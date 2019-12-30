Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World
About six-in-ten Americans say countries around the world, including the U.S., will not do enough to avoid the worst effects of climate change. This growing pessimism is driven by Democrats.
☀️ Happy Thursday! The Briefing is your guide to the world of news and information. Sign up here! In today’s email: 🔥 Featured story Longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was fired on Tuesday, a day after a heated meeting in which Pelley criticized CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, accused her of “murdering” the program, and questioned the qualifications of newly […]
Economic issues continue to dominate Americans’ ranking of the country’s top problems. Meanwhile, the share who say illegal immigration is a very big problem has dropped since the start of Trump’s second term.
62% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the military action against Iran, and 59% say the U.S. made the wrong decision in using military force.
Partisans hold different views on whether the U.S. contributes to peace, considers other countries’ interests and garners respect around the world.
Republicans and Democrats still have differing views of the war in Ukraine, though their opinions of Russia and Putin are broadly negative.
Most Americans still view China negatively, but a recent survey shows favorability has ticked up, especially among Democrats and younger adults. Fewer now call China an enemy.
Around four-in-ten Republicans (38%) say the U.S. benefits at least a fair amount from being part of NATO – down from 49% last year. Among Democrats, 82% say this.
Among Trump’s strongest supporters, relatively few people say they think he is very religious. Just 8% of Republicans and 5% of White evangelicals say this is the case.
Within Christianity, religious switching has affected the two largest subgroups, Catholicism and Protestantism, differently.
Almost all U.S. adults live in range of a religious radio station, most commonly Christian radio. Stations tend to broadcast either mostly music or mostly talk.
Buddhism is the only major religion whose global population shrank between 2010 and 2020. Learn why it declined in East Asia, particularly in Japan and South Korea.
Over 1,500 new data centers are in development nationwide. Most will be built in rural areas, particularly the South and Midwest, marking a shift from urban locations.
Drawing on five years of Pew Research Center surveys, here are 13 findings about how Americans use and view AI, and where they see promise and risk.
More Americans say data centers have a negative effect on the environment, home energy costs and people’s quality of life nearby than say they have a positive effect.
Just over half of U.S. teens say they’ve used chatbots for help with schoolwork, and 12% say they’ve gotten emotional support from these tools. Teens tend to view AI’s future impact on their lives more positively than negatively.
Pew Research Center has deep roots in U.S. public opinion research. Launched as a project focused primarily on U.S. policy and politics in the early 1990s, the Center has grown over time to study a wide range of topics vital to explaining America to itself and to the world.
Pew Research Center regularly conducts public opinion surveys in countries outside the United States as part of its ongoing exploration of attitudes, values and behaviors around the globe.
Pew Research Center’s Data Labs uses computational methods to complement and expand on the Center’s existing research agenda.
Pew Research Center tracks social, demographic and economic trends, both domestically and internationally.
A behind-the-scenes blog about research methods at Pew Research Center.
“A record 23 million Asian Americans trace their roots to more than 20 countries … and the U.S. Asian population is projected to reach 46 million by 2060.”
Neil G. Ruiz,
Head of New Research Initiatives
We often hear a candidate is leading, trailing, or the race is tied. This is based on “horse race” polling, which estimates how much support candidates have, based on how people answer surveys. But accurately measuring the horse race is hard due to different circumstances.