate supporters 76 43 Among those Democratic candidate supporters who prefer a congressional candidate who would focus on pushing hard for policies 80 46 Among those Democratic candidate supporters who prefer a congressional candidate who would focus on finding common ground 71 39 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. Refer to the topline for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among pro-GOP voters who want a candidate who would focus more on fighting for the policies they want, this jumps to 80%. By comparison, a far smaller share (54%) of those who place more importance on seeking common ground say the outcome in November really matters.

Republican voters who prefer a candidate who would push hard for GOP policies have also given more thought to the election than those who want a candidate who would focus more on seeking common ground (30% vs. 15%).

Democratic voters

Among voters who support Democrats, there is a similar pattern – though it is slightly less pronounced.

Eight-in-ten Democratic voters who want a candidate who would prioritize fighting for their policies say it really matters which party wins. Among those who place more importance on compromise, 71% say this.

There is a similar gap when it comes to attention: 46% of Democratic voters who want a candidate who would focus on pushing for their own policies have given a lot of thought to the midterms so far. This drops to 39% among those who place more emphasis on compromise.

There are also differences within each voting coalition on this question.

Younger Democratic supporters prefer candidates who will focus on pushing hard for priorities over those who seek common ground to get things done % of registered voters who say it is more important to them to have a congressional candidate who, if elected, will focus on pushing hard for policies voters in their party want, even if it makes it much harder to get things done * Relatively small sample size for Hispanic voters who favor a Republican candidate for Congress (N=195, margin of error +/- 10 percentage points). Black Republicans and Asian Republicans are a very small share of the population, so their responses cannot be shown separately.

** Estimates for Asian voters are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Based on registered voters. White, Black and Asian voters include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic voters are of any race. Strong partisans are those whose partisanship matches their congressional vote choice who feel strongly attached to their party. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger Democratic supporters prefer candidates who will focus on pushing hard for priorities over those who seek common ground to get things done % of registered voters who say it is more important to them to have a congressional candidate who, if elected, will focus on pushing hard for policies voters in their party want, even if it makes it much harder to get things done group Among Republican candidate supporters Among Democratic candidate supporters Total total 58 52 18-34 age 58 70 35-49 age 54 52 50-64 age 62 45 65+ age 59 43 White race/ethnicity 56 48 Hispanic* race/ethnicity 62 57 Black race/ethnicity 0 67 Asian** race/ethnicity 0 38 College degree education 53 47 No college degree education 61 56 Strong partisan partisan 67 60 Not strong partisan partisan 44 49 Download data as .csv * Relatively small sample size for Hispanic voters who favor a Republican candidate for Congress (N=195, margin of error +/- 10 percentage points). Black Republicans and Asian Republicans are a very small share of the population, so their responses cannot be shown separately.

** Estimates for Asian voters are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Based on registered voters. White, Black and Asian voters include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic voters are of any race. Strong partisans are those whose partisanship matches their congressional vote choice who feel strongly attached to their party. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among those who support Republican candidates – and strongly identify with the party – 67% want a candidate who will focus on pushing hard for policies rather than compromising with Democrats.

Republicans who are less strongly attached to the GOP are more likely to favor a candidate who would seek common ground.

Among those who support Democratic candidates, there is a similar pattern by partisan attachment.

In the Democratic coalition, there also are demographic differences in whether voters prefer candidates who place more importance on compromise or on pushing hard for policy priorities.

By a large margin, voters under 35 who back Democratic congressional candidates want an elected official who would focus on pushing for what Democrats want (70%). Older Democratic voters are far more split in their preferences.

Among those who back Democrats, Black voters are more likely than those in other groups to prefer candidates who would focus on pushing hard for priorities. Two-thirds say this, compared with a narrower majority of Hispanic Democratic voters (57%). White Democratic voters are roughly evenly split on this question, while Asian Democratic voters (38%) are less likely to prefer candidates who push hard over those who seek common ground.