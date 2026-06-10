About this research This Pew Research Center study goes beyond Americans’ partisan attachments and vote choices to explore the values and attitudes that underlie the political landscape and the Republican and Democratic parties. We did this by creating a political typology, which classifies the public into nine groups based on their responses to 30 questions about government, economics, immigration, elected officials and other topics. To learn more about this project, jump to “About the political typology.” Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ political values and attitudes, and their views on politics more broadly, for decades. This is the ninth version of the political typology; the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,357 U.S. adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. We then used a statistical technique called cluster analysis to divide people into nine groups. (For more on the process of dividing people into groups and surveys used for analysis, jump to Appendix B.) Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

No Apologies Right are overwhelmingly supportive of President Donald Trump’s agenda and the Make America Great Again movement. They take very conservative stances across a wide range of issues, and nearly all identify as Republicans or lean toward the party.

Allie Sullberg

No Apologies Right view the United States as standing above all other countries and are more content than other groups with America “going it alone.” They place high importance on maintaining America’s status as a military superpower and are strong backers of the armed forces. At the same time, they largely think other countries do not treat the U.S. fairly, and many say America’s traditional alliances have been a burden to the country.

No Apologies Right are one of nine groups in Pew Research Center’s 2026 Political Typology. To learn more about the typology, start with the overview. To find which group is your best fit, take the quiz.

They stand out for their deep-seated opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and their other opinions on race issues. Almost all No Apologies Right strongly supported the Trump administration’s actions to end DEI efforts in the federal government. They are the group most likely to say White people face discrimination – and least likely to say Black and Hispanic people do. Most say the legacy of slavery has no impact on the position of Black people in U.S. society today.

No Apologies Right want smaller government and less regulation. Nearly all supported the Trump administration’s cuts to federal departments and agencies, and three-quarters say the federal government should provide less assistance to people in need. About eight-in-ten say government regulation of business does more harm than good, the only group in which a clear majority holds this view.

No Apologies Right are:

Uncompromising in their politics. They are the group least likely to think it’s important for Trump to find ways to work with Democrats.

They are the group least likely to think it’s important for Trump to find ways to work with Democrats. Skeptical of climate change – and of scientists. About two-thirds say climate change is not a problem for the country, and most say climate scientists have too much influence on public policy debates addressing global climate change. More broadly, they are far more likely than other groups to describe themselves as skeptical of experts.

About two-thirds say climate change is not a problem for the country, and most say climate scientists have too much influence on public policy debates addressing global climate change. More broadly, they are far more likely than other groups to describe themselves as skeptical of experts. Mostly men (74%). No other typology group is as tilted in gender balance.

(74%). No other typology group is as tilted in gender balance. Individualists. They are the group most likely to say people have control over how financially successful they will be in life.

What is the political typology? Pew Research Center’s political typology divides the American public into nine political groups based on responses to 30 questions about people’s social and political values and beliefs. The goal of this long-standing project is to go beyond partisan leanings or vote choices to provide a deeper understanding of the American political landscape. This is the ninth version of the political typology – the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago. These questions were asked in a survey of 10,357 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, using Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel – a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. For more on the cluster analysis process used to create the groups, the questions used, and how we look at data across multiple surveys, visit Appendix B. Take the typology quiz to find out which political typology group you fit into.

Political affiliation, voting and engagement

No Apologies Right are overwhelmingly Republican: Nearly all (99%) are Republicans or independents who lean toward the Republican Party, including about half who say they strongly identify with the GOP (51%).

No Apologies Right’s partisan affiliation % who are … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook No Apologies Right’s partisan affiliation % who are … Dem/Lean Dem No Lean Lean Rep Not strong Rep Strong Rep No Apologies Right 1% 1% 33% 15% 51% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

This group is also distinctly conservative: 84% self-identify as conservative, including 30% who identify as very conservative. They generally express very cold attitudes toward the Democratic Party and warm views of the Republican Party.

No Apologies Right are extremely engaged when it comes to politics:

95% follow news about politics at least some of the time.

84% say it really matters which party controls Congress following the 2026 midterm elections.

83% voted in the 2024 presidential election, more than any other typology group. (Of those who voted, 99% supported Trump.)

Key attitudes and beliefs

No Apologies Right hold hard-line conservative values and views across most issues, even relative to other Republican-oriented typology groups. While they share many of their values with Faith First Conservatives, they tend to take more maximalist positions than that group on most issues – with the exception of some issues related to religion, morality or social traditionalism.

No Apologies Right: Supporters of restrictive immigration policies, permissive gun policies, a smaller social safety net and more independent foreign policy % who say … Leftward Progressives Loyal Liberals Left-Out Left Order and Opportunity Left Tuned-Out Middle Pragmatic and Polite Right Unconventional Right Faith First Conservatives No Apologies Right There should be a national effort to deport undocumented immigrants Experts are better at making good policy decisions than others Gun laws should be less strict than they are today The U.S. does not benefit much from being a member of NATO

Black Americans face discrimination It is not the government’s responsibility to ensure healthcare coverage Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. The April 2025 question about discrimination had a sample size of 114 Tuned-Out Middle, for a margin of error plus or minus 10.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted April 7-13, June 2-8 and Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26 and March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook No Apologies Right: Supporters of restrictive immigration policies, permissive gun policies, a smaller social safety net and more independent foreign policy % who say … Typology group There should be a national effort to deport undocumented immigrants Experts are better at making good policy decisions than others Gun laws should be less strict than they are today The U.S. does not benefit much from being a member of NATO Black Americans face discrimination It is not the government’s responsibility to ensure healthcare coverage Leftward Progressives 0% 92% 0% 7% 99% 3% Loyal Liberals 3% 93% 1% 5% 97% 3% Left-Out Left 7% 65% 6% 21% 85% 9% Order and Opportunity Left 15% 63% 4% 28% 91% 12% Tuned-Out Middle 25% 40% 11% 38% 70% 25% Pragmatic and Polite Right 27% 61% 7% 32% 76% 38% Unconventional Right 51% 51% 17% 50% 56% 51% Faith First Conservatives 68% 44% 37% 75% 45% 75% No Apologies Right 81% 34% 55% 85% 33% 87% Download data as .csv Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. The April 2025 question about discrimination had a sample size of 114 Tuned-Out Middle, for a margin of error plus or minus 10.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted April 7-13, June 2-8 and Nov. 17-30, 2025, and Jan. 20-26 and March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

They back restrictive immigration policies: 81% say there should be a national effort to deport undocumented immigrants.

No Apologies Right hold traditionally conservative views on issues related to gender roles, sexuality and gender identity. While they are not quite as conservative as Faith First Conservatives on some of these issues, nearly all say gender is determined by one’s sex at birth. They overwhelmingly express discomfort about the use of pronouns like “they/them” and the participation of transgender athletes in sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth.

A confrontational style

No Apologies Right both reject “politically correct” language and have a hard-edged approach to politics.

No Apologies Right are less concerned about offensive language and embrace a brasher approach to politics than other groups % who say … Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook No Apologies Right are less concerned about offensive language and embrace a brasher approach to politics than other groups % who say … Leftward Progressives Loyal Liberals Left-Out Left Order & Opportunity Left Tuned-Out Middle Pragmatic & Polite Right Unconventional Right Faith First Conservatives No Apologies Right General public It is not important to avoid using language others find offensive 15% 16% 32% 18% 22% 14% 47% 37% 70% 29% They like it when politicians they agree with humiliate political opponents 33% 27% 26% 22% 29% 5% 28% 27% 53% 27% Download data as .csv Note: For full question wordings and distributions, refer to the detailed tables. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Most (70%) say it is not important to avoid the use of language that others find offensive. About half (53%) like it when politicians they agree with humiliate their political opponents.

Far lower shares of every other typology group take each of these positions.

Jump to the detailed tables to learn more about No Apologies Right and the other typology groups.