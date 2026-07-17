Majorities of Americans say key financial milestones are harder for today’s young adults to reach

A job seeker meets with a recruiter at a job fair in Carson, California, on June 30, 2026. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Amid reports of a tough job market and rising costs of living, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that majorities of Americans say young adults have it harder today financially than their parents’ generation did.

Growing shares of Americans say things are harder for young adults today than they were for their parents’ generation % of U.S. adults saying each of the following is ___ for young adults today than it was for their parents’ generation Note: Other response options included “About the same for young adults today as it was for their parents’ generation.” The shares who said this (7%-20%) or who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Refer to topline for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Growing shares of Americans say things are harder for young adults today than they were for their parents’ generation % of U.S. adults saying each of the following is ___ for young adults today than it was for their parents’ generation Buying a home Harder Easier 2026 87 6 2021 70 16 Paying for college Harder Easier 2026 82 7 2021 71 14 Saving for the future Harder Easier 2026 82 6 2021 72 11 Finding a job Harder Easier 2026 64 15 2021 39 40 Download data as .csv Note: Other response options included “About the same for young adults today as it was for their parents’ generation.” The shares who said this (7%-20%) or who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Refer to topline for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The shares of U.S. adults who say it’s harder for young adults now to achieve several financial milestones have gone up since 2021. The biggest jump is in the share saying it’s harder to find a job.

Most adults (64%) say it’s harder for young people to find a job today, up from 39% who said the same in 2021. Just 15% say it’s easier, down from 40% five years ago. Another 20% say it’s about the same for young people today as it was for their parents.

Buying a home is another milestone that Americans say is harder for young adults these days: 87% say this today, up from 70% in 2021. In recent years, home prices in the U.S. have risen faster than young adults’ incomes, and fewer metropolitan areas around the country are classified as affordable for young adults.

In addition, Americans are about 10 percentage points more likely today than in 2021 to say it’s harder for young adults to pay for college and save for the future than it was for their parents.

We also asked about covering basic expenses, a financial milestone we didn’t ask about in 2021. In the new survey, 80% say this is harder for young adults today than it was for their parents. Only 6% say it’s easier and 13% say it’s about the same.

A 2024 Center analysis found that young adults in 2022 were more likely to have student loan debt than young adults in 1992. The value of student loan debt and mortgage debt also rose significantly over that period.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at whether Americans think it’s easier or harder for young adults to achieve certain financial milestones today than it was for their parents’ generation. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work on the experiences and views of young adults. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,091 U.S. adults from May 4 to 17, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Differences by age

Majorities across age groups say it’s harder for young adults today to find a job than it was for their parents % of U.S. adults saying finding a job is ___ for young adults today than it was for their parents’ generation Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majorities across age groups say it’s harder for young adults today to find a job than it was for their parents % of U.S. adults saying finding a job is ___ for young adults today than it was for their parents’ generation Harder Easier About the same Grouping All adults 64 15 20 All Ages 18-29 75 12 12 Age 30-49 66 15 19 Age 50+ 58 16 25 Age Download data as .csv Note: Shares of respondents who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Young adults themselves are more likely than older adults to say most financial milestones are more challenging today than in the past.

The age gap is largest when it comes to finding a job. Most adults ages 18 to 29 (75%) say this is harder for today’s young adults than it was for their parents’ generation. About two-thirds of those ages 30 to 49 (66%) and a smaller share of those 50 and older (58%) say the same.

Young adults are also more likely than other age groups to say that it’s harder today to buy a home, pay for college and cover basic expenses. But adults ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 49 are about equally as likely to say saving for the future is harder today.

While younger adults stand out from other age groups in feeling that things are harder now, the shares saying this across all age groups have generally trended upward since 2021.

How many young adults have reached these milestones?

In 2023, we looked at the shares of Americans who actually achieved certain financial benchmarks by age 21. The shares of 21-year-olds who were employed full-time, were financially independent or lived outside their parents’ home were all lower in 2021 than in 1980. For example, 42% of 21-year-olds in 1980 were financially independent, compared with 25% in 2021.

By age 25, the differences among these measures were smaller but still statistically significant.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.