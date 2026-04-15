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Americans stand out internationally for their pessimism about the nation’s political system

By and
A demonstrator stands with an American flag planted in his coat during a protest in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2025. (Hossein Fatemi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator stands with an American flag planted in his coat during a protest in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2025. (Hossein Fatemi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

People in higher-income countries are generally more likely to say their nation’s political system needs only minor or no changes, according to recent Pew Research Center surveys. Conversely, people in middle-income countries are more likely to say their political system needs major changes or complete reform.

The United States, however, is a notable exception to this pattern. Despite having the highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of any of our surveyed countries, 77% of Americans say the nation’s political system needs major changes or complete reform.

U.S. stands out among high-income nations for unhappiness with political system
% who say their political system needs major changes or complete reform
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. stands out among high-income nations for unhappiness with political system
% who say their political system needs major changes or complete reform
CountryGDP per capita, in dollars% who say their political system needs major changes or complete reform
Nigeria1084.291
Kenya2132.480
India2694.770
Indonesia4925.464
South Africa6267.275
Brazil10310.587
Argentina13969.877
Mexico14185.859
Turkey15892.769
Hungary23292.365
Greece24626.183
Poland25103.671
Japan32487.164
Spain35326.873
South Korea36238.686
Italy40385.369
France46103.174
U.K.53246.458
Israel54176.759
Canada54340.347
Germany56103.748
Sweden57117.529
Australia64604.046
Netherlands67520.431
U.S.84534.077
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Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026.
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And while most Americans think major changes to the political system are necessary, many don’t have much faith that these changes can happen. Around half of Americans (49%) could be referred to as pessimistic reformers – people who say the political system needs major changes but are not confident it can happen.

The other half of Americans are divided: 27% think the system needs major changes and are confident it can happen (optimistic reformers), while 23% think the system needs no changes or only minor ones (status quo supporters).

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on people’s desire for political reform and confidence it can happen effectively in 25 countries.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project adds to the Center’s work on how people feel about democracy and reform around the world.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.  

How did we do this?

We surveyed 31,938 people across 25 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more on how we conducted the survey in each country, read the appendix

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Related: People Around the World Want Political Reform but Many Doubt It Can Happen

Where are ‘pessimistic reformers’ common?

Where are people pessimistic, optimistic or neutral about political reform in their country?
Chart
Note: Analysis is based on two questions. The first asks respondents whether they think their country needs political change. Those who said their country needs change were then asked how confident they are that change can happen. For more details, see the appendix.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Where are people pessimistic, optimistic or neutral about political reform in their country?
CountryPessimistic reformers: Political system needs change but not confident it can happenOptimistic reformers: Political system needs change and are confident it can happenStatus quo supporters: Political system needs minor or no changesGroup
Greece68%15%17%More pessimistic reformers
France57%17%25%More pessimistic reformers
Spain55%18%26%More pessimistic reformers
Italy54%14%31%More pessimistic reformers
South Korea51%35%13%More pessimistic reformers
U.S.49%27%23%More pessimistic reformers
Japan48%15%35%More pessimistic reformers
Turkey43%25%27%More pessimistic reformers
Poland39%31%27%More pessimistic reformers
Argentina32%45%22%More optimistic reformers
South Africa23%52%24%More optimistic reformers
Kenya20%59%19%More optimistic reformers
Hungary18%47%34%More optimistic reformers
Indonesia15%48%34%More optimistic reformers
India10%59%25%More optimistic reformers
Australia34%13%53%More status quo supporters
Germany24%24%51%More status quo supporters
Canada22%24%52%More status quo supporters
Netherlands19%12%69%More status quo supporters
Sweden16%13%71%More status quo supporters
Nigeria43%47%8%No clear majority or plurality
U.K.42%16%41%No clear majority or plurality
Brazil40%46%12%No clear majority or plurality
Mexico33%25%39%No clear majority or plurality
Israel22%35%34%No clear majority or plurality
Download data as .csv
Note: Analysis is based on two questions. The first asks respondents whether they think their country needs political change. Those who said their country needs change were then asked how confident they are that change can happen. For more details, see the appendix.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
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The U.S. is not the only country where pessimistic reformers make up the largest segment of the population. Across 25 countries we surveyed in 2025, the U.S. is among nine nations where this is the case. The others are Greece, France, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and Poland.

Where are ‘optimistic reformers’ common?

Like pessimistic reformers, optimistic reformers say the political system in their country needs major changes or complete reform. But unlike pessimistic reformers, they are confident that the system can be changed effectively.

In six of the countries we surveyed in 2025, optimistic reformers account for the largest share of the population: India, Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, Hungary and Argentina.

Where are ‘status quo supporters’ common?

Not everyone feels their country’s political system needs major changes. Status quo supporters say their political system does not need to be changed or that only minor changes are needed.

Status quo supporters account for the largest share of adults in five surveyed countries: Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Germany.

How does the U.S. compare economically and politically with other ‘pessimistic reformer’ nations?

When it comes to gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, the U.S. stands out from other nations where pessimistic reformers are common. But in other ways, it is similar to those nations.

GDP per capita

The U.S. has by far the highest GDP per capita of the nine nations where pessimistic reformers account for the largest group in the country. By contrast, in the next five highest income nations we surveyed, status quo supporters tend to far outnumber pessimistic reformers. For example, in the Netherlands – which has the second-highest GDP per capita of the surveyed nations – 69% of adults are status quo supporters, while a far smaller share (19%) are pessimistic reformers.

GDP per capita and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita data comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
GDP per capita and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
CountryGroupingGDP per capita
ArgentinaOptimistic reformers13,969.8
AustraliaStatus quo supporters64,604.0
CanadaStatus quo supporters54,340.3
FrancePessimistic reformers46,103.1
GermanyStatus quo supporters56,103.7
GreecePessimistic reformers24,626.1
HungaryOptimistic reformers23,292.3
IndiaOptimistic reformers2,694.7
IndonesiaOptimistic reformers4,925.4
ItalyPessimistic reformers40,385.3
JapanPessimistic reformers32,487.1
KenyaOptimistic reformers2,132.4
NetherlandsStatus quo supporters67,520.4
PolandPessimistic reformers25,103.6
South AfricaOptimistic reformers6,267.2
South KoreaPessimistic reformers36,238.6
SpainPessimistic reformers35,326.8
SwedenStatus quo supporters57,117.5
TurkeyPessimistic reformers15,892.7
U.S.Pessimistic reformers84,534.0
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita data comes from the World Bank, accessed March 23, 2026.
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What is a median?

In this analysis, median scores are used to help readers see overall patterns in the data. The median percentage is the middle number in a list of all numbers sorted from highest to lowest. For example, the above graph shows that the median GDP per capita among the nine pessimistic reformer countries is $35,327.

GDP per capita tends to be lower in nations where optimistic reformers predominate.

Democracy scores

Although it stands out on GDP per capita, the U.S. is similar to other pessimistic reformer nations when it comes to expert evaluations of the nation’s democracy. (This analysis relies on ratings from Freedom House. A higher score indicates that Freedom House rates a country as having more real-world rights and freedoms.)

Democracy ratings and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Democracy ratings data from Freedom House.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democracy ratings and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
CountryGroupingFreedom in the World score
HungaryOptimistic reformers65
IndiaOptimistic reformers62
IndonesiaOptimistic reformers56
KenyaOptimistic reformers49
South AfricaOptimistic reformers81
ArgentinaOptimistic reformers85
U.S.Pessimistic reformers81
FrancePessimistic reformers89
GreecePessimistic reformers85
ItalyPessimistic reformers87
PolandPessimistic reformers82
SpainPessimistic reformers91
JapanPessimistic reformers96
South KoreaPessimistic reformers83
TurkeyPessimistic reformers32
CanadaStatus quo supporters97
GermanyStatus quo supporters95
NetherlandsStatus quo supporters97
SwedenStatus quo supporters99
AustraliaStatus quo supporters94
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. Democracy ratings data from Freedom House.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Related: Multiple indicators show a decline in the health of America’s democracy in 2025

Democracy ratings are generally high in the nine pessimistic reformer countries (although Turkey is a notable exception), but they are below those of countries with large shares of status quo supporters. For example, Sweden is the top-rated democracy of the countries surveyed, according to Freedom House. And 71% of Swedes say their country’s political system needs no changes or only minor ones.

Public views of their country’s fellow citizens and their nation’s economic future

People in pessimistic reformer countries are not just dissatisfied with their political system. They also tend to be less trusting of other people, view the morality of their fellow citizens more negatively and are somewhat more pessimistic about the economy than those in status quo supporter countries. The U.S. is generally aligned with other pessimistic reformer countries on each of these items.

Views of other people and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …

Social trust

Views of fellow citizens as morally good

Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
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Views of other people and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
CountryGrouping% who say that most people can be trusted% who rate the morality and ethics of people in their country as good
TurkeyPessimistic reformers1451
KenyaOptimistic reformers2072
South AfricaOptimistic reformers2763
ArgentinaOptimistic reformers2870
IndiaOptimistic reformers3888
ItalyPessimistic reformers4359
FrancePessimistic reformers4455
GreecePessimistic reformers4555
HungaryOptimistic reformers4668
PolandPessimistic reformers5070
IndonesiaOptimistic reformers5392
U.S.Pessimistic reformers5547
SpainPessimistic reformers5771
South KoreaPessimistic reformers6278
JapanPessimistic reformers6583
AustraliaStatus quo supporters6985
GermanyStatus quo supporters7272
CanadaStatus quo supporters7392
NetherlandsStatus quo supporters7980
SwedenStatus quo supporters8388
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
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For example, 55% of Americans say most people can be trusted. That is substantially lower than the percentage in several countries where status quo supporters are most common. In Sweden and the Netherlands, for example, around eight-in-ten adults say most people can be trusted.

The U.S. also stands out as the only surveyed country where more adults describe the morality and ethics of other people in the country as bad than good.

In countries where status quo supporters are the largest group, most adults say that people in their country are morally good. For example, 92% of Canadians say this.

Related: In 25-Country Survey, Americans Especially Likely to View Fellow Citizens as Morally Bad

Pessimistic reformers also tend to be more negative about children’s economic future in their country. In the nine countries where pessimistic reformers are the largest group, a median of only 20% of adults said in a 2024 survey that children will be better off financially than their parents when they grow up. By contrast, people in countries where status quo supporters are the largest group tended to be slightly more optimistic on this measure.

People in optimistic reformer nations were generally more optimistic about the next generation’s financial prospects. A median of 42% thought children in their country will be better off. In India and Indonesia, seven-in-ten or more held this view.

Optimism about the future of the economy and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
Note: The question about children being better off financially was asked in spring 2024.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Optimism about the future of the economy and views about political reform
Countries where there are more …
CountryGroupingPercentage who say that when children in their country grow up, they will be better off financially than their parents
HungaryOptimistic reformers30
IndiaOptimistic reformers75
IndonesiaOptimistic reformers71
KenyaOptimistic reformers34
South AfricaOptimistic reformers27
ArgentinaOptimistic reformers50
U.S.Pessimistic reformers26
FrancePessimistic reformers14
GreecePessimistic reformers25
ItalyPessimistic reformers19
PolandPessimistic reformers41
SpainPessimistic reformers20
JapanPessimistic reformers16
South KoreaPessimistic reformers27
TurkeyPessimistic reformers19
CanadaStatus quo supporters16
GermanyStatus quo supporters35
NetherlandsStatus quo supporters27
SwedenStatus quo supporters32
AustraliaStatus quo supporters20
Download data as .csv
Note: The question about children being better off financially was asked in spring 2024.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

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Jonathan Schulman is a research associate focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.

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Richard Wike is director of global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.