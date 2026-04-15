Americans stand out internationally for their pessimism about the nation’s political system

A demonstrator stands with an American flag planted in his coat during a protest in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2025. (Hossein Fatemi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

People in higher-income countries are generally more likely to say their nation’s political system needs only minor or no changes, according to recent Pew Research Center surveys. Conversely, people in middle-income countries are more likely to say their political system needs major changes or complete reform.

The United States, however, is a notable exception to this pattern. Despite having the highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of any of our surveyed countries, 77% of Americans say the nation’s political system needs major changes or complete reform.

U.S. stands out among high-income nations for unhappiness with political system % who say their political system needs major changes or complete reform Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. stands out among high-income nations for unhappiness with political system % who say their political system needs major changes or complete reform Country GDP per capita, in dollars % who say their political system needs major changes or complete reform Nigeria 1084.2 91 Kenya 2132.4 80 India 2694.7 70 Indonesia 4925.4 64 South Africa 6267.2 75 Brazil 10310.5 87 Argentina 13969.8 77 Mexico 14185.8 59 Turkey 15892.7 69 Hungary 23292.3 65 Greece 24626.1 83 Poland 25103.6 71 Japan 32487.1 64 Spain 35326.8 73 South Korea 36238.6 86 Italy 40385.3 69 France 46103.1 74 U.K. 53246.4 58 Israel 54176.7 59 Canada 54340.3 47 Germany 56103.7 48 Sweden 57117.5 29 Australia 64604.0 46 Netherlands 67520.4 31 U.S. 84534.0 77 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And while most Americans think major changes to the political system are necessary, many don’t have much faith that these changes can happen. Around half of Americans (49%) could be referred to as pessimistic reformers – people who say the political system needs major changes but are not confident it can happen.

The other half of Americans are divided: 27% think the system needs major changes and are confident it can happen (optimistic reformers), while 23% think the system needs no changes or only minor ones (status quo supporters).

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on people’s desire for political reform and confidence it can happen effectively in 25 countries. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project adds to the Center’s work on how people feel about democracy and reform around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 31,938 people across 25 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more on how we conducted the survey in each country, read the appendix. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Related: People Around the World Want Political Reform but Many Doubt It Can Happen

Where are ‘pessimistic reformers’ common?

Where are people pessimistic, optimistic or neutral about political reform in their country? Note: Analysis is based on two questions. The first asks respondents whether they think their country needs political change. Those who said their country needs change were then asked how confident they are that change can happen. For more details, see the appendix Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where are people pessimistic, optimistic or neutral about political reform in their country? Country Pessimistic reformers: Political system needs change but not confident it can happen Optimistic reformers: Political system needs change and are confident it can happen Status quo supporters: Political system needs minor or no changes Group Greece 68% 15% 17% More pessimistic reformers France 57% 17% 25% More pessimistic reformers Spain 55% 18% 26% More pessimistic reformers Italy 54% 14% 31% More pessimistic reformers South Korea 51% 35% 13% More pessimistic reformers U.S. 49% 27% 23% More pessimistic reformers Japan 48% 15% 35% More pessimistic reformers Turkey 43% 25% 27% More pessimistic reformers Poland 39% 31% 27% More pessimistic reformers Argentina 32% 45% 22% More optimistic reformers South Africa 23% 52% 24% More optimistic reformers Kenya 20% 59% 19% More optimistic reformers Hungary 18% 47% 34% More optimistic reformers Indonesia 15% 48% 34% More optimistic reformers India 10% 59% 25% More optimistic reformers Australia 34% 13% 53% More status quo supporters Germany 24% 24% 51% More status quo supporters Canada 22% 24% 52% More status quo supporters Netherlands 19% 12% 69% More status quo supporters Sweden 16% 13% 71% More status quo supporters Nigeria 43% 47% 8% No clear majority or plurality U.K. 42% 16% 41% No clear majority or plurality Brazil 40% 46% 12% No clear majority or plurality Mexico 33% 25% 39% No clear majority or plurality Israel 22% 35% 34% No clear majority or plurality Download data as .csv Note: Analysis is based on two questions. The first asks respondents whether they think their country needs political change. Those who said their country needs change were then asked how confident they are that change can happen. For more details, see the appendix Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The U.S. is not the only country where pessimistic reformers make up the largest segment of the population. Across 25 countries we surveyed in 2025, the U.S. is among nine nations where this is the case. The others are Greece, France, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and Poland.

Where are ‘optimistic reformers’ common?

Like pessimistic reformers, optimistic reformers say the political system in their country needs major changes or complete reform. But unlike pessimistic reformers, they are confident that the system can be changed effectively.

In six of the countries we surveyed in 2025, optimistic reformers account for the largest share of the population: India, Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, Hungary and Argentina.

Where are ‘status quo supporters’ common?

Not everyone feels their country’s political system needs major changes. Status quo supporters say their political system does not need to be changed or that only minor changes are needed.

Status quo supporters account for the largest share of adults in five surveyed countries: Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Germany.

How does the U.S. compare economically and politically with other ‘pessimistic reformer’ nations?

When it comes to gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, the U.S. stands out from other nations where pessimistic reformers are common. But in other ways, it is similar to those nations.

GDP per capita

The U.S. has by far the highest GDP per capita of the nine nations where pessimistic reformers account for the largest group in the country. By contrast, in the next five highest income nations we surveyed, status quo supporters tend to far outnumber pessimistic reformers. For example, in the Netherlands – which has the second-highest GDP per capita of the surveyed nations – 69% of adults are status quo supporters, while a far smaller share (19%) are pessimistic reformers.

GDP per capita and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita data comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook GDP per capita and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Country Grouping GDP per capita Argentina Optimistic reformers 13,969.8 Australia Status quo supporters 64,604.0 Canada Status quo supporters 54,340.3 France Pessimistic reformers 46,103.1 Germany Status quo supporters 56,103.7 Greece Pessimistic reformers 24,626.1 Hungary Optimistic reformers 23,292.3 India Optimistic reformers 2,694.7 Indonesia Optimistic reformers 4,925.4 Italy Pessimistic reformers 40,385.3 Japan Pessimistic reformers 32,487.1 Kenya Optimistic reformers 2,132.4 Netherlands Status quo supporters 67,520.4 Poland Pessimistic reformers 25,103.6 South Africa Optimistic reformers 6,267.2 South Korea Pessimistic reformers 36,238.6 Spain Pessimistic reformers 35,326.8 Sweden Status quo supporters 57,117.5 Turkey Pessimistic reformers 15,892.7 U.S. Pessimistic reformers 84,534.0 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita data comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

What is a median? In this analysis, median scores are used to help readers see overall patterns in the data. The median percentage is the middle number in a list of all numbers sorted from highest to lowest. For example, the above graph shows that the median GDP per capita among the nine pessimistic reformer countries is $35,327.

GDP per capita tends to be lower in nations where optimistic reformers predominate.

Democracy scores

Although it stands out on GDP per capita, the U.S. is similar to other pessimistic reformer nations when it comes to expert evaluations of the nation’s democracy. (This analysis relies on ratings from Freedom House. A higher score indicates that Freedom House rates a country as having more real-world rights and freedoms.)

Democracy ratings and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Democracy ratings data from Freedom House. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democracy ratings and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Country Grouping Freedom in the World score Hungary Optimistic reformers 65 India Optimistic reformers 62 Indonesia Optimistic reformers 56 Kenya Optimistic reformers 49 South Africa Optimistic reformers 81 Argentina Optimistic reformers 85 U.S. Pessimistic reformers 81 France Pessimistic reformers 89 Greece Pessimistic reformers 85 Italy Pessimistic reformers 87 Poland Pessimistic reformers 82 Spain Pessimistic reformers 91 Japan Pessimistic reformers 96 South Korea Pessimistic reformers 83 Turkey Pessimistic reformers 32 Canada Status quo supporters 97 Germany Status quo supporters 95 Netherlands Status quo supporters 97 Sweden Status quo supporters 99 Australia Status quo supporters 94 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Democracy ratings data from Freedom House. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Related: Multiple indicators show a decline in the health of America’s democracy in 2025

Democracy ratings are generally high in the nine pessimistic reformer countries (although Turkey is a notable exception), but they are below those of countries with large shares of status quo supporters. For example, Sweden is the top-rated democracy of the countries surveyed, according to Freedom House. And 71% of Swedes say their country’s political system needs no changes or only minor ones.

Public views of their country’s fellow citizens and their nation’s economic future

People in pessimistic reformer countries are not just dissatisfied with their political system. They also tend to be less trusting of other people, view the morality of their fellow citizens more negatively and are somewhat more pessimistic about the economy than those in status quo supporter countries. The U.S. is generally aligned with other pessimistic reformer countries on each of these items.

Views of other people and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Social trust Views of fellow citizens as morally good Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of other people and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Country Grouping % who say that most people can be trusted % who rate the morality and ethics of people in their country as good Turkey Pessimistic reformers 14 51 Kenya Optimistic reformers 20 72 South Africa Optimistic reformers 27 63 Argentina Optimistic reformers 28 70 India Optimistic reformers 38 88 Italy Pessimistic reformers 43 59 France Pessimistic reformers 44 55 Greece Pessimistic reformers 45 55 Hungary Optimistic reformers 46 68 Poland Pessimistic reformers 50 70 Indonesia Optimistic reformers 53 92 U.S. Pessimistic reformers 55 47 Spain Pessimistic reformers 57 71 South Korea Pessimistic reformers 62 78 Japan Pessimistic reformers 65 83 Australia Status quo supporters 69 85 Germany Status quo supporters 72 72 Canada Status quo supporters 73 92 Netherlands Status quo supporters 79 80 Sweden Status quo supporters 83 88 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For example, 55% of Americans say most people can be trusted. That is substantially lower than the percentage in several countries where status quo supporters are most common. In Sweden and the Netherlands, for example, around eight-in-ten adults say most people can be trusted.

The U.S. also stands out as the only surveyed country where more adults describe the morality and ethics of other people in the country as bad than good.

In countries where status quo supporters are the largest group, most adults say that people in their country are morally good. For example, 92% of Canadians say this.

Related: In 25-Country Survey, Americans Especially Likely to View Fellow Citizens as Morally Bad

Pessimistic reformers also tend to be more negative about children’s economic future in their country. In the nine countries where pessimistic reformers are the largest group, a median of only 20% of adults said in a 2024 survey that children will be better off financially than their parents when they grow up. By contrast, people in countries where status quo supporters are the largest group tended to be slightly more optimistic on this measure.

People in optimistic reformer nations were generally more optimistic about the next generation’s financial prospects. A median of 42% thought children in their country will be better off. In India and Indonesia, seven-in-ten or more held this view.

Optimism about the future of the economy and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Note: The question about children being better off financially was asked in spring 2024. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Optimism about the future of the economy and views about political reform Countries where there are more … Country Grouping Percentage who say that when children in their country grow up, they will be better off financially than their parents Hungary Optimistic reformers 30 India Optimistic reformers 75 Indonesia Optimistic reformers 71 Kenya Optimistic reformers 34 South Africa Optimistic reformers 27 Argentina Optimistic reformers 50 U.S. Pessimistic reformers 26 France Pessimistic reformers 14 Greece Pessimistic reformers 25 Italy Pessimistic reformers 19 Poland Pessimistic reformers 41 Spain Pessimistic reformers 20 Japan Pessimistic reformers 16 South Korea Pessimistic reformers 27 Turkey Pessimistic reformers 19 Canada Status quo supporters 16 Germany Status quo supporters 35 Netherlands Status quo supporters 27 Sweden Status quo supporters 32 Australia Status quo supporters 20 Download data as .csv Note: The question about children being better off financially was asked in spring 2024. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.