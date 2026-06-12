Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.

Primary researchers

Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Research

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Claudia Deane, Executive Vice President

Research team

Chip Rotolo, Research Associate

Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher

Asta Kallo, Research Assistant

Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant

Methods team

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist

Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Anna Brown, Research Methodologist

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Editorial and graphic design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications

Others at Pew Research Center who contributed to this report include Jonathan Evans, senior researcher; John Gramlich, associate director of short reads; Jenn Hatfield, writer/editor; Juliana Menasce Horowitz, senior associate director of social trends research; Jocelyn Kiley, director of politics research; Michael Lipka, associate director of news and information research; Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research; Kim Parker, director of social trends research; Steven Shepard, associate director of politics research; and Richard Wike, director of global attitudes research.