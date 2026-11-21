Weekly Roundup
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The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020-2070
Muslims are projected to be the world’s largest religious group by 2035, though the number of Christians will continue to grow, too. Our projections for seven major religious groups also show that most Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa instead of Europe and the Americas by 2070.
Use our data explorer to browse key findings from this project or search for population projections by religious group, country and world region.
- Detailed reports by group: Muslims | Christians | Religiously unaffiliated | Hindus | Buddhists | Jews | Other religions
- Detailed reports by region: Asia-Pacific | Europe | Latin America-Caribbean | Middle East-North Africa | North America | Sub-Saharan Africa
Islam Will Soon Be the World’s Largest Religion, but Christianity Will Keep Growing Too
Both of the world’s largest religious groups – Christians and Muslims – will increase in number in the coming decades. But Islam is on track to grow at a faster pace primarily because Muslims have more children, on average, than Christians.
In Wake of Democrats’ Midterm Victory, Majority of Americans Approve of the Party’s Policies and Plans
A majority of Americans say they are either excited (19%) or relieved (38%) that Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections. More than half (55%) approve of the party’s policies and plans for the country, and most (80%) expect President Donald Trump will not be successful in getting his programs passed into law over the next two years.
Democrats Won Senate Races in 10 States Trump Carried in 2024. How Uncommon Is That?
Of the 35 Senate seats that were on the ballot this year, 28.6% of them didn’t go the same way their states did in the last presidential election. That’s the highest “mismatch rate” between Senate and presidential votes in two decades.
Two-Thirds of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Handling of the Russia-Ukraine War
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladmir Putin this week during a summit in China. Most Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling the Russia-Ukraine war, and about four-in-ten say he is favoring Russia too much in the conflict.
At Least 10 States Require In-Person Businesses to Accept Cash
Younger and LGBTQ Adults in the U.S. Stand Out for Finding Friendship Online
From our research
The volume of election-related trading on Kalshi and Polymarket from July to November of this year.
The 2028 presidential election has already drawn $3 billion in trading.