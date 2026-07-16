Younger and older Americans engage in public life in different ways

About this research This report from the Pew-Knight Initiative examines how Americans engage in public life across a range of activities, including politics, civic and community involvement, news consumption and religious participation. It analyzes how patterns of engagement, when clustered together, can form distinct groups within the U.S. public. It also explores how these engagement groups differ in their demographics, attitudes and levels of civic knowledge. The report draws from nationally representative surveys of U.S. adults (refer to “How we did this” below). Many questions in these surveys asked about behaviors in the past 12 months, which for most respondents included the 2024 presidential election. Responses reflect the activities Americans took part in during this specific period. Patterns around political activity in particular may look somewhat different at other points in the political cycle. Why we did this People participate in public life in different ways – from voting and volunteering to following the news and taking part in religious or community activities. But these behaviors are often studied separately, making it difficult to see how they come together in people’s day-to-day lives. We conducted this study to provide a more integrated picture of how the public engages across these different domains. We also used a specially designed survey with the awareness that some surveys can struggle to reach Americans who are less likely to participate in public life – because these same people also may be less likely to participate in surveys. How we did this This analysis draws on two Pew Research Center surveys. The main data source is the Cross‑Sectional Engagement Survey, fielded July 9 to Dec. 5, 2025, among 5,393 adults. People could respond online, on paper or by telephone, and we reached out multiple times to people who didn’t initially respond. Refer to the methodology for details. We also used data from Wave 179 of the American Trends Panel (ATP), a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults, conducted Sept. 8-14, 2025, among 5,195 respondents via web and phone. To classify Americans into engagement groups, we did a cluster analysis of the Cross-Sectional Engagement Survey based on 19 measures of participation across the range of activities mentioned above. Respondents in the ATP survey were assigned to these groups based on how similar their patterns of behavior were to those identified in the cross‑sectional survey. We used the ATP survey to examine engagement groups’ levels of civic knowledge and views of politics and news. Refer to “How we measured Americans’ engagement in public life” for details on questionnaire design and data analysis approaches. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Age is closely linked with how Americans take part in public life, with older and younger Americans often taking different paths to participation.

U.S. adults under 30 are more likely to be Spectators, while older people are more often Connectors % of U.S. adults who are categorized into each engagement group Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who were not categorized into an engagement group are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. adults under 30 are more likely to be Spectators, while older people are more often Connectors % of U.S. adults who are categorized into each engagement group Group Mobilizers Connectors Spectators Outsiders U.S. adults U.S. adults 9 28 31 31 Ages 18-29 Age 8 15 46 30 30-49 Age 10 24 34 33 50-64 Age 10 31 27 32 65+ Age 9 43 19 28 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Respondents who were not categorized into an engagement group are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Older adults are more likely to participate in long-standing civic activities like voting, donating money or attending religious services. Younger adults, meanwhile, are more likely to engage online, including by liking or privately sharing news content.

In a new study, we sorted Americans into four groups based on their answers to questions about engagement in public life. Older Americans are more likely than younger adults to be Connectors, who tend to participate in civic and community life. About four-in-ten people ages 65 and older (43%) are in this group – almost three times the share of adults ages 18 to 29 (15%).

In contrast, younger Americans are more likely to be Spectators – those who follow the news and interact with it online but are less engaged in other aspects of public life. Nearly half of adults under 30 are Spectators (46%), compared with 19% of adults 65 and older.

Similar shares of younger and older adults fall into the most and least engaged groups. About one-in-ten Americans regardless of age are Mobilizers, while roughly three-in-ten are Outsiders.

About the engagement groups This study sorts Americans into four groups based on their answers to 19 questions about how they engage (or don’t engage) in society through political activity, civic involvement, religious service attendance and attention to news. The four groups are: Mobilizers: Doing it all. This group is the smallest and the most active across politics, civics, news and religion. Connectors: Involved, but less political. This group is larger than the Mobilizers and also highly engaged in many ways – including joining groups and making donations – but much less likely than the Mobilizers to be heavily involved in political activities. Spectators: Keeping an eye on things. They follow the news at high rates but are much less likely than the more engaged groups to participate directly in other ways. Outsiders​: Less involved in most ways. This group is less likely than others to report taking part in most of the activities we asked about – including voting, volunteering and following the news. Read more about the study and the engagement groups.

Older Americans are more engaged in traditional ways

Older Americans are more likely than younger adults to vote, donate and follow news % of U.S. adults who say they … Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Older Americans are more likely than younger adults to vote, donate and follow news % of U.S. adults who say they … Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Voted in the 2024 presidential election 45 55 66 77 Donated >$25 to a nonpolitical group in the past year 31 45 48 59 Follow national news at least somewhat closely 64 66 78 83 Attend religious services in person at least monthly 32 27 31 39 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Older Americans are more involved than younger adults in many traditional civic activities, such as voting, donating, attending religious services and following the news.

About three-quarters of Americans ages 65 and older (77%) say they voted in the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Each of the younger age groups was less likely to say they voted, and fewer than half of U.S. adults under 30 say they voted (45%).

Older Americans – who tend to have more financial resources – are also more likely than younger people to donate money or goods. About six-in-ten adults in the oldest age group (59%) say they gave more than $25 to a nonpolitical organization in the past 12 months, nearly double the share of the youngest age group (31%). And 18% of those 65 and older gave money to a political organization or campaign, versus just 6% of adults under 30.

When it comes to engagement in news and religion, older adults again are involved at higher levels than younger Americans:

News consumption: 83% of those in the oldest age group say they follow national news very or somewhat closely, compared with 64% among adults under 30.

83% of those in the oldest age group say they follow national news very or somewhat closely, compared with 64% among adults under 30. Religious participation: 39% of Americans 65 and older say they attend religious services in person at least monthly, higher than all other age groups. The oldest group is also more likely than younger Americans to watch or participate in religious services online or on TV.

Younger Americans are more engaged online

Young Americans more likely than older people to engage with news online % of U.S. adults who say they have done each of the following activities online in the past week Note: The full question is: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young Americans more likely than older people to engage with news online % of U.S. adults who say they have done each of the following activities online in the past week Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Privately chatted about or shared news online 65 56 52 53 Liked or saved online posts about news 59 47 42 32 Publicly posted, shared or comment about news online 23 26 28 25 Download data as .csv Note: The full question is: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Despite their lower levels of engagement in many political and civic activities, younger Americans are not entirely checked out. Instead, they tend to engage in more observational ways – especially when it comes to news in digital spaces.

About six-in-ten U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 say they have liked or saved posts about news online in the past week (59%), much higher than the share of those 65 and older who say this (32%).

Younger Americans are also more likely than older people to privately chat about or share news on social media or a messaging app. However, the same pattern doesn’t apply to publicly posting or commenting about news online: Roughly a quarter of Americans across age groups say they do so.

Aside from digital engagement, younger Americans are also modestly more likely than older people to volunteer. About a third of U.S. adults under 30 (32%) and a similar share of those ages 30 to 49 (31%) say they volunteered for an organization or association in the past 12 months. Smaller shares of people ages 50 to 64 (26%) and 65 and older (25%) say the same.