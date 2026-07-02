8 ways that U.S.-style democracy stands out globally

More than 100 countries around the world can be considered democracies, yet no two of them do democracy exactly the same way. Even so, the United States – which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year – stands apart from other democratic nations in several respects.

We looked at key aspects of the world’s 106 democracies (as defined by expert ratings from three organizations) to see how they compare with the U.S. and vice versa. Here are eight ways the U.S. political system differs from most – or all – of its peers.

106 countries and territories around the world are democracies Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Refer to the methodology to learn more about how we identified democracies. Source: Pew Research Center analysis using data from Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Varieties of Democracy Institute. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 106 countries and territories around the world are democracies Democracy ratio ISO3 pop_2026 Region Albania 19650 ALB 2751000 Europe Andorra 3000 AND 84000 Europe Antigua and Barbuda 5588 ATG 95000 Americas Argentina 179004 ARG 46004000 Americas Armenia 27393 ARM 2931000 Europe Australia 181513 AUS 27227000 Asia-Pacific Austria 49765 AUT 9107000 Europe Bahamas 9878 BHS 405000 Americas Barbados 9433 BRB 283000 Americas Belgium 78500 BEL 11775000 Europe Belize 13839 BLZ 429000 Americas Bhutan 17064 BTN 802000 Asia-Pacific Bolivia 98069 BOL 12749000 Americas Botswana 40046 BWA 2603000 Africa Brazil 416302 BRA 213563000 Americas Bulgaria 27783 BGR 6668000 Europe Canada 117983 CAN 40468000 Americas Cape Verde 7361 CPV 530000 Africa Chile 128684 CHL 19946000 Americas Colombia 294732 COL 53936000 Americas Costa Rica 90789 CRI 5175000 Americas Croatia 25311 HRV 3822000 Europe Cyprus 17446 CYP 977000 Europe Czech Republic 52640 CZE 10528000 Europe Denmark 33654 DNK 6024000 Europe Dominica 2063 DMA 66000 Americas Dominican Republic 61105 DOM 11610000 Americas East Timor 22108 TLS 1437000 Asia-Pacific Ecuador 122152 ECU 18445000 Americas Estonia 13178 EST 1331000 Europe Fiji 17036 FJI 937000 Asia-Pacific Finland 28110 FIN 5622000 Europe France 115678 FRA 66746000 Europe Germany 132768 DEU 83644000 Europe Ghana 129341 GHA 35698000 Africa Greece 32990 GRC 9897000 Europe Grenada 7800 GRD 117000 Americas Guyana 12938 GUY 841000 Americas Hungary 48171 HUN 9586000 Europe Iceland 6381 ISL 402000 Europe India 2724402 IND 1476626000 Asia-Pacific Ireland 30787 IRL 5357000 Europe Israel 80400 ISR 9648000 Middle East Italy 147315 ITA 58926000 Europe Jamaica 44968 JAM 2833000 Americas Japan 263286 JPN 122428000 Asia-Pacific Kiribati 3067 KIR 138000 Asia-Pacific Kosovo 13892 XKX 1667000 Europe Latvia 18360 LVA 1836000 Europe Lesotho 19908 LSO 2389000 Africa Liberia 80192 LBR 5854000 Africa Liechtenstein 1600 LIE 40000 Europe Lithuania 19837 LTU 2797000 Europe Luxembourg 11450 LUX 687000 Europe Malawi 99502 MWI 22786000 Africa Malaysia 163896 MYS 36385000 Asia-Pacific Malta 8194 MLT 549000 Europe Marshall Islands 1061 MHL 35000 Asia-Pacific Mauritius 19167 MUS 1265000 Africa Micronesia, Federated States 8143 FSM 114000 Asia-Pacific Moldova 29317 MDA 2961000 Europe Monaco 1583 MCO 38000 Europe Mongolia 28230 MNG 3557000 Asia-Pacific Montenegro 7728 MNE 626000 Europe Namibia 32844 NAM 3153000 Africa Nauru 632 NRU 12000 Asia-Pacific Nepal 107742 NPL 29629000 Asia-Pacific Netherlands 122993 NLD 18449000 Europe New Zealand 42984 NZL 5287000 Asia-Pacific North Macedonia 15033 MKD 1804000 Europe Northern Cyprus 8100 CYP 405000 Europe Norway 33450 NOR 5653000 Europe Palau 1125 PLW 18000 Asia-Pacific Panama 65155 PAN 4626000 Americas Paraguay 88688 PRY 7095000 Americas Peru 268631 PER 34922000 Americas Philippines 370201 PHL 117724000 Asia-Pacific Poland 82267 POL 37843000 Europe Portugal 45196 PRT 10395000 Europe Romania 56801 ROU 18801000 Europe Samoa 4333 WSM 221000 Asia-Pacific San Marino 567 SMR 34000 Europe Sao Tome and Principe 4455 STP 245000 Africa Senegal 117376 SEN 19367000 Africa Seychelles 3971 SYC 135000 Africa Slovakia 36340 SVK 5451000 Europe Slovenia 23500 SVN 2115000 Europe Solomon Islands 17160 SLB 858000 Asia-Pacific South Africa 163633 ZAF 65453000 Africa South Korea 172000 KOR 51600000 Asia-Pacific Spain 136717 ESP 47851000 Europe Sri Lanka 103769 LKA 23348000 Asia-Pacific St. Kitts and Nevis 3133 KNA 47000 Americas St. Lucia 10588 LCA 180000 Americas St. Vincent and the Grenadines 4304 VCT 99000 Americas Suriname 12647 SUR 645000 Americas Sweden 30662 SWE 10701000 Europe Switzerland 45040 CHE 9008000 Europe Taiwan 203637 TWN 23011000 Asia-Pacific Tonga 3433 TON 103000 Asia-Pacific Trinidad and Tobago 36902 TTO 1513000 Americas Tuvalu 563 TUV 9000 Asia-Pacific United Kingdom 107588 GBR 69932000 Europe United States 802379 USA 349035000 Americas Uruguay 34172 URY 3383000 Americas Vanuatu 6596 VUT 343000 Asia-Pacific Download data as .csv Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Refer to the methodology to learn more about how we identified democracies. Source: Pew Research Center analysis using data from Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Varieties of Democracy Institute. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About this research Ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Pew Research Center is exploring ways that American democracy stands out around the world. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center works to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis brings together and expands on our previous work comparing various aspects of American government and politics with other countries. How did we do this? To develop a comparison group of global democracies, we used the same methodology as in our 2025 analysis of districting methods in democracies around the world. That analysis combined democracy ratings from three leading research organizations to identify countries that are generally considered democracies. (For more details, read the methodology.) Using the most current democracy ratings, 106 nations and self-governing territories, including the U.S., qualified as democracies for this analysis. For each country, we examined constitutions, statutory texts, official government websites and third-party sources for the elements of our analysis. In particular: We used a scoring system developed by Donald S. Lutz to rate the difficulty of amending each country’s constitution.

We relied on a dataset of nations’ citizenship laws compiled by the Global Citizenship Observatory, a research project at the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies.

The population figures used to calculate representation ratios in national legislatures came from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Population Division.

We drew on a dataset of national debt and deficit rules maintained by the International Monetary Fund for our analysis of debt limits.

The U.S. Constitution is really hard to change.

In Pew Research Center surveys, Americans overwhelmingly favor several proposed changes to the U.S. political system, from term and age limits for government officials to campaign finance limitations. But many of those changes would require amending the Constitution, which is extremely difficult. The Constitution has been in effect for 237 years but has been formally amended just 27 times.

Using a classification scheme developed by the late political scientist Donald S. Lutz, we scored the amendment rules of 101 democratic constitutions. (The other five democracies have “uncodified” constitutions, meaning their governance rules are distributed across multiple statutes, legal precedents, customs and unwritten norms.) For constitutions that contain more than one amendment procedure, we used the “least difficult” path, which may or may not be the most frequently employed.

Of all 101 constitutions, the U.S. Constitution has the second-most onerous amendment process. Amendments must be approved by two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate – itself a tall order in these polarized times – and then be ratified by three-quarters of state legislatures, or 38 of 50.

Hardest and easiest national constitutions to amend Difficulty score based on easiest pathway, as specified in constitution Note: When a constitution specifies more than one amendment process, the “difficulty of amendment” scores represent the least difficult process. Data is based on the 106 countries we classify as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis using scoring system based on “Toward a Theory of Constitutional Amendment” by Donald S. Lutz (American Political Science Review, June 1994). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hardest and easiest national constitutions to amend Difficulty score based on easiest pathway, as specified in constitution Democracy Difficulty of amendment Micronesia, Federated States 6.00 United States 5.10 Switzerland 4.75 Australia 4.65 Palau 4.50 Fiji 3.80 Costa Rica 3.65 Liberia 3.60 Romania 3.35 Grenada 3.30 Philippines 3.30 Marshall Islands 3.25 Belgium 3.10 Japan 3.10 Netherlands 3.10 Paraguay 3.00 Taiwan* 2.90 Brazil 0.90 Denmark 2.75 Northern Cyprus 2.55 South Korea 2.55 Ireland 2.50 Bolivia 2.40 Andorra 2.55 Ecuador 2.30 Liechtenstein 2.30 Colombia 2.25 Italy 2.25 North Macedonia 2.25 Greece 2.20 Argentina 2.10 Nepal 2.10 Lithuania 2.00 Montenegro 2.00 Peru 2.00 Dominican Republic 1.80 Chile 1.75 Ghana 1.75 Luxembourg 1.75 Solomon Islands 1.75 Uruguay 1.75 Poland 1.70 Estonia 1.65 Germany 1.60 India 1.60 Namibia 1.60 Finland 1.55 Croatia 1.45 Antigua and Barbuda 1.30 Monaco 1.30 South Africa 1.30 St. Lucia 1.30 Czech Republic 1.25 Iceland 1.25 Jamaica 1.25 Spain 1.25 Bulgaria 2.00 Guyana 1.15 Lesotho 1.15 Senegal 1.15 Albania 1.05 Armenia 1.05 Kosovo 1.55 Moldova 1.55 Slovenia 1.05 Bahamas 1.00 Barbados 1.00 Botswana 1.00 Malaysia 1.00 Tonga 1.00 Trinidad and Tobago 1.00 Bhutan 0.90 France 0.90 Mongolia 0.90 Panama 0.90 Austria 0.80 Belize 0.80 Cape Verde 0.80 Cyprus 0.80 Dominica 0.80 East Timor 0.80 Hungary 0.80 Kiribati 0.80 Latvia 0.80 Malawi 0.80 Mauritius 0.80 Nauru 0.80 Norway 0.80 Portugal 0.80 Samoa 0.80 Sao Tome and Principe 0.80 Seychelles 0.80 Sri Lanka 0.80 St. Kitts and Nevis 0.80 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0.80 Suriname 0.80 Tuvalu 0.80 Vanuatu 0.80 Sweden** 0.75 Malta 0.65 Slovakia 0.65 * The data in the table refers to the “Additional Articles of the Constitution,” which effectively rewrote the old 1947 Republic of China constitution.

** Although Sweden’s constitution formally consists of four “fundamental laws,” the data in the table refers specifically to the Instrument of Government, which contains most of the basic principles of government. However, the difficulty of amendment score applies to all four fundamental laws. Download data as .csv Note: When a constitution specifies more than one amendment process, the “difficulty of amendment” scores represent the least difficult process. Data is based on the 106 countries we classify as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis using scoring system based on “Toward a Theory of Constitutional Amendment” by Donald S. Lutz (American Political Science Review, June 1994). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The only democracy whose constitution is even harder to change is the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), a former U.S. trust territory in the South Pacific with about 76,000 inhabitants. The easiest path to changing the FSM’s constitution involves two separate two-thirds majority votes in the 14-person legislature, approval by the country’s president, and subsequent approval by three-quarters of voters in at least three of the FSM’s four states.

Other countries with constitutions that are nearly as hard to change are Palau, Switzerland and Australia. Like the U.S. and the FSM, these countries all require ratification at both the national and state levels.

At the other extreme, many countries with unicameral (single-chamber) legislatures can amend their constitutions much like how they pass regular laws, just requiring a larger majority in favor.

Almost everyone born in the U.S. is automatically a citizen.

Democracies that recognize birthright citizenship Democracies where birthright citizenship is … Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Data is unavailable for four countries. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset, v3.0. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democracies that recognize birthright citizenship Democracies where birthright citizenship is … Country Form of birthright citizenship, if any Region Albania Not recognized Europe Andorra Data unavailable Europe Antigua and Barbuda Recognized Americas Argentina Recognized Americas Armenia Not recognized Europe Australia Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Asia-Pacific Austria Not recognized Europe Bahamas Not recognized Americas Barbados Recognized Americas Belgium Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Belize Recognized Americas Bhutan Not recognized Asia-Pacific Bolivia Recognized Americas Botswana Not recognized Africa Brazil Recognized Americas Bulgaria Not recognized Europe Canada Recognized Americas Cape Verde Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Africa Chile Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Americas Colombia Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Americas Costa Rica Recognized, but parents or individual must apply Americas Croatia Not recognized Europe Cyprus Not recognized Europe Czech Republic Not recognized Europe Denmark Not recognized Europe Dominica Recognized Americas Dominican Republic Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Americas East Timor Limited to those with parents born in country Asia-Pacific Ecuador Recognized Americas Estonia Not recognized Europe Fiji Not recognized Asia-Pacific Finland Not recognized Europe France Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Germany Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Europe Ghana Not recognized Africa Greece Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Grenada Recognized Americas Guyana Recognized Americas Hungary Not recognized Europe Iceland Not recognized Europe India Not recognized Asia-Pacific Ireland Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Europe Israel Limited to particular ethnic or religious groups Middle East Italy Not recognized Europe Jamaica Recognized Americas Japan Not recognized Asia-Pacific Kiribati Not recognized Asia-Pacific Kosovo Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Europe Latvia Not recognized Europe Lesotho Recognized Africa Liberia Limited to particular ethnic or religious groups Africa Liechtenstein Not recognized Europe Lithuania Not recognized Europe Luxembourg Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Malawi Not recognized Africa Malaysia Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Asia-Pacific Malta Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Marshall Islands Not recognized Asia-Pacific Mauritius Not recognized Africa Micronesia, Federated States Not recognized Asia-Pacific Moldova Recognized, but parents or individual must apply Europe Monaco Data unavailable Europe Mongolia Not recognized Asia-Pacific Montenegro Not recognized Europe Namibia Limited to those with parents that are legal residents Africa Nauru Not recognized Asia-Pacific Nepal Not recognized Asia-Pacific Netherlands Limited to those with parents born in country Europe New Zealand Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Asia-Pacific North Macedonia Not recognized Europe Northern Cyprus Data unavailable Not recognized Norway Not recognized Europe Palau Not recognized Asia-Pacific Panama Recognized Americas Paraguay Recognized, but parents or individual must apply Americas Peru Recognized Americas Philippines Not recognized Asia-Pacific Poland Not recognized Europe Portugal Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Romania Not recognized Europe Samoa Not recognized Asia-Pacific San Marino Data unavailable Europe Sao Tome and Principe Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Africa Senegal Limited to those with parents born in country Africa Seychelles Not recognized Africa Slovakia Not recognized Europe Slovenia Not recognized Europe Solomon Islands Not recognized Asia-Pacific South Africa Not recognized Africa South Korea Not recognized Asia-Pacific Spain Limited to those with parents born in country Europe Sri Lanka Not recognized Asia-Pacific St. Kitts and Nevis Recognized Americas St. Lucia Recognized Americas St. Vincent and the Grenadines Recognized Americas Suriname Not recognized Americas Sweden Not recognized Europe Switzerland Not recognized Europe Taiwan Not recognized Asia-Pacific Tonga Not recognized Asia-Pacific Trinidad and Tobago Recognized Americas Tuvalu Recognized Asia-Pacific United Kingdom Limited to those with parents who are legal residents Europe United States Recognized Americas Uruguay Recognized Americas Vanuatu Not recognized Asia-Pacific Download data as .csv Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Data is unavailable for four countries. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset, v3.0. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Only 21 other countries we classify as democracies have “birthright citizenship” in a form substantially like the United States. In those countries, most of them in the Western Hemisphere, virtually all children born there are automatically citizens, regardless of their parents’ citizenship or immigration status. In the U.S., birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, as the Supreme Court recently reaffirmed.

In three other democracies, nearly all children born to noncitizen parents are eligible to become citizens, but they or their parents must formally apply for it.

Another 25 democracies limit birthright citizenship to children whose parents are legal residents (13), whose parents were also born there (10), or who belong to specific ethnic or religious groups (2).

But nearly half of the 106 democracies (52) don’t recognize any kind of birthright citizenship. In all but one of those countries, newborns are automatically citizens only if at least one parent is also a citizen. (The remaining four democracies weren’t covered by the database of citizenship laws we used for this analysis.)

No other country fills its top executive position quite like the U.S.

U.S. among few democracies that indirectly elect combined head of state and government Number of democracies where leaders are … Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. among few democracies that indirectly elect combined head of state and government Number of democracies where leaders are … Democracy Structure of government leadership How leader is chosen United States Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by Electoral College) Botswana Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Marshall Islands Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Micronesia, Federated States Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Nauru Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) South Africa Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Suriname Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Switzerland Republic with combined head of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Argentina Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Bolivia Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Brazil Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Chile Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Colombia Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Costa Rica Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Cyprus Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Dominican Republic Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Ecuador Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Ghana Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Kiribati Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Liberia Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Malawi Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Namibia Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Palau Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Panama Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Paraguay Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Peru Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Philippines Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Seychelles Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected South Korea Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Sri Lanka Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Uruguay Republic with combined head of state and government Directly elected Albania Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Armenia Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Barbados Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Dominica Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Estonia Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Fiji Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Germany Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers) Greece Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Hungary Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) India Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers) Israel Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Italy Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers) Kosovo Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Latvia Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Malta Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Mauritius Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Nepal Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers) Samoa Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) San Marino Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Trinidad and Tobago Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by legislature) Vanuatu Republic with separate heads of state and government Indirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers) Austria Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Bulgaria Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Cape Verde Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Croatia Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Czech Republic Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected East Timor Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Finland Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected France Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Guyana Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Iceland Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Ireland Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Lithuania Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Moldova Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Mongolia Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Montenegro Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected North Macedonia Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Northern Cyprus Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Poland Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Portugal Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Romania Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Sao Tome and Principe Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Senegal Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Slovakia Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Slovenia Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Taiwan Republic with separate heads of state and government Directly elected Antigua and Barbuda Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Australia Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Bahamas Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Belgium Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Belize Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Bhutan Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Canada Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Denmark Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Grenada Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Jamaica Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Japan Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Lesotho Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Liechtenstein Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Luxembourg Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Monaco Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Netherlands Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch New Zealand Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Norway Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Solomon Islands Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Spain Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch St. Kitts and Nevis Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch St. Lucia Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch St. Vincent and the Grenadines Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Sweden Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Tonga Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Tuvalu Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch United Kingdom Constitutional monarchy Hereditary monarch Andorra Constitutional monarchy Other Malaysia Constitutional monarchy Other * Switzerland’s Federal Council acts as a collective executive body. Each year the title of “president of the Confederation” rotates among the Council’s 7 members. Download data as .csv Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. Chart Data Download Image Share

The U.S. president combines the roles of head of government (the political leader) and head of state (the symbolic leader of the nation). Only 30 other democracies have one person who fills both those roles. The others have a monarch, ceremonial president or similar figure as head of state, and a prime minister or similar official as head of government.

That in itself doesn’t make the U.S. too much of an outlier. However, of the 31 countries with combined heads of state and government (almost universally termed “presidents”), 23 are elected directly by the people, and another seven are chosen by the national legislature.

That makes the U.S. the only country where the people vote for a special body – the Electoral College – whose sole function is to choose the president. That means the popular vote for president doesn’t necessarily determine the Electoral College winner.

Four times since 1828, when U.S. presidential elections began to resemble today’s system, a candidate won the Electoral College and became president despite getting fewer popular votes than the runner-up. The most recent instance was in 2016, when Donald Trump won the electoral vote – and the presidency – 304 to 227 despite getting 2.9 million fewer popular votes than Hillary Clinton. (In Trump’s second win in 2024, he won both the Electoral College and the popular vote.)

Majorities of Americans have long favored abolishing the Electoral College, Pew Research Center surveys have found. The last time we asked this question, in 2024, more than six-in-ten (63%) said they preferred changing the system so that the person who wins the most votes nationally wins the presidency. About a third (35%) favored retaining the Electoral College system.

Related: As Trump turns 80, who are the oldest – and youngest – current world leaders?

Few countries draw legislative districts the way the U.S. does.

Until recently, redrawing the boundaries of U.S. House districts between decennial censuses has been fairly rare. But instances of midcycle redistricting have been more frequent in the current election cycle, and it’s already reshaping the 2026 midterm elections.

Most other democracies don’t – or can’t – experience anything similar.

U.S. is among 41 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member districts Democracies that use __ in electing national legislators Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. is among 41 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member districts Democracies that use __ in electing national legislators Democracy District type Region Antigua and Barbuda Mostly single-member districts Americas Australia Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Bahamas Mostly single-member districts Americas Barbados Mostly single-member districts Americas Belize Mostly single-member districts Americas Bhutan Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Bolivia Mostly single-member districts Americas Botswana Mostly single-member districts Africa Canada Mostly single-member districts Americas Dominica Mostly single-member districts Americas France Mostly single-member districts Europe Germany Mostly single-member districts Europe Ghana Mostly single-member districts Africa Grenada Mostly single-member districts Americas Hungary Mostly single-member districts Europe India Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Jamaica Mostly single-member districts Americas Japan Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Lesotho Mostly single-member districts Africa Liberia Mostly single-member districts Africa Lithuania Mostly single-member districts Europe Malawi Mostly single-member districts Africa Malaysia Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Marshall Islands Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Micronesia, Federated States Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Nepal Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific New Zealand Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Palau Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Philippines Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Samoa Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Seychelles Mostly single-member districts Africa Solomon Islands Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific South Korea Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific St. Kitts and Nevis Mostly single-member districts Americas St. Lucia Mostly single-member districts Americas St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mostly single-member districts Americas Taiwan Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Tonga Mostly single-member districts Asia-Pacific Trinidad and Tobago Mostly single-member districts Americas United Kingdom Mostly single-member districts Europe United States Mostly single-member districts Americas Albania Mostly multimember districts Europe Andorra Mostly multimember districts Europe Argentina Mostly multimember districts Americas Austria Mostly multimember districts Europe Belgium Mostly multimember districts Europe Brazil Mostly multimember districts Americas Bulgaria Mostly multimember districts Europe Cape Verde Mostly multimember districts Africa Chile Mostly multimember districts Americas Colombia Mostly multimember districts Americas Costa Rica Mostly multimember districts Americas Croatia Mostly multimember districts Europe Cyprus Mostly multimember districts Europe Czech Republic Mostly multimember districts Europe Denmark Mostly multimember districts Europe Dominican Republic Mostly multimember districts Americas Ecuador Mostly multimember districts Americas Estonia Mostly multimember districts Europe Finland Mostly multimember districts Europe Greece Mostly multimember districts Europe Guyana Mostly multimember districts Americas Iceland Mostly multimember districts Europe Ireland Mostly multimember districts Europe Italy Mostly multimember districts Europe Kiribati Mostly multimember districts Asia-Pacific Latvia Mostly multimember districts Europe Liechtenstein Mostly multimember districts Europe Luxembourg Mostly multimember districts Europe Malta Mostly multimember districts Europe Mauritius Mostly multimember districts Africa Mongolia Mostly multimember districts Asia-Pacific Nauru Mostly multimember districts Asia-Pacific North Macedonia Mostly multimember districts Europe Northern Cyprus Mostly multimember districts Europe Norway Mostly multimember districts Europe Panama Mostly multimember districts Americas Paraguay Mostly multimember districts Americas Peru Mostly multimember districts Americas Poland Mostly multimember districts Europe Portugal Mostly multimember districts Europe Romania Mostly multimember districts Europe Sao Tome and Principe Mostly multimember districts Africa Senegal Mostly multimember districts Africa Slovenia Mostly multimember districts Europe South Africa Mostly multimember districts Africa Spain Mostly multimember districts Europe Sri Lanka Mostly multimember districts Asia-Pacific Sweden Mostly multimember districts Europe Switzerland Mostly multimember districts Europe Tuvalu Mostly multimember districts Asia-Pacific Uruguay Mostly multimember districts Americas Vanuatu Mostly multimember districts Asia-Pacific Armenia No districts (nationwide vote) Europe East Timor No districts (nationwide vote) Asia-Pacific Fiji No districts (nationwide vote) Asia-Pacific Israel No districts (nationwide vote) Middle East Kosovo No districts (nationwide vote) Europe Moldova No districts (nationwide vote) Europe Monaco No districts (nationwide vote) Europe Montenegro No districts (nationwide vote) Europe Namibia No districts (nationwide vote) Africa Netherlands No districts (nationwide vote) Europe San Marino No districts (nationwide vote) Europe Slovakia No districts (nationwide vote) Europe Suriname No districts (nationwide vote) Americas Download data as .csv Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For one thing, only 40 democracies besides the U.S. elect all or even a substantial share of their lawmakers from single-member districts. Most countries – especially those that use proportional representation – rely on multimember districts or else vote nationwide. (This analysis looks at districting in the lower chamber of bicameral legislatures, like the U.S. House of Representatives, or the sole chamber in unicameral systems.)

Of the democracies that rely on single-member districts, only in the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia (again!) do state legislatures primarily draw the district lines. In most of the rest, the main responsibility lies with independent boundary commissions (22) or national election agencies (9).

Fifty-two countries in our dataset rely mainly on multimember districts. More than half of those (27) base those districts on existing provinces, regions or similar subdivisions. And in 13 countries, there aren’t any districts at all: The entire legislature is elected proportionally in a single, nationwide vote.

U.S. lawmakers represent more people than almost anywhere else.

Representative democracy is based on the idea that legislators represent, in some sense, the people. But how many constituents can an individual lawmaker effectively represent?

Based on United Nations population projections, each of the 435 voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives represents about 802,000 people. That’s a higher “representation ratio” than any other democracy except India, the world’s most populous country. The 543 members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament, each represent an average of 2.72 million constituents.

The U.S. has the second-highest representation ratio of any democracy Average number of people per lawmaker in the lower or sole chamber of national legislature Note: Representation ratio calculated by dividing each country’s 2025 population by the current number of seats in its national legislature, or in the lower chamber of a bicameral legislature. Nonvoting members are excluded from seat counts. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis using probabilistic population projections from the UN Population Division. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook The U.S. has the second-highest representation ratio of any democracy Average number of people per lawmaker in the lower or sole chamber of national legislature Democracy Representation ratio Population Region Albania 19650 2751000 Europe Andorra 3000 84000 Europe Antigua and Barbuda 5588 95000 Americas Argentina 179004 46004000 Americas Armenia 27393 2931000 Asia-Pacific Australia 181513 27227000 Asia-Pacific Austria 49765 9107000 Europe Bahamas 9878 405000 Americas Barbados 9433 283000 Americas Belgium 78500 11775000 Europe Belize 13839 429000 Americas Bhutan 17064 802000 Asia-Pacific Bolivia 98069 12749000 Americas Botswana 40046 2603000 Africa Brazil 416302 213563000 Americas Bulgaria 27783 6668000 Europe Canada 117983 40468000 Americas Cape Verde 7361 530000 Africa Chile 128684 19946000 Americas Colombia 294732 53936000 Americas Costa Rica 90789 5175000 Americas Croatia 25311 3822000 Europe Cyprus 17446 977000 Asia-Pacific Czech Republic 52640 10528000 Europe Denmark 33654 6024000 Europe Dominica 2063 66000 Americas Dominican Republic 61105 11610000 Americas East Timor 22108 18445000 Asia-Pacific Ecuador 122152 1331000 Americas Estonia 13178 937000 Europe Fiji 17036 5622000 Asia-Pacific Finland 28110 66746000 Europe France 115678 83644000 Europe Germany 132768 35698000 Europe Ghana 129341 9897000 Africa Greece 32990 117000 Europe Grenada 7800 841000 Americas Guyana 12938 9586000 Americas Hungary 48171 402000 Europe Iceland 6381 1476626000 Europe India 2724402 5357000 Asia-Pacific Ireland 30787 9648000 Europe Israel 80400 58926000 Middle East Italy 147315 2833000 Europe Jamaica 44968 122428000 Americas Japan 263286 138000 Asia-Pacific Kiribati 3067 1667000 Asia-Pacific Kosovo 13892 1836000 Europe Latvia 18360 2389000 Europe Lesotho 19908 5854000 Africa Liberia 80192 40000 Africa Liechtenstein 1600 2797000 Europe Lithuania 19837 687000 Europe Luxembourg 11450 22786000 Europe Malawi 99502 36385000 Africa Malaysia 163896 549000 Asia-Pacific Malta 8194 35000 Europe Marshall Islands 1061 1265000 Asia-Pacific Mauritius 19167 114000 Africa Micronesia, Federated States 8143 2961000 Asia-Pacific Moldova 29317 38000 Europe Monaco 1583 3557000 Europe Mongolia 28230 626000 Asia-Pacific Montenegro 7728 3153000 Europe Namibia 32844 12000 Africa Nauru 632 29629000 Asia-Pacific Nepal 107742 18449000 Asia-Pacific Netherlands 122993 5287000 Europe New Zealand 42984 1804000 Asia-Pacific North Macedonia 15033 405000 Europe Northern Cyprus 8100 5653000 Asia-Pacific Norway 33450 18000 Europe Palau 1125 4626000 Asia-Pacific Panama 65155 7095000 Americas Paraguay 88688 34922000 Americas Peru 268631 117724000 Americas Philippines 370201 37843000 Asia-Pacific Poland 82267 10395000 Europe Portugal 45196 18801000 Europe Romania 56801 221000 Europe Samoa 4333 34000 Asia-Pacific San Marino 567 245000 Europe Sao Tome and Principe 4455 19367000 Africa Senegal 117376 135000 Africa Seychelles 3971 5451000 Africa Slovakia 36340 2115000 Europe Slovenia 23500 858000 Europe Solomon Islands 17160 65453000 Asia-Pacific South Africa 163633 51600000 Africa South Korea 172000 47851000 Asia-Pacific Spain 136717 23348000 Europe Sri Lanka 103769 47000 Asia-Pacific St. Kitts and Nevis 3133 180000 Americas St. Lucia 10588 99000 Americas St. Vincent and the Grenadines 4304 645000 Americas Suriname 12647 10701000 Americas Sweden 30662 9008000 Europe Switzerland 45040 23011000 Europe Taiwan 203637 1437000 Asia-Pacific Tonga 3433 103000 Asia-Pacific Trinidad and Tobago 36902 1513000 Americas Tuvalu 563 9000 Asia-Pacific United Kingdom 107588 69932000 Europe United States 802379 349035000 Americas Uruguay 34172 3383000 Americas Vanuatu 6596 343000 Asia-Pacific * Population projections for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are not available from the United Nations. The projections above for Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Cyprus (the internationally recognized government that controls two-thirds of the island) were derived by splitting the projection for the entire island based on the ratio of the 2021 population estimates for the two places. Download data as .csv Note: Representation ratio calculated by dividing each country’s 2025 population by the current number of seats in its national legislature, or in the lower chamber of a bicameral legislature. Nonvoting members are excluded from seat counts. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis using probabilistic population projections from the UN Population Division. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

At the other extreme, the 16 members of Tuvalu’s Parliament each represent an average of just 563 people.

Up to the 1910s, the number of U.S. representatives grew steadily as the population expanded and more states joined the Union. But today’s House is the same size it was over a century ago, even though the population has more than tripled.

The median representation ratio for all 106 democracies was about 31,000 constituents per lawmaker. For the U.S. to have that representation ratio, the House would have to balloon to 11,360 members – far larger than any country’s current legislature.

In the U.S., Election Day is a regular day.

Since the mid-19th century, Tuesday has been the standard day for U.S. elections (with certain exceptions). Back when the nation was primarily rural, getting to a polling place often required long trips there and back. Sunday was out because many people were in church, and Wednesday was farmers market day. Tuesday seemed like the best fit.

Election Day around the world Democracies that typically hold national elections on … Note: The Czech Republic and Suriname are not shown because they have different election procedures. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Election Day around the world Democracies that typically hold national elections on … Democracy Election day Region Albania Saturday or Sunday Europe Andorra Saturday or Sunday Europe Antigua and Barbuda Ordinary weekday Americas Argentina Saturday or Sunday Americas Armenia Saturday or Sunday Europe Australia Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific Austria Saturday or Sunday Europe Bahamas Ordinary weekday Americas Barbados Ordinary weekday Americas Belgium Saturday or Sunday Europe Belize Ordinary weekday Americas Bhutan Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Bolivia Saturday or Sunday Americas Botswana Weekday designated as national holiday Africa Brazil Saturday or Sunday Americas Bulgaria Saturday or Sunday Europe Canada Ordinary weekday Americas Cape Verde Saturday or Sunday Africa Chile Saturday or Sunday Americas Colombia Saturday or Sunday Americas Costa Rica Saturday or Sunday Americas Croatia Saturday or Sunday Europe Cyprus Saturday or Sunday Europe Czech Republic* Other Europe Denmark Ordinary weekday Europe Dominica Ordinary weekday Americas Dominican Republic Saturday or Sunday Americas East Timor Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific Ecuador Saturday or Sunday Americas Estonia Saturday or Sunday Europe Fiji Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific Finland Saturday or Sunday Europe France Saturday or Sunday Europe Germany Saturday or Sunday Europe Ghana Saturday or Sunday Africa Greece Saturday or Sunday Europe Grenada Ordinary weekday Americas Guyana Weekday designated as national holiday Americas Hungary Saturday or Sunday Europe Iceland Saturday or Sunday Europe India Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Ireland Ordinary weekday Europe Israel Weekday designated as national holiday Middle East Italy Saturday or Sunday Europe Jamaica Ordinary weekday Americas Japan Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific Kiribati Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Kosovo Saturday or Sunday Europe Latvia Saturday or Sunday Europe Lesotho Weekday designated as national holiday Africa Liberia Ordinary weekday Africa Liechtenstein Saturday or Sunday Europe Lithuania Saturday or Sunday Europe Luxembourg Saturday or Sunday Europe Malawi Weekday designated as national holiday Africa Malaysia Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific Malta Saturday or Sunday Europe Marshall Islands Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Mauritius Saturday or Sunday Africa Micronesia, Federated States Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Moldova Saturday or Sunday Europe Monaco Saturday or Sunday Europe Mongolia Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific Montenegro Saturday or Sunday Europe Namibia Weekday designated as national holiday Africa Nauru Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific Nepal Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific Netherlands Ordinary weekday Europe New Zealand Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific North Macedonia Weekday designated as national holiday Europe Northern Cyprus Saturday or Sunday Europe Norway Ordinary weekday Europe Palau Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Panama Saturday or Sunday Americas Paraguay Saturday or Sunday Americas Peru Saturday or Sunday Americas Philippines Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific Poland Saturday or Sunday Europe Portugal Saturday or Sunday Europe Romania Saturday or Sunday Europe Samoa Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific San Marino Saturday or Sunday Europe Sao Tome and Principe Saturday or Sunday Africa Senegal Saturday or Sunday Africa Seychelles Saturday or Sunday Africa Slovakia Saturday or Sunday Europe Slovenia Saturday or Sunday Europe Solomon Islands Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific South Africa Weekday designated as national holiday Africa South Korea Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific Spain Saturday or Sunday Europe Sri Lanka Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific St. Kitts and Nevis Ordinary weekday Americas St. Lucia Ordinary weekday Americas St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ordinary weekday Americas Suriname** Other Americas Sweden Saturday or Sunday Europe Switzerland Saturday or Sunday Europe Taiwan Saturday or Sunday Asia-Pacific Tonga Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific Trinidad and Tobago Ordinary weekday Americas Tuvalu Ordinary weekday Asia-Pacific United Kingdom Ordinary weekday Europe United States Ordinary weekday Americas Uruguay Saturday or Sunday Americas Vanuatu Weekday designated as national holiday Asia-Pacific * The Czech Republic typically holds elections over a 24-hour period from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

** Suriname holds elections on a fixed date: May 25, which happened to fall on a Sunday in the most recent election year. Download data as .csv Note: The Czech Republic and Suriname are not shown because they have different election procedures. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

More recently, some lawmakers have proposed moving Election Day to a weekend or making it a national holiday. Supporters say the current schedule often forces people to take time off work to vote, and making Election Day a day off for everyone would boost turnout. (As of 2023, 12 states and Puerto Rico already make Election Day a paid day off for state employees; Kentucky also does so in presidential election years.)

As it stands, the U.S. is one of 28 democracies that routinely holds national elections on non-holiday weekdays. By contrast, 60 countries typically hold elections on Saturdays or Sundays. (Then there’s the Czech Republic, which typically holds elections over a 24-hour period from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.) Sixteen other countries hold elections on weekdays but declare them public holidays.

Some countries hold elections on a fixed date instead of a set day of the week. Suriname, for instance, has held its general election on May 25 every five years since 2000. Its most recent election, in 2025, happened to fall on a Sunday, but that was by chance rather than by deliberate choice.

The U.S. capital city doesn’t have full representation.

Washington, D.C., is the only national capital of any democracy whose residents have no voting representation in the national legislature.

The capital being a separate district isn’t unusual on its own. Nearly four dozen other democracies also give their capital cities some kind of special status. For example, they may be:

Autonomous municipalities (such as Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Distinct units of local government (such as Paris, France)

The equivalent of states or provinces (such as Berlin, Germany)

Capital districts apart from other states or provinces (such as Canberra, Australia)

But the people who live in all of those other capitals, as well as capitals that lack any special status, get to elect lawmakers just like people in the rest of their country. Not so for the 694,000 residents of D.C., whose lone delegate to Congress can participate in committees but has no vote on the House floor.

Granting D.C. voting representation would require either making it a state or changing the Constitution. A proposed amendment that would have given D.C. two senators and a representative failed in the 1980s. The only other country whose capital elects no lawmakers is Palau, but there’s a good reason for that: Ngerulmud, the island nation’s capital area, has no resident population, just a cluster of government office buildings.

The U.S. has the strictest limit on its national debt – on paper, at least.

It’s common for countries to try to limit how much debt they (and sometimes their local governments) can take on. Two-thirds of the 106 democracies (70) have some sort of debt limit, though some are more aspirations or goals rather than hard caps. (This figure includes all 27 members of the European Union, which are bound by the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact even in the absence of any domestic debt limit.)

Most of those 70 countries define their limits, in laws or formal policy documents, as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). Defining the debt limit this way allows it to grow with the economy.

In contrast, the United States and Denmark legally define their limits in absolute terms. And Denmark’s limit – 2 trillion kroner, or about $309.4 billion – is so far above its actual debt that it’s largely irrelevant.

The U.S. debt limit is much more rigid and often affects how its democracy functions. The debt limit is currently $41.1 trillion, but large and persistent budget deficits require the country to borrow more each year. That means Congress has to raise the debt limit every so often, which makes it a political issue.

For decades, increasing the debt limit was fairly routine, but in recent years both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have held up the process to try to win policy concessions. That has led to repeated clashes between Congress and the White House, contributed to government shutdowns, and brought the country close enough to defaulting on its national debt to unnerve the investors and financial markets its economy depends on.

Congress could by law change the debt limit to a percentage formula or eliminate it entirely. But no matter which party controls the legislature, it has shown little interest in giving up what many see as key leverage over the executive branch.