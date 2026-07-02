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8 ways that U.S.-style democracy stands out globally

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More than 100 countries around the world can be considered democracies, yet no two of them do democracy exactly the same way. Even so, the United States – which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year – stands apart from other democratic nations in several respects.

We looked at key aspects of the world’s 106 democracies (as defined by expert ratings from three organizations) to see how they compare with the U.S. and vice versa. Here are eight ways the U.S. political system differs from most – or all – of its peers.

106 countries and territories around the world are democracies
Chart
Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Refer to the methodology to learn more about how we identified democracies.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis using data from Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Varieties of Democracy Institute.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
106 countries and territories around the world are democracies
DemocracyratioISO3pop_2026Region
Albania19650ALB2751000Europe
Andorra3000AND84000Europe
Antigua and Barbuda5588ATG95000Americas
Argentina179004ARG46004000Americas
Armenia27393ARM2931000Europe
Australia181513AUS27227000Asia-Pacific
Austria49765AUT9107000Europe
Bahamas9878BHS405000Americas
Barbados9433BRB283000Americas
Belgium78500BEL11775000Europe
Belize13839BLZ429000Americas
Bhutan17064BTN802000Asia-Pacific
Bolivia98069BOL12749000Americas
Botswana40046BWA2603000Africa
Brazil416302BRA213563000Americas
Bulgaria27783BGR6668000Europe
Canada117983CAN40468000Americas
Cape Verde7361CPV530000Africa
Chile128684CHL19946000Americas
Colombia294732COL53936000Americas
Costa Rica90789CRI5175000Americas
Croatia25311HRV3822000Europe
Cyprus17446CYP977000Europe
Czech Republic52640CZE10528000Europe
Denmark33654DNK6024000Europe
Dominica2063DMA66000Americas
Dominican Republic61105DOM11610000Americas
East Timor22108TLS1437000Asia-Pacific
Ecuador122152ECU18445000Americas
Estonia13178EST1331000Europe
Fiji17036FJI937000Asia-Pacific
Finland28110FIN5622000Europe
France115678FRA66746000Europe
Germany132768DEU83644000Europe
Ghana129341GHA35698000Africa
Greece32990GRC9897000Europe
Grenada7800GRD117000Americas
Guyana12938GUY841000Americas
Hungary48171HUN9586000Europe
Iceland6381ISL402000Europe
India2724402IND1476626000Asia-Pacific
Ireland30787IRL5357000Europe
Israel80400ISR9648000Middle East
Italy147315ITA58926000Europe
Jamaica44968JAM2833000Americas
Japan263286JPN122428000Asia-Pacific
Kiribati3067KIR138000Asia-Pacific
Kosovo13892XKX1667000Europe
Latvia18360LVA1836000Europe
Lesotho19908LSO2389000Africa
Liberia80192LBR5854000Africa
Liechtenstein1600LIE40000Europe
Lithuania19837LTU2797000Europe
Luxembourg11450LUX687000Europe
Malawi99502MWI22786000Africa
Malaysia163896MYS36385000Asia-Pacific
Malta8194MLT549000Europe
Marshall Islands1061MHL35000Asia-Pacific
Mauritius19167MUS1265000Africa
Micronesia, Federated States8143FSM114000Asia-Pacific
Moldova29317MDA2961000Europe
Monaco1583MCO38000Europe
Mongolia28230MNG3557000Asia-Pacific
Montenegro7728MNE626000Europe
Namibia32844NAM3153000Africa
Nauru632NRU12000Asia-Pacific
Nepal107742NPL29629000Asia-Pacific
Netherlands122993NLD18449000Europe
New Zealand42984NZL5287000Asia-Pacific
North Macedonia15033MKD1804000Europe
Northern Cyprus8100CYP405000Europe
Norway33450NOR5653000Europe
Palau1125PLW18000Asia-Pacific
Panama65155PAN4626000Americas
Paraguay88688PRY7095000Americas
Peru268631PER34922000Americas
Philippines370201PHL117724000Asia-Pacific
Poland82267POL37843000Europe
Portugal45196PRT10395000Europe
Romania56801ROU18801000Europe
Samoa4333WSM221000Asia-Pacific
San Marino567SMR34000Europe
Sao Tome and Principe4455STP245000Africa
Senegal117376SEN19367000Africa
Seychelles3971SYC135000Africa
Slovakia36340SVK5451000Europe
Slovenia23500SVN2115000Europe
Solomon Islands17160SLB858000Asia-Pacific
South Africa163633ZAF65453000Africa
South Korea172000KOR51600000Asia-Pacific
Spain136717ESP47851000Europe
Sri Lanka103769LKA23348000Asia-Pacific
St. Kitts and Nevis3133KNA47000Americas
St. Lucia10588LCA180000Americas
St. Vincent and the Grenadines4304VCT99000Americas
Suriname12647SUR645000Americas
Sweden30662SWE10701000Europe
Switzerland45040CHE9008000Europe
Taiwan203637TWN23011000Asia-Pacific
Tonga3433TON103000Asia-Pacific
Trinidad and Tobago36902TTO1513000Americas
Tuvalu563TUV9000Asia-Pacific
United Kingdom107588GBR69932000Europe
United States802379USA349035000Americas
Uruguay34172URY3383000Americas
Vanuatu6596VUT343000Asia-Pacific
Download data as .csv
Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Refer to the methodology to learn more about how we identified democracies.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis using data from Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Varieties of Democracy Institute.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

About this research

Ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Pew Research Center is exploring ways that American democracy stands out around the world.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center works to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis brings together and expands on our previous work comparing various aspects of American government and politics with other countries.

How did we do this?

To develop a comparison group of global democracies, we used the same methodology as in our 2025 analysis of districting methods in democracies around the world. That analysis combined democracy ratings from three leading research organizations to identify countries that are generally considered democracies. (For more details, read the methodology.)

Using the most current democracy ratings, 106 nations and self-governing territories, including the U.S., qualified as democracies for this analysis.

For each country, we examined constitutions, statutory texts, official government websites and third-party sources for the elements of our analysis. In particular:

The U.S. Constitution is really hard to change.

In Pew Research Center surveys, Americans overwhelmingly favor several proposed changes to the U.S. political system, from term and age limits for government officials to campaign finance limitations. But many of those changes would require amending the Constitution, which is extremely difficult. The Constitution has been in effect for 237 years but has been formally amended just 27 times.

Using a classification scheme developed by the late political scientist Donald S. Lutz, we scored the amendment rules of 101 democratic constitutions. (The other five democracies have “uncodified” constitutions, meaning their governance rules are distributed across multiple statutes, legal precedents, customs and unwritten norms.) For constitutions that contain more than one amendment procedure, we used the “least difficult” path, which may or may not be the most frequently employed.

Of all 101 constitutions, the U.S. Constitution has the second-most onerous amendment process. Amendments must be approved by two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate – itself a tall order in these polarized times – and then be ratified by three-quarters of state legislatures, or 38 of 50.

Hardest and easiest national constitutions to amend
Difficulty score based on easiest pathway, as specified in constitution
Note: When a constitution specifies more than one amendment process, the “difficulty of amendment” scores represent the least difficult process. Data is based on the 106 countries we classify as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis using scoring system based on “Toward a Theory of Constitutional Amendment” by Donald S. Lutz (American Political Science Review, June 1994).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Hardest and easiest national constitutions to amend
Difficulty score based on easiest pathway, as specified in constitution
DemocracyDifficulty of amendment
Micronesia, Federated States6.00
United States5.10
Switzerland4.75
Australia4.65
Palau4.50
Fiji3.80
Costa Rica3.65
Liberia3.60
Romania3.35
Grenada3.30
Philippines3.30
Marshall Islands3.25
Belgium3.10
Japan3.10
Netherlands3.10
Paraguay3.00
Taiwan*2.90
Brazil0.90
Denmark2.75
Northern Cyprus2.55
South Korea2.55
Ireland2.50
Bolivia2.40
Andorra2.55
Ecuador2.30
Liechtenstein2.30
Colombia2.25
Italy2.25
North Macedonia2.25
Greece2.20
Argentina2.10
Nepal2.10
Lithuania2.00
Montenegro2.00
Peru2.00
Dominican Republic1.80
Chile1.75
Ghana1.75
Luxembourg1.75
Solomon Islands1.75
Uruguay1.75
Poland1.70
Estonia1.65
Germany1.60
India1.60
Namibia1.60
Finland1.55
Croatia1.45
Antigua and Barbuda1.30
Monaco1.30
South Africa1.30
St. Lucia1.30
Czech Republic1.25
Iceland1.25
Jamaica1.25
Spain1.25
Bulgaria2.00
Guyana1.15
Lesotho1.15
Senegal1.15
Albania1.05
Armenia1.05
Kosovo1.55
Moldova1.55
Slovenia1.05
Bahamas1.00
Barbados1.00
Botswana1.00
Malaysia1.00
Tonga1.00
Trinidad and Tobago1.00
Bhutan0.90
France0.90
Mongolia0.90
Panama0.90
Austria0.80
Belize0.80
Cape Verde0.80
Cyprus0.80
Dominica0.80
East Timor0.80
Hungary0.80
Kiribati0.80
Latvia0.80
Malawi0.80
Mauritius0.80
Nauru0.80
Norway0.80
Portugal0.80
Samoa0.80
Sao Tome and Principe0.80
Seychelles0.80
Sri Lanka0.80
St. Kitts and Nevis0.80
St. Vincent and the Grenadines0.80
Suriname0.80
Tuvalu0.80
Vanuatu0.80
Sweden**0.75
Malta0.65
Slovakia0.65

* The data in the table refers to the “Additional Articles of the Constitution,” which effectively rewrote the old 1947 Republic of China constitution.
** Although Sweden’s constitution formally consists of four “fundamental laws,” the data in the table refers specifically to the Instrument of Government, which contains most of the basic principles of government. However, the difficulty of amendment score applies to all four fundamental laws.

Download data as .csv
Note: When a constitution specifies more than one amendment process, the “difficulty of amendment” scores represent the least difficult process. Data is based on the 106 countries we classify as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis using scoring system based on “Toward a Theory of Constitutional Amendment” by Donald S. Lutz (American Political Science Review, June 1994).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The only democracy whose constitution is even harder to change is the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), a former U.S. trust territory in the South Pacific with about 76,000 inhabitants. The easiest path to changing the FSM’s constitution involves two separate two-thirds majority votes in the 14-person legislature, approval by the country’s president, and subsequent approval by three-quarters of voters in at least three of the FSM’s four states.

Other countries with constitutions that are nearly as hard to change are Palau, Switzerland and Australia. Like the U.S. and the FSM, these countries all require ratification at both the national and state levels.

At the other extreme, many countries with unicameral (single-chamber) legislatures can amend their constitutions much like how they pass regular laws, just requiring a larger majority in favor.

Almost everyone born in the U.S. is automatically a citizen.

Democracies that recognize birthright citizenship
Democracies where birthright citizenship is …
Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Data is unavailable for four countries.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset, v3.0.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democracies that recognize birthright citizenship
Democracies where birthright citizenship is …
CountryForm of birthright citizenship, if anyRegion
AlbaniaNot recognizedEurope
AndorraData unavailableEurope
Antigua and BarbudaRecognizedAmericas
ArgentinaRecognizedAmericas
ArmeniaNot recognizedEurope
AustraliaLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAsia-Pacific
AustriaNot recognizedEurope
BahamasNot recognizedAmericas
BarbadosRecognizedAmericas
BelgiumLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
BelizeRecognizedAmericas
BhutanNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
BoliviaRecognizedAmericas
BotswanaNot recognizedAfrica
BrazilRecognizedAmericas
BulgariaNot recognizedEurope
CanadaRecognizedAmericas
Cape VerdeLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAfrica
ChileLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAmericas
ColombiaLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAmericas
Costa RicaRecognized, but parents or individual must applyAmericas
CroatiaNot recognizedEurope
CyprusNot recognizedEurope
Czech RepublicNot recognizedEurope
DenmarkNot recognizedEurope
DominicaRecognizedAmericas
Dominican RepublicLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAmericas
East TimorLimited to those with parents born in countryAsia-Pacific
EcuadorRecognizedAmericas
EstoniaNot recognizedEurope
FijiNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
FinlandNot recognizedEurope
FranceLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
GermanyLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsEurope
GhanaNot recognizedAfrica
GreeceLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
GrenadaRecognizedAmericas
GuyanaRecognizedAmericas
HungaryNot recognizedEurope
IcelandNot recognizedEurope
IndiaNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
IrelandLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsEurope
IsraelLimited to particular ethnic or religious groupsMiddle East
ItalyNot recognizedEurope
JamaicaRecognizedAmericas
JapanNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
KiribatiNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
KosovoLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsEurope
LatviaNot recognizedEurope
LesothoRecognizedAfrica
LiberiaLimited to particular ethnic or religious groupsAfrica
LiechtensteinNot recognizedEurope
LithuaniaNot recognizedEurope
LuxembourgLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
MalawiNot recognizedAfrica
MalaysiaLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAsia-Pacific
MaltaLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
Marshall IslandsNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
MauritiusNot recognizedAfrica
Micronesia, Federated StatesNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
MoldovaRecognized, but parents or individual must applyEurope
MonacoData unavailableEurope
MongoliaNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
MontenegroNot recognizedEurope
NamibiaLimited to those with parents that are legal residentsAfrica
NauruNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
NepalNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
NetherlandsLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
New ZealandLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAsia-Pacific
North MacedoniaNot recognizedEurope
Northern CyprusData unavailableNot recognized
NorwayNot recognizedEurope
PalauNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
PanamaRecognizedAmericas
ParaguayRecognized, but parents or individual must applyAmericas
PeruRecognizedAmericas
PhilippinesNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
PolandNot recognizedEurope
PortugalLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
RomaniaNot recognizedEurope
SamoaNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
San MarinoData unavailableEurope
Sao Tome and PrincipeLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsAfrica
SenegalLimited to those with parents born in countryAfrica
SeychellesNot recognizedAfrica
SlovakiaNot recognizedEurope
SloveniaNot recognizedEurope
Solomon IslandsNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
South AfricaNot recognizedAfrica
South KoreaNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
SpainLimited to those with parents born in countryEurope
Sri LankaNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
St. Kitts and NevisRecognizedAmericas
St. LuciaRecognizedAmericas
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesRecognizedAmericas
SurinameNot recognizedAmericas
SwedenNot recognizedEurope
SwitzerlandNot recognizedEurope
TaiwanNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
TongaNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
Trinidad and TobagoRecognizedAmericas
TuvaluRecognizedAsia-Pacific
United KingdomLimited to those with parents who are legal residentsEurope
United StatesRecognizedAmericas
UruguayRecognizedAmericas
VanuatuNot recognizedAsia-Pacific
Download data as .csv
Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Data is unavailable for four countries.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset, v3.0.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Only 21 other countries we classify as democracies have “birthright citizenship” in a form substantially like the United States. In those countries, most of them in the Western Hemisphere, virtually all children born there are automatically citizens, regardless of their parents’ citizenship or immigration status. In the U.S., birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, as the Supreme Court recently reaffirmed.

In three other democracies, nearly all children born to noncitizen parents are eligible to become citizens, but they or their parents must formally apply for it.

Another 25 democracies limit birthright citizenship to children whose parents are legal residents (13), whose parents were also born there (10), or who belong to specific ethnic or religious groups (2).

But nearly half of the 106 democracies (52) don’t recognize any kind of birthright citizenship. In all but one of those countries, newborns are automatically citizens only if at least one parent is also a citizen. (The remaining four democracies weren’t covered by the database of citizenship laws we used for this analysis.)

No other country fills its top executive position quite like the U.S.

U.S. among few democracies that indirectly elect combined head of state and government
Number of democracies where leaders are …
Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis.
U.S. among few democracies that indirectly elect combined head of state and government
Number of democracies where leaders are …
DemocracyStructure of government leadershipHow leader is chosen
United StatesRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by Electoral College)
BotswanaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
Marshall IslandsRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
Micronesia, Federated StatesRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
NauruRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
South AfricaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
SurinameRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
SwitzerlandRepublic with combined head of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
ArgentinaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
BoliviaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
BrazilRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
ChileRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
ColombiaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
Costa RicaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
CyprusRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
Dominican RepublicRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
EcuadorRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
GhanaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
KiribatiRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
LiberiaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
MalawiRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
NamibiaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
PalauRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
PanamaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
ParaguayRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
PeruRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
PhilippinesRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
SeychellesRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
South KoreaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
Sri LankaRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
UruguayRepublic with combined head of state and governmentDirectly elected
AlbaniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
ArmeniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
BarbadosRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
DominicaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
EstoniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
FijiRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
GermanyRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers)
GreeceRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
HungaryRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
IndiaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers)
IsraelRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
ItalyRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers)
KosovoRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
LatviaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
MaltaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
MauritiusRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
NepalRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers)
SamoaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
San MarinoRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
Trinidad and TobagoRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by legislature)
VanuatuRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentIndirectly elected (by assembly of national and local lawmakers)
AustriaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
BulgariaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
Cape VerdeRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
CroatiaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
Czech RepublicRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
East TimorRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
FinlandRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
FranceRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
GuyanaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
IcelandRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
IrelandRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
LithuaniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
MoldovaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
MongoliaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
MontenegroRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
North MacedoniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
Northern CyprusRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
PolandRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
PortugalRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
RomaniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
Sao Tome and PrincipeRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
SenegalRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
SlovakiaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
SloveniaRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
TaiwanRepublic with separate heads of state and governmentDirectly elected
Antigua and BarbudaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
AustraliaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
BahamasConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
BelgiumConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
BelizeConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
BhutanConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
CanadaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
DenmarkConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
GrenadaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
JamaicaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
JapanConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
LesothoConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
LiechtensteinConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
LuxembourgConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
MonacoConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
NetherlandsConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
New ZealandConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
NorwayConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
Solomon IslandsConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
SpainConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
St. Kitts and NevisConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
St. LuciaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
SwedenConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
TongaConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
TuvaluConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
United KingdomConstitutional monarchyHereditary monarch
AndorraConstitutional monarchyOther
MalaysiaConstitutional monarchyOther

* Switzerland’s Federal Council acts as a collective executive body. Each year the title of “president of the Confederation” rotates among the Council’s 7 members.

Download data as .csv
Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis.

The U.S. president combines the roles of head of government (the political leader) and head of state (the symbolic leader of the nation). Only 30 other democracies have one person who fills both those roles. The others have a monarch, ceremonial president or similar figure as head of state, and a prime minister or similar official as head of government.

That in itself doesn’t make the U.S. too much of an outlier. However, of the 31 countries with combined heads of state and government (almost universally termed “presidents”), 23 are elected directly by the people, and another seven are chosen by the national legislature.

That makes the U.S. the only country where the people vote for a special body – the Electoral College – whose sole function is to choose the president. That means the popular vote for president doesn’t necessarily determine the Electoral College winner.

Four times since 1828, when U.S. presidential elections began to resemble today’s system, a candidate won the Electoral College and became president despite getting fewer popular votes than the runner-up. The most recent instance was in 2016, when Donald Trump won the electoral vote – and the presidency – 304 to 227 despite getting 2.9 million fewer popular votes than Hillary Clinton. (In Trump’s second win in 2024, he won both the Electoral College and the popular vote.)

Majorities of Americans have long favored abolishing the Electoral College, Pew Research Center surveys have found. The last time we asked this question, in 2024, more than six-in-ten (63%) said they preferred changing the system so that the person who wins the most votes nationally wins the presidency. About a third (35%) favored retaining the Electoral College system.

Related: As Trump turns 80, who are the oldest – and youngest – current world leaders?

Few countries draw legislative districts the way the U.S. does.

Until recently, redrawing the boundaries of U.S. House districts between decennial censuses has been fairly rare. But instances of midcycle redistricting have been more frequent in the current election cycle, and it’s already reshaping the 2026 midterm elections.  

Most other democracies don’t – or can’t – experience anything similar.

U.S. is among 41 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member districts
Democracies that use __ in electing national legislators
Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. is among 41 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member districts
Democracies that use __ in electing national legislators
DemocracyDistrict typeRegion
Antigua and BarbudaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
AustraliaMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
BahamasMostly single-member districtsAmericas
BarbadosMostly single-member districtsAmericas
BelizeMostly single-member districtsAmericas
BhutanMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
BoliviaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
BotswanaMostly single-member districtsAfrica
CanadaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
DominicaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
FranceMostly single-member districtsEurope
GermanyMostly single-member districtsEurope
GhanaMostly single-member districtsAfrica
GrenadaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
HungaryMostly single-member districtsEurope
IndiaMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
JamaicaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
JapanMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
LesothoMostly single-member districtsAfrica
LiberiaMostly single-member districtsAfrica
LithuaniaMostly single-member districtsEurope
MalawiMostly single-member districtsAfrica
MalaysiaMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
Marshall IslandsMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
Micronesia, Federated StatesMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
NepalMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
New ZealandMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
PalauMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
PhilippinesMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
SamoaMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
SeychellesMostly single-member districtsAfrica
Solomon IslandsMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
South KoreaMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
St. Kitts and NevisMostly single-member districtsAmericas
St. LuciaMostly single-member districtsAmericas
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesMostly single-member districtsAmericas
TaiwanMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
TongaMostly single-member districtsAsia-Pacific
Trinidad and TobagoMostly single-member districtsAmericas
United KingdomMostly single-member districtsEurope
United StatesMostly single-member districtsAmericas
AlbaniaMostly multimember districtsEurope
AndorraMostly multimember districtsEurope
ArgentinaMostly multimember districtsAmericas
AustriaMostly multimember districtsEurope
BelgiumMostly multimember districtsEurope
BrazilMostly multimember districtsAmericas
BulgariaMostly multimember districtsEurope
Cape VerdeMostly multimember districtsAfrica
ChileMostly multimember districtsAmericas
ColombiaMostly multimember districtsAmericas
Costa RicaMostly multimember districtsAmericas
CroatiaMostly multimember districtsEurope
CyprusMostly multimember districtsEurope
Czech RepublicMostly multimember districtsEurope
DenmarkMostly multimember districtsEurope
Dominican RepublicMostly multimember districtsAmericas
EcuadorMostly multimember districtsAmericas
EstoniaMostly multimember districtsEurope
FinlandMostly multimember districtsEurope
GreeceMostly multimember districtsEurope
GuyanaMostly multimember districtsAmericas
IcelandMostly multimember districtsEurope
IrelandMostly multimember districtsEurope
ItalyMostly multimember districtsEurope
KiribatiMostly multimember districtsAsia-Pacific
LatviaMostly multimember districtsEurope
LiechtensteinMostly multimember districtsEurope
LuxembourgMostly multimember districtsEurope
MaltaMostly multimember districtsEurope
MauritiusMostly multimember districtsAfrica
MongoliaMostly multimember districtsAsia-Pacific
NauruMostly multimember districtsAsia-Pacific
North MacedoniaMostly multimember districtsEurope
Northern CyprusMostly multimember districtsEurope
NorwayMostly multimember districtsEurope
PanamaMostly multimember districtsAmericas
ParaguayMostly multimember districtsAmericas
PeruMostly multimember districtsAmericas
PolandMostly multimember districtsEurope
PortugalMostly multimember districtsEurope
RomaniaMostly multimember districtsEurope
Sao Tome and PrincipeMostly multimember districtsAfrica
SenegalMostly multimember districtsAfrica
SloveniaMostly multimember districtsEurope
South AfricaMostly multimember districtsAfrica
SpainMostly multimember districtsEurope
Sri LankaMostly multimember districtsAsia-Pacific
SwedenMostly multimember districtsEurope
SwitzerlandMostly multimember districtsEurope
TuvaluMostly multimember districtsAsia-Pacific
UruguayMostly multimember districtsAmericas
VanuatuMostly multimember districtsAsia-Pacific
ArmeniaNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
East TimorNo districts (nationwide vote)Asia-Pacific
FijiNo districts (nationwide vote)Asia-Pacific
IsraelNo districts (nationwide vote)Middle East
KosovoNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
MoldovaNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
MonacoNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
MontenegroNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
NamibiaNo districts (nationwide vote)Africa
NetherlandsNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
San MarinoNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
SlovakiaNo districts (nationwide vote)Europe
SurinameNo districts (nationwide vote)Americas
Download data as .csv
Note: Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

For one thing, only 40 democracies besides the U.S. elect all or even a substantial share of their lawmakers from single-member districts. Most countries – especially those that use proportional representation – rely on multimember districts or else vote nationwide. (This analysis looks at districting in the lower chamber of bicameral legislatures, like the U.S. House of Representatives, or the sole chamber in unicameral systems.)

Of the democracies that rely on single-member districts, only in the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia (again!) do state legislatures primarily draw the district lines. In most of the rest, the main responsibility lies with independent boundary commissions (22) or national election agencies (9).

Fifty-two countries in our dataset rely mainly on multimember districts. More than half of those (27) base those districts on existing provinces, regions or similar subdivisions. And in 13 countries, there aren’t any districts at all: The entire legislature is elected proportionally in a single, nationwide vote.

U.S. lawmakers represent more people than almost anywhere else.

Representative democracy is based on the idea that legislators represent, in some sense, the people. But how many constituents can an individual lawmaker effectively represent?

Based on United Nations population projections, each of the 435 voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives represents about 802,000 people. That’s a higher “representation ratio” than any other democracy except India, the world’s most populous country. The 543 members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament, each represent an average of 2.72 million constituents.

The U.S. has the second-highest representation ratio of any democracy
Average number of people per lawmaker in the lower or sole chamber of national legislature
Note: Representation ratio calculated by dividing each country’s 2025 population by the current number of seats in its national legislature, or in the lower chamber of a bicameral legislature. Nonvoting members are excluded from seat counts. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis using probabilistic population projections from the UN Population Division.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
The U.S. has the second-highest representation ratio of any democracy
Average number of people per lawmaker in the lower or sole chamber of national legislature
DemocracyRepresentation ratioPopulationRegion
Albania196502751000Europe
Andorra300084000Europe
Antigua and Barbuda558895000Americas
Argentina17900446004000Americas
Armenia273932931000Asia-Pacific
Australia18151327227000Asia-Pacific
Austria497659107000Europe
Bahamas9878405000Americas
Barbados9433283000Americas
Belgium7850011775000Europe
Belize13839429000Americas
Bhutan17064802000Asia-Pacific
Bolivia9806912749000Americas
Botswana400462603000Africa
Brazil416302213563000Americas
Bulgaria277836668000Europe
Canada11798340468000Americas
Cape Verde7361530000Africa
Chile12868419946000Americas
Colombia29473253936000Americas
Costa Rica907895175000Americas
Croatia253113822000Europe
Cyprus17446977000Asia-Pacific
Czech Republic5264010528000Europe
Denmark336546024000Europe
Dominica206366000Americas
Dominican Republic6110511610000Americas
East Timor2210818445000Asia-Pacific
Ecuador1221521331000Americas
Estonia13178937000Europe
Fiji170365622000Asia-Pacific
Finland2811066746000Europe
France11567883644000Europe
Germany13276835698000Europe
Ghana1293419897000Africa
Greece32990117000Europe
Grenada7800841000Americas
Guyana129389586000Americas
Hungary48171402000Europe
Iceland63811476626000Europe
India27244025357000Asia-Pacific
Ireland307879648000Europe
Israel8040058926000Middle East
Italy1473152833000Europe
Jamaica44968122428000Americas
Japan263286138000Asia-Pacific
Kiribati30671667000Asia-Pacific
Kosovo138921836000Europe
Latvia183602389000Europe
Lesotho199085854000Africa
Liberia8019240000Africa
Liechtenstein16002797000Europe
Lithuania19837687000Europe
Luxembourg1145022786000Europe
Malawi9950236385000Africa
Malaysia163896549000Asia-Pacific
Malta819435000Europe
Marshall Islands10611265000Asia-Pacific
Mauritius19167114000Africa
Micronesia, Federated States81432961000Asia-Pacific
Moldova2931738000Europe
Monaco15833557000Europe
Mongolia28230626000Asia-Pacific
Montenegro77283153000Europe
Namibia3284412000Africa
Nauru63229629000Asia-Pacific
Nepal10774218449000Asia-Pacific
Netherlands1229935287000Europe
New Zealand429841804000Asia-Pacific
North Macedonia15033405000Europe
Northern Cyprus81005653000Asia-Pacific
Norway3345018000Europe
Palau11254626000Asia-Pacific
Panama651557095000Americas
Paraguay8868834922000Americas
Peru268631117724000Americas
Philippines37020137843000Asia-Pacific
Poland8226710395000Europe
Portugal4519618801000Europe
Romania56801221000Europe
Samoa433334000Asia-Pacific
San Marino567245000Europe
Sao Tome and Principe445519367000Africa
Senegal117376135000Africa
Seychelles39715451000Africa
Slovakia363402115000Europe
Slovenia23500858000Europe
Solomon Islands1716065453000Asia-Pacific
South Africa16363351600000Africa
South Korea17200047851000Asia-Pacific
Spain13671723348000Europe
Sri Lanka10376947000Asia-Pacific
St. Kitts and Nevis3133180000Americas
St. Lucia1058899000Americas
St. Vincent and the Grenadines4304645000Americas
Suriname1264710701000Americas
Sweden306629008000Europe
Switzerland4504023011000Europe
Taiwan2036371437000Asia-Pacific
Tonga3433103000Asia-Pacific
Trinidad and Tobago369021513000Americas
Tuvalu5639000Asia-Pacific
United Kingdom10758869932000Europe
United States802379349035000Americas
Uruguay341723383000Americas
Vanuatu6596343000Asia-Pacific

* Population projections for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are not available from the United Nations. The projections above for Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Cyprus (the internationally recognized government that controls two-thirds of the island) were derived by splitting the projection for the entire island based on the ratio of the 2021 population estimates for the two places.

Download data as .csv
Note: Representation ratio calculated by dividing each country’s 2025 population by the current number of seats in its national legislature, or in the lower chamber of a bicameral legislature. Nonvoting members are excluded from seat counts. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis using probabilistic population projections from the UN Population Division.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

At the other extreme, the 16 members of Tuvalu’s Parliament each represent an average of just 563 people.

Up to the 1910s, the number of U.S. representatives grew steadily as the population expanded and more states joined the Union. But today’s House is the same size it was over a century ago, even though the population has more than tripled.

The median representation ratio for all 106 democracies was about 31,000 constituents per lawmaker. For the U.S. to have that representation ratio, the House would have to balloon to 11,360 members – far larger than any country’s current legislature.

In the U.S., Election Day is a regular day.

Since the mid-19th century, Tuesday has been the standard day for U.S. elections (with certain exceptions). Back when the nation was primarily rural, getting to a polling place often required long trips there and back. Sunday was out because many people were in church, and Wednesday was farmers market day. Tuesday seemed like the best fit.

Election Day around the world
Democracies that typically hold national elections on …
Note: The Czech Republic and Suriname are not shown because they have different election procedures. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Election Day around the world
Democracies that typically hold national elections on …
DemocracyElection dayRegion
AlbaniaSaturday or SundayEurope
AndorraSaturday or SundayEurope
Antigua and BarbudaOrdinary weekdayAmericas
ArgentinaSaturday or SundayAmericas
ArmeniaSaturday or SundayEurope
AustraliaSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
AustriaSaturday or SundayEurope
BahamasOrdinary weekdayAmericas
BarbadosOrdinary weekdayAmericas
BelgiumSaturday or SundayEurope
BelizeOrdinary weekdayAmericas
BhutanOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
BoliviaSaturday or SundayAmericas
BotswanaWeekday designated as national holidayAfrica
BrazilSaturday or SundayAmericas
BulgariaSaturday or SundayEurope
CanadaOrdinary weekdayAmericas
Cape VerdeSaturday or SundayAfrica
ChileSaturday or SundayAmericas
ColombiaSaturday or SundayAmericas
Costa RicaSaturday or SundayAmericas
CroatiaSaturday or SundayEurope
CyprusSaturday or SundayEurope
Czech Republic*OtherEurope
DenmarkOrdinary weekdayEurope
DominicaOrdinary weekdayAmericas
Dominican RepublicSaturday or SundayAmericas
East TimorSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
EcuadorSaturday or SundayAmericas
EstoniaSaturday or SundayEurope
FijiWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
FinlandSaturday or SundayEurope
FranceSaturday or SundayEurope
GermanySaturday or SundayEurope
GhanaSaturday or SundayAfrica
GreeceSaturday or SundayEurope
GrenadaOrdinary weekdayAmericas
GuyanaWeekday designated as national holidayAmericas
HungarySaturday or SundayEurope
IcelandSaturday or SundayEurope
IndiaOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
IrelandOrdinary weekdayEurope
IsraelWeekday designated as national holidayMiddle East
ItalySaturday or SundayEurope
JamaicaOrdinary weekdayAmericas
JapanSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
KiribatiOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
KosovoSaturday or SundayEurope
LatviaSaturday or SundayEurope
LesothoWeekday designated as national holidayAfrica
LiberiaOrdinary weekdayAfrica
LiechtensteinSaturday or SundayEurope
LithuaniaSaturday or SundayEurope
LuxembourgSaturday or SundayEurope
MalawiWeekday designated as national holidayAfrica
MalaysiaSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
MaltaSaturday or SundayEurope
Marshall IslandsOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
MauritiusSaturday or SundayAfrica
Micronesia, Federated StatesOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
MoldovaSaturday or SundayEurope
MonacoSaturday or SundayEurope
MongoliaWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
MontenegroSaturday or SundayEurope
NamibiaWeekday designated as national holidayAfrica
NauruSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
NepalWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
NetherlandsOrdinary weekdayEurope
New ZealandSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
North MacedoniaWeekday designated as national holidayEurope
Northern CyprusSaturday or SundayEurope
NorwayOrdinary weekdayEurope
PalauOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
PanamaSaturday or SundayAmericas
ParaguaySaturday or SundayAmericas
PeruSaturday or SundayAmericas
PhilippinesWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
PolandSaturday or SundayEurope
PortugalSaturday or SundayEurope
RomaniaSaturday or SundayEurope
SamoaWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
San MarinoSaturday or SundayEurope
Sao Tome and PrincipeSaturday or SundayAfrica
SenegalSaturday or SundayAfrica
SeychellesSaturday or SundayAfrica
SlovakiaSaturday or SundayEurope
SloveniaSaturday or SundayEurope
Solomon IslandsWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
South AfricaWeekday designated as national holidayAfrica
South KoreaWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific
SpainSaturday or SundayEurope
Sri LankaOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
St. Kitts and NevisOrdinary weekdayAmericas
St. LuciaOrdinary weekdayAmericas
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesOrdinary weekdayAmericas
Suriname**OtherAmericas
SwedenSaturday or SundayEurope
SwitzerlandSaturday or SundayEurope
TaiwanSaturday or SundayAsia-Pacific
TongaOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
Trinidad and TobagoOrdinary weekdayAmericas
TuvaluOrdinary weekdayAsia-Pacific
United KingdomOrdinary weekdayEurope
United StatesOrdinary weekdayAmericas
UruguaySaturday or SundayAmericas
VanuatuWeekday designated as national holidayAsia-Pacific

* The Czech Republic typically holds elections over a 24-hour period from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.
** Suriname holds elections on a fixed date: May 25, which happened to fall on a Sunday in the most recent election year.

Download data as .csv
Note: The Czech Republic and Suriname are not shown because they have different election procedures. Data is based on 106 countries classified as democracies and includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

More recently, some lawmakers have proposed moving Election Day to a weekend or making it a national holiday. Supporters say the current schedule often forces people to take time off work to vote, and making Election Day a day off for everyone would boost turnout. (As of 2023, 12 states and Puerto Rico already make Election Day a paid day off for state employees; Kentucky also does so in presidential election years.)

As it stands, the U.S. is one of 28 democracies that routinely holds national elections on non-holiday weekdays. By contrast, 60 countries typically hold elections on Saturdays or Sundays. (Then there’s the Czech Republic, which typically holds elections over a 24-hour period from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.) Sixteen other countries hold elections on weekdays but declare them public holidays.

Some countries hold elections on a fixed date instead of a set day of the week. Suriname, for instance, has held its general election on May 25 every five years since 2000. Its most recent election, in 2025, happened to fall on a Sunday, but that was by chance rather than by deliberate choice.

The U.S. capital city doesn’t have full representation.

Washington, D.C., is the only national capital of any democracy whose residents have no voting representation in the national legislature.

The capital being a separate district isn’t unusual on its own. Nearly four dozen other democracies also give their capital cities some kind of special status. For example, they may be:

  • Autonomous municipalities (such as Buenos Aires, Argentina)
  • Distinct units of local government (such as Paris, France)
  • The equivalent of states or provinces (such as Berlin, Germany)
  • Capital districts apart from other states or provinces (such as Canberra, Australia)

But the people who live in all of those other capitals, as well as capitals that lack any special status, get to elect lawmakers just like people in the rest of their country. Not so for the 694,000 residents of D.C., whose lone delegate to Congress can participate in committees but has no vote on the House floor.

Granting D.C. voting representation would require either making it a state or changing the Constitution. A proposed amendment that would have given D.C. two senators and a representative failed in the 1980s. The only other country whose capital elects no lawmakers is Palau, but there’s a good reason for that: Ngerulmud, the island nation’s capital area, has no resident population, just a cluster of government office buildings.

The U.S. has the strictest limit on its national debt – on paper, at least.

It’s common for countries to try to limit how much debt they (and sometimes their local governments) can take on. Two-thirds of the 106 democracies (70) have some sort of debt limit, though some are more aspirations or goals rather than hard caps. (This figure includes all 27 members of the European Union, which are bound by the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact even in the absence of any domestic debt limit.)

Most of those 70 countries define their limits, in laws or formal policy documents, as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). Defining the debt limit this way allows it to grow with the economy.

In contrast, the United States and Denmark legally define their limits in absolute terms. And Denmark’s limit – 2 trillion kroner, or about $309.4 billion – is so far above its actual debt that it’s largely irrelevant.

The U.S. debt limit is much more rigid and often affects how its democracy functions. The debt limit is currently $41.1 trillion, but large and persistent budget deficits require the country to borrow more each year. That means Congress has to raise the debt limit every so often, which makes it a political issue.

For decades, increasing the debt limit was fairly routine, but in recent years both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have held up the process to try to win policy concessions. That has led to repeated clashes between Congress and the White House, contributed to government shutdowns, and brought the country close enough to defaulting on its national debt to unnerve the investors and financial markets its economy depends on.

Congress could by law change the debt limit to a percentage formula or eliminate it entirely. But no matter which party controls the legislature, it has shown little interest in giving up what many see as key leverage over the executive branch.

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Drew DeSilver is a senior writer at Pew Research Center.