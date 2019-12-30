Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Latest Publications

All publications >

Icon for promotion number 2

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Thank you for subscribing!

Politics & Policy

All Politics & Policy research >

Features

All Features >

International Affairs

All International Affairs Research >

Religion

report

Religious Radio Across America

Almost all U.S. adults live in range of a religious radio station, most commonly Christian radio. Stations tend to broadcast either mostly music or mostly talk.

data essay

Buddhism’s Recent Decline in East Asia

Buddhism is the only major religion whose global population shrank between 2010 and 2020. Learn why it declined in East Asia, particularly in Japan and South Korea.

All Religion RESEARCH >

Artificial Intelligence

report
An image of a teen girl using her laptop with two others looking over her shoulder

How Teens Use and View AI

Just over half of U.S. teens say they’ve used chatbots for help with schoolwork, and 12% say they’ve gotten emotional support from these tools. Teens tend to view AI’s future impact on their lives more positively than negatively.

All Artificial Intelligence Research >

Our Methods

U.S. Surveys

Pew Research Center has deep roots in U.S. public opinion research. Launched as a project focused primarily on U.S. policy and politics in the early 1990s, the Center has grown over time to study a wide range of topics vital to explaining America to itself and to the world.

More >

International Surveys

Pew Research Center regularly conducts public opinion surveys in countries outside the United States as part of its ongoing exploration of attitudes, values and behaviors around the globe.

More >

Data Science

Pew Research Center’s Data Labs uses computational methods to complement and expand on the Center’s existing research agenda.

More >

Demographic Research

Pew Research Center tracks social, demographic and economic trends, both domestically and internationally.

More >

Decoded

A behind-the-scenes blog about research methods at Pew Research Center.

More >

All Methods research >

Our Experts

“A record 23 million Asian Americans trace their roots to more than 20 countries … and the U.S. Asian population is projected to reach 46 million by 2060.”

A headshot of Neil Ruiz, head of new research initiatives and associate director of race and ethnicity research.

Neil G. Ruiz,
Head of New Research Initiatives

Key facts about asian americans >

Methods 101 Videos

video

Video: Can polls tell us who will win on Election Day?

We often hear a candidate is leading, trailing, or the race is tied. This is based on “horse race” polling, which estimates how much support candidates have, based on how people answer surveys. But accurately measuring the horse race is hard due to different circumstances.

All Methods 101 Videos >

Signature Reports

Editor’s Pick

Immigration & Migration

News Habits & Media

All publications >