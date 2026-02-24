Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Short Reads

|

Stark partisan divide in who thinks their side is winning and losing in politics

By

A year into President Donald Trump’s second term, and with his party controlling both chambers of Congress, six-in-ten Republicans say their side has been winning more often than losing on the issues that matter to them. Meanwhile, 88% of Democrats say their side has been losing, according to a Pew Research Center survey from January.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how Americans feel about whether their side is winning or losing in politics today.

Why did we do this? 

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research.   

How did we do this? 

We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

6 in 10 Republicans say their side is ‘winning’ in politics; most Democrats say they’re losing
% who say that in politics, their side has been __ on the issues that matter to them
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
6 in 10 Republicans say their side is ‘winning’ in politics; most Democrats say they’re losing
% who say that in politics, their side has been __ on the issues that matter to them
partyLosing more often than winningWinning more often than losing
Totaltotal63%33%
Rep/Lean Repparty38%60%
Dem/Lean Demparty88%10%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In the 10 years that we have asked this question, Americans overall have consistently been more likely to say their side is losing than to say it’s winning. That continues to be the case. Still, the share who say their side is winning (33%) is higher than at any point during the Biden administration.

This is largely because Republicans are now more likely to say their side is winning than Democrats were during Joe Biden’s presidency.

  • Today, 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say their side is winning more often than losing. Majorities of Republicans also said this in 2020 (69%) and 2019 (54%), during the second half of Trump’s first term.
  • By contrast, during Biden’s term, no more than 36% of Democrats and Democratic leaners said they felt like their side was winning more often than losing.

Over the last decade, partisans have been quite pessimistic when their party does not control the White House. But the 10% of Democrats who now say their side is winning is the lowest mark for either party since we first asked this question in spring 2016.

As a result, there is a partisan gap of 50 percentage points on this question – the widest we’ve seen.

Republicans are more likely to say their side is ‘winning’ in politics today than Democrats were during Biden’s presidency
% who say that in politics, their side has been __ on the issues that matter to them
Chart
Chart
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans are more likely to say their side is ‘winning’ in politics today than Democrats were during Biden’s presidency
% who say that in politics, their side has been __ on the issues that matter to them
DatePartyWinning more often than losingLosing more often than winning
5/2/16Total35%59%
2/12/18Total29%67%
5/13/19Total34%62%
2/15/20Total41%56%
9/19/21Total29%65%
9/18/22Total24%72%
1/22/24Total25%71%
1/26/26Total33%63%
5/2/16Rep/Lean Rep22%75%
2/12/18Rep/Lean Rep44%53%
5/13/19Rep/Lean Rep54%42%
2/15/20Rep/Lean Rep69%29%
9/19/21Rep/Lean Rep22%74%
9/18/22Rep/Lean Rep17%81%
1/22/24Rep/Lean Rep15%83%
1/26/26Rep/Lean Rep60%38%
5/2/16Dem/Lean Dem47%49%
2/12/18Dem/Lean Dem20%78%
5/13/19Dem/Lean Dem19%78%
2/15/20Dem/Lean Dem18%80%
9/19/21Dem/Lean Dem36%60%
9/18/22Dem/Lean Dem31%66%
1/22/24Dem/Lean Dem36%62%
1/26/26Dem/Lean Dem10%88%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Topics

Download Ted Van Green's photo

Ted Van Green is a research analyst focusing on U.S. politics and policy at Pew Research Center.