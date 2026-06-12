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On the Country’s 250th Anniversary, the American People Are in a Sour Mood

But there are some signs of optimism about the future

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. On the Country’s 250th Anniversary, the American People Are in a Sour Mood
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
Hands holding American flag in a wheat field at sunset. Independence Day, 4th of July
(Galeanu Mihai via Getty Images)
About this research

This Pew Research Center report uses survey data to explore how U.S. adults think things are going for the country on the eve of its 250th anniversary – and what they see in the nation’s future.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying Americans’ views about how things are functioning in the U.S. and their expectations for the future is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research agenda.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis includes new findings from a survey of 3,592 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

Here are the questions from that survey used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

Additionally, this analysis draws on previously released survey findings we published in recent years. Links to those earlier surveys are included throughout this report.

As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, the American public’s mood is sour – but with some signs of enduring optimism.

In Pew Research Center surveys over the past year, most people have told us they are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the United States and that they think the country’s best days are behind us.

Most Americans think the country’s best days are behind us
Among U.S. adults …
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Question about satisfaction comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. Question about country’s best years comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Americans think the country’s best days are behind us
Among U.S. adults …
SatisfiedDissatisfied
All in all, they are __ with the way things are going in this country today (Jan 2026)29%69%
Ahead of usBehind us
Thinking about the future of the U.S., they think the country’s best years are … (Dec 2025)40%59%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Question about satisfaction comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. Question about country’s best years comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In recent decades, Americans also have grown less trustful of each other and of institutions including the federal government, both major political parties, the mainstream media, and colleges and universities.

Compared with people in other countries, more Americans express gloomy views about how their democracy is working and doubts about whether fellow citizens have good morals.

And when asked to look ahead to 2050, upward of half of U.S. adults say they think the economy will be weaker, the U.S. will be less important in the world, the country will be more politically divided, and the American system of government will work worse than it does today.

Still, many Americans express some optimism when they are asked to think about the future in general terms.

Most people say they feel “hopeful” when they think about the future, and 54% say they feel “happy” when they ponder days to come.

About as many Americans say they are optimistic (48%) as say they are pessimistic (51%) about the future of the country as a whole.

And even on some questions where the balance of opinion leans negative, there are signs of recent improvement in the public’s mood.

Signs of recent improvement in expectations for 2050
% of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 …
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Signs of recent improvement in expectations for 2050
% of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 …
The nation’s economy will be stronger than todayThe nation will be less politically divided than today
04/202332%21%
04/202643%33%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Compared with our polling in 2023, more U.S. adults now think that in the coming decades, the country’s economy will grow stronger and its political divisions will become less sharp.

And satisfaction with the country’s direction was lower during much of the period from 2020 to 2024 than it was during 2025 and at the start of this year.

Feelings about the country’s direction are closely linked with people’s political leanings. During President Donald Trump’s second term, Republicans have been much happier than Democrats with how things are going. A few short years ago, when Joe Biden was president, Democrats tended to be more positive than Republicans.

For Republicans and Democrats, satisfaction with how things are going tracks with who is president
% of U.S. adults who are satisfied with the way things are going in the country
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
For Republicans and Democrats, satisfaction with how things are going tracks with who is president
% of U.S. adults who are satisfied with the way things are going in the country
Rep/lean RepDem/lean Dem
01/202654%8%
01/202210%29%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

And views about the country’s future are also connected with age. When asked to look ahead to what things might be like in the year 2050, the youngest U.S. adults express more pessimistic views than the country’s older adults do.

This report focuses on questions we’ve asked in recent years that shed light on how the country is feeling about itself on the eve of a milestone anniversary. We also look at some questions we asked in a new survey, conducted in April 2026, asking Americans about their expectations for what the country will be like in 2050, roughly 25 years from now.

As 2026 dawned, 29% of U.S. adults said they were satisfied with how things were going in the country, while 69% were dissatisfied.

The number of people saying they are satisfied with how things are going has rebounded somewhat since a recent low point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But more Americans have expressed dissatisfaction than satisfaction with the country’s direction for more than two decades.

For decades, more Americans have expressed dissatisfaction than satisfaction with how things are going in the country
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied/dissatisfied with the way things are going in this country today
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
For decades, more Americans have expressed dissatisfaction than satisfaction with how things are going in the country
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied/dissatisfied with the way things are going in this country today
End Field DateSatisfiedDissatisfied
11/10/19913461
1/6/19922868
1/6/19933950
5/27/19932271
9/15/19932075
10/15/19932273
3/21/19942471
7/27/19942473
4/9/19952374
6/11/19952573
10/30/19952373
3/31/19962870
7/28/19962967
1/12/19973858
8/10/19974946
9/11/19974549
1/18/19984650
2/2/19985937
8/2/19985044
8/24/19985541
9/10/19985442
11/19/19984644
1/17/19995341
9/9/19995639
5/13/20004843
6/28/20004745
9/10/20005141
1/7/20015541
2/19/20014643
3/18/20014745
6/17/20014352
9/4/20014153
9/25/20015734
3/10/20025040
5/16/20024444
8/25/20024744
9/15/20024155
11/10/20024148
1/12/20034450
4/16/20035041
8/5/20034053
10/20/20033856
12/17/20034447
1/15/20044548
2/29/20043955
5/9/20043361
7/18/20043855
10/15/20043658
12/15/20043954
1/9/20054054
2/21/20053856
5/28/20053957
7/18/20053558
10/10/20052965
11/27/20053459
1/8/20063461
3/6/20063263
5/15/20062965
7/19/20063065
10/4/20063063
11/12/20062864
12/10/20062865
1/9/20073063
1/15/20073261
2/15/20073061
10/23/20072866
12/30/20072766
2/2/20082470
3/15/20082272
5/25/20081876
6/29/20081976
7/27/20081974
8/10/20082174
9/14/20082569
10/12/20081186
12/8/20081383
1/11/20092073
4/21/20092370
5/12/20093458
6/14/20093064
7/26/20092866
8/17/20092865
8/27/20092865
9/15/20093064
10/4/20092567
11/8/20092567
1/10/20102769
2/9/20102371
3/14/20102371
3/21/20102569
4/5/20103163
4/26/20102966
5/16/20102864
6/27/20102764
9/6/20102571
9/26/20103063
11/7/20102369
12/5/20102172
1/9/20112371
2/7/20112668
3/14/20112273
5/2/20113260
5/8/20113062
6/19/20112373
7/24/20111779
8/21/20111779
10/4/20111778
1/16/20122175
2/12/20122866
4/15/20122469
6/3/20122964
6/17/20122868
7/9/20123164
10/21/20123261
12/9/20123362
12/19/20122568
1/13/20133066
2/18/20133164
5/5/20133065
7/21/20132767
10/13/20131481
11/6/20132175
1/19/20142669
2/26/20142866
4/27/20142965
7/14/20142968
8/24/20142472
9/9/20142571
10/20/20142965
11/9/20142768
12/7/20142671
1/11/20153166
2/22/20153362
3/29/20153164
5/18/20152967
7/20/20153164
9/27/20152769
10/4/20152767
12/13/20152572
1/14/20162570
3/26/20163165
4/19/20162670
6/26/20162471
8/16/20163166
10/25/20163363
12/5/20163065
1/9/20172868
2/12/20173065
4/11/20173066
7/9/20172867
10/30/20172670
12/4/20172768
1/15/20183262
3/14/20183066
5/1/20183362
6/12/20183461
9/24/20183361
8/4/20192772
10/13/20192871
11/11/20193169
3/24/20203366
4/12/20203168
6/22/20201287
8/2/20201287
10/5/20201882
11/17/20202277
3/7/20213366
9/19/20212674
9/26/20212574
1/17/20222178
5/1/20222475
8/14/20221881
10/16/20222179
11/27/20222475
1/24/20232278
4/2/20231980
6/11/20232178
7/16/20232277
12/3/20232277
1/21/20242178
5/19/20242278
7/7/20241882
8/11/20242475
10/6/20242376
11/17/20242970
2/2/20253861
3/16/20253465
5/4/20253267
8/10/20253465
10/16/20252772
1/26/20262969
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Similarly, over the past decade we’ve continually found that more Americans think their side has been losing, rather than winning, on the political issues that matter to them.

Most Americans think their side is losing on the issues that matter to them
Thinking about the way things have been going in politics over the last few years on the issues that matter to you, would you say your side has been … (%)
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Americans think their side is losing on the issues that matter to them
Thinking about the way things have been going in politics over the last few years on the issues that matter to you, would you say your side has been … (%)
Losing more often than winningWinning more often than losing
201659%35%
201867%29%
201962%34%
202056%41%
202165%29%
202272%24%
202471%25%
202663%33%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

And in January 2026, the share of Americans saying they think the year ahead will be better than the previous year was lower than in any of our surveys dating back to 2020.

In 2026, share of U.S. adults saying the year ahead will be better than previous year dips to 50%
Do you think the year ahead will be __ than the year that just ended? (%)
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In 2026, share of U.S. adults saying the year ahead will be better than previous year dips to 50%
Do you think the year ahead will be __ than the year that just ended? (%)
BetterWorse
202055%43%
202167%32%
202261%38%
202357%43%
202455%45%
202555%45%
202650%48%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Signs of optimism

At the same time, about as many people say they are optimistic as say they are pessimistic when they think about the future of the United States.

And while many Americans say they feel scared or sad when they think about the future, substantial shares also say they feel hopeful and happy.

Many Americans say they feel hopeful, happy when they think about the future
Among U.S. adults (%)
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Question about optimism/pessimism comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. Questions about hopefulness/happiness come from a survey of U.S. adults conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Many Americans say they feel hopeful, happy when they think about the future
Among U.S. adults (%)
Question YesNo
When you think about the future, do you feel hopeful?68%31%
When you think about the future, do you feel happy?54%43%
Thinking about the future of the U.S., would you say you are …48%51%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Question about optimism/pessimism comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. Questions about hopefulness/happiness come from a survey of U.S. adults conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Looking ahead to 2050

In April 2026, we asked Americans to look ahead to the year 2050 and share their expectations about the country’s economic outlook, its place in the world and several other topics.

Most U.S. adults see no end in sight for country’s political divisions
Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 …
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most U.S. adults see no end in sight for country’s political divisions
Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 …
Race relations will improveRace relations will get worse
50%48%
The U.S. system of government 
will work better than today		The U.S. system of government 
will work worse than today
45%54%
The U.S. economy will be strongerThe U.S. economy will be weaker
43%55%
The U.S. will be a safer place
 to live		The U.S. will be a more dangerous place to live
41%56%
The U.S. will be more important 
in the world		The U.S. will be less important 
in the world
40%58%
The country will be less 
politically divided		The country will be more 
politically divided
33%66%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The public is divided over whether race relations will improve. Half of Americans say race relations will get better in the next 25 years, and roughly the same share say they will get worse.

On the other questions, we find more pessimists than optimists. Two-thirds of U.S. adults think that by 2050 the country will have become more politically divided. More than half say they think the U.S. will play a less important role in the world, be less prosperous, become a more dangerous place to live and have a worse system of government.

But the questions we can track over time indicate that the nation’s expectations for the future have improved in recent years. Since 2023, there has been a 13 percentage point rise in the share of Americans who say the U.S. will be more important in the world by 2050. There also has been a 12-point increase in the share saying the country will be less politically divided and an 11-point rise in the share who expect the economy to grow stronger.

Compared with 2023, more Americans now say they think U.S. economy and America’s place in the world will be stronger by 2050
% of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 …
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Compared with 2023, more Americans now say they think U.S. economy and America’s place in the world will be stronger by 2050
% of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 …
YearRace relations will improveU.S. economy will be strongerU.S. will be more important in the worldThe country will be less politically divided
201851%38%31%26%
202332%27%21%
202650%43%40%33%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

(We did not ask the question about race relations in the 2023 survey, and we have never previously asked the questions about how government works or whether the U.S. will be a safer place to live in 2050.)

National mood linked with partisanship

The way people view the state of the nation is often linked with their political allegiances. Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party tend to express very different views from Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, and this aligns with who is in the White House.

For instance, during both the first and second Trump administrations, more Republicans than Democrats have expressed satisfaction with the way things are going in the country. By contrast, during both the Obama and Biden administrations, more Democrats than Republicans were content with the country’s direction.

Looking back further, Republicans also expressed higher levels of satisfaction than Democrats during the George W. Bush administration, while Democrats were consistently more satisfied than Republicans during the Clinton administration.

Republicans more satisfied with direction of country when GOP controls the White House, Democrats more satisfied during Democratic administrations
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today
Chart
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans more satisfied with direction of country when GOP controls the White House, Democrats more satisfied during Democratic administrations
% of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today
End field dateRep/lean RepDem/lean Dem
11/10/914722
1/6/924314
1/6/934238
5/27/931630
9/15/931427
10/15/93
3/21/941434
7/27/941929
4/9/952127
6/11/952329
10/30/952028
3/31/962432
7/28/962237
1/12/973246
8/10/974656
9/11/973556
1/18/984151
2/2/98
8/2/984359
8/24/984764
9/10/984464
11/19/984053
1/17/994758
9/9/99
5/13/00
6/28/004055
9/10/004360
1/7/014763
2/19/015442
3/18/015442
6/17/015635
9/4/015731
9/25/016849
3/10/026242
5/16/025339
8/25/02
9/15/02
11/10/025629
1/12/03
4/16/037434
8/5/036126
10/20/035523
12/17/036925
1/15/04
2/29/046021
5/9/045616
7/18/046419
10/15/04
12/15/046516
1/9/056617
2/21/056318
5/28/05
7/18/055817
10/10/055214
11/27/05
1/8/065917
3/6/065814
5/15/06
7/19/065015
10/4/065611
11/12/064917
12/10/065014
1/9/075315
1/15/075617
2/15/07
10/23/074320
12/30/074217
2/2/083616
3/15/08
5/25/082810
6/29/082912
7/27/082913
8/10/082915
9/14/084014
10/12/08186
12/8/081711
1/11/092316
4/21/091331
5/12/092043
6/14/091840
7/26/091740
8/17/091641
8/27/091443
9/15/091941
10/4/091237
11/8/091734
1/10/101440
2/9/101332
3/14/101233
3/21/101634
4/5/10
4/26/101543
5/16/10
6/27/10
9/6/101335
9/26/10
11/7/101333
12/5/101126
1/9/111531
2/7/111438
3/14/111528
5/2/11
5/8/11
6/19/111432
7/24/11825
8/21/111320
10/4/11925
1/16/121231
2/12/121142
4/15/121334
6/3/121344
6/17/121539
7/9/121544
10/21/12
12/9/121348
12/19/12
1/13/131344
2/18/131347
5/5/131840
7/21/131439
10/13/13720
11/6/13
1/19/141637
2/26/141738
4/27/141543
7/14/141343
8/24/14
9/9/141138
10/20/141540
11/9/141540
12/7/141238
1/11/151347
2/22/151551
3/29/151545
5/18/151541
7/20/151446
9/27/151241
10/4/151541
12/13/151536
1/14/161042
3/26/161346
4/19/161340
6/26/16838
8/16/161249
10/25/161152
12/5/162137
1/9/172433
2/12/174916
4/11/174916
7/9/174911
10/30/174314
12/4/174915
1/15/185914
3/14/18539
5/1/185715
6/12/186015
9/24/185914
8/4/19509
10/13/194612
11/11/194916
3/24/205812
4/12/205510
6/22/20197
8/2/20187
10/5/20307
11/17/202322
3/7/211747
9/19/211238
9/26/211038
1/17/221029
5/1/221035
8/14/221024
10/16/22931
11/27/221039
1/24/231132
4/2/23929
6/11/231132
7/16/231035
12/3/231135
1/21/241032
5/19/241034
7/7/24827
8/11/241039
10/6/241038
11/17/243524
2/2/256512
3/16/25609
5/4/25588
8/10/256011
10/16/25488
1/26/26548
Download data as .csv
Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

People in both partisan coalitions also tend to express more optimism about the year ahead when their favored party controls the White House.

Republicans and Democrats are more optimistic about the year ahead when their party controls the White House
% of U.S. adults who say they think the year ahead will be better than the year just ended
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans and Democrats are more optimistic about the year ahead when their party controls the White House
% of U.S. adults who say they think the year ahead will be better than the year just ended
Rep/lean RepDem/lean Dem
202078%36%
202148%83%
202246%71%
202343%71%
202443%66%
202589%21%
202677%25%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

And Americans generally have been more inclined to say their side is “winning” on the political issues that matter to them when their party has the presidency than when the opposing party controls the White House.

The swings on this question are especially pronounced among Republicans. Just 15% of Republicans thought their side was winning more often than losing during the last year of the Biden administration, but this jumped to 60% following the first year of Trump’s second term. By comparison, fewer than half of Democrats have felt like their side is winning even during Democratic administrations.

Whether people think their side has been winning in politics linked with who’s in the White House
% of U.S. adults who say they think their side has been winning more often than losing on the political issues that matter to them
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Whether people think their side has been winning in politics linked with who’s in the White House
% of U.S. adults who say they think their side has been winning more often than losing on the political issues that matter to them
Rep/lean RepDem/lean Dem
201622%47%
201844%20%
201954%19%
202069%18%
202122%36%
202217%31%
202415%36%
202660%10%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

But Republicans and Democrats express similar views on some questions. When asked to look ahead to 2050, most people in both parties think the country will be more politically divided than it is today. And roughly similar shares in both parties say they think the U.S. system of government will work worse than it does today.

Most people in both parties expect the U.S. to be more politically divided by 2050
Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 …
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most people in both parties expect the U.S. to be more politically divided by 2050
Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 …
The country will be less politically dividedThe country will be more politically dividedThe U.S. system of government will work better than todayThe U.S. system of government will work worse than today
Rep/lean Rep32%66%48%51%
Dem/lean Dem34%65%43%55%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Age gaps in the nation’s mood

When asked to look ahead to what things will be like in the U.S. in 2050, the nation’s youngest adults tend to express more pessimistic views than the country’s older adults.

For example, compared with people ages 65 and older, fewer adults under age 30 say race relations will improve, the government will work better or the economy will be stronger. Young adults are also less inclined than older people to say that overall, they are optimistic when they think ahead to 2050.

Looking ahead to 2050, the youngest adults tend to be less optimistic than the oldest adults
Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 …
Ages 18-2930-4950-6465+
Race relations will improve43475058
They are very/somewhat optimistic42465155
The U.S. system of government will work better37424653
The U.S. economy will be stronger36414550
The U.S. will be a safer place to live37394248
The U.S. will be more important in the world41354242
The country will be less politically divided24313541
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Looking ahead to 2050, the youngest adults tend to be less optimistic than the oldest adults
Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 …
Ages 18-2930-4950-6465+
Race relations will improve43%47%50%58%
They are very/somewhat optimistic42%46%51%55%
The U.S. system of government will work better37%42%46%53%
The U.S. economy will be stronger36%41%45%50%
The U.S. will be a safer place to live37%39%42%48%
The U.S. will be more important in the world41%35%42%42%
The country will be less politically divided24%31%35%41%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

On a variety of other questions, though, the differences between age groups are muted. Young people are not substantially different from older adults in overall levels of satisfaction with how things are going in the country, for example. And people ages 18 to 29 express higher levels of happiness about the future than those 65 and older.

Adults under age 30 and those 65 and older express similar levels of satisfaction with how things are going in the country
% of U.S. adults who say …
Ages 18-2930-4950-6465+
They are satisfied with the way things are going in the country28273331
The country’s best years are ahead of us41344642
They are hopeful about the future66666871
They are happy about the future59565448
Their side is winning more than losing in politics33313536
The year ahead will be better than last year52475449
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults. Questions about satisfaction with the way things are going in the country, whether one’s side is winning in politics and outlook for the year ahead come from a survey conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. Question about whether the country’s best years are behind us comes from a survey conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. Questions about hope and happiness for the future come from a survey conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Adults under age 30 and those 65 and older express similar levels of satisfaction with how things are going in the country
% of U.S. adults who say …
Ages 18-2930-4950-6465+
They are satisfied with the way things are going in the country28%27%33%31%
The country’s best years are ahead of us41%34%46%42%
They are hopeful about the future66%66%68%71%
They are happy about the future59%56%54%48%
Their side is winning more than losing in politics33%31%35%36%
The year ahead will be better than last year52%47%54%49%
Download data as .csv
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults. Questions about satisfaction with the way things are going in the country, whether one’s side is winning in politics and outlook for the year ahead come from a survey conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. Question about whether the country’s best years are behind us comes from a survey conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. Questions about hope and happiness for the future come from a survey conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. On the Country’s 250th Anniversary, the American People Are in a Sour Mood
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology