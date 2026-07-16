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How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life

Acknowledgments

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Table of Contents
  1. How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life
  2. Younger and older Americans engage in public life in different ways
  3. Democrats and Republicans engage in public life in similar ways
  4. Engagement in public life is linked with Americans’ views of politics, news
  5. Highly engaged Americans know more about politics
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Primary Researchers

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research    
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Benjamin Toff, Visiting Principal Researcher
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher

Research Team

Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst    
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Jacob Liedke, Former Research Analyst

Editorial and Graphic Design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Communications and Web Publishing

David Maas, Communications Manager
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Justine Coleman, Content Strategy Analyst
Talia Price, Former Interim Communications Manager

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of members of the Pew Research Center Survey Methods, Internet & Technology, Politics and Religion teams, including Ashley Amaya, Scott Keeter, Andrew Mercer, Colleen McClain, Eugenie Park, Monica Anderson, Andrew Daniller, Gabe Borelli, Jocelyn Kiley, Chip Rotolo, Greg Smith, Courtney Kennedy and Neha Sahgal.

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Table of Contents

  1. How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life
  2. Younger and older Americans engage in public life in different ways
  3. Democrats and Republicans engage in public life in similar ways
  4. Engagement in public life is linked with Americans’ views of politics, news
  5. Highly engaged Americans know more about politics
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology