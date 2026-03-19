A residential development is shown under construction near the San Gabriel Mountains in Hesperia, California, on Feb. 23, 2026. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Americans have long expressed a modest preference for communities with bigger houses – even if that means schools, stores and restaurants are farther away – over communities with smaller houses that are closer to those services.

Americans’ preference for larger and farther apart houses eases slightly from its pandemic high % who say they would prefer to live in a community where the houses are … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ preference for larger and farther apart houses eases slightly from its pandemic high % who say they would prefer to live in a community where the houses are … Year Smaller and closer to each other Larger and farther apart 2019 47% 53% 2021 39% 60% 2023 42% 57% 2026 44% 55% Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In a Pew Research Center survey from January:

55% of U.S. adults say they would prefer to live in a community where “houses are larger and farther apart, but schools, stores and restaurants are several miles away.”

44% would prefer a community where “houses are smaller and closer to each other, but schools, stores and restaurants are within walking distance.”

The share of adults who prefer a more spread-out community is about what it was in 2023 (57%). But it’s down from July 2021, when 60% of Americans said during the COVID-19 pandemic they prefer more spread-out communities.

As in the past, these preferences also differ by race and ethnicity, age, education, party and community type.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at which types of communities Americans would prefer to live in and how that varies by demographics. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Race and ethnicity

Liberal Democrats prefer more dense communities, conservative Republicans prefer less dense ones % who say they would prefer to live in a community where the houses are … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Liberal Democrats prefer more dense communities, conservative Republicans prefer less dense ones % who say they would prefer to live in a community where the houses are … Population Group Smaller and closer to each other Larger and farther apart Total Total 44% 55% White Race/Ethnicity 40% 59% Black Race/Ethnicity 52% 47% Hispanic Race/Ethnicity 48% 52% Asian* Race/Ethnicity 69% 31% Ages 18-29 Age 54% 46% 30-49 Age 42% 57% 50-64 Age 38% 62% 65+ Age 47% 52% Postgrad Education 53% 47% College grad Education 47% 52% Some college Education 41% 58% High school or less Education 42% 58% Rep/Lean Rep Rep/Lean Rep 28% 71% Conservative Rep/Lean Rep 26% 74% Moderate/Liberal Rep/Lean Rep 33% 67% Dem/Lean Dem Dem/Lean Dem 60% 40% Conservative/Moderate Dem/Lean Dem 54% 46% Liberal Dem/Lean Dem 68% 31% Urban Community 61% 39% Surburban Community 45% 55% Rural Community 29% 70% Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Nearly six-in-ten White adults (59%) say they would prefer to live in a more spread-out community with larger houses. By comparison, nearly seven-in-ten Asian adults (69%) would prefer a more walkable community with smaller houses.

Black and Hispanic adults are about evenly divided in their preferences.

Age

Across all age groups, only 18- to 29-year-olds are more likely to say they’d prefer a more walkable community to a more spread-out one. Americans ages 30 to 64 are the most likely to say they’d prefer a spread-out community with larger homes, though 52% of those 65 and older also say this.

Education

About six-in-ten Americans with some college experience or less education (58%) say they would prefer a more spread-out community, compared with 52% of those with a bachelor’s degree and 47% of those with a postgraduate degree.

Partisanship

Republicans have consistently been more likely than Democrats to say they’d prefer to live in a more spread-out community with larger houses. Today, 71% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say this would be their preference. By comparison, a 60% majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners would opt for a community with smaller houses that are closer to schools, stores and restaurants.

Ideology

About three-quarters of conservative Republicans (74%) say they would prefer a more spread-out community with larger houses, as do 67% of moderate and liberal Republicans. Meanwhile, majorities of conservative and moderate Democrats (54%) and liberal Democrats (68%) say they’d prefer a more walkable community with smaller houses.

Community type

Seven-in-ten Americans who describe the place where they currently live as rural say they would prefer to live in a community where houses are larger and farther apart, but also farther from schools, stores and restaurants. A smaller majority of suburban Americans (55%) would prefer this.

By contrast, 61% of Americans who currently live in an urban area say they would prefer a community with smaller houses that are within walking distance of schools, stores and restaurants.

Community type and partisanship

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to live in rural areas, and Democrats are more likely to live in urban areas. But there are partisan differences in preferences across community types.

Partisan gaps in community preferences among urban, suburban and rural residents % who say they would prefer to live in a community where the houses are larger and farther apart Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Partisan gaps in community preferences among urban, suburban and rural residents % who say they would prefer to live in a community where the houses are larger and farther apart Community type Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Urban 39% 55% 30% Suburban 55% 69% 42% Rural 70% 84% 51% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Among urban, suburban and rural residents alike, Republicans are consistently more likely than Democrats to want to live somewhere with houses that are larger and more spread out. For example:

84% of rural Republicans and 51% of rural Democrats prefer this.

55% of urban Republicans and 30% of urban Democrats say the same.

Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is an update of a post originally published Aug. 26, 2021, written by former Research Assistant Vianney Gómez.