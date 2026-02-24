A year into President Donald Trump’s second term, and with his party controlling both chambers of Congress, six-in-ten Republicans say their side has been winning more often than losing on the issues that matter to them. Meanwhile, 88% of Democrats say their side has been losing, according to a Pew Research Center survey from January.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how Americans feel about whether their side is winning or losing in politics today. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

6 in 10 Republicans say their side is 'winning' in politics; most Democrats say they're losing % who say that in politics, their side has been __ on the issues that matter to them Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.

In the 10 years that we have asked this question, Americans overall have consistently been more likely to say their side is losing than to say it’s winning. That continues to be the case. Still, the share who say their side is winning (33%) is higher than at any point during the Biden administration.

This is largely because Republicans are now more likely to say their side is winning than Democrats were during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Today, 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say their side is winning more often than losing. Majorities of Republicans also said this in 2020 (69%) and 2019 (54%), during the second half of Trump’s first term.

By contrast, during Biden’s term, no more than 36% of Democrats and Democratic leaners said they felt like their side was winning more often than losing.

Over the last decade, partisans have been quite pessimistic when their party does not control the White House. But the 10% of Democrats who now say their side is winning is the lowest mark for either party since we first asked this question in spring 2016.

As a result, there is a partisan gap of 50 percentage points on this question – the widest we’ve seen.

Republicans are more likely to say their side is 'winning' in politics today than Democrats were during Biden's presidency % who say that in politics, their side has been __ on the issues that matter to them Date Party Winning more often than losing Losing more often than winning 5/2/16 Total 35% 59% 2/12/18 Total 29% 67% 5/13/19 Total 34% 62% 2/15/20 Total 41% 56% 9/19/21 Total 29% 65% 9/18/22 Total 24% 72% 1/22/24 Total 25% 71% 1/26/26 Total 33% 63% 5/2/16 Rep/Lean Rep 22% 75% 2/12/18 Rep/Lean Rep 44% 53% 5/13/19 Rep/Lean Rep 54% 42% 2/15/20 Rep/Lean Rep 69% 29% 9/19/21 Rep/Lean Rep 22% 74% 9/18/22 Rep/Lean Rep 17% 81% 1/22/24 Rep/Lean Rep 15% 83% 1/26/26 Rep/Lean Rep 60% 38% 5/2/16 Dem/Lean Dem 47% 49% 2/12/18 Dem/Lean Dem 20% 78% 5/13/19 Dem/Lean Dem 19% 78% 2/15/20 Dem/Lean Dem 18% 80% 9/19/21 Dem/Lean Dem 36% 60% 9/18/22 Dem/Lean Dem 31% 66% 1/22/24 Dem/Lean Dem 36% 62% 1/26/26 Dem/Lean Dem 10% 88% Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.

