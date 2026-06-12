On the Country’s 250th Anniversary, the American People Are in a Sour Mood

(Galeanu Mihai via Getty Images)

About this research This Pew Research Center report uses survey data to explore how U.S. adults think things are going for the country on the eve of its 250th anniversary – and what they see in the nation’s future. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying Americans’ views about how things are functioning in the U.S. and their expectations for the future is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research agenda. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis includes new findings from a survey of 3,592 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Here are the questions from that survey used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology. Additionally, this analysis draws on previously released survey findings we published in recent years. Links to those earlier surveys are included throughout this report.

As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, the American public’s mood is sour – but with some signs of enduring optimism.

In Pew Research Center surveys over the past year, most people have told us they are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the United States and that they think the country’s best days are behind us.

Most Americans think the country’s best days are behind us Among U.S. adults … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Question about satisfaction comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. Question about country’s best years comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans think the country’s best days are behind us Among U.S. adults … Satisfied Dissatisfied All in all, they are __ with the way things are going in this country today (Jan 2026) 29% 69% Ahead of us Behind us Thinking about the future of the U.S., they think the country’s best years are … (Dec 2025) 40% 59% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Question about satisfaction comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. Question about country’s best years comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In recent decades, Americans also have grown less trustful of each other and of institutions including the federal government, both major political parties, the mainstream media, and colleges and universities.

Compared with people in other countries, more Americans express gloomy views about how their democracy is working and doubts about whether fellow citizens have good morals.

And when asked to look ahead to 2050, upward of half of U.S. adults say they think the economy will be weaker, the U.S. will be less important in the world, the country will be more politically divided, and the American system of government will work worse than it does today.

Still, many Americans express some optimism when they are asked to think about the future in general terms.

Most people say they feel “hopeful” when they think about the future, and 54% say they feel “happy” when they ponder days to come.

About as many Americans say they are optimistic (48%) as say they are pessimistic (51%) about the future of the country as a whole.

And even on some questions where the balance of opinion leans negative, there are signs of recent improvement in the public’s mood.

Signs of recent improvement in expectations for 2050 % of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Signs of recent improvement in expectations for 2050 % of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 … The nation’s economy will be stronger than today The nation will be less politically divided than today 04/2023 32% 21% 04/2026 43% 33% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Compared with our polling in 2023, more U.S. adults now think that in the coming decades, the country’s economy will grow stronger and its political divisions will become less sharp.

And satisfaction with the country’s direction was lower during much of the period from 2020 to 2024 than it was during 2025 and at the start of this year.

Feelings about the country’s direction are closely linked with people’s political leanings. During President Donald Trump’s second term, Republicans have been much happier than Democrats with how things are going. A few short years ago, when Joe Biden was president, Democrats tended to be more positive than Republicans.

For Republicans and Democrats, satisfaction with how things are going tracks with who is president % of U.S. adults who are satisfied with the way things are going in the country Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook For Republicans and Democrats, satisfaction with how things are going tracks with who is president % of U.S. adults who are satisfied with the way things are going in the country Rep/lean Rep Dem/lean Dem 01/2026 54% 8% 01/2022 10% 29% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And views about the country’s future are also connected with age. When asked to look ahead to what things might be like in the year 2050, the youngest U.S. adults express more pessimistic views than the country’s older adults do.

This report focuses on questions we’ve asked in recent years that shed light on how the country is feeling about itself on the eve of a milestone anniversary. We also look at some questions we asked in a new survey, conducted in April 2026, asking Americans about their expectations for what the country will be like in 2050, roughly 25 years from now.

Trends in the public’s mood

As 2026 dawned, 29% of U.S. adults said they were satisfied with how things were going in the country, while 69% were dissatisfied.

The number of people saying they are satisfied with how things are going has rebounded somewhat since a recent low point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But more Americans have expressed dissatisfaction than satisfaction with the country’s direction for more than two decades.

For decades, more Americans have expressed dissatisfaction than satisfaction with how things are going in the country % of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied/dissatisfied with the way things are going in this country today Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook For decades, more Americans have expressed dissatisfaction than satisfaction with how things are going in the country % of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied/dissatisfied with the way things are going in this country today End Field Date Satisfied Dissatisfied 11/10/1991 34 61 1/6/1992 28 68 1/6/1993 39 50 5/27/1993 22 71 9/15/1993 20 75 10/15/1993 22 73 3/21/1994 24 71 7/27/1994 24 73 4/9/1995 23 74 6/11/1995 25 73 10/30/1995 23 73 3/31/1996 28 70 7/28/1996 29 67 1/12/1997 38 58 8/10/1997 49 46 9/11/1997 45 49 1/18/1998 46 50 2/2/1998 59 37 8/2/1998 50 44 8/24/1998 55 41 9/10/1998 54 42 11/19/1998 46 44 1/17/1999 53 41 9/9/1999 56 39 5/13/2000 48 43 6/28/2000 47 45 9/10/2000 51 41 1/7/2001 55 41 2/19/2001 46 43 3/18/2001 47 45 6/17/2001 43 52 9/4/2001 41 53 9/25/2001 57 34 3/10/2002 50 40 5/16/2002 44 44 8/25/2002 47 44 9/15/2002 41 55 11/10/2002 41 48 1/12/2003 44 50 4/16/2003 50 41 8/5/2003 40 53 10/20/2003 38 56 12/17/2003 44 47 1/15/2004 45 48 2/29/2004 39 55 5/9/2004 33 61 7/18/2004 38 55 10/15/2004 36 58 12/15/2004 39 54 1/9/2005 40 54 2/21/2005 38 56 5/28/2005 39 57 7/18/2005 35 58 10/10/2005 29 65 11/27/2005 34 59 1/8/2006 34 61 3/6/2006 32 63 5/15/2006 29 65 7/19/2006 30 65 10/4/2006 30 63 11/12/2006 28 64 12/10/2006 28 65 1/9/2007 30 63 1/15/2007 32 61 2/15/2007 30 61 10/23/2007 28 66 12/30/2007 27 66 2/2/2008 24 70 3/15/2008 22 72 5/25/2008 18 76 6/29/2008 19 76 7/27/2008 19 74 8/10/2008 21 74 9/14/2008 25 69 10/12/2008 11 86 12/8/2008 13 83 1/11/2009 20 73 4/21/2009 23 70 5/12/2009 34 58 6/14/2009 30 64 7/26/2009 28 66 8/17/2009 28 65 8/27/2009 28 65 9/15/2009 30 64 10/4/2009 25 67 11/8/2009 25 67 1/10/2010 27 69 2/9/2010 23 71 3/14/2010 23 71 3/21/2010 25 69 4/5/2010 31 63 4/26/2010 29 66 5/16/2010 28 64 6/27/2010 27 64 9/6/2010 25 71 9/26/2010 30 63 11/7/2010 23 69 12/5/2010 21 72 1/9/2011 23 71 2/7/2011 26 68 3/14/2011 22 73 5/2/2011 32 60 5/8/2011 30 62 6/19/2011 23 73 7/24/2011 17 79 8/21/2011 17 79 10/4/2011 17 78 1/16/2012 21 75 2/12/2012 28 66 4/15/2012 24 69 6/3/2012 29 64 6/17/2012 28 68 7/9/2012 31 64 10/21/2012 32 61 12/9/2012 33 62 12/19/2012 25 68 1/13/2013 30 66 2/18/2013 31 64 5/5/2013 30 65 7/21/2013 27 67 10/13/2013 14 81 11/6/2013 21 75 1/19/2014 26 69 2/26/2014 28 66 4/27/2014 29 65 7/14/2014 29 68 8/24/2014 24 72 9/9/2014 25 71 10/20/2014 29 65 11/9/2014 27 68 12/7/2014 26 71 1/11/2015 31 66 2/22/2015 33 62 3/29/2015 31 64 5/18/2015 29 67 7/20/2015 31 64 9/27/2015 27 69 10/4/2015 27 67 12/13/2015 25 72 1/14/2016 25 70 3/26/2016 31 65 4/19/2016 26 70 6/26/2016 24 71 8/16/2016 31 66 10/25/2016 33 63 12/5/2016 30 65 1/9/2017 28 68 2/12/2017 30 65 4/11/2017 30 66 7/9/2017 28 67 10/30/2017 26 70 12/4/2017 27 68 1/15/2018 32 62 3/14/2018 30 66 5/1/2018 33 62 6/12/2018 34 61 9/24/2018 33 61 8/4/2019 27 72 10/13/2019 28 71 11/11/2019 31 69 3/24/2020 33 66 4/12/2020 31 68 6/22/2020 12 87 8/2/2020 12 87 10/5/2020 18 82 11/17/2020 22 77 3/7/2021 33 66 9/19/2021 26 74 9/26/2021 25 74 1/17/2022 21 78 5/1/2022 24 75 8/14/2022 18 81 10/16/2022 21 79 11/27/2022 24 75 1/24/2023 22 78 4/2/2023 19 80 6/11/2023 21 78 7/16/2023 22 77 12/3/2023 22 77 1/21/2024 21 78 5/19/2024 22 78 7/7/2024 18 82 8/11/2024 24 75 10/6/2024 23 76 11/17/2024 29 70 2/2/2025 38 61 3/16/2025 34 65 5/4/2025 32 67 8/10/2025 34 65 10/16/2025 27 72 1/26/2026 29 69 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Similarly, over the past decade we’ve continually found that more Americans think their side has been losing, rather than winning, on the political issues that matter to them.

Most Americans think their side is losing on the issues that matter to them Thinking about the way things have been going in politics over the last few years on the issues that matter to you, would you say your side has been … (%) Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans think their side is losing on the issues that matter to them Thinking about the way things have been going in politics over the last few years on the issues that matter to you, would you say your side has been … (%) Losing more often than winning Winning more often than losing 2016 59% 35% 2018 67% 29% 2019 62% 34% 2020 56% 41% 2021 65% 29% 2022 72% 24% 2024 71% 25% 2026 63% 33% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And in January 2026, the share of Americans saying they think the year ahead will be better than the previous year was lower than in any of our surveys dating back to 2020.

In 2026, share of U.S. adults saying the year ahead will be better than previous year dips to 50% Do you think the year ahead will be __ than the year that just ended? (%) Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In 2026, share of U.S. adults saying the year ahead will be better than previous year dips to 50% Do you think the year ahead will be __ than the year that just ended? (%) Better Worse 2020 55% 43% 2021 67% 32% 2022 61% 38% 2023 57% 43% 2024 55% 45% 2025 55% 45% 2026 50% 48% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Signs of optimism

At the same time, about as many people say they are optimistic as say they are pessimistic when they think about the future of the United States.

And while many Americans say they feel scared or sad when they think about the future, substantial shares also say they feel hopeful and happy.

Many Americans say they feel hopeful, happy when they think about the future Among U.S. adults (%) Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Question about optimism/pessimism comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. Questions about hopefulness/happiness come from a survey of U.S. adults conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans say they feel hopeful, happy when they think about the future Among U.S. adults (%) Question Yes No When you think about the future, do you feel hopeful? 68% 31% When you think about the future, do you feel happy? 54% 43% Thinking about the future of the U.S., would you say you are … 48% 51% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Question about optimism/pessimism comes from a survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. Questions about hopefulness/happiness come from a survey of U.S. adults conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Looking ahead to 2050

In April 2026, we asked Americans to look ahead to the year 2050 and share their expectations about the country’s economic outlook, its place in the world and several other topics.

Most U.S. adults see no end in sight for country’s political divisions Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most U.S. adults see no end in sight for country’s political divisions Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 … Race relations will improve Race relations will get worse 50% 48% The U.S. system of government

will work better than today The U.S. system of government

will work worse than today 45% 54% The U.S. economy will be stronger The U.S. economy will be weaker 43% 55% The U.S. will be a safer place

to live The U.S. will be a more dangerous place to live 41% 56% The U.S. will be more important

in the world The U.S. will be less important

in the world 40% 58% The country will be less

politically divided The country will be more

politically divided 33% 66% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The public is divided over whether race relations will improve. Half of Americans say race relations will get better in the next 25 years, and roughly the same share say they will get worse.

On the other questions, we find more pessimists than optimists. Two-thirds of U.S. adults think that by 2050 the country will have become more politically divided. More than half say they think the U.S. will play a less important role in the world, be less prosperous, become a more dangerous place to live and have a worse system of government.

But the questions we can track over time indicate that the nation’s expectations for the future have improved in recent years. Since 2023, there has been a 13 percentage point rise in the share of Americans who say the U.S. will be more important in the world by 2050. There also has been a 12-point increase in the share saying the country will be less politically divided and an 11-point rise in the share who expect the economy to grow stronger.

Compared with 2023, more Americans now say they think U.S. economy and America’s place in the world will be stronger by 2050 % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Compared with 2023, more Americans now say they think U.S. economy and America’s place in the world will be stronger by 2050 % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 … Year Race relations will improve U.S. economy will be stronger U.S. will be more important in the world The country will be less politically divided 2018 51% 38% 31% 26% 2023 — 32% 27% 21% 2026 50% 43% 40% 33% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

(We did not ask the question about race relations in the 2023 survey, and we have never previously asked the questions about how government works or whether the U.S. will be a safer place to live in 2050.)

National mood linked with partisanship

The way people view the state of the nation is often linked with their political allegiances. Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party tend to express very different views from Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, and this aligns with who is in the White House.

For instance, during both the first and second Trump administrations, more Republicans than Democrats have expressed satisfaction with the way things are going in the country. By contrast, during both the Obama and Biden administrations, more Democrats than Republicans were content with the country’s direction.

Looking back further, Republicans also expressed higher levels of satisfaction than Democrats during the George W. Bush administration, while Democrats were consistently more satisfied than Republicans during the Clinton administration.

Republicans more satisfied with direction of country when GOP controls the White House, Democrats more satisfied during Democratic administrations % of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans more satisfied with direction of country when GOP controls the White House, Democrats more satisfied during Democratic administrations % of U.S. adults who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in this country today End field date Rep/lean Rep Dem/lean Dem 11/10/91 47 22 1/6/92 43 14 1/6/93 42 38 5/27/93 16 30 9/15/93 14 27 10/15/93 — — 3/21/94 14 34 7/27/94 19 29 4/9/95 21 27 6/11/95 23 29 10/30/95 20 28 3/31/96 24 32 7/28/96 22 37 1/12/97 32 46 8/10/97 46 56 9/11/97 35 56 1/18/98 41 51 2/2/98 — — 8/2/98 43 59 8/24/98 47 64 9/10/98 44 64 11/19/98 40 53 1/17/99 47 58 9/9/99 — — 5/13/00 — — 6/28/00 40 55 9/10/00 43 60 1/7/01 47 63 2/19/01 54 42 3/18/01 54 42 6/17/01 56 35 9/4/01 57 31 9/25/01 68 49 3/10/02 62 42 5/16/02 53 39 8/25/02 — — 9/15/02 — — 11/10/02 56 29 1/12/03 — — 4/16/03 74 34 8/5/03 61 26 10/20/03 55 23 12/17/03 69 25 1/15/04 — — 2/29/04 60 21 5/9/04 56 16 7/18/04 64 19 10/15/04 — — 12/15/04 65 16 1/9/05 66 17 2/21/05 63 18 5/28/05 — — 7/18/05 58 17 10/10/05 52 14 11/27/05 — — 1/8/06 59 17 3/6/06 58 14 5/15/06 — — 7/19/06 50 15 10/4/06 56 11 11/12/06 49 17 12/10/06 50 14 1/9/07 53 15 1/15/07 56 17 2/15/07 — — 10/23/07 43 20 12/30/07 42 17 2/2/08 36 16 3/15/08 — — 5/25/08 28 10 6/29/08 29 12 7/27/08 29 13 8/10/08 29 15 9/14/08 40 14 10/12/08 18 6 12/8/08 17 11 1/11/09 23 16 4/21/09 13 31 5/12/09 20 43 6/14/09 18 40 7/26/09 17 40 8/17/09 16 41 8/27/09 14 43 9/15/09 19 41 10/4/09 12 37 11/8/09 17 34 1/10/10 14 40 2/9/10 13 32 3/14/10 12 33 3/21/10 16 34 4/5/10 — — 4/26/10 15 43 5/16/10 — — 6/27/10 — — 9/6/10 13 35 9/26/10 — — 11/7/10 13 33 12/5/10 11 26 1/9/11 15 31 2/7/11 14 38 3/14/11 15 28 5/2/11 — — 5/8/11 — — 6/19/11 14 32 7/24/11 8 25 8/21/11 13 20 10/4/11 9 25 1/16/12 12 31 2/12/12 11 42 4/15/12 13 34 6/3/12 13 44 6/17/12 15 39 7/9/12 15 44 10/21/12 — — 12/9/12 13 48 12/19/12 — — 1/13/13 13 44 2/18/13 13 47 5/5/13 18 40 7/21/13 14 39 10/13/13 7 20 11/6/13 — — 1/19/14 16 37 2/26/14 17 38 4/27/14 15 43 7/14/14 13 43 8/24/14 — — 9/9/14 11 38 10/20/14 15 40 11/9/14 15 40 12/7/14 12 38 1/11/15 13 47 2/22/15 15 51 3/29/15 15 45 5/18/15 15 41 7/20/15 14 46 9/27/15 12 41 10/4/15 15 41 12/13/15 15 36 1/14/16 10 42 3/26/16 13 46 4/19/16 13 40 6/26/16 8 38 8/16/16 12 49 10/25/16 11 52 12/5/16 21 37 1/9/17 24 33 2/12/17 49 16 4/11/17 49 16 7/9/17 49 11 10/30/17 43 14 12/4/17 49 15 1/15/18 59 14 3/14/18 53 9 5/1/18 57 15 6/12/18 60 15 9/24/18 59 14 8/4/19 50 9 10/13/19 46 12 11/11/19 49 16 3/24/20 58 12 4/12/20 55 10 6/22/20 19 7 8/2/20 18 7 10/5/20 30 7 11/17/20 23 22 3/7/21 17 47 9/19/21 12 38 9/26/21 10 38 1/17/22 10 29 5/1/22 10 35 8/14/22 10 24 10/16/22 9 31 11/27/22 10 39 1/24/23 11 32 4/2/23 9 29 6/11/23 11 32 7/16/23 10 35 12/3/23 11 35 1/21/24 10 32 5/19/24 10 34 7/7/24 8 27 8/11/24 10 39 10/6/24 10 38 11/17/24 35 24 2/2/25 65 12 3/16/25 60 9 5/4/25 58 8 8/10/25 60 11 10/16/25 48 8 1/26/26 54 8 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, November 1991-January 2026. Surveys from 1991-2018 were conducted by telephone; surveys from 2019 and later were conducted mainly online among respondents in the Center’s American Trends Panel. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

People in both partisan coalitions also tend to express more optimism about the year ahead when their favored party controls the White House.

Republicans and Democrats are more optimistic about the year ahead when their party controls the White House % of U.S. adults who say they think the year ahead will be better than the year just ended Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans and Democrats are more optimistic about the year ahead when their party controls the White House % of U.S. adults who say they think the year ahead will be better than the year just ended Rep/lean Rep Dem/lean Dem 2020 78% 36% 2021 48% 83% 2022 46% 71% 2023 43% 71% 2024 43% 66% 2025 89% 21% 2026 77% 25% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And Americans generally have been more inclined to say their side is “winning” on the political issues that matter to them when their party has the presidency than when the opposing party controls the White House.

The swings on this question are especially pronounced among Republicans. Just 15% of Republicans thought their side was winning more often than losing during the last year of the Biden administration, but this jumped to 60% following the first year of Trump’s second term. By comparison, fewer than half of Democrats have felt like their side is winning even during Democratic administrations.

Whether people think their side has been winning in politics linked with who’s in the White House % of U.S. adults who say they think their side has been winning more often than losing on the political issues that matter to them Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Whether people think their side has been winning in politics linked with who’s in the White House % of U.S. adults who say they think their side has been winning more often than losing on the political issues that matter to them Rep/lean Rep Dem/lean Dem 2016 22% 47% 2018 44% 20% 2019 54% 19% 2020 69% 18% 2021 22% 36% 2022 17% 31% 2024 15% 36% 2026 60% 10% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But Republicans and Democrats express similar views on some questions. When asked to look ahead to 2050, most people in both parties think the country will be more politically divided than it is today. And roughly similar shares in both parties say they think the U.S. system of government will work worse than it does today.

Most people in both parties expect the U.S. to be more politically divided by 2050 Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most people in both parties expect the U.S. to be more politically divided by 2050 Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by the year 2050 … The country will be less politically divided The country will be more politically divided The U.S. system of government will work better than today The U.S. system of government will work worse than today Rep/lean Rep 32% 66% 48% 51% Dem/lean Dem 34% 65% 43% 55% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Age gaps in the nation’s mood

When asked to look ahead to what things will be like in the U.S. in 2050, the nation’s youngest adults tend to express more pessimistic views than the country’s older adults.

For example, compared with people ages 65 and older, fewer adults under age 30 say race relations will improve, the government will work better or the economy will be stronger. Young adults are also less inclined than older people to say that overall, they are optimistic when they think ahead to 2050.

Looking ahead to 2050, the youngest adults tend to be less optimistic than the oldest adults Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 … Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Race relations will improve 43 47 50 58 They are very/somewhat optimistic 42 46 51 55 The U.S. system of government will work better 37 42 46 53 The U.S. economy will be stronger 36 41 45 50 The U.S. will be a safer place to live 37 39 42 48 The U.S. will be more important in the world 41 35 42 42 The country will be less politically divided 24 31 35 41 Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Looking ahead to 2050, the youngest adults tend to be less optimistic than the oldest adults Looking ahead 25 years, % of U.S. adults who say that by 2050 … Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Race relations will improve 43% 47% 50% 58% They are very/somewhat optimistic 42% 46% 51% 55% The U.S. system of government will work better 37% 42% 46% 53% The U.S. economy will be stronger 36% 41% 45% 50% The U.S. will be a safer place to live 37% 39% 42% 48% The U.S. will be more important in the world 41% 35% 42% 42% The country will be less politically divided 24% 31% 35% 41% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

On a variety of other questions, though, the differences between age groups are muted. Young people are not substantially different from older adults in overall levels of satisfaction with how things are going in the country, for example. And people ages 18 to 29 express higher levels of happiness about the future than those 65 and older.