Pew Research Center illustration

Every year, Pew Research Center releases a report measuring how governments and societies around the world restrict the free exercise of religion.

Our data goes back to 2007 and covers 198 countries and territories. The study involves a demanding process of manually coding data from a set of publicly available sources, including national constitutions and publications from the U.S. government, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations like Human Rights Watch.

We ran two experiments to see whether artificial intelligence could make this process easier for human coders to complete.

The problem

Typically, a team of five trained coders spends about four months combing through the source documents used for the study. Their goal is to answer more than 30 questions from the project’s codebook about laws, policies or events that may have restricted freedom of religious belief or practice in each country in a given year.

For example, the codebook questions ask whether the country has a constitution that provides for religious freedom; whether there were policies at any level of government (national, provincial or local) that restricted religious worship or conversion in a particular year; whether there was government harassment of religious groups; and whether religious groups faced harassment by nongovernmental actors such as mobs, organizations or individuals.

Two coders independently review each law, policy or event (or “case”) for a country and reconcile any disagreements. Next, the findings are combined into annual scores for each country, for each geographic region and for the world as a whole. We then use these scores to produce a Government Restrictions Index, or GRI, and a Social Hostilities Index, or SHI. (For more details, read the most recent study’s summary of results and methodology.)

There are two distinct steps for coding each question from the project codebook. First, coders search the source documents for all relevant information about a case. Second, they use that information to decide how the case should be categorized and counted, according to the question’s rubric.

Most of the time coders spend on each case is dedicated to combing through the source documents, so we were curious whether AI could speed up that process. Specifically, we wanted to try “source-grounded” AI tools, which can answer questions using specific documents and cite where each piece of information used in its answer came from.

What we tried

We ran two workflow experiments, each designed around a different commercially available AI research tool: Google’s NotebookLM and LexisNexis’ Nexis+ AI (updated versions of these products are now called Gemini Notebook and Nexis+ with Protégé). To assess reliability and consistency, we compared the results with data that had already been hand-coded in prior studies. Our main interest was whether the AI tools could make the coding process faster without degrading quality.

Each workflow experiment addressed a different question:

NotebookLM: Can it help us identify relevant information from our regular source materials? Typically, we code each case from a standardized set of sources. For the experiment, we loaded the set of sources for each country into NotebookLM, which lets users chat with an AI model about uploaded documents. Then we asked it to find and summarize the key information from those sources.

Typically, we code each case from a standardized set of sources. For the experiment, we loaded the set of sources for each country into NotebookLM, which lets users chat with an AI model about uploaded documents. Then we asked it to find and summarize the key information from those sources. Nexis+ AI: Can it help us find relevant documents we don’t yet have? Sometimes we can get additional details about a case if we evaluate sources beyond our standard set. But finding these extra sources adds even more time to the process. To see whether AI could help when coding without any predefined list of sources, we entered codebook questions into Nexis+ AI, which can search a database of licensed news articles and summarize what it finds.

We conducted our tests with NotebookLM between December 2024 and February 2025. We asked the tool to review our standard sources from 2021, which our human coders had previously scoured to produce a report. In the first part of the experiment, we had it retrieve and summarize the relevant source materials for every codebook question for five countries that have varying levels of religious restrictions: Germany, Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria and Singapore. Then we had the tool do the same for specific types of questions in a few additional countries: incident counts for Canada, China, India, Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan; and questions about government processes and religious favoritism for Indonesia, Serbia and Syria.

We conducted our tests with Nexis+ AI between July and August 2025. In this experiment, we used previously coded data from 2020 and 2022 and worked with a subset of the codebook questions (rather than the entire codebook) for eight countries: Canada, Egypt, Germany, Jamaica, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Korea. In this test, we used two thematic questions on COVID-19 and religious restrictions that we coded for 2020. (These questions were supplemental to our standard codebook only for that coding year. They were coded by humans using our standard sources and supplemental news sources. For more information on how we previously coded these supplemental questions, refer to the 2020 methodology.) The 2022 data we used was a subset of questions from our standard codebook and had been coded using our standard sources.

In both tests, we compared each tool’s summary with the results of human coding. Our coders also verified every citation the tools produced.

A closer look at our testing process NotebookLM (using 2021 data) We created a notebook for each country and uploaded PDF versions of all standard sources.

We asked each codebook question in the format: “In [country] in 2021, [question as written in our codebook].”

We asked follow-up questions or rephrased the question to try to get better results, refreshing the chat every few questions.

We used the relevant information and citations from the answer to code the question, then checked against the answers our human coders produced in 2021.

We recorded user experience notes and differences from human coding for each country. Nexis+ AI (using 2020 and 2022 data) We asked the codebook question as written, e.g., “Does the national government have an established organization to regulate or manage religious affairs in [country] in 2022?”

If no results surfaced, we asked simplified follow-up questions, e.g., “In [country] in 2022, was there a government organization that managed religious affairs?”

We compared the answers to human coding from the same year and recorded user experience notes.

For incident questions, we ran a quick Google search to check whether cited incidents occurred in the appropriate year and would fall under the GRI or SHI.

What we learned

Here are the key takeaways from our experiments:

The tools didn’t make things up. But they also didn’t find everything we wanted them to find.

Neither tool produced answers that we couldn’t verify in the cited sources, and NotebookLM was good at pulling together accounts of the same incident, from multiple sources, into an accurate summary.

The problem was completeness. NotebookLM’s efforts left out many cases that we knew existed from the previous work of our human coders. And neither tool calculated reliable incident totals across sources. For example, when searching for the number of religion-related detentions by the Nigerian government in 2021, the tool didn’t sum the total number of cases even when we asked it to do so in multiple ways. Instead, it listed four incidents as examples of government detentions, whereas human coders had found 119 cases in the same set of sources for Nigeria.

NotebookLM also had a tendency to lean on executive summaries when these were available in the source documents (such as in the U.S. State Department’s International Religious Freedom reports). As a result, it sometimes missed details that showed up later in these documents.

It took more time for humans to check the answers than it took for AI to find them.

Even a single missed or misread incident can affect the score a country receives in our study, so our testing protocol required coders to verify every citation the models produced. When the AI tools produced long answers with numerous citations and extraneous information, it slowed down that process – a lot.

For example, it takes a human coder about 4.5 hours to code Singapore’s restrictions on religious freedom. But manually verifying NotebookLM’s results for Singapore took about 10.5 hours. The time we spent checking the AI’s results almost always exceeded the time the tools saved on searching.

Asking the AI tools the same questions didn’t always produce the same answers.

Both tools returned different results when we gave them identical prompts at different times on different days. In addition, Nexis+ AI was particularly sensitive to small changes in wording or word order. This would likely create problems for a dataset whose integrity requires year-to-year consistency across countries.

For Nexis+ AI, the limitations of the database affect the results.

Nexis+ AI searches only licensed English-language news, so it surfaced more information on religion-related restrictions for countries with substantial English-language media – and it missed local reporting that wasn’t translated into English.

The tool also struggled with topics that don’t regularly make the news (and thus have a limited presence in the databases of articles), such as registration requirements for religious groups and other bureaucratic changes or legal processes.

In one case, the tool did not surface any articles on a reported news story in 2022 that concerned the detention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in South Korea.

And because our own reports are widely covered in the media, the tool often cited Pew Research Center data back to us, sometimes through news stories. Even narrowing our prompts with phrases like “exclude Pew Research Center data” didn’t reliably filter out sources that cited our own findings on religious restrictions.

What we’re doing with this information

We aren’t planning to adopt either of these tools into our coding workflow, at least not in the version we tested. Since our standards require us to verify every citation, the tools didn’t save us any time. On the contrary, they slowed down the pace of coding. And the inconsistency we observed in how the tools answered questions would be a serious limitation for a dataset that’s designed to allow for comparisons over time.

That said, our testing did point to some potentially promising uses we may explore in the future. For example, both tools were good at producing quick summaries. After querying the standard set of sources for a country, NotebookLM gave accurate, concise summaries, even when it missed some case details. And by searching news archives, Nexis+ AI provided useful background information on a country’s religious landscape. These types of summaries could be helpful for orienting coders before they start researching a particular country, even if the summaries aren’t part of the formal coding process.

We also could envision letting an AI model make coding judgments as a “second coder” (alongside a human) on some types of questions, with verification efforts spent reconciling disagreements between the two. That would give the AI tool a role currently played by our second human coder.

We might do further tests with updated tools and see whether they could help us identify reliable sources to code information for new or related research questions. AI tools are evolving quickly, and we’re committed to careful experimentation to understand what they can add to our toolkit as researchers.

Read more about how Pew Research Center is using (and not using) AI in our work.

This experiment was a collaborative effort. Research Assistant Vivian Jacobs and coding intern Aisha Nayla tested the AI tools. Computational Social Science Analyst Anna Lieb assisted with NotebookLM setup for the experiment.