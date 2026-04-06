With the annual IRS filing deadline approaching, majorities of Americans continue to be bothered by the feeling that some wealthy people and corporations do not pay their fair share in federal taxes.

Americans’ frustrations with the federal tax system % who say each bothers them __ about the federal tax system Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans’ frustrations with the federal tax system % who say each bothers them __ about the federal tax system A lot Some Not much Not at all The feeling that some wealthy people don’t pay their fair share 61% 21% 11% 6% The feeling that some corporations don’t pay their fair share 60% 23% 11% 5% The complexity of the tax system 51% 34% 10% 3% The amount you pay in taxes 41% 34% 18% 6% The feeling that some poor people don’t pay their fair share 12% 21% 31% 35% Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Roughly six-in-ten adults now say the feeling that some wealthy people (61%) and corporations (60%) don’t pay their fair share bothers them a lot. These percentages are largely unchanged in recent years.

A Pew Research Center survey, conducted Jan. 20-26 among 8,512 U.S. adults, also finds that:

51% of Americans say the complexity of the federal tax system bothers them a lot. That’s roughly on par with past years.

41% are bothered a lot by the amount they personally pay in taxes. That share has grown steadily over the last several years.

Only 12% say a sense that lower-income people don’t pay their fair share bothers them a lot.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how Americans feel about the federal tax system and paying taxes. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues, including tax policy, for decades.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are our survey questions, detailed responses and methodology.

Partisans’ top frustrations with the tax system differ

Republicans and Democrats, including those who lean toward each party, diverge in their frustrations with the federal tax system.

Democrats’ top tax frustration is the feeling that wealthy people and corporations don’t pay fair share % who say each of the following bothers them a lot about the federal tax system Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats’ top tax frustration is the feeling that wealthy people and corporations don’t pay fair share % who say each of the following bothers them a lot about the federal tax system Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem The feeling that some wealthy people don’t pay their fair share 61% 41% 81% The feeling that some corporations don’t pay their fair share 60% 42% 79% The complexity of the tax system 51% 53% 52% The amount you pay in taxes 41% 47% 36% The feeling that some poor people don’t pay their fair share 12% 16% 8% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say certain things about the tax system bother them a lot:

The feeling that some wealthy people don’t pay their fair share (81% of Democrats vs. 41% of Republicans)

(81% of Democrats vs. 41% of Republicans) The feeling that some corporations don’t pay their share (79% vs. 42%)

By contrast, Republicans are modestly more likely than Democrats to say other things bother them a lot:

The amount they personally pay in taxes (47% of Republicans say this vs. 36% of Democrats)

(47% of Republicans say this vs. 36% of Democrats) The feeling that some poor people don’t pay their fair share (16% vs. 8%)

About half of both Republicans (53%) and Democrats (52%) say the complexity of the tax system bothers them a lot.

6 in 10 Americans now say they pay more than their fair share in taxes

Growing share of Americans say they pay more than their fair share in taxes % who say that considering what they get from the federal government, they pay __ in taxes Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Growing share of Americans say they pay more than their fair share in taxes % who say that considering what they get from the federal government, they pay __ in taxes Year Group More than fair share About the right amount Less than fair share ’19 Total 51% 40% 8% ’21 Total 49% 44% 6% ’23 Total 56% 34% 8% ’26 Total 60% 33% 5% ’19 Among Rep/Lean Rep 56% 38% 6% ’21 Among Rep/Lean Rep 59% 35% 5% ’23 Among Rep/Lean Rep 63% 28% 9% ’26 Among Rep/Lean Rep 66% 29% 4% ’19 Among Dem/Lean Dem 46% 43% 10% ’21 Among Dem/Lean Dem 41% 50% 8% ’23 Among Dem/Lean Dem 50% 42% 8% ’26 Among Dem/Lean Dem 56% 38% 6% Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Today, 60% of Americans say that the amount they pay in taxes is “more than their fair share” given what they get from the federal government. That’s up from 56% in 2023 and roughly half in 2019 and 2021.

Another 33% now say they pay about the right amount in taxes, while 5% say they pay less than their fair share.

As in past years, Republicans (66%) are more likely than Democrats (56%) to say they pay more than their fair share. But these percentages have increased in both parties over the last several years.

How demographic groups see the amount they pay in taxes

Americans from upper- and middle-income households, conservative Republicans, and those ages 30 to 64 are especially likely to say they pay more than their fair share in federal taxes.

A majority of Americans – especially those with higher incomes and Republicans – say they pay more than their fair share in taxes % who say that considering what they get from the federal government, they pay __ in taxes Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook A majority of Americans – especially those with higher incomes and Republicans – say they pay more than their fair share in taxes % who say that considering what they get from the federal government, they pay __ in taxes Population group More than fair share About the right amount Less than fair share Total total 60% 33% 5% Ages 18-29 age 56% 34% 8% 30-49 age 64% 27% 8% 50-64 age 67% 30% 3% 65+ age 50% 45% 3% Upper income income 68% 29% 3% Middle income income 65% 30% 4% Lower income income 49% 40% 9% Rep/Lean Rep rep 66% 29% 4% Conserv rep 69% 27% 3% Mod/Lib rep 61% 32% 7% Dem/Lean Dem dem 56% 38% 6% Cons/Mod dem 58% 35% 6% Liberal dem 53% 41% 5% Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Age

About two-thirds of adults ages 30 to 64 (65%) say their personal tax burden is unfairly high. Smaller shares of those ages 18 to 29 and those 65 and older say the same.

Income

Upper-income (68%) and middle-income (65%) Americans are more likely than those with lower incomes (49%) to feel their tax burden is unfair, given what they receive from the federal government. (Refer to the methodology for details on how household income tiers are determined.)

Ideology

Conservative Republicans are particularly likely to say their tax contributions are unfairly high.

About seven-in-ten conservative Republicans (69%) say they pay an unfair amount, compared with 61% of moderate and liberal Republicans, 58% of conservative and moderate Democrats, and 53% of liberal Democrats.

Income by party

Upper-income Republicans are more likely than other Americans to say they pay more than their fair share in taxes % who say that considering what they get from the federal government, they pay more than their fair share in taxes Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Upper-income Republicans are more likely than other Americans to say they pay more than their fair share in taxes % who say that considering what they get from the federal government, they pay more than their fair share in taxes Rep/Lean Rep Total Dem/Lean Dem Total 66% 60% 56% Upper income 79% 68% 57% Middle income 70% 65% 60% Lower income 51% 49% 49% Download data as .csv Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There are wide differences by income among Republicans on this question, but smaller differences for Democrats. About eight-in-ten upper-income Republicans (79%) say they pay more than their fair share, while 70% of middle-income and 51% of lower-income Republicans say the same.

By comparison, 57% of upper-income Democrats and 60% of middle-income Democrats say they pay more than their fair share. About half of lower-income Democrats say this (49%).

As a result, there is a wide partisan gap in these views for upper-income Americans but no partisan gap among lower-income Americans.

Note: This is an update of a post originally published April 30, 2021. Here are our survey questions, detailed responses and methodology.