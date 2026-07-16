“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life”

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About this research This report from the Pew-Knight Initiative examines how Americans engage in public life across a range of activities, including politics, civic and community involvement, news consumption and religious participation. It analyzes how patterns of engagement, when clustered together, can form distinct groups within the U.S. public. It also explores how these engagement groups differ in their demographics, attitudes and levels of civic knowledge. The report draws from nationally representative surveys of U.S. adults (refer to “How we did this” below). Many questions in these surveys asked about behaviors in the past 12 months, which for most respondents included the 2024 presidential election. Responses reflect the activities Americans took part in during this specific period. Patterns around political activity in particular may look somewhat different at other points in the political cycle. Why we did this People participate in public life in different ways – from voting and volunteering to following the news and taking part in religious or community activities. But these behaviors are often studied separately, making it difficult to see how they come together in people’s day-to-day lives. We conducted this study to provide a more integrated picture of how the public engages across these different domains. We also used a specially designed survey with the awareness that some surveys can struggle to reach Americans who are less likely to participate in public life – because these same people also may be less likely to participate in surveys. How we did this This analysis draws on two Pew Research Center surveys. The main data source is the Cross‑Sectional Engagement Survey, fielded July 9 to Dec. 5, 2025, among 5,393 adults. People could respond online, on paper or by telephone, and we reached out multiple times to people who didn’t initially respond. Refer to the methodology for details. We also used data from Wave 179 of the American Trends Panel (ATP), a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults, conducted Sept. 8-14, 2025, among 5,195 respondents via web and phone. To classify Americans into engagement groups, we did a cluster analysis of the Cross-Sectional Engagement Survey based on 19 measures of participation across the range of activities mentioned above. Respondents in the ATP survey were assigned to these groups based on how similar their patterns of behavior were to those identified in the cross‑sectional survey. We used the ATP survey to examine engagement groups’ levels of civic knowledge and views of politics and news. Refer to “How we measured Americans’ engagement in public life” for details on questionnaire design and data analysis approaches. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

How many Americans show up in public life – and in what ways?

These questions have been on people’s minds since even before a global pandemic disrupted social activities for years and technologies like smartphones, social media and artificial intelligence began to change the way humans interact.

Americans’ varying levels of engagement in society % of U.S. adults who are categorized into each engagement group Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who were not categorized into an engagement group are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ varying levels of engagement in society % of U.S. adults who are categorized into each engagement group Group Percentage Mobilizers 9 Connectors 28 Spectators 31 Outsiders 31 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who were not categorized into an engagement group are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans’ engagement with others is not one-dimensional, according to a new Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative. We looked across a range of behaviors: political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. What we found was that rather than falling along a single spectrum, U.S. adults sort into four distinct groups that reflect different patterns of participation:

Mobilizers (9% of U.S. adults) are the most active across all the different areas. They volunteer, attend local government meetings, donate to political causes, follow the news closely and attend religious services at high rates. What sets them apart most clearly is their political action: They are by far the most likely to do things like volunteer for campaigns and contact elected officials.

are the most active across all the different areas. They volunteer, attend local government meetings, donate to political causes, follow the news closely and attend religious services at high rates. What sets them apart most clearly is their They are by far the most likely to do things like volunteer for campaigns and contact elected officials. Connectors (28%) are involved in many ways, centering on community life, charitable giving and religious attendance. They vote, participate in groups, attend religious services and donate to nonpolitical causes at high rates, similar to Mobilizers. But they are much less likely to take political action.

are involved in many ways, centering on community life, charitable giving and religious attendance. They vote, participate in groups, attend religious services and donate to nonpolitical causes at high rates, similar to Mobilizers. But they are much less likely to take political action. Spectators (31%) are much less likely than Mobilizers and Connectors to participate in civic or political activities, but they follow the news at similarly high rates. When they engage with news online, Spectators tend to do so by privately chatting about it or liking posts rather than publicly commenting or posting.

are much less likely than Mobilizers and Connectors to participate in civic or political activities, but they at similarly high rates. When they engage with news online, Spectators tend to do so by privately chatting about it or liking posts rather than publicly commenting or posting. Outsiders (31%) participate at relatively low levels across the activities measured in this study, including following the news. Still, they are not universally disengaged: 41% say they voted in 2024, and 24% attend religious services at least monthly.

How 4 groups vary by key measures of social and civic engagement % of U.S. adults in each engagement group who say they … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How 4 groups vary by key measures of social and civic engagement % of U.S. adults in each engagement group who say they … Mobilizers Connectors Spectators Outsiders Say they voted in 2024 87 87 49 41 Contacted an elected official in the past year 65 13 7 3 Volunteered in the past year 77 42 17 13 Made a nonpolitical donation in the past year 83 90 21 21 Attend religious services in person at least monthly 45 43 25 24 Follow national news at least somewhat closely 95 88 84 41 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Refer to the appendix for the full list of 19 questions that were used to create these groups, as well as how each group answered all of the questions. Read “How we measured Americans’ engagement in public life” for a detailed look at how we conducted this study.

Although political polarization has been a defining fact of American life in the 21st century, none of the four groups is dominated by one political party.

Engagement groups are politically mixed % of U.S. adults in each engagement group who are … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Engagement groups are politically mixed % of U.S. adults in each engagement group who are … Rep/Lean Rep No lean/Refused Dem/Lean Dem Mobilizers 41 2 57 Connectors 51 6 43 Spectators 42 8 50 Outsiders 45 15 40 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

The two most highly engaged groups lean modestly in different directions politically: Mobilizers are slightly more likely to be Democrats (or lean Democratic) and Connectors are a bit more likely to be Republicans or GOP leaners. But it is clear that members of both parties engage – or don’t – in a variety of ways.

Why study this now?

Concerns about whether Americans are retreating from various forms of engagement with society are not new. Declines in religious attendance, civic group memberships and attention to news have been well documented. And questions about how Americans participate have taken on new dimensions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of countless social activities.

Yet broad claims about whether Americans are “engaged” or “disengaged” – and how this is changing over time – are difficult to assess. Participation in public life takes many forms, from attending a school board meeting in person to sharing a news article online, and it is not easily captured by any single measure. The way people engage also is evolving along with technological changes.

To better capture the full range of how Americans participate, this study looked at several ways Americans engage (or don’t) with the world around them, using a large, one-time national survey. The survey was conducted in late 2025 and was designed to capture the opinions of Americans who engage at different levels, offering respondents the chance to complete the survey on paper, by phone, or online, and making multiple efforts to contact people who didn’t initially respond.

Below, we take a closer look at each of the four groups.

You can also explore more in depth:

Mobilizers

Where the Mobilizers stand out from other engagement groups % of Mobilizers who say they … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where the Mobilizers stand out from other engagement groups % of Mobilizers who say they … Displayed a sign/bumper sticker or wore something for a candidate/cause in the past year Attended a local government meeting in the past year Discuss news every day Mobilizers 74 44 61 Connectors 14 14 30 Spectators 13 11 28 Outsiders 4 5 6 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

About one-in-ten U.S. adults (9%) are highly engaged across politics, civic life, news and religion.

Mobilizers stand out for the breadth and frequency of their participation. A large majority (77%) have volunteered in the past 12 months, and 73% have been members of a group, organization or association during this time. Among U.S. adults overall, roughly three-in-ten participate in these activities.

What sets the Mobilizers apart most clearly is their political activity over the past year – especially behaviors that are relatively rare among the broader public. About three-quarters of Mobilizers (74%) say they have displayed a sign, bumper sticker or clothing item for a political cause or candidate. Roughly two‑thirds (65%) say they have contacted an elected representative. And about one-in-five (21%) have volunteered for a political campaign.

Who are Mobilizers?

Demographically, Mobilizers are much more likely than Americans overall to have high levels of education and income. And as mentioned above, Mobilizers are more likely to identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party (57%) than the Republican Party (41%).

Mobilizers are more likely to be college educated and have higher incomes than the general public % who are in each demographic category Note: Mobilizers are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mobilizers are more likely to be college educated and have higher incomes than the general public % who are in each demographic category Group College+ Some college HS or less Mobilizers 53 28 19 All U.S. adults 35 28 35 $100K+ $30K-<$100K <$30K Mobilizers 47 36 13 All U.S. adults 31 43 20 Download data as .csv Note: Mobilizers are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Mobilizers also include higher shares of both conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats than U.S. adults as a whole. And they stand out in their ideological intensity: Republicans in this group are more likely than Republicans in other groups to describe themselves as very conservative, while Democrats are more likely to describe themselves as very liberal.

Refer to the detailed tables for demographic breakdowns of all four engagement groups.

Compared with Americans overall, Mobilizers include higher shares of both conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats % who are … Note: Mobilizers are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Compared with Americans overall, Mobilizers include higher shares of both conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats % who are … Conservative Republican Mod/Lib Rep Mod/Cons Dem Liberal Democrat Other Mobilizers 32 9 22 35 2 All U.S. adults 26 19 25 20 10 Download data as .csv Note: Mobilizers are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Connectors

Where the Connectors stand out from other engagement groups % of Connectors who say they … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where the Connectors stand out from other engagement groups % of Connectors who say they … Made a nonpolitical donation in the past year Were part of a group or organization in the past year Attend religious services in person at least monthly Mobilizers 83 73 45 Connectors 90 65 43 Spectators 21 10 25 Outsiders 21 11 24 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

As a group, Connectors are about triple the size of the Mobilizers, making up 28% of U.S. adults. They are active in many areas of public life but are less politically involved – and less interested in politics – than Mobilizers.

About two-thirds of Connectors (65%) were members of a group, association or organization in the past year, though they are less likely than Mobilizers to hold leadership roles within those groups. They tend to follow the news (national and local) and reported voting in 2024 at high rates, similar to Mobilizers. But they are less likely to contact elected officials, volunteer for campaigns or display public support for political causes (whether online or not).

Their engagement centers on community life rather than politics. Nine‑in‑ten say they have donated to nonpolitical organizations like charities. Connectors also attend religious services at a similar rate to Mobilizers.

Who are Connectors?

The Connectors resemble the Mobilizers in some ways: They tend to have higher levels of education and income than the general public. They are also older and somewhat more likely to be White. They are made up of slightly more Republicans than Democrats.

Refer to the detailed tables for demographic breakdowns of all four engagement groups.

Connectors are more likely than U.S. public overall to be 50+, White, college educated and higher income % who are in each demographic category * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Note: Connectors are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Connectors are more likely than U.S. public overall to be 50+, White, college educated and higher income % who are in each demographic category Group Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Connectors 10 28 26 35 All U.S. adults 19 34 24 23 White Hispanic Black Asian* Connectors 70 11 9 5 All U.S. adults 59 18 11 6 College+ Some college HS or less Connectors 52 27 20 All U.S. adults 35 28 35 $100K+ $30K-<$100K <$30K Connectors 45 42 8 All U.S. adults 31 43 20 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Note: Connectors are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Spectators

Where the Spectators stand out from other engagement groups % of Spectators who say they … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where the Spectators stand out from other engagement groups % of Spectators who say they … Follow national news at least somewhat closely Liked or saved online posts about news in the past week Privately chatted about or shared news online in the past week Mobilizers 95 85 89 Connectors 88 39 62 Spectators 84 75 85 Outsiders 41 7 12 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

About three-in-ten Americans are Spectators (31%). These are people who follow the news at high rates but largely stay on the sidelines of other civic and political activities.

For example, 84% say they follow national news at least somewhat closely, and three-quarters say they liked or saved an online post about news in the past week. But they are much less likely than Mobilizers or Connectors to vote, volunteer or belong to a group or organization.

Even when Spectators engage with news online, they are much more likely to like a post or privately chat about it than to publicly comment. Many also say they discuss news with others at least a few times a week. But most do not describe themselves as highly interested in politics.

Who are Spectators?

Spectators are by far the youngest group: 28% are under 30 and 64% are under 50. They stand out for their internet use – 56% say they use the internet “almost constantly.” They are also less likely to be White, and more likely to identify as politically moderate compared with Mobilizers and Connectors.

Refer to the detailed tables for demographic breakdowns of all four engagement groups.

Spectators are younger, more likely to be Hispanic than the U.S. public overall % who are in each demographic category * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Note: Spectators are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Spectators are younger, more likely to be Hispanic than the U.S. public overall % who are in each demographic category Group Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Spectators 28 36 20 15 All U.S. adults 19 34 24 23 $100K+ $30K-<$100K <$30K Spectators 25 47 24 All U.S. adults 31 43 20 White Hispanic Black Asian* Spectators 49 25 13 8 All U.S. adults 59 18 11 6 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Note: Spectators are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Outsiders

Where the Outsiders stand out from other engagement groups % of Outsiders who say they … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where the Outsiders stand out from other engagement groups % of Outsiders who say they … Volunteered in the past year Voted in 2024 Attend religious services in person at least monthly Mobilizers 77 87 45 Connectors 42 87 43 Spectators 17 49 25 Outsiders 13 41 24 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

About three-in-ten Americans (31%) participate at low levels across the activities measured in this study. Outsiders are less engaged than Americans overall on every kind of measure – from more demanding activities like volunteering and attending meetings to lower-threshold behaviors like voting or following the news. They are also less likely to attend religious services, even though they are no less likely to say they believe in God.

Some Outsiders do participate in these activities – 41% say they voted in 2024, and 24% say they attend religious services in person at least monthly – but this group is clearly the least engaged. Very few take part in political activities like volunteering or advocacy.

While Outsiders are similar to Spectators in their rates of voting and volunteering, they stand out for their much lower level of attention to the news. For example, 41% of Outsiders say they follow national news at least somewhat closely, compared with 84% of Spectators. And just 7% of Outsiders say they have liked or saved a post about the news online in the past week – versus 75% of Spectators.

Who are Outsiders?

Among engagement groups, Outsiders tend to have less education, lower incomes than other U.S. adults % who are in each demographic category Note: Outsiders are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Among engagement groups, Outsiders tend to have less education, lower incomes than other U.S. adults % who are in each demographic category Group College+ Some college HS or less Outsiders 23 28 48 All U.S. adults 35 28 35 $100K+ $30K-<$100K <$30K Outsiders 20 43 31 All U.S. adults 31 43 20 Download data as .csv Note: Outsiders are one of four engagement groups from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Outsiders are similar to the U.S. population as a whole in terms of age and gender. They are fairly evenly split by political party, and about half (48%) describe their political views as moderate. They are distinguished primarily by lower levels of education and income: About half have a high school diploma or less education, and 31% are in lower-income households.

Refer to the detailed tables for demographic breakdowns of all four engagement groups.