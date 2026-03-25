As the United States turns 250, the country’s population is more racially and ethnically diverse than in previous decades. Overall, Americans tend to see that as more of a good thing than a bad thing, according to recent Pew Research Center surveys.

Three-quarters of U.S. adults see racial and ethnic diversity as a good thing for the country. Similarly, 62% say racial and ethnic diversity has a positive impact on the country’s culture.

Majorities of Democrats (86%) and Republicans (66%) say it’s good that the U.S. population is made up of people of many different races and ethnicities. (These shares include people who identify with or lean toward each party.)

But partisans differ more sharply on how diversity impacts the country’s culture: 82% of Democrats say the impact is positive, while a far smaller share of Republicans (45%) say the same.

The share of Americans who say racial and ethnic diversity is a very or somewhat good thing hasn’t changed since 2019. But the share who say it’s very good for the country has decreased from 57% to 48%.

Related: The United States at 250: How the Country Has Changed in the Past 50 Years

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ views on racial and ethnic diversity. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research is part of our ongoing effort to study how the U.S. is changing socially and demographically and how the public is reacting to these changes. It builds on previous work we’ve done on race relations. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,357 adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025, and 3,560 adults from Dec. 8 to 14, 2025. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of all U.S. adults. Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses, the methodology for the November survey and the methodology for the December survey.

How Americans see diversity in the workplace

Most Americans (64%) say it’s very or somewhat important for companies and organizations to promote racial and ethnic diversity. This is down from 75% in 2019, largely because of changing views among Republicans:

40% of Republicans now say this is important, down from 61% in 2019.

87% of Democrats now say this is important, as did 86% in 2019.

Americans are divided on whether efforts to promote diversity result in a fairer society. Some 42% of adults say efforts in workplaces and schools have made society more fair. A smaller share (32%) say they’ve made society less fair. And 25% say they’ve made society no more or less fair.

There are wide political gaps on this question:

65% of Democrats say these efforts have made society more fair, compared with 18% of Republicans.

57% of Republicans say these efforts have made society less fair, compared with 9% of Democrats.

Related: Views of DEI have become slightly more negative among U.S. workers

How do views on U.S. diversity differ by race and ethnicity?

Majorities across racial and ethnic groups say a diverse U.S. population is a good thing for the country overall and has a positive impact on its culture.

Majorities also say it’s very or somewhat important for companies to promote racial and ethnic diversity in their workplace. But these views differ more widely across groups. About six-in-ten White adults (58%) say diversity in the workplace is important, compared with higher shares of Black (83%), Hispanic (72%) and Asian adults (74%).

Similarly, White adults are less likely than others to say diversity efforts in workplaces and schools have made society more fair. About four-in-ten (38%) say this, compared with 53% of Black adults, 46% of Hispanic adults and 48% of Asian adults.

Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses, the methodology for the November survey and the methodology for the December survey.