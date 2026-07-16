Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Primary Researchers

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher

Luxuan Wang, Research Associate

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research

Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research

Benjamin Toff, Visiting Principal Researcher

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher

Research Team

Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst

Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst

Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant

Joanne Haner, Research Assistant

Jacob Liedke, Former Research Analyst

Editorial and Graphic Design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Communications and Web Publishing

David Maas, Communications Manager

Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager

Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager

Justine Coleman, Content Strategy Analyst

Talia Price, Former Interim Communications Manager

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of members of the Pew Research Center Survey Methods, Internet & Technology, Politics and Religion teams, including Ashley Amaya, Scott Keeter, Andrew Mercer, Colleen McClain, Eugenie Park, Monica Anderson, Andrew Daniller, Gabe Borelli, Jocelyn Kiley, Chip Rotolo, Greg Smith, Courtney Kennedy and Neha Sahgal.