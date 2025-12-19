U.S. stands out globally in how it draws legislative districts

So far this year, at least four states have redrawn their congressional districts with the stated goal of advantaging one party or the other in the 2026 midterms. Several others are exploring similar moves.

With this unprecedented wave of voluntary midcycle redistricting in the United States, we wondered how redistricting works in other democracies – and whether the process is as inherently political as it is in the U.S.

We analyzed how 107 democracies elect their national legislatures (mostly unicameral, or the “lower house” in bicameral systems). We found that only one other country uses the same redistricting approach as the U.S. – that is, single-member districts drawn mainly by state legislatures. That country is the Federated States of Micronesia, with a population of around 100,000, which was formerly administered by the U.S. under a United Nations trusteeship.

(Read “How we did this” for details on how we defined democracies and other key concepts in this analysis.)

How we did this Given the continuing battles over midcycle redistricting in the United States, Pew Research Center decided to compare districting procedures in the U.S. with those in other nations determined to be democratic using the process below. Our first task was to decide which nations counted as democracies. We consulted the democracy rankings of three leading research organizations: Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg. Since not all countries were rated by all three organizations, and they each use their own rating system, we chose to define a country as a democracy in one of two ways: When ranked by at least two organizations, it met at least two of the following criteria: Freedom House: Rated “free” or “partly free,” but only if it also met the organization’s definition of an “electoral democracy”

EIU: Rated “full democracy” or “flawed democracy”

V-Dem: Rated as a “liberal democracy” or “electoral democracy” When ranked only by Freedom House, it was both rated “free” and met the organization’s definition of an “electoral democracy.” Using these criteria, 107 nations and other self-governing territories qualified as democracies. Of those countries, 62 have unicameral (one-chamber) national legislatures, and 45 are bicameral (two chambers). We chose to focus on the unicameral legislatures and the “lower chambers” of the bicameral bodies. That was because the lower chambers tend to be larger and more powerful, and because only 24 of the upper chambers are directly elected. For each country, we checked a variety of sources to learn how the legislative body in question was elected; whether districts were used and, if so, whether they were single-member, multimember or a combination; and how and by whom districting decisions were made. For countries that primarily use multimember districts, we also researched how they determine the number of lawmakers elected by each district. To answer these questions, we turned first to three reference guides: the CIA World Factbook, a compendium of information on 258 countries and other territories; the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Parline dataset about how national legislatures are chosen and operate; and the ACE Electoral Knowledge Network, an online repository of information and data about elections and election systems around the world. We also examined each country’s constitution and electoral laws, as appropriate, and the websites of relevant election administration agencies and boundary commissions. Finally, we used ACE’s online encyclopedia of boundary delimitation and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance’s handbook of electoral system design to inform our classification of electoral systems and districting schemes. We split our group of 107 democracies into two main subgroups: those that make substantial use of single-member districts and those that primarily use multimember districts. Of the latter group, the 42 that use a proportional-representation electoral system were automatically put in the “primarily multimember” subgroup; so were Tuvalu and Nauru, which elect all their lawmakers from multimember districts but use plurality/majority electoral systems. The 22 countries that elect all their lawmakers from single-member districts were the core of the “substantially single-member” subgroup. We found that 28 other countries use various combinations of single- and multimember districts, at-large voting, appointed members and ex-officio members. If a country elected at least 45% of its legislators from single-member districts, it was deemed to be a “substantially single-member” system. We didn’t do any detailed analysis of the 13 countries that elect all their lawmakers in a nationwide at-large vote, since they don’t use districts of any kind. In some countries, particularly the United Kingdom and its former colonies, the head of state (monarch, governor-general or president) formally decrees new districting plans. However, since in practice those plans are drawn up elsewhere and the head of state’s role is purely ceremonial, we did not count them as being part of the process.

How districts are used in other countries

For starters, many democracies around the world don’t use single-member districts, at least not to the same extent as the U.S., where they’re universal in both Congress and state legislatures. Single-member districts are those in which one lawmaker is elected to represent a specific geographic area.

Among the 107 democracies we examined, 22 (or 21%) elect all their national legislators from such districts. Of the remaining places:

20 elect a substantial share of lawmakers from single-member districts and the rest in some other way, such as from multimember districts or by a national vote.

52 use multimember districts primarily or exclusively.

13 elect all their lawmakers at-large nationwide.

Of the 42 democracies that use single-member districts exclusively or substantially, all but nine have historical links to either the United Kingdom, the U.S. or one of their former colonies.

U.S. is among 42 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member legislative districts Democracies* that ___ in electing national legislators * Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.

U.S. is among 42 democracies that exclusively or primarily use single-member legislative districts Democracies* that ___ in electing national legislators * Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.

Source: Pew Research Center research. single-member districts BWA 072 Botswana Make substantial use of single-member districts BRA 076 Brazil Primarily use multimember districts BGR 100 Bulgaria Primarily use multimember districts CPV 132 Cape Verde Primarily use multimember districts CAN 124 Canada Make substantial use of single-member districts CHL 152 Chile Primarily use multimember districts COL 170 Colombia Primarily use multimember districts CRI 188 Costa Rica Primarily use multimember districts HRV 191 Croatia Primarily use multimember districts CYP 196 Cyprus Primarily use multimember districts CZE 203 Czech Republic Primarily use multimember districts DNK 208 Denmark Primarily use multimember districts DMA 212 Dominica Make substantial use of single-member districts DOM 214 Dominican Republic Primarily use multimember districts TLS 626 East Timor Employ a nationwide vote ECU 218 Ecuador Primarily use multimember districts EST 233 Estonia Primarily use multimember districts FJI 242 Fiji Employ a nationwide vote FIN 246 Finland Primarily use multimember districts FRA 250 France Make substantial use of single-member districts DEU 276 Germany Make substantial use of single-member districts GHA 288 Ghana Make substantial use of single-member districts GRC 300 Greece Primarily use multimember districts GRD 308 Grenada Make substantial use of single-member districts GUY 328 Guyana Primarily use multimember districts HUN 348 Hungary Make substantial use of single-member districts ISL 352 Iceland Primarily use multimember districts IND 356 India Make substantial use of single-member districts IRL 372 Ireland Primarily use multimember districts ISR 376 Israel Employ a nationwide vote ITA 380 Italy Primarily use multimember districts JAM 388 Jamaica Make substantial use of single-member districts JPN 392 Japan Make substantial use of single-member districts KIR 296 Kiribati Primarily use multimember districts XKX Kosovo Employ a nationwide vote LVA 428 Latvia Primarily use multimember districts LSO 426 Lesotho Make substantial use of single-member districts LBR 430 Liberia Make substantial use of single-member districts LIE 438 Liechtenstein Primarily use multimember districts LTU 440 Lithuania Make substantial use of single-member districts LUX 442 Luxembourg Primarily use multimember districts MWI 454 Malawi Make substantial use of single-member districts MYS 458 Malaysia Make substantial use of single-member districts MLT 470 Malta Primarily use multimember districts MHL 584 Marshall Islands Make substantial use of single-member districts MUS 480 Mauritius Primarily use multimember districts MEX 484 Mexico Make substantial use of single-member districts FSM 583 Micronesia, Federated States Make substantial use of single-member districts MDA 498 Moldova Employ a nationwide vote MCO 492 Monaco Employ a nationwide vote MNG 496 Mongolia Primarily use multimember districts MNE 499 Montenegro Employ a nationwide vote NAM 516 Namibia Employ a nationwide vote NRU 520 Nauru Primarily use multimember districts NPL 524 Nepal Make substantial use of single-member districts NLD 528 Netherlands Employ a nationwide vote NZL 554 New Zealand Make substantial use of single-member districts MKD 807 North Macedonia Primarily use multimember districts CYP 196 Northern Cyprus Primarily use multimember districts NOR 578 Norway Primarily use multimember districts PLW 585 Palau Make substantial use of single-member districts PAN 591 Panama Primarily use multimember districts PRY 600 Paraguay Primarily use multimember districts PER 604 Peru Primarily use multimember districts PHL 608 Philippines Make substantial use of single-member districts POL 616 Poland Primarily use multimember districts PRT 620 Portugal Primarily use multimember districts ROU 642 Romania Primarily use multimember districts WSM 882 Samoa Make substantial use of single-member districts SMR 674 San Marino Employ a nationwide vote STP 678 Sao Tome and Principe Primarily use multimember districts SEN 686 Senegal Primarily use multimember districts SYC 690 Seychelles Make substantial use of single-member districts SVK 703 Slovakia Employ a nationwide vote SVN 705 Slovenia Primarily use multimember districts SLB 090 Solomon Islands Make substantial use of single-member districts ZAF 710 South Africa Primarily use multimember districts KOR 410 South Korea Make substantial use of single-member districts ESP 724 Spain Primarily use multimember districts LKA 144 Sri Lanka Primarily use multimember districts KNA 659 St. Kitts and Nevis Make substantial use of single-member districts LCA 662 St. Lucia Make substantial use of single-member districts VCT 670 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Make substantial use of single-member districts SUR 740 Suriname Employ a nationwide vote SWE 752 Sweden Primarily use multimember districts CHE 756 Switzerland Primarily use multimember districts TWN 158 Taiwan Make substantial use of single-member districts TON 776 Tonga Make substantial use of single-member districts TTO 780 Trinidad and Tobago Make substantial use of single-member districts TUV 798 Tuvalu Primarily use multimember districts GBR 826 United Kingdom Make substantial use of single-member districts USA 840 United States Make substantial use of single-member districts URY 858 Uruguay Primarily use multimember districts VUT 548 Vanuatu Primarily use multimember districts Download data as .csv * Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed.

Why does the type of district matter?

Single-member districts are closely associated with “first past the post” electoral systems, where the candidate with the most votes – even if less than a majority – wins the seat. Indeed, of the 42 primarily or exclusively single-member district countries referred to above, 39 use this kind of system, including the U.S. (The other three use either two-round or ranked-choice voting systems.)

As a result, how single-member districts are drawn – whether they have reasonably equal populations, whether they include or exclude certain areas or discrete population groups, and so on – can dramatically affect election outcomes. Single-member districts also are especially vulnerable to gerrymandering, where boundaries are intentionally manipulated to favor one party or interest group over another.

Multimember districts, by contrast, are typical of electoral systems that use proportional representation. In fact, of the 52 democracies that rely mainly on multimember districts, 42 elect all their lawmakers through some sort of proportional representation system. Two others, Italy and Panama, employ proportional representation as part of a mixed system. (The other eight multimember countries use a variety of other voting systems.)

Multimember districts tend to be fewer and larger than single-member districts. Countries using such districts can account for population shifts simply by changing how many legislators a district elects, rather than redrawing it. Voters in this type of system also generally choose parties rather than individual candidates, so district boundaries tend to matter less than the number of lawmakers each district elects.

How countries draw single-member districts

In the U.S., 44 states currently have more than one member of the House of Representatives and draw districts for them, normally once a decade after each census. The other six states have only one representative, elected at large.

Of the states with more than one House district, most (25) give their legislatures sole authority for redistricting, while commissions draw the lines in nine states. In the other 10 states, commissions and legislatures share the job to varying degrees.

In most U.S. states, legislatures have primary redistricting authority Primary redistricting authority in state is …

Note: California has temporarily bypassed its redistricting commission, pursuant to ballot measure approved November 2025. A legislative-drawn map will be in effect through the 2030 election. Refer to the "Data" tab for more information.

Source: Ballotpedia, All About Redistricting, Pew Research Center research.

This isn’t how it’s done in most other places. In more than two-thirds of the democracies that heavily rely on single-member districts (29 of 42), special commissions or national election agencies have primary responsibility for drawing the lines. Lawmakers’ role, if any, is limited.

Who draws the district lines? In countries* that elect substantial shares of their national legislatures from single-member districts * Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center research.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Who draws the district lines? In countries* that elect substantial shares of their national legislatures from single-member districts Country* Primary delimitation authority Notes Antigua and Barbuda National commission (with legislative approval) Australia Subnational commissions Bahamas National commission (with legislative approval) Barbados National commission (with legislative approval) Belize National legislature (upon recommendation of national election agency) Bhutan National commission (alone) Bolivia National election agency (alone) Botswana National commission (alone) Canada Subnational commissions Dominica National commission (with legislative approval) France Hybrid (executive, legislature, judiciary) Germany National commission (with legislative approval) Ghana National election agency (alone) Grenada National commission (with legislative approval) Hungary National legislature (alone) India National commission (alone) No actual redistricting has occurred since early 2000s. Jamaica National legislature (alone) Japan National legislature (alone) Lesotho National election agency (alone) Liberia National election agency (alone) Lithuania National election agency (alone) Malawi National election agency (with legislative approval) Malaysia National election agency (with legislative approval) Marshall Islands Constitution Mexico National election agency (alone) Micronesia, Fed. States State legislatures Nepal National commission (alone) New Zealand National commission (alone) Palau Coterminous with existing state boundaries Philippines National legislature (alone) The Philippine Congress has not passed a general reapportionment law since 1987, though many individual districts have been created and redrawn ad hoc. Samoa National legislature (alone) Seychelles National legislature (upon recommendation of national election agency) Solomon Islands National election agency (with legislative approval) South Korea National commission (with legislative approval) St. Kitts and Nevis National commission (with legislative approval) St. Lucia National commission (with legislative approval) St. Vincent and the Grenadines National commission (alone) Taiwan National legislature (upon recommendation of national election agency) Tonga National commission (alone) Trinidad and Tobago National election agency (with legislative approval) United Kingdom Subnational commissions United States State legislatures In most U.S. states the legislature has ultimate authority over district boundaries. Download data as .csv * Includes some fully self-governing territories whose sovereign status is disputed. Source: Pew Research Center research.

In the United Kingdom, for instance, the government appoints boundary commissions for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The four commissions, operating independently of the government, review the boundaries of the UK’s 650 parliamentary districts (called “constituencies”) every eight years. Their recommendations are implemented by government order; since 2020, Parliament itself hasn’t played any direct role.

Other countries use similar systems as the UK:

In Canada, commissions in each of the country’s 10 provinces redraw the 343 election districts (called “ridings”) for the House of Commons.

In New Zealand, where 71 of the 120 or so members of the House of Representatives are elected from single-member districts, an independent Representation Commission redraws boundaries for the entire nation.

In Mexico, where 300 of the 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies are chosen from single-member districts, drawing those districts is one of the tasks of the National Electoral Institute, the country’s highest election authority.

In eight of the 42 countries that make substantial use of single-member districts, the national legislature sets district boundaries by law. Three do so upon the recommendation of the national election agency, while two – the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia – give the responsibility to states. (In addition to sharing 10 district seats, each of Micronesia’s four states elects one legislator at large.)

The other three countries in this group use different methods: Palau has each of its 16 states elect one lawmaker. The Marshall Islands sets district boundaries in its constitution. And France employs a hybrid system involving all three branches of the national government.

Having a commission in law, though, doesn’t always mean it operates in practice. For example, after every decennial census, India’s Delimitation Commission is supposed to reallocate seats in the lower house of Parliament among the states and redraw district boundaries. However, both procedures have been repeatedly delayed: Boundaries were last redrawn in the early 2000s, based on the 2001 census, and the current seat allocation is based on the 1971 census. Seats won’t be reallocated or districts redrawn until after the next Indian census, currently set for 2027.

How countries draw multimember districts

Nearly half – 24 – of the 52 multimember-centric democracies base their districts on existing states, provinces or administrative divisions. Two others have districts based on historic provinces (Finland) or counties (Norway), though the precise boundaries are set otherwise.

Twenty-one multimember countries specify their district divisions in their national electoral laws. In most of those (17), the legislature can act alone. In two (Panama and Kiribati), the legislature acts on the recommendation of the national election agency. And in two others (Mauritius and Ireland), it acts on the recommendation of an independent commission.

Among the remaining multimember countries:

3 specify district composition in their constitutions.

2 have their national election agencies set boundaries (alone in Vanuatu, with legislative approval in Malta).

A different government agency draws the lines in Norway.

Sri Lanka uses a boundary commission.

Allocating seats in multimember district countries

Since multimember countries can account for population changes by adjusting the number of legislators a district elects (rather than redrawing its boundaries), we also looked at how the 52 multimember democracies decide how many lawmakers each district gets to choose.

In 20 countries, seats are allocated via electoral laws. The national legislature can change those allocations on its own in 17 countries. In the other three, it acts on the recommendation of the national elections agency.

Three countries specify seat allocations in their constitutions, while 15 others include population-based allocation formulas in their constitutions or electoral law. (Some, but not all, also specify which agency or official actually makes the calculations.)

In 10 countries, the national elections agency allots the seats (also based on population, but without reference to a specific formula or method). In three countries, the executive branch allocates seats, and in Sao Tome and Principe, the job falls to the Constitutional Court.