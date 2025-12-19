Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

U.S. stands out globally in how it draws legislative districts

By

So far this year, at least four states have redrawn their congressional districts with the stated goal of advantaging one party or the other in the 2026 midterms. Several others are exploring similar moves.

With this unprecedented wave of voluntary midcycle redistricting in the United States, we wondered how redistricting works in other democracies – and whether the process is as inherently political as it is in the U.S.

We analyzed how 107 democracies elect their national legislatures (mostly unicameral, or the “lower house” in bicameral systems). We found that only one other country uses the same redistricting approach as the U.S. – that is, single-member districts drawn mainly by state legislatures. That country is the Federated States of Micronesia, with a population of around 100,000, which was formerly administered by the U.S. under a United Nations trusteeship.

(Read “How we did this” for details on how we defined democracies and other key concepts in this analysis.)

How we did this

Given the continuing battles over midcycle redistricting in the United States, Pew Research Center decided to compare districting procedures in the U.S. with those in other nations determined to be democratic using the process below.

Our first task was to decide which nations counted as democracies. We consulted the democracy rankings of three leading research organizations: Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg.

Since not all countries were rated by all three organizations, and they each use their own rating system, we chose to define a country as a democracy in one of two ways:

  1. When ranked by at least two organizations, it met at least two of the following criteria:
    • Freedom House: Rated “free” or “partly free,” but only if it also met the organization’s definition of an “electoral democracy”
    • EIU: Rated “full democracy” or “flawed democracy”
    • V-Dem: Rated as a “liberal democracy” or “electoral democracy”
  2. When ranked only by Freedom House, it was both rated “free” and met the organization’s definition of an “electoral democracy.”

Using these criteria, 107 nations and other self-governing territories qualified as democracies.

Of those countries, 62 have unicameral (one-chamber) national legislatures, and 45 are bicameral (two chambers). We chose to focus on the unicameral legislatures and the “lower chambers” of the bicameral bodies. That was because the lower chambers tend to be larger and more powerful, and because only 24 of the upper chambers are directly elected.

For each country, we checked a variety of sources to learn how the legislative body in question was elected; whether districts were used and, if so, whether they were single-member, multimember or a combination; and how and by whom districting decisions were made. For countries that primarily use multimember districts, we also researched how they determine the number of lawmakers elected by each district.

To answer these questions, we turned first to three reference guides: the CIA World Factbook, a compendium of information on 258 countries and other territories; the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Parline dataset about how national legislatures are chosen and operate; and the ACE Electoral Knowledge Network, an online repository of information and data about elections and election systems around the world. We also examined each country’s constitution and electoral laws, as appropriate, and the websites of relevant election administration agencies and boundary commissions.

Finally, we used ACE’s online encyclopedia of boundary delimitation and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance’s handbook of electoral system design to inform our classification of electoral systems and districting schemes.

We split our group of 107 democracies into two main subgroups: those that make substantial use of single-member districts and those that primarily use multimember districts. Of the latter group, the 42 that use a proportional-representation electoral system were automatically put in the “primarily multimember” subgroup; so were Tuvalu and Nauru, which elect all their lawmakers from multimember districts but use plurality/majority electoral systems. The 22 countries that elect all their lawmakers from single-member districts were the core of the “substantially single-member” subgroup.

We found that 28 other countries use various combinations of single- and multimember districts, at-large voting, appointed members and ex-officio members. If a country elected at least 45% of its legislators from single-member districts, it was deemed to be a “substantially single-member” system.

We didn’t do any detailed analysis of the 13 countries that elect all their lawmakers in a nationwide at-large vote, since they don’t use districts of any kind.

In some countries, particularly the United Kingdom and its former colonies, the head of state (monarch, governor-general or president) formally decrees new districting plans. However, since in practice those plans are drawn up elsewhere and the head of state’s role is purely ceremonial, we did not count them as being part of the process.

How districts are used in other countries

For starters, many democracies around the world don’t use single-member districts, at least not to the same extent as the U.S., where they’re universal in both Congress and state legislatures. Single-member districts are those in which one lawmaker is elected to represent a specific geographic area.

Among the 107 democracies we examined, 22 (or 21%) elect all their national legislators from such districts. Of the remaining places:

  • 20 elect a substantial share of lawmakers from single-member districts and the rest in some other way, such as from multimember districts or by a national vote.
  • 52 use multimember districts primarily or exclusively.
  • 13 elect all their lawmakers at-large nationwide.

Of the 42 democracies that use single-member districts exclusively or substantially, all but nine have historical links to either the United Kingdom, the U.S. or one of their former colonies.

U.S. is among 42 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member legislative districts
Democracies* that ___ in electing national legislators
Chart
* Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center research.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. is among 42 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member legislative districts
Democracies* that ___ in electing national legislators
ISO-3ISOCountry*Category
ALB008AlbaniaPrimarily use multimember districts
AND020AndorraPrimarily use multimember districts
ATG028Antigua and BarbudaMake substantial use of single-member districts
ARG032ArgentinaPrimarily use multimember districts
ARM051ArmeniaEmploy a nationwide vote
AUS036AustraliaMake substantial use of single-member districts
AUT040AustriaPrimarily use multimember districts
BHS044BahamasMake substantial use of single-member districts
BRB052BarbadosMake substantial use of single-member districts
BEL056BelgiumPrimarily use multimember districts
BLZ084BelizeMake substantial use of single-member districts
BTN064BhutanMake substantial use of single-member districts
BOL068BoliviaMake substantial use of single-member districts
BWA072BotswanaMake substantial use of single-member districts
BRA076BrazilPrimarily use multimember districts
BGR100BulgariaPrimarily use multimember districts
CPV132Cape VerdePrimarily use multimember districts
CAN124CanadaMake substantial use of single-member districts
CHL152ChilePrimarily use multimember districts
COL170ColombiaPrimarily use multimember districts
CRI188Costa RicaPrimarily use multimember districts
HRV191CroatiaPrimarily use multimember districts
CYP196CyprusPrimarily use multimember districts
CZE203Czech RepublicPrimarily use multimember districts
DNK208DenmarkPrimarily use multimember districts
DMA212DominicaMake substantial use of single-member districts
DOM214Dominican RepublicPrimarily use multimember districts
TLS626East TimorEmploy a nationwide vote
ECU218EcuadorPrimarily use multimember districts
EST233EstoniaPrimarily use multimember districts
FJI242FijiEmploy a nationwide vote
FIN246FinlandPrimarily use multimember districts
FRA250FranceMake substantial use of single-member districts
DEU276GermanyMake substantial use of single-member districts
GHA288GhanaMake substantial use of single-member districts
GRC300GreecePrimarily use multimember districts
GRD308GrenadaMake substantial use of single-member districts
GUY328GuyanaPrimarily use multimember districts
HUN348HungaryMake substantial use of single-member districts
ISL352IcelandPrimarily use multimember districts
IND356IndiaMake substantial use of single-member districts
IRL372IrelandPrimarily use multimember districts
ISR376IsraelEmploy a nationwide vote
ITA380ItalyPrimarily use multimember districts
JAM388JamaicaMake substantial use of single-member districts
JPN392JapanMake substantial use of single-member districts
KIR296KiribatiPrimarily use multimember districts
XKXKosovoEmploy a nationwide vote
LVA428LatviaPrimarily use multimember districts
LSO426LesothoMake substantial use of single-member districts
LBR430LiberiaMake substantial use of single-member districts
LIE438LiechtensteinPrimarily use multimember districts
LTU440LithuaniaMake substantial use of single-member districts
LUX442LuxembourgPrimarily use multimember districts
MWI454MalawiMake substantial use of single-member districts
MYS458MalaysiaMake substantial use of single-member districts
MLT470MaltaPrimarily use multimember districts
MHL584Marshall IslandsMake substantial use of single-member districts
MUS480MauritiusPrimarily use multimember districts
MEX484MexicoMake substantial use of single-member districts
FSM583Micronesia, Federated States Make substantial use of single-member districts
MDA498MoldovaEmploy a nationwide vote
MCO492MonacoEmploy a nationwide vote
MNG496MongoliaPrimarily use multimember districts
MNE499MontenegroEmploy a nationwide vote
NAM516NamibiaEmploy a nationwide vote
NRU520NauruPrimarily use multimember districts
NPL524NepalMake substantial use of single-member districts
NLD528NetherlandsEmploy a nationwide vote
NZL554New ZealandMake substantial use of single-member districts
MKD807North MacedoniaPrimarily use multimember districts
CYP196Northern CyprusPrimarily use multimember districts
NOR578NorwayPrimarily use multimember districts
PLW585PalauMake substantial use of single-member districts
PAN591PanamaPrimarily use multimember districts
PRY600ParaguayPrimarily use multimember districts
PER604PeruPrimarily use multimember districts
PHL608PhilippinesMake substantial use of single-member districts
POL616PolandPrimarily use multimember districts
PRT620PortugalPrimarily use multimember districts
ROU642RomaniaPrimarily use multimember districts
WSM882SamoaMake substantial use of single-member districts
SMR674San MarinoEmploy a nationwide vote
STP678Sao Tome and PrincipePrimarily use multimember districts
SEN686SenegalPrimarily use multimember districts
SYC690SeychellesMake substantial use of single-member districts
SVK703SlovakiaEmploy a nationwide vote
SVN705SloveniaPrimarily use multimember districts
SLB090Solomon IslandsMake substantial use of single-member districts
ZAF710South AfricaPrimarily use multimember districts
KOR410South KoreaMake substantial use of single-member districts
ESP724SpainPrimarily use multimember districts
LKA144Sri LankaPrimarily use multimember districts
KNA659St. Kitts and NevisMake substantial use of single-member districts
LCA662St. LuciaMake substantial use of single-member districts
VCT670St. Vincent and the GrenadinesMake substantial use of single-member districts
SUR740SurinameEmploy a nationwide vote
SWE752SwedenPrimarily use multimember districts
CHE756SwitzerlandPrimarily use multimember districts
TWN158TaiwanMake substantial use of single-member districts
TON776TongaMake substantial use of single-member districts
TTO780Trinidad and TobagoMake substantial use of single-member districts
TUV798TuvaluPrimarily use multimember districts
GBR826United KingdomMake substantial use of single-member districts
USA840United StatesMake substantial use of single-member districts
URY858UruguayPrimarily use multimember districts
VUT548VanuatuPrimarily use multimember districts
Download data as .csv
* Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center research.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Why does the type of district matter?

Single-member districts are closely associated with “first past the post” electoral systems, where the candidate with the most votes – even if less than a majority – wins the seat. Indeed, of the 42 primarily or exclusively single-member district countries referred to above, 39 use this kind of system, including the U.S. (The other three use either two-round or ranked-choice voting systems.)

As a result, how single-member districts are drawn – whether they have reasonably equal populations, whether they include or exclude certain areas or discrete population groups, and so on – can dramatically affect election outcomes. Single-member districts also are especially vulnerable to gerrymandering, where boundaries are intentionally manipulated to favor one party or interest group over another.

Multimember districts, by contrast, are typical of electoral systems that use proportional representation. In fact, of the 52 democracies that rely mainly on multimember districts, 42 elect all their lawmakers through some sort of proportional representation system. Two others, Italy and Panama, employ proportional representation as part of a mixed system. (The other eight multimember countries use a variety of other voting systems.)

Multimember districts tend to be fewer and larger than single-member districts. Countries using such districts can account for population shifts simply by changing how many legislators a district elects, rather than redrawing it. Voters in this type of system also generally choose parties rather than individual candidates, so district boundaries tend to matter less than the number of lawmakers each district elects.

How countries draw single-member districts

In the U.S., 44 states currently have more than one member of the House of Representatives and draw districts for them, normally once a decade after each census. The other six states have only one representative, elected at large.

Of the states with more than one House district, most (25) give their legislatures sole authority for redistricting, while commissions draw the lines in nine states. In the other 10 states, commissions and legislatures share the job to varying degrees.

In most U.S. states, legislatures have primary redistricting authority
Primary redistricting authority in state is …
Chart

Note: California has temporarily bypassed its redistricting commission, pursuant to ballot measure approved November 2025. A legislative-drawn map will be in effect through the 2030 election. Refer to the “Data” tab for more information.
Source: Ballotpedia, All About Redistricting, Pew Research Center research.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In most U.S. states, legislatures have primary redistricting authority
Primary redistricting authority in state is …
NameFIPSPrimary authorityRedistricted in 2025?
Alabama01LegislatureNo
Alaska02None (1 district)N/A
Arizona04CommissionNo
Arkansas05LegislatureNo
California06CommissionVoluntarily, to give one party or the other an electoral advantage
Colorado08CommissionNo
Connecticut09SharedNo
Delaware10None (1 district)N/A
Florida12LegislatureNo
Georgia13LegislatureNo
Hawaii15CommissionNo
Idaho16CommissionNo
Illinois17LegislatureNo
Indiana18SharedNo
Iowa19SharedNo
Kansas20LegislatureNo
Kentucky21LegislatureNo
Louisiana22LegislatureNo
Maine23SharedNo
Maryland24LegislatureNo
Massachusetts25LegislatureNo
Michigan26CommissionNo
Minnesota27LegislatureNo
Mississippi28LegislatureNo
Missouri29LegislatureVoluntarily, to give one party or the other an electoral advantage
Montana30CommissionNo
Nebraska31LegislatureNo
Nevada32LegislatureNo
New Hampshire33LegislatureNo
New Jersey34CommissionNo
New Mexico35SharedNo
New York36SharedNo
North Carolina37LegislatureVoluntarily, to give one party or the other an electoral advantage
North Dakota38None (1 district)N/A
Ohio39SharedPursuant to state law or a court order
Oklahoma40LegislatureNo
Oregon41LegislatureNo
Pennsylvania42LegislatureNo
Rhode Island44SharedNo
South Carolina45LegislatureNo
South Dakota46None (1 district)N/A
Tennessee47LegislatureNo
Texas48LegislatureVoluntarily, to give one party or the other an electoral advantage
Utah49SharedPursuant to state law or a court order
Vermont50None (1 district)N/A
Virginia51SharedNo
Washington53CommissionNo
West Virginia54LegislatureNo
Wisconsin55LegislatureNo
Wyoming56None (1 district)N/A
Download data as .csv

Note: California has temporarily bypassed its redistricting commission, pursuant to ballot measure approved November 2025. A legislative-drawn map will be in effect through the 2030 election. Refer to the “Data” tab for more information.
Source: Ballotpedia, All About Redistricting, Pew Research Center research.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This isn’t how it’s done in most other places. In more than two-thirds of the democracies that heavily rely on single-member districts (29 of 42), special commissions or national election agencies have primary responsibility for drawing the lines. Lawmakers’ role, if any, is limited.

Who draws the district lines?
In countries* that elect substantial shares of their national legislatures from single-member districts
* Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center research.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Who draws the district lines?
In countries* that elect substantial shares of their national legislatures from single-member districts
Country*Primary delimitation authorityNotes
Antigua and BarbudaNational commission (with legislative approval)
AustraliaSubnational commissions
BahamasNational commission (with legislative approval)
BarbadosNational commission (with legislative approval)
BelizeNational legislature (upon recommendation of national election agency)
BhutanNational commission (alone)
BoliviaNational election agency (alone)
BotswanaNational commission (alone)
CanadaSubnational commissions
DominicaNational commission (with legislative approval)
FranceHybrid (executive, legislature, judiciary)
GermanyNational commission (with legislative approval)
GhanaNational election agency (alone)
GrenadaNational commission (with legislative approval)
HungaryNational legislature (alone)
IndiaNational commission (alone)No actual redistricting has occurred since early 2000s.
JamaicaNational legislature (alone)
JapanNational legislature (alone)
LesothoNational election agency (alone)
LiberiaNational election agency (alone)
LithuaniaNational election agency (alone)
MalawiNational election agency (with legislative approval)
MalaysiaNational election agency (with legislative approval)
Marshall IslandsConstitution
MexicoNational election agency (alone)
Micronesia, Fed. StatesState legislatures
NepalNational commission (alone)
New ZealandNational commission (alone)
PalauCoterminous with existing state boundaries
PhilippinesNational legislature (alone)The Philippine Congress has not passed a general reapportionment law since 1987, though many individual districts have been created and redrawn ad hoc.
SamoaNational legislature (alone)
SeychellesNational legislature (upon recommendation of national election agency)
Solomon IslandsNational election agency (with legislative approval)
South KoreaNational commission (with legislative approval)
St. Kitts and NevisNational commission (with legislative approval)
St. LuciaNational commission (with legislative approval)
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesNational commission (alone)
TaiwanNational legislature (upon recommendation of national election agency)
TongaNational commission (alone)
Trinidad and TobagoNational election agency (with legislative approval)
United KingdomSubnational commissions
United StatesState legislaturesIn most U.S. states the legislature has ultimate authority over district boundaries.
Download data as .csv
* Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.
Source: Pew Research Center research.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In the United Kingdom, for instance, the government appoints boundary commissions for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The four commissions, operating independently of the government, review the boundaries of the UK’s 650 parliamentary districts (called “constituencies”) every eight years. Their recommendations are implemented by government order; since 2020, Parliament itself hasn’t played any direct role.

Other countries use similar systems as the UK:

  • In Canada, commissions in each of the country’s 10 provinces redraw the 343 election districts (called “ridings”) for the House of Commons.
  • In New Zealand, where 71 of the 120 or so members of the House of Representatives are elected from single-member districts, an independent Representation Commission redraws boundaries for the entire nation.
  • In Mexico, where 300 of the 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies are chosen from single-member districts, drawing those districts is one of the tasks of the National Electoral Institute, the country’s highest election authority.

In eight of the 42 countries that make substantial use of single-member districts, the national legislature sets district boundaries by law. Three do so upon the recommendation of the national election agency, while two – the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia – give the responsibility to states. (In addition to sharing 10 district seats, each of Micronesia’s four states elects one legislator at large.)

The other three countries in this group use different methods: Palau has each of its 16 states elect one lawmaker. The Marshall Islands sets district boundaries in its constitution. And France employs a hybrid system involving all three branches of the national government.

Having a commission in law, though, doesn’t always mean it operates in practice. For example, after every decennial census, India’s Delimitation Commission is supposed to reallocate seats in the lower house of Parliament among the states and redraw district boundaries. However, both procedures have been repeatedly delayed: Boundaries were last redrawn in the early 2000s, based on the 2001 census, and the current seat allocation is based on the 1971 census. Seats won’t be reallocated or districts redrawn until after the next Indian census, currently set for 2027.

How countries draw multimember districts

Nearly half – 24 – of the 52 multimember-centric democracies base their districts on existing states, provinces or administrative divisions. Two others have districts based on historic provinces (Finland) or counties (Norway), though the precise boundaries are set otherwise.

Twenty-one multimember countries specify their district divisions in their national electoral laws. In most of those (17), the legislature can act alone. In two (Panama and Kiribati), the legislature acts on the recommendation of the national election agency. And in two others (Mauritius and Ireland), it acts on the recommendation of an independent commission.

Among the remaining multimember countries:

  • 3 specify district composition in their constitutions.
  • 2 have their national election agencies set boundaries (alone in Vanuatu, with legislative approval in Malta).
  • A different government agency draws the lines in Norway.
  • Sri Lanka uses a boundary commission.

Allocating seats in multimember district countries

Since multimember countries can account for population changes by adjusting the number of legislators a district elects (rather than redrawing its boundaries), we also looked at how the 52 multimember democracies decide how many lawmakers each district gets to choose.

In 20 countries, seats are allocated via electoral laws. The national legislature can change those allocations on its own in 17 countries. In the other three, it acts on the recommendation of the national elections agency.

Three countries specify seat allocations in their constitutions, while 15 others include population-based allocation formulas in their constitutions or electoral law. (Some, but not all, also specify which agency or official actually makes the calculations.)

In 10 countries, the national elections agency allots the seats (also based on population, but without reference to a specific formula or method). In three countries, the executive branch allocates seats, and in Sao Tome and Principe, the job falls to the Constitutional Court.

Download Drew DeSilver's photo

Drew DeSilver is a senior writer at Pew Research Center.