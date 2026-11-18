This study examines how the size of seven major religious groups will change by 2070.
It is based on data measuring age, fertility, mortality, migration and religious switching.
We model change in the religious makeup of 201 countries and territories.
Explore more findings in our report.
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
Tap the chart to explore data
Source: Pew Research Center’s “Future of World Religions” project. 2020 estimates are based on census and survey data; figures for subsequent years are demographic projections. Learn more about our methods on the “About” page.
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Recommended citation: Hackett, Conrad, Marcin Stonawski, Yunping Tong and Stephanie Kramer. 2026. “The Future of World Religions Data Explorer.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/hffy-jz73.
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