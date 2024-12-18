Religious Restrictions Around the World

For more than a decade, Pew Research Center has been tracking global patterns in restrictions on religion – whether imposed by governments or by individuals or social groups. Scroll down to explore restrictions in 198 countries and territories, and see how each country’s restrictions have changed since 2007.

For more details on restrictions on religion around the world, read our latest report on the topic, “Government Restrictions on Religion Stayed at Peak Levels Globally in 2022.”

Note: Government restrictions include laws, policies and actions by authorities that impinge on religious beliefs and practices, while social hostilities involving religion include actions by private individuals or groups in society that limit such practices.