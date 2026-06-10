No Apologies Right are overwhelmingly supportive of President Donald Trump’s agenda and the Make America Great Again movement. They take very conservative stances across a wide range of issues, and nearly all identify as Republicans or lean toward the party.
No Apologies Right view the United States as standing above all other countries and are more content than other groups with America “going it alone.” They place high importance on maintaining America’s status as a military superpower and are strong backers of the armed forces. At the same time, they largely think other countries do not treat the U.S. fairly, and many say America’s traditional alliances have been a burden to the country.
No Apologies Right are one of nine groups in Pew Research Center’s 2026 Political Typology. To learn more about the typology, start with the overview. To find which group is your best fit, take the quiz.
They stand out for their deep-seated opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and their other opinions on race issues. Almost all No Apologies Right strongly supported the Trump administration’s actions to end DEI efforts in the federal government. They are the group most likely to say White people face discrimination – and least likely to say Black and Hispanic people do. Most say the legacy of slavery has no impact on the position of Black people in U.S. society today.
No Apologies Right want smaller government and less regulation. Nearly all supported the Trump administration’s cuts to federal departments and agencies, and three-quarters say the federal government should provide less assistance to people in need. About eight-in-ten say government regulation of business does more harm than good, the only group in which a clear majority holds this view.
No Apologies Right are:
- Uncompromising in their politics. They are the group least likely to think it’s important for Trump to find ways to work with Democrats.
- Skeptical of climate change – and of scientists. About two-thirds say climate change is not a problem for the country, and most say climate scientists have too much influence on public policy debates addressing global climate change. More broadly, they are far more likely than other groups to describe themselves as skeptical of experts.
- Mostly men (74%). No other typology group is as tilted in gender balance.
- Individualists. They are the group most likely to say people have control over how financially successful they will be in life.
Political affiliation, voting and engagement
No Apologies Right are overwhelmingly Republican: Nearly all (99%) are Republicans or independents who lean toward the Republican Party, including about half who say they strongly identify with the GOP (51%).
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No Lean
|Lean Rep
|Not strong Rep
|Strong Rep
|No Apologies Right
|1%
|1%
|33%
|15%
|51%
This group is also distinctly conservative: 84% self-identify as conservative, including 30% who identify as very conservative. They generally express very cold attitudes toward the Democratic Party and warm views of the Republican Party.
No Apologies Right are extremely engaged when it comes to politics:
- 95% follow news about politics at least some of the time.
- 84% say it really matters which party controls Congress following the 2026 midterm elections.
- 83% voted in the 2024 presidential election, more than any other typology group. (Of those who voted, 99% supported Trump.)
Key attitudes and beliefs
No Apologies Right hold hard-line conservative values and views across most issues, even relative to other Republican-oriented typology groups. While they share many of their values with Faith First Conservatives, they tend to take more maximalist positions than that group on most issues – with the exception of some issues related to religion, morality or social traditionalism.
|Leftward Progressives
|Loyal Liberals
|Left-Out Left
|Order and Opportunity Left
|Tuned-Out Middle
|Pragmatic and Polite Right
|Unconventional Right
|Faith First Conservatives
|No Apologies Right
There should be a national effort to deport undocumented immigrants
Experts are better at making good policy decisions than others
Gun laws should be less strict than they are today
The U.S. does not benefit much from being a member of NATO
Black Americans face discrimination
It is not the government’s responsibility to ensure healthcare coverage
|Typology group
|There should be a national effort to deport undocumented immigrants
|Experts are better at making good policy decisions than others
|Gun laws should be less strict than they are today
|The U.S. does not benefit much from being a member of NATO
|Black Americans face discrimination
|It is not the government’s responsibility to ensure healthcare coverage
|Leftward Progressives
|0%
|92%
|0%
|7%
|99%
|3%
|Loyal Liberals
|3%
|93%
|1%
|5%
|97%
|3%
|Left-Out Left
|7%
|65%
|6%
|21%
|85%
|9%
|Order and Opportunity Left
|15%
|63%
|4%
|28%
|91%
|12%
|Tuned-Out Middle
|25%
|40%
|11%
|38%
|70%
|25%
|Pragmatic and Polite Right
|27%
|61%
|7%
|32%
|76%
|38%
|Unconventional Right
|51%
|51%
|17%
|50%
|56%
|51%
|Faith First Conservatives
|68%
|44%
|37%
|75%
|45%
|75%
|No Apologies Right
|81%
|34%
|55%
|85%
|33%
|87%
They back restrictive immigration policies: 81% say there should be a national effort to deport undocumented immigrants.
No Apologies Right hold traditionally conservative views on issues related to gender roles, sexuality and gender identity. While they are not quite as conservative as Faith First Conservatives on some of these issues, nearly all say gender is determined by one’s sex at birth. They overwhelmingly express discomfort about the use of pronouns like “they/them” and the participation of transgender athletes in sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth.
A confrontational style
No Apologies Right both reject “politically correct” language and have a hard-edged approach to politics.
|Leftward Progressives
|Loyal Liberals
|Left-Out Left
|Order & Opportunity Left
|Tuned-Out Middle
|Pragmatic & Polite Right
|Unconventional Right
|Faith First Conservatives
|No Apologies Right
|General public
|It is not important to avoid using language others find offensive
|15%
|16%
|32%
|18%
|22%
|14%
|47%
|37%
|70%
|29%
|They like it when politicians they agree with humiliate political opponents
|33%
|27%
|26%
|22%
|29%
|5%
|28%
|27%
|53%
|27%
Most (70%) say it is not important to avoid the use of language that others find offensive. About half (53%) like it when politicians they agree with humiliate their political opponents.
Far lower shares of every other typology group take each of these positions.
Jump to the detailed tables to learn more about No Apologies Right and the other typology groups.