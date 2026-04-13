Most new data centers in the U.S. are coming to rural areas

Construction continues at a new Meta data center in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on March 31. (Joe Timmerman/Wisconsin Watch via Getty Images)

The United States has more than 3,000 operational data centers, and that number is expected to grow substantially in the years ahead. More than 1,500 new data centers are in various stages of development nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from Data Center Map.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at the location of planned and operational data centers in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our recent work about data centers and artificial intelligence. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our work on AI. How did we do this? Data on the number and location of U.S. data centers comes from Data Center Map, one of the oldest and most comprehensive industry databases. It is current as of Feb. 19, 2026. We combined data centers categorized as “under construction,” “planned” and “land banked” into a single category and removed any projects marked as “canceled” or “uncertain.” Read more about the Data Center Map methodology. For our analysis of the counties and types of communities where data centers are located, we used the U.S. Census Bureau’s urban-rural classification and county geographies data. We also referenced a Pew Research Center survey of 8,512 U.S. adults conducted from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. The survey examined Americans’ awareness of and opinions about data centers. Here are the survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

In a shift, most planned data centers in the U.S. are in rural areas % of data centers in the U.S. that are in __ areas Note: Urban/rural categories based on U.S. Census Bureau. Planned category includes data centers listed as “under construction,” “planned” or “land banked.” Source: Data Center Map, accessed Feb. 19, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In a shift, most planned data centers in the U.S. are in rural areas % of data centers in the U.S. that are in __ areas Data center status Urban Rural Planned 33 67 Currently operating 87 13 Download data as .csv Note: Urban/rural categories based on U.S. Census Bureau. Planned category includes data centers listed as “under construction,” “planned” or “land banked.” Source: Data Center Map, accessed Feb. 19, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

These planned data centers are largely in different parts of the country from those that currently exist:

67% of planned data centers are in rural areas, while 87% of existing data centers are in urban ones.

39% of planned data centers are in counties that currently don’t have any.

South, Midwest lead in planned data centers

Most of the planned construction of U.S. data centers will happen in the South and Midwest. Three-quarters of all planned data centers will be built in these two regions, with the South alone accounting for nearly half of them (48%).

Virginia, Texas and Georgia lead the country in planned data centers Number of data centers in each state, by operating status Note: Planned category includes data centers listed as “under construction,” planned or “land banked.” Only the top 15 states by total are shown. Source: Data Center Map, accessed Feb. 19, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Virginia, Texas and Georgia lead the country in planned data centers Number of data centers in each state, by operating status State Total Currently operating Planned Virginia 685 398 287 Texas 466 296 170 California 331 277 54 Illinois 262 139 123 Georgia 235 94 141 Ohio 223 166 57 Arizona 184 98 86 New York 154 148 6 Oregon 142 115 27 Washington 135 124 11 Pennsylvania 129 78 51 Florida 128 120 8 North Carolina 113 72 41 Iowa 105 64 41 Indiana 92 38 54 Download data as .csv Note: Planned category includes data centers listed as “under construction,” planned or “land banked.” Only the top 15 states by total are shown. Source: Data Center Map, accessed Feb. 19, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Here’s a look at the regional breakdown of planned and existing data centers:

The South has 754 planned data centers and 1,209 existing ones – a 62% increase from its current total.

The Midwest has 419 planned data centers and 655 existing ones – a 64% increase.

The West has 277 planned data centers and 807 existing ones – a 34% increase.

The Northeast has 106 planned data centers and 397 existing ones – a 26% increase.

Virginia and Texas have the most planned data centers (287 and 170, respectively). They are followed by Georgia (141), Illinois (123) and Arizona (86).

Virginia and Texas also have the most currently operating data centers (398 and 296, respectively). They are followed by California (277), Ohio (166) and New York (148).

How many Americans live near a data center?

Currently, 38% of Americans live within 5 miles of at least one operational data center.

These structures tend to be built in clusters: Nine-in-ten data centers are within 5 miles of another one. As a result, a majority of Americans who live near one data center also live near at least one more.

Another 4% of Americans don’t live near a currently operational data center but live within 5 miles of one that’s planned. Taken together, that means 42% of the population lives close to an existing or planned data center.

Living near a data center doesn’t have much of an effect on public opinion about the facilities, however. Americans who live near a data center – whether existing or planned – are about as likely as those who do not to say they’ve heard or read at least a little bit about them. And the two groups of Americans have similar views about the impact that data centers have on things like the environment, home energy costs and local jobs.

Note: Here are the survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.