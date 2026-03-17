How Do U.S. Men and Women Spend Their Time?
From morning routines to late-night TV, Americans move from task to task throughout their day. How they use their time looks different for older and younger adults. And across age groups, it differs by gender. Using data from the American Time Use Survey – conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau – we explore how daily time use changes across the life course.
We looked at 12 different activities to see how Americans spend their time in a typical day, including activities like sleeping, eating and housework.
We calculated how much time U.S. adults spend on each activity in a day, on average, in hours and minutes. We then displayed that on a stopwatch. This stopwatch shows that Americans spend an average of 1 hour and 57 minutes a day doing housework.
But men and women sometimes differ in the amount of time they dedicate to each activity. For example, men spend an average of 1 hour 34 minutes on housework each day, while women spend 2 hours 19 minutes. The dot next to “women” indicates that there’s a significant difference between women and men.
Average amount of time spent daily doing housework
Average amount of time spent doing housework
We looked at 12 different activities to see how Americans spend their time in a typical day, including activities like sleeping, eating and housework.
We calculated how much time U.S. adults spend on each activity in a day, on average, in hours and minutes. We then displayed that on a stopwatch. This stopwatch shows that Americans spend an average of 1 hour and 57 minutes a day doing housework.
But men and women sometimes differ in the amount of time they dedicate to each activity. For example, men spend an average of 1 hour 34 minutes on housework each day, while women spend 2 hours 19 minutes. The dot next to “women” indicates that there’s a significant difference between women and men.
Use the interactive below to explore how Americans spend their time across different decades of life.
Adults in their ____ spending an average amount of time daily on
20s
30s
40s
50s
60s
70s+
A dot next to “men” or “women” indicates there’s a statistically significant difference between the two groups in time spent on this activity.