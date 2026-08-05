How confident are Americans in the midterm elections’ fairness and accuracy?

A narrow majority of Americans (55%) are confident that this November’s midterm elections will be conducted fairly and accurately – down from 61% ahead of the 2024 elections, 64% in 2022 and 59% in 2020.
|Group
|Somewhat
|Very
|NET
|Apr ’20
|Total
|45
|14
|59
|Aug ’22
|Total
|39
|25
|64
|Jul ’24
|Total
|37
|24
|61
|Jul ’26
|Total
|40
|15
|55
|Apr ’20
|Rep/Lean Rep
|55
|20
|75
|Aug ’22
|Rep/Lean Rep
|34
|12
|46
|Jul ’24
|Rep/Lean Rep
|36
|11
|47
|Jul ’26
|Rep/Lean Rep
|42
|13
|55
|Apr ’20
|Dem/Lean Dem
|37
|9
|46
|Aug ’22
|Dem/Lean Dem
|43
|37
|81
|Jul ’24
|Dem/Lean Dem
|38
|39
|77
|Jul ’26
|Dem/Lean Dem
|39
|18
|58
But in contrast to those earlier years, Americans’ views don’t differ substantially by party today, even as Republicans and Democrats express different concerns about elections.
Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents:
- 55% now say they have confidence the upcoming midterms will be conducted fairly and accurately.
- This is up from 47% in the summer of 2024 and 46% in the summer of 2022. Joe Biden was president in both years.
- But it is lower than in the spring of 2020, during President Donald Trump’s first term (and in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic).
Among Democrats and Democratic leaners:
- 58% now express confidence in the fairness and accuracy of this year’s elections.
- Confidence today is substantially lower than in 2024 (77%) and 2022 (81%).
- Confidence remains higher than in April 2020, when 46% of Democrats expressed confidence the 2020 election would be conducted fairly and accurately.
The new Pew Research Center survey of 3,554 adults was conducted July 6-12. The survey also finds that 66% of Americans overall are very or somewhat confident that all citizens who want to vote this November will be able to cast ballots.
Republicans have long been more likely than Democrats to express confidence on this question. But the partisan gap was narrower in 2024 and 2022 than it is today:
- 83% of Republicans now say they are very or somewhat confident that all citizens who want to vote in November will be able to do so.
|Group
|Somewhat
|Very
|NET
|Apr ’20
|Total
|39
|25
|63
|Aug ’22
|Total
|40
|33
|73
|Jul ’24
|Total
|42
|33
|76
|Jul ’26
|Total
|39
|28
|66
|Apr ’20
|Rep/Lean Rep
|46
|41
|87
|Aug ’22
|Rep/Lean Rep
|38
|45
|83
|Jul ’24
|Rep/Lean Rep
|40
|43
|83
|Jul ’26
|Rep/Lean Rep
|36
|47
|83
|Apr ’20
|Dem/Lean Dem
|32
|11
|43
|Aug ’22
|Dem/Lean Dem
|42
|24
|66
|Jul ’24
|Dem/Lean Dem
|45
|25
|71
|Jul ’26
|Dem/Lean Dem
|41
|12
|53
- Far fewer Democrats (53%) express a similar level of confidence.
- In 2024 and 2022, during Joe Biden’s presidency, larger majorities of Democrats (71% and 66%, respectively) expressed confidence that every interested citizen would be able to vote.
However, the partisan gap was even wider in April 2020 than it is today. At the time, 87% of Republicans and fewer than half of Democrats (43%) expressed confidence. And two-thirds of Americans – including 80% of Democrats – thought it was very or somewhat likely that the COVID-19 pandemic would significantly disrupt Americans’ ability to vote that November.
Will all eligible voters – and no ineligible voters – be able to vote?
A separate Pew Research Center survey – conducted April 20-26, 2026, among 5,103 U.S. adults – finds that an overwhelming majority of the public (90%) says it is very or somewhat important that “no eligible voters are prevented from voting” in U.S. elections. Nearly as many (85%) say it is important that “no ineligible voters are permitted to vote.”
Wide, bipartisan majorities view each of these as at least somewhat important:
- 89% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats say it is important to ensure that all eligible voters can vote.
- 92% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats say it is important that no ineligible voters are permitted to vote.
But there are substantial partisan differences on whether U.S. elections achieve these goals. Republicans are 16 percentage points more likely than Democrats (77% vs. 61%) to say the following statement describes U.S. elections very or somewhat well: “No eligible voters are prevented from voting.”
|Question
|Very well
|Somewhat well
|NET
|Total
|No eligible voters are prevented from voting
|30
|38
|68
|Rep/Lean Rep
|No eligible voters are prevented from voting
|39
|38
|77
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No eligible voters are prevented from voting
|23
|38
|61
|Total
|No ineligible voters are permitted to vote
|29
|29
|58
|Rep/Lean Rep
|No ineligible voters are permitted to vote
|12
|25
|37
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No ineligible voters are permitted to vote
|46
|33
|79
The two groups are even further apart when it comes to ineligible voters casting ballots. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans (79% vs. 37%) to say the following statement describes U.S. elections at least somewhat well: “No ineligible voters are permitted to vote.” Fewer than half of Democrats (46%) and just 12% of Republicans say this statement describes elections very well.
Public views – including partisan differences – are largely unchanged on these questions since we first asked them in 2018.
Note: Here are the July survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. And here are the April survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.