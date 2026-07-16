Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.
Primary Researchers
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Benjamin Toff, Visiting Principal Researcher
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Research Team
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Jacob Liedke, Former Research Analyst
Editorial and Graphic Design
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Communications and Web Publishing
David Maas, Communications Manager
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Justine Coleman, Content Strategy Analyst
Talia Price, Former Interim Communications Manager
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of members of the Pew Research Center Survey Methods, Internet & Technology, Politics and Religion teams, including Ashley Amaya, Scott Keeter, Andrew Mercer, Colleen McClain, Eugenie Park, Monica Anderson, Andrew Daniller, Gabe Borelli, Jocelyn Kiley, Chip Rotolo, Greg Smith, Courtney Kennedy and Neha Sahgal.