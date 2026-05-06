71% of U.S. homeowners say their home insurance costs have gone up

Workers rebuild the attic of a house in Detroit after it was damaged by a fallen tree during a storm. (Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Premiums for homeowners insurance are rising fast – and many Americans have noticed, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Most U.S. homeowners (71%) say the cost of their homeowners insurance has gone up over the last few years, including 42% who say it has gone up a lot.

The two reasons people cite most often for these price increases are insurance companies wanting to make more money and the costs of repairing and rebuilding. A sizable share of homeowners also point to extreme weather events as a reason.

These findings are based on a survey conducted March 16-22, 2026, among 3,524 U.S. adults. We asked a random half of all respondents about rising home insurance costs and asked the other half about rising home energy costs.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at U.S. homeowners’ experiences with homeowners insurance costs and their opinions about why costs are rising. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work studying economic conditions in the U.S. as well as public opinion on climate and extreme weather issues. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on science and society. How did we do this? We surveyed 3,524 U.S. adults from March 16 to 22, 2026, including 1,236 homeowners who received questions about home insurance costs. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Some groups more likely to say their home insurance costs are rising

Many homeowners across the country say they are paying more for homeowners insurance, but experiences vary somewhat by income and party.

Around 7 in 10 U.S. homeowners say their home insurance costs have gone up over the last few years % of U.S. adult homeowners who say that over the last few years, the cost of their homeowners insurance has gone up … Note: Respondents who said “Stayed about the same,” “Gone down a lot/a little,” “Not sure,” “I do not have homeowners insurance” or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Around 7 in 10 U.S. homeowners say their home insurance costs have gone up over the last few years % of U.S. adult homeowners who say that over the last few years, the cost of their homeowners insurance has gone up … group A lot A little NET Homeowners total 42 29 71 Upper income income 47 33 80 Middle income income 44 31 75 Lower income income 34 20 54 Northeast region 39 30 69 Midwest region 44 29 73 South region 40 31 72 West region 47 24 70 Rep/Lean Rep party 45 30 76 Dem/Lean Dem party 39 29 68 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who said “Stayed about the same,” “Gone down a lot/a little,” “Not sure,” “I do not have homeowners insurance” or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Income: Homeowners with upper incomes are more likely than those with lower incomes to say their homeowners insurance costs have gone up over the last few years (80% vs. 54%).

Lower-income homeowners are much more likely than their upper-income counterparts to report having no homeowners insurance at all (17% vs. 2%). This pattern is also reflected in U.S. Census Bureau data.

Homeowners with lower incomes are also slightly more likely than those with upper incomes to say their home insurance costs have stayed about the same or that they’re not sure. Across all income levels, very few homeowners say their home insurance costs have gone down in the last few years. Refer to the appendix for more.

Party: Homeowners who are Republican or lean Republican are slightly more likely than those who are Democratic or lean Democratic to say their home insurance costs have gone up.

Region: In all four census-designated regions of the country, similarly large shares of homeowners say their home insurance costs have increased in recent years.

Why homeowners think their home insurance costs are rising

Homeowners who say their home insurance costs have gone up over the last few years perceive two primary reasons for those increases.

Most U.S. homeowners say insurance company profits, repair costs play a role in rising home insurance costs % of U.S. adult homeowners who report their home insurance costs have gone up over the last few years who say each of the following is (a) … Note: Only respondents who said their homeowners insurance has gone up over the last few years were asked this question. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most U.S. homeowners say insurance company profits, repair costs play a role in rising home insurance costs % of U.S. adult homeowners who report their home insurance costs have gone up over the last few years who say each of the following is (a) … Major reason Minor reason Not a reason Not sure Insurance companies wanting to make more money 65 23 4 8 Costs of repairing or rebuilding 61 25 8 6 Extreme weather events 46 31 15 8 Government regulations 28 29 20 22 Download data as .csv Note: Only respondents who said their homeowners insurance has gone up over the last few years were asked this question. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About two-thirds (65%) say insurance companies wanting to make more money is a major reason. An additional 23% say this is a minor reason.

61% say repair and rebuilding costs are a major reason, while 25% call this a minor reason. Higher costs for labor and building materials make it more expensive to repair and rebuild homes after damage.

Fewer homeowners cite extreme weather as a contributing factor in their rising home insurance costs. Still, around half of homeowners (46%) say this is a major reason, and an additional 31% say it’s a minor reason. Many home insurance companies say more frequent and severe weather is driving up home insurance costs and leading them to reduce or stop coverage in higher‑risk areas.

Related: Americans’ Views on How to Address the Impacts of Extreme Weather

Homeowners are less likely to blame government regulations for rising insurance costs: 28% say this is a major reason, while 29% say it’s a minor reason. Around one-in-five (22%) say they aren’t sure if government regulations play a role.

Republicans and Democrats differ over how much they think extreme weather events and government regulations affect their rising premiums:

Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to say extreme weather events are a major reason their homeowners insurance has gone up (62% vs. 34%).

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say government regulations are a major reason (35% vs. 20%).

Partisans largely agree on the other reasons we asked about.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.