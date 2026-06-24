Buying a home has gotten harder for young adults in most U.S. metro areas

Visitors at Alamo Square Park, across from San Francisco’s iconic “Painted Ladies” homes. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Young adults in the United States are facing tough economic headwinds. For many, rising costs and a challenging job market are making it harder to afford basic expenses. That can make owning a home feel further out of reach.

About nine-in-ten adults younger than 40 (89%) say it’s harder for young adults today to buy a home than it was for their parents’ generation, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Young adults are also less likely than older ones to say buying a home is a very good investment.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on how home affordability has changed since 2019 for households headed by adults younger than 40. It explores the changes for the United States overall and for 160 metropolitan areas. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does high-quality research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. According to most national house price indexes, the average price of a home in the U.S. has increased significantly since 2019. But the national increase may not accurately reflect increases at the local level. In addition, home affordability depends on how much household incomes have increased, not just on the price of housing. We took those factors into account in this analysis to paint a fuller picture of housing affordability. We focused on those under 40 because a lot of the national conversation on affordability centers on young adults. How did we do this? We measured the change in the national median home price by using the Owner-Occupied Real Estate OFHEO Purchases Only Price Index. The national median household income of household heads younger than 40 is based on the Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement (ASEC). Household incomes are adjusted for household size and scaled to reflect a three-person household. The ASEC microdata files are from IPUMS CPS. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered data collection in 2020 and 2021, so the Census Bureau (which conducts the ASEC) weighted the ASEC to adjust for this. Our analysis used these weights, which are called entropy balance weights. Inflation adjustments use the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) less shelter. The analysis of the monthly costs of home ownership follows Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. In addition to principal and interest, other costs include 1.15% property taxes, 0.35% property insurance and 0.55% mortgage insurance fees. The metropolitan analysis of home values and young adults’ household incomes is based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS). It excludes homeowners who live in mobile homes, boats, tents or vans. The microdata files are from IPUMS USA. Public views on homeownership are based on a Pew Research Center survey of 10,091 U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of all U.S. adults. Here are our survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

For young adult households in the U.S., home prices have increased much faster than incomes National median home price and median income for households headed by those under 40, in 2024 dollars Note: Data is labeled for the years 1975, 2019 and 2024. Median home price is based on the 2024 median home value from the ACS and the Owner-Occupied Real Estate OFHEO Purchases Only Price Index. Household income is size-adjusted and scaled to reflect a three-person household. All figures are rounded to the nearest $100. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS) and the 1976-2025 Current Population Survey, Annual Social and Economic Supplement (IPUMS) PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook For young adult households in the U.S., home prices have increased much faster than incomes National median home price and median income for households headed by those under 40, in 2024 dollars Year Median home price Median household income under 40 Price-to-income ratio 1975 $154,100 $62,900 2.5 1976 $154,800 $64,900 2.4 1977 $161,400 $66,300 2.4 1978 $171,600 $69,200 2.5 1979 $176,600 $70,200 2.5 1980 $170,700 $67,300 2.5 1981 $164,200 $65,400 2.5 1982 $160,100 $65,700 2.4 1983 $159,800 $65,000 2.5 1984 $160,500 $68,500 2.3 1985 $165,000 $69,300 2.4 1986 $176,000 $71,600 2.5 1987 $183,400 $73,600 2.5 1988 $187,800 $74,100 2.5 1989 $189,200 $74,700 2.5 1990 $184,300 $72,100 2.6 1991 $178,500 $70,300 2.5 1992 $177,800 $69,700 2.6 1993 $176,800 $68,200 2.6 1994 $178,300 $68,300 2.6 1995 $178,200 $70,700 2.5 1996 $178,300 $71,300 2.5 1997 $179,700 $73,000 2.5 1998 $186,800 $75,800 2.5 1999 $194,400 $77,800 2.5 2000 $200,500 $79,900 2.5 2001 $209,300 $78,900 2.7 2002 $222,500 $78,300 2.8 2003 $234,300 $76,300 3.1 2004 $249,600 $75,900 3.3 2005 $265,700 $75,700 3.5 2006 $272,700 $76,300 3.6 2007 $265,700 $78,100 3.4 2008 $233,600 $75,900 3.1 2009 $221,800 $72,400 3.1 2010 $209,700 $70,500 3 2011 $192,900 $68,300 2.8 2012 $194,200 $69,800 2.8 2013 $205,300 $71,200 2.9 2014 $213,000 $72,100 3 2015 $226,800 $78,000 2.9 2016 $238,800 $83,500 2.9 2017 $249,500 $84,600 2.9 2018 $259,500 $87,400 3 2019 $269,600 $92,700 2.9 2020 $288,800 $92,400 3.1 2021 $318,400 $94,200 3.4 2022 $331,000 $92,100 3.6 2023 $337,900 $96,000 3.5 2024 $350,000 $100,900 3.5 Download data as .csv Note: Data is labeled for the years 1975, 2019 and 2024. Median home price is based on the 2024 median home value from the ACS and the Owner-Occupied Real Estate OFHEO Purchases Only Price Index. Household income is size-adjusted and scaled to reflect a three-person household. All figures are rounded to the nearest $100. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS) and the 1976-2025 Current Population Survey, Annual Social and Economic Supplement (IPUMS) PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Since 2019, home prices in the U.S. have risen faster than young adults’ incomes, which has made buying a home even more challenging. This is true both at the national level and in most metropolitan areas around the country, according to a Center analysis of government data.

One way of measuring home affordability is to compare the median price of a home with the median household income. This is often expressed as the price-to-income ratio.

Between 2019 and 2024:

The inflation-adjusted median home value rose 30% (from $269,600 to $350,000).

rose 30% (from $269,600 to $350,000). Inflation-adjusted median household income for households headed by those under 40 rose only 9% (from $92,700 to $100,900).

As a result, the price-to-income ratio for households headed by those under 40 rose from 2.9 in 2019 to 3.5 in 2024. The only other period when the price-to-income ratio for young persons reached this level was during the housing bubble of the mid-2000s. It peaked at 3.6 in 2006. Before 2000, it hovered around 2.5.

Other factors that influence the affordability of homes

Home affordability for young adults depends on more than just home prices and income. Factors such as mortgage rates, property taxes, home insurance and lending standards also play a role. Several of these factors have changed since 2019. For example, according to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased from 3.9% in 2019 to 6.7% in 2024.

All these things have an impact on the monthly costs of owning a home. And those costs have risen significantly since 2019. Using the median home price and other costs for each year:

In 2019, if a homebuyer made a 3.5% down payment and had a mortgage rate of 3.9% on a $269,600 home, their monthly costs would have been $1,689. (Read “ About this research ” for more on how this was calculated.)

” for more on how this was calculated.) In 2024, with 3.5% down and a 6.7% mortgage rate on a $350,000 home, their monthly costs would have been $2,776.

Fewer young adults can now afford these monthly housing costs. In 2019, 56% of renter households younger than 40 had enough income to afford the monthly cost of owning a home. By 2024, that share had dropped to 37%.

Even before considering the monthly cost of owning a home, buyers need to come up with a down payment. In a 2024 Federal Reserve survey, 70% of renters under age 40 said they rent rather than own because they cannot afford a down payment. This was a bigger factor than not being able to afford the monthly mortgage.

The cost of a down payment has also gone up sharply in recent years as home prices have risen.

For the $269,600 home in 2019, a 3.5% down payment and an additional 3.0% in closing costs would have required a buyer to have $17,500 in cash.

For the $350,000 home in 2024, a similar down payment and closing costs would have been roughly $22,800.

Views of homeownership

Most adults (87%) say that buying a home is harder for young adults today than it was for their parents’ generation. Adults under 40 are slightly more likely than those 40 and older to say this (89% vs. 85%).

Despite the challenges young adults face, most Americans (67%) say buying a home is a good investment these days. Only 14% say it’s a bad investment, and 18% say it’s neither. But adults under 40 are less likely than older adults to say it’s a very good investment.

About 1 in 4 adults younger than 40 say buying a home is a very good investment % of U.S. adults who say buying a home is a ___ investment these days Note: Shares who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 1 in 4 adults younger than 40 say buying a home is a very good investment % of U.S. adults who say buying a home is a ___ investment these days Group Very bad Somewhat bad Somewhat good Very good Neither good nor bad All adults 1 4 10 37 30 18 Ages 18-39 2 4 12 38 24 21 40-59 2 5 11 37 29 18 60+ 2 3 6 36 38 16 Download data as .csv Note: Shares who didn’t offer an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Home affordability trends in U.S. metro areas

About 60% of metro areas in the U.S. are classified as unaffordable in 2024 % of metro areas at each level of home affordability for households headed by those under 40 Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Home affordability is based on the ratio of the median home value to median income for households headed by those under 40. The analysis includes 160 metro areas with available data. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2019 and 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 60% of metro areas in the U.S. are classified as unaffordable in 2024 % of metro areas at each level of home affordability for households headed by those under 40 Very affordable Somewhat affordable Somewhat unaffordable Very unaffordable 2019 14 46 27 14 2024 2 38 41 19

Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Home affordability is based on the ratio of the median home value to median income for households headed by those under 40. The analysis includes 160 metro areas with available data. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2019 and 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In many ways, home affordability is more of a local story than a national one, as home prices and incomes differ widely across the U.S.

For households headed by those younger than 40, homes have gotten less affordable in most metro areas where data is available.

Median home values grew faster than the median income of young adult households in 142 of these 160 metropolitan areas from 2019 to 2024.

We classified metro areas into four groups based on the price-to-income ratio:

Very affordable: Less than 2.5 price-to-income ratio

Less than 2.5 price-to-income ratio Somewhat affordable: Greater than or equal to 2.5 and less than 3.5

Greater than or equal to 2.5 and less than 3.5 Somewhat unaffordable: Greater than or equal to 3.5 and less than 5

Greater than or equal to 3.5 and less than 5 Very unaffordable: Greater than or equal to 5

In 2019, 59% of the metros with available data were very or somewhat affordable for households younger than 40. The other 41% were somewhat or very unaffordable.

By 2024, the situation reversed: 39% of the metros were somewhat or very affordable and 61% were somewhat or very unaffordable.

In U.S. metro areas along the coasts, homeownership tends to be unaffordable for households younger than 40 Classification of metro areas by level of home affordability for households headed by those under 40, in 2024 Note: Home affordability is based on the ratio of the median home value to the median income for households headed by those under 40. The analysis includes 160 metro areas with available data. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In U.S. metro areas along the coasts, homeownership tends to be unaffordable for households younger than 40 Classification of metro areas by level of home affordability for households headed by those under 40, in 2024 CBSA Metro area State Median home price Median household income under 40 Price-to-income ratio 10420 Akron, OH Ohio $230,000 $80,000 2.9 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY New York $311,000 $106,521 2.9 10740 Albuquerque, NM New Mexico $300,000 $81,406 3.7 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Pennsylvania $310,000 $96,995 3.2 11100 Amarillo, TX Texas $250,000 $65,000 3.8 11260 Anchorage, AK Alaska $380,000 $96,000 4 11460 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan $350,000 $80,000 4.4 11700 Asheville, NC North Carolina $400,000 $84,385 4.7 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Georgia $390,000 $102,191 3.8 12100 Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ New Jersey $380,000 $99,593 3.8 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Georgia $295,000 $79,674 3.7 12420 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX Texas $450,000 $114,640 3.9 12540 Bakersfield-Delano, CA California $409,000 $72,405 5.6 12580 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Maryland $400,000 $111,717 3.6 12940 Baton Rouge, LA Louisiana $250,000 $71,880 3.5 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Texas $200,000 $69,282 2.9 13820 Birmingham, AL Alabama $270,000 $86,603 3.1 13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Virginia $280,000 $60,013 4.7 14010 Bloomington, IL Illinois $232,000 $67,361 3.4 14260 Boise City, ID Idaho $450,000 $94,397 4.8 14460 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Massachusetts $630,000 $147,224 4.3 14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Washington $580,000 $107,979 5.4 14860 Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT Connecticut $521,000 $129,904 4 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Texas $186,000 $53,031 3.5 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY New York $250,000 $90,067 2.8 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH Ohio $200,000 $81,406 2.5 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Florida $400,000 $91,799 4.4 16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC South Carolina $400,000 $103,923 3.8 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC North Carolina $380,000 $97,980 3.9 16820 Charlottesville, VA Virginia $425,000 $95,040 4.5 16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA Tennessee $300,000 $90,933 3.3 16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN Illinois $300,000 $107,778 2.8 17020 Chico, CA California $500,000 $56,461 8.9 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Ohio $275,000 $93,531 2.9 17300 Clarksville, TN-KY Tennessee $300,000 $76,210 3.9 17410 Cleveland, OH Ohio $230,000 $90,933 2.5 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX Texas $315,000 $55,000 5.7 17820 Colorado Springs, CO Colorado $500,000 $98,727 5.1 17900 Columbia, SC South Carolina $290,000 $69,282 4.2 18140 Columbus, OH Ohio $312,000 $93,081 3.4 18580 Corpus Christi, TX Texas $240,000 $69,975 3.4 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Texas $375,000 $100,429 3.7 19430 Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH Ohio $225,000 $79,674 2.8 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Florida $360,000 $82,272 4.4 19740 Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO Colorado $600,000 $129,904 4.6 19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Iowa $275,000 $98,995 2.8 19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Michigan $260,000 $90,067 2.9 21340 El Paso, TX Texas $220,000 $64,952 3.4 21500 Erie, PA Pennsylvania $210,000 $71,014 3 21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR Oregon $450,000 $78,895 5.7 21780 Evansville, IN Indiana $225,000 $79,608 2.8 22180 Fayetteville, NC North Carolina $255,000 $69,282 3.7 22220 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Arkansas $330,000 $80,540 4.1 22660 Fort Collins-Loveland, CO Colorado $575,000 $95,263 6 23060 Fort Wayne, IN Indiana $250,000 $76,210 3.3 23420 Fresno, CA California $455,000 $75,934 6 24340 Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI Michigan $300,000 $93,000 3.2 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC North Carolina $280,000 $69,810 4 24860 Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC South Carolina $300,000 $90,000 3.3 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Pennsylvania $290,000 $94,000 3.1 25540 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Connecticut $360,000 $112,583 3.2 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC North Carolina $280,000 $80,000 3.5 26420 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX Texas $320,000 $85,855 3.7 26620 Huntsville, AL Alabama $300,000 $98,727 3 26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN Indiana $280,000 $91,243 3.1 27140 Jackson, MS Mississippi $225,000 $73,587 3.1 27260 Jacksonville, FL Florida $400,000 $90,067 4.4 28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Michigan $250,000 $75,934 3.3 28140 Kansas City, MO-KS Missouri $300,000 $93,081 3.2 28880 Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY New York $425,000 $95,263 4.5 28940 Knoxville, TN Tennessee $350,000 $82,303 4.3 29180 Lafayette, LA Louisiana $250,000 $69,000 3.6 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Florida $350,000 $76,302 4.6 29540 Lancaster, PA Pennsylvania $300,000 $95,530 3.1 29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI Michigan $250,000 $83,895 3 29820 Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV Nevada $450,000 $86,603 5.2 30700 Lincoln, NE Nebraska $275,000 $76,179 3.6 30780 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Arkansas $240,000 $70,000 3.4 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA California $850,000 $113,137 7.5 31140 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Kentucky $250,000 $85,732 2.9 31180 Lubbock, TX Texas $250,000 $59,807 4.2 31340 Lynchburg, VA Virginia $300,000 $84,000 3.6 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Texas $200,000 $57,563 3.5 32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR Tennessee $300,000 $73,485 4.1 32900 Merced, CA California $450,000 $60,622 7.4 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Florida $460,000 $92,591 5 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Wisconsin $300,000 $95,263 3.1 33460 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Minnesota $370,000 $113,411 3.3 33660 Mobile, AL Alabama $225,000 $68,341 3.3 33700 Modesto, CA California $500,000 $81,813 6.1 33860 Montgomery, AL Alabama $220,000 $66,164 3.3 34980 Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Tennessee $400,000 $101,654 3.9 35300 New Haven, CT Connecticut $350,000 $105,328 3.3 35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA Louisiana $250,000 $82,272 3 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ New York $600,000 $129,904 4.6 35840 North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL Florida $450,000 $96,755 4.7 35980 Norwich-New London-Willimantic, CT Connecticut $350,000 $105,181 3.3 36260 Ogden, UT Utah $500,000 $91,402 5.5 36420 Oklahoma City, OK Oklahoma $250,000 $75,000 3.3 36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Washington $538,000 $117,346 4.6 36540 Omaha, NE-IA Nebraska $270,000 $90,067 3 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Florida $400,000 $88,335 4.5 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA California $850,000 $120,000 7.1 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Florida $390,000 $92,665 4.2 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Florida $339,000 $81,060 4.2 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Pennsylvania $350,000 $106,207 3.3 38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Arizona $450,000 $97,000 4.6 38300 Pittsburgh, PA Pennsylvania $250,000 $98,727 2.5 38860 Portland-South Portland, ME Maine $450,000 $109,218 4.1 38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Oregon $550,000 $115,861 4.7 39300 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Rhode Island $450,000 $103,923 4.3 39340 Provo-Orem-Lehi, UT Utah $550,000 $86,949 6.3 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC North Carolina $450,000 $116,351 3.9 39740 Reading, PA Pennsylvania $289,000 $95,275 3 39900 Reno, NV Nevada $525,000 $95,263 5.5 40060 Richmond, VA Virginia $375,000 $95,000 3.9 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA California $600,000 $93,081 6.4 40220 Roanoke, VA Virginia $276,000 $89,859 3.1 40380 Rochester, NY New York $250,000 $94,000 2.7 40420 Rockford, IL Illinois $200,000 $71,014 2.8 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA California $622,000 $103,400 6 41180 St. Louis, MO-IL Missouri $250,000 $93,081 2.7 41500 Salinas, CA California $760,000 $94,918 8 41620 Salt Lake City-Murray, UT Utah $525,000 $105,000 5 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Texas $300,000 $80,000 3.8 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA California $875,000 $124,924 7 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA California $1,000,000 $173,205 5.8 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA California $1,300,000 $213,106 6.1 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA California $829,000 $90,400 9.2 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA California $825,000 $86,000 9.6 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA California $800,000 $122,474 6.5 42540 Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Pennsylvania $225,000 $83,190 2.7 42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Washington $700,000 $140,846 5 43900 Spartanburg, SC South Carolina $280,000 $74,478 3.8 44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Washington $450,000 $90,067 5 44100 Springfield, IL Illinois $200,000 $85,732 2.3 44140 Springfield, MA Massachusetts $350,000 $90,067 3.9 44180 Springfield, MO Missouri $250,000 $77,942 3.2 44700 Stockton-Lodi, CA California $600,000 $94,305 6.4 45060 Syracuse, NY New York $225,000 $86,256 2.6 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Florida $400,000 $93,098 4.3 45780 Toledo, OH Ohio $200,000 $72,746 2.7 45820 Topeka, KS Kansas $212,000 $76,000 2.8 45940 Trenton-Princeton, NJ New Jersey $425,000 $111,800 3.8 46060 Tucson, AZ Arizona $385,000 $77,942 4.9 46140 Tulsa, OK Oklahoma $245,000 $77,782 3.1 46520 Urban Honolulu, HI Hawaii $900,000 $102,879 8.7 46540 Utica-Rome, NY New York $210,000 $88,335 2.4 46700 Vallejo, CA California $650,000 $109,119 6 47260 Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC Virginia $360,000 $88,182 4.1 47300 Visalia, CA California $400,000 $68,200 5.9 47380 Waco, TX Texas $280,000 $69,282 4 47900 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Virginia $550,000 $139,430 3.9 48620 Wichita, KS Kansas $225,000 $74,478 3 48900 Wilmington, NC North Carolina $388,000 $94,305 4.1 49180 Winston-Salem, NC North Carolina $280,000 $72,746 3.8 49340 Worcester, MA Massachusetts $500,000 $108,444 4.6 49420 Yakima, WA Washington $385,000 $62,873 6.1 49620 York-Hanover, PA Pennsylvania $280,000 $98,727 2.8 49660 Youngstown-Warren, OH Ohio $180,000 $69,628 2.6 Download data as .csv Note: Home affordability is based on the ratio of the median home value to the median income for households headed by those under 40. The analysis includes 160 metro areas with available data. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

U.S. metro areas with the highest and lowest house price-to-income ratios in 2024 10 least affordable metro areas Price-to-income ratio Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 9.6 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 9.2 Chico, CA 8.9 Urban Honolulu, HI 8.7 Salinas, CA 8.0 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 7.5 Merced, CA 7.4 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 7.1 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 7.0 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 6.5 10 most affordable metro areas Springfield, IL 2.3 Utica-Rome, NY 2.4 Canton-Massillon, OH 2.5 Cleveland, OH 2.5 Pittsburgh, PA 2.5 Youngstown-Warren, OH 2.6 Syracuse, NY 2.6 Rochester, NY 2.7 St. Louis, MO-IL 2.7 Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA 2.7 Note: The calculated price-to-income ratio is based on the median home value and median household income of households headed by those under 40. Household income is size-adjusted and scaled to reflect a three-person household. Rankings are based on 160 metro areas with available data.

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER

There were four states in 2024 in which all metro areas with available data were very unaffordable: California, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The 10 least affordable metros nationwide were in California or Hawaii. The 10 most affordable metros were spread across New York, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Note: Here are our survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.