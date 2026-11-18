This sortable table shows the recent religious makeup of 201 countries and territories as well as projections of their future makeup.

Pew Research Center’s 2010 and 2020 estimates are based on more than 2,700 censuses and surveys. Read our report “How the Global Religious Landscape Changed From 2010 to 2020” for details about our findings and methodology.

Figures for 2030 through 2070 are the Center’s demographic projections based on data measuring age, fertility, mortality, migration and religious switching. For more information, read our report “The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020-2070” and the accompanying methodology. Explore our data explorer to see projected trends for each country, region and religious group. The full dataset also is available for download.

Note: The religious composition numbers for 2010 and 2020 were originally published on June 9, 2025. Figures for subsequent years were added to the table on Nov. 18, 2026.

Percent Count 2010 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 2070 Show Regional Totals Hide Regional Totals All Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America-Caribbean Middle East-North Africa North America Sub-Saharan Africa

Note: “Other religions” includes Baha’is, Sikhs and many other religious groups that cannot be analyzed separately because of insufficient data. Cape Verde also is called Cabo Verde; Eswatini was formerly known as Swaziland; Ivory Coast also is called Cote d’Ivoire; and Myanmar also is called Burma. In most countries, it is not possible to precisely count the number of people who identify with each religion. Because our estimates are not precise, each population count and percentage is rounded. Totals are based on the sum of unrounded figures.