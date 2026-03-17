How Do U.S. Men and Women Spend Their Time?

We looked at 12 different activities to see how Americans spend their time in a typical day, including activities like sleeping, eating and housework.

We calculated how much time U.S. adults spend on each activity in a day, on average, in hours and minutes. We then displayed that on a stopwatch. This stopwatch shows that Americans spend an average of 1 hour and 57 minutes a day doing housework.

But men and women sometimes differ in the amount of time they dedicate to each activity. For example, men spend an average of 1 hour 34 minutes on housework each day, while women spend 2 hours 19 minutes. The dot next to “women” indicates that there’s a significant difference between women and men.