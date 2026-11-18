About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

The Middle East and North Africa region is the birthplace of all three Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Yet in 2020, it was the world’s most religiously uniform region, with 94% of its population identifying as Muslim. And by 2070, if recent demographic trends continue, the Muslim percentage will tick upward to 95%.

Despite the high concentration of Muslims in the region, most of the world’s Muslim population lives (and will continue to live) elsewhere. In 2070, the Middle East-North Africa region will be home to 21% of the global Muslim population. More Muslims will live in the Asia-Pacific region (50%), and somewhat more will reside in sub-Saharan Africa (27%).

These projections come from Pew Research Center’s broader study of the future of religion around the world. The Middle East-North Africa region is the only part of the world where every religious group we measure will increase in absolute numbers in the coming decades. Most dramatically, the region’s Muslim population is projected to increase by 338 million, to more than 750 million in 2070. Due to the scale of Muslim growth, even though other groups will grow in size, all the other groups except for Buddhists will decline as a percentage of the total population in the Middle East and North Africa. Buddhists will remain less than 0.1% of the population.

The region’s Christian population, for example, is expected to increase from 13 million in 2020 to 18 million in 2070, yet to drop from 2.9% to 2.3% of the region’s overall population. And the number of Jews living in the Middle East and North Africa – mainly in one country, Israel – is projected to rise from about 7 million to 11 million, while falling slightly from 1.5% of the region’s population to 1.4%.

Nevertheless, the expected increase will make the region home to a majority of all the Jews in the world (63%), up from an estimated 46% in 2020. Most of the world’s other Jews will continue to live in North America.

Israel will remain the only country in the region (and in the world) with a Jewish majority. Even so, the Jewish share of the population within Israel will decline slightly from 77% in 2020 to 76% in 2070, while the Muslim share will go up 2 percentage points, from 15% to 17%, if recent demographic trends continue.

Other than Israel, all the region’s countries and territories had a Muslim majority in 2020. That will continue to be the case in 2070. Muslims will make up at least 98% of the population both at the start and end of this 50-year period in nine of those countries and territories: Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, the Palestinian territories, Sudan, Tunisia, Western Sahara and Yemen.

In 2070, the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the region will have somewhat smaller Muslim majorities − 88% when their populations are combined − than most other countries in the region. (Many Muslims and non-Muslims come to these countries as laborers.) By comparison, in the non-GCC countries in the region, Muslims make up 96% of the overall population (or 98% if Israel is excluded).

For example, in Oman, Muslims are projected to make up 86% of all residents in 2070, up from 82% in 2020. This increase will primarily result from natural population growth among Muslims.

In most GCC countries, Hindus are projected to be between 7% and 11% of the overall population in 2070, while Christians will make up slightly more. In Qatar, for example, Hindus will make up 11% of the population, and Christians will make up 13%, just as both groups did in 2020.

In Lebanon, Christians are projected to decline from an estimated 28% of the population in 2020 to 19% in 2070. The percentage of Muslims in Lebanon is expected to rise, from 68% in 2020 to 77% in 2070, largely because Muslim women have a higher fertility rate than Christian women.

The broader Center study examines how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

The overall population in the Middle East-North Africa is expected to nearly double from 440 million in 2020 to 790 million in 2070.

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Middle East-North Africa countries where religious populations are expected to change the most

Lebanon is the only country in the Middle East and North Africa where Christians or Muslims are projected to rise or fall substantially (by at least 5 percentage points) as a share of the overall population between 2020 and 2070.

The percentage of Lebanon’s residents who are Christian is expected to decline by 9 points to 19%, while the Muslim share of Lebanon’s population is expected to climb 9 points, to 77%.

In Egypt, meanwhile, the absolute number of Christians is projected to rise from 5 million in 2020 to 8 million in 2070, though the percentage of Christians in Egypt’s population is expected to decrease from 5% to 4% over that time period, due to faster population growth among the country’s Muslim majority. Most Christians in Egypt are part of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

In Israel, Christians are projected to hold steady in percentage terms, at about 2% of the population.

Refer to our sortable table to see how religious populations in 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa are projected to change over time.

Key factors driving religious change in the Middle East and North Africa

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

The main reason most religious groups in the Middle East and North Africa – especially Muslims – will increase in population between 2020 and 2070 is “natural increase,” which occurs when births exceed deaths in a population due to low mortality rates, high fertility rates or both.

Natural increase is projected to be responsible for the addition of about 339 million Muslims to the region’s population over the coming decades.

Natural increase also plays a primary role in the projected size of most other religious groups in the region. For example, births are expected to outnumber deaths among Jews in the region, bolstering the Jewish population by 4 million people between 2020 and 2070.

Natural increase will add about 3 million people to the region’s Christian population, which also will grow from migration. Although some Christians will leave the region, a larger number are expected to move into the Middle East and North Africa, producing a net increase of 2 million Christians by 2070. Net migration also is expected to add 110,000 Jews to the region.

Hindus are the only religious group of the seven we studied that is projected to experience natural decrease (deaths exceeding births) in the Middle East and North Africa between 2020 and 2070. Still, the net migration of nearly 2 million people to the region will lead to an overall increase of nearly 1.7 million Hindus between 2020 and 2070. Many Hindus (and Christians) migrate to the region’s Gulf Cooperation Council countries for work.

Natural population growth

Fertility

In our projections, we assume that children will inherit their mother’s religion. All else being equal, religions in which women have higher total fertility rates will experience more population growth.

The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025. To maintain its size from generation to generation, a population typically needs a total fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman (the “replacement level”) in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children, independent of other factors like migration and religious switching.

In the Middle East-North Africa region, Muslims had the highest total fertility rate of any religious group in the 2020-2025 period − an average of 3.1 children per woman – followed by Jews (3.0) and Christians (2.0).

Muslims in the Middle East-North Africa region have the same fertility rate, on average, as Muslims living elsewhere. Jews in the region have a higher average fertility rate than Jews who live outside the region, while the region’s Christians have a lower fertility rate than Christians elsewhere.

Age structure

The median age of Muslims across the Middle East and North Africa is 24, the youngest of any religious group in the region in 2020. The median age of Jews is higher (31), though not as high as among Jews who live elsewhere (45).

Religious switching

In recent decades, there was very little religious switching between the main religious groups in the Middle East and North Africa. If this trend continues, we project religious switching will continue to have little effect on the region’s future religious composition. No religious group in the region is expected to lose or gain more than 10,000 followers due to switching between 2020 and 2070.

What is religious switching? Throughout this study, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person was raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). We use the term “switching” rather than “conversion” because many people have changed their religious identity by leaving their childhood religion and becoming religiously unaffiliated. In this study, our definition of switching includes changes between broad religious categories (such as from Buddhist to Christian, or from Hindu to religiously unaffiliated) but does not include changes within the same category (such as from Protestant to Catholic, both of which are Christian subgroups).

The region’s Muslim-majority countries have strong norms against leaving Islam, and many countries in the region have formal laws prohibiting Muslims from leaving their faith. If the social and legal impediments to religious switching change in the decades ahead, Muslim retention rates may drop. The growth of Muslim populations could be reduced and other groups, such as the religiously unaffiliated, may attract more people than we currently project.

For more details, read “Key Factors Shaping the Global Future of Religions” in the broader study.