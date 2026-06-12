Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.
Primary researchers
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Research
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Claudia Deane, Executive Vice President
Research team
Chip Rotolo, Research Associate
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant
Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant
Methods team
Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Editorial and graphic design
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications
Others at Pew Research Center who contributed to this report include Jonathan Evans, senior researcher; John Gramlich, associate director of short reads; Jenn Hatfield, writer/editor; Juliana Menasce Horowitz, senior associate director of social trends research; Jocelyn Kiley, director of politics research; Michael Lipka, associate director of news and information research; Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research; Kim Parker, director of social trends research; Steven Shepard, associate director of politics research; and Richard Wike, director of global attitudes research.