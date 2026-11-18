About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

In 2020, there were about 700 million Christians in sub-Saharan Africa, which was 31% of all Christians in the world. By 2070, the region’s Christian population will more than double to 1.6 billion, mainly due to the region’s high fertility rates. More than half (54%) of the world’s Christians will live there, according to Pew Research Center’s projections.

Muslims will grow at an even faster rate. The Muslim population will increase more than 2.5 times in size, from 369 million in 2020 to 980 million in 2070. As a result, the percentage of people in sub-Saharan Africa who are Muslim will rise from 33% in 2020 to 36% in 2070, while the percentage who are Christian will drop from 62% to 59%.

Overall, the population of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow much faster than the population of any other region of the world. This rapid growth will increase the absolute number of people in most religious groups across the region.

These projections come from Pew Research Center’s broader study of the future of religion around the world. The study also anticipates that the number of religiously unaffiliated people (those who indicate in surveys and national censuses that they have no religion) will nearly triple across sub-Saharan Africa in coming decades, from 29 million in 2020 to 84 million in 2070. Because the region’s overall population is also growing rapidly, the unaffiliated share of the population is expected to rise just slightly, from 2.6% in 2020 to 3.1% in 2070.

Modest change is expected among Buddhists, Hindus and Jews, each of whom make up a small portion (0.1% or less) of the region’s population. People in our other religions category are projected to decline slightly as a share of the region’s overall population, from 2.5% to 2.0%. This category is an umbrella group that includes African traditional religions and many other small groups.

Together, Christians and Muslims are projected to make up about 95% of all residents of sub-Saharan Africa in 2070, about the same as in 2020.

In 2070, most countries in the region − 30 out of 50, including all countries in the southern portion of sub-Saharan Africa − will have Christian majorities, down from 32 in 2020. Seventeen countries (including most in the northern parts of the region) will have Muslim majorities, up from 16 in 2020.

At the same time, in several countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the Christian percentage of the population will drop, while Muslim percentages will rise.

In Ethiopia, for example, Christians will make up 54% of the population in 2070, a decrease of 8 percentage points, while Muslims will make up 46% of Ethiopians, an increase of 10 points. And in Ivory Coast, the Christian percentage will drop 7 points to 38% of the population, while the Muslim percentage will rise 5 points to 51%.

The religious makeup of most countries in the region will be similar in 2070 to what it was in 2020. For example, in four countries – Lesotho, Zambia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – the population will remain at least 95% Christian throughout the 50-year projection period. And Muslims will be at least 95% of the population from 2020 through 2070 in seven countries: Somalia, Mauritania, Senegal, Comoros, Mayotte, Gambia and Niger.

Three countries in sub-Saharan Africa will see a change in their religious majority: Benin, Ivory Coast and Togo.

The broader Center study examines how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

Because it has younger populations and higher fertility than other regions, sub-Saharan Africa will have the world’s highest rate of population growth between 2020 and 2070, according to our projections. We project a 141% increase in the region’s population during this period. The highest increase in any other region will be 80% (Middle East-North Africa), and the overall global population is expected to rise 29% between 2020 and 2070.

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Countries in sub-Saharan Africa where religious populations are expected to change the most

This section looks at countries where various religious groups are projected to rise or fall substantially (by at least 5 percentage points) as a share of the overall population between 2020 and 2070.

Changes in Christian populations

There are 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa where the proportion of the population that is Christian is expected to change substantially. In all but one, the Christian share is projected to fall.

Several of these countries are in West Africa. In Nigeria, located on the Gulf of Guinea, the Christian share of the population is expected to decline 12 percentage points to 32% in 2070, while in Togo the corresponding share will go down 7 points to 49%.

In East Africa, the Christian share is expected to drop 8 points in Ethiopia. In the island countries off the East African coast, the Christian share is expected to drop 9 points in Madagascar and 5 points in Seychelles.

Botswana is the only country in the region where the Christian share of the population is expected to rise substantially.

Changes in Muslim populations

In four countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Muslims are expected to increase substantially as a share of the national population by 2070. At the same time, the Christian share of the population will decrease substantially in all four countries (by at least 5 percentage points).

For example, in Nigeria, the Muslim share of the population is projected to rise 11 points to 67% in 2070, while the Christian share is expected to fall 12 points to 32%.

Changes in Hindu populations

The Hindu share of the population is expected to change substantially in just one place in sub-Saharan Africa – the island nation of Mauritius, where it is expected to decline from 48% in 2020 to 43% in 2070.

Changes in populations of religious ‘nones’

Madagascar is the only country in sub-Saharan Africa where the share of religiously unaffiliated people – those who identify with no religion in surveys and national censuses – will change substantially, according to the projections.

In Madagascar, the share of “nones” will increase by 9 percentage points, to 31% in 2070.

Refer to our sortable table to see how religious populations in 50 countries in sub-Saharan Africa are projected to change over time.

Countries in sub-Saharan Africa where the religious majority is expected to change

Three countries in sub-Saharan Africa (all in West Africa) are projected to have a different religious majority in 2070 than they did in 2020.

Two of these countries, Togo and Benin, will no longer have Christian majorities in 2070. At that point, no religious group will constitute a majority in those countries.

For example, in Togo, Christians are projected to decline from 57% of the population in 2020 to less than half (49%) in 2070. Christians will remain the largest religious group in the country.

Meanwhile, if recent trends continue, Ivory Coast will go from having no religious majority in 2020 to having a Muslim majority in 2070. The share of Muslims in the population is projected to rise from 46% to 51% over those five decades.

Refer to Pew Research Center’s broader study of the future of religion around the world for a global look at countries where the religious majority is expected to change.

Key factors driving religious change in sub-Saharan Africa

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

Most population growth in the region will result from “natural increase” (i.e., when the number of births exceeds the number of deaths). Natural increase is projected to add about 909 million Christians, 621 million Muslims and 51 million religious “nones” to the region’s population between 2020 and 2070. These three groups will make up 98% of all people living in the region in 2070 (up from 97% in 2020), and natural increase will far outweigh the impact of migration and religious switching on their future size.

For example, the net effects of religious switching (which includes people leaving and joining each religious group) are projected to add about 2.6 million people to the region’s Christian population by 2070. Over the same period, net migration (counting both immigration into the region and emigration away from it) is expected to reduce the Christian population by about 15 million. By comparison, natural increase is projected to add hundreds of millions of Christians in sub-Saharan Africa. Combining all these factors, we project an increase of nearly 900 million Christians across the region between 2020 and 2070.

The number of Muslims is growing for similar reasons. If recent trends continue, more people will leave Islam than will convert to the faith in sub-Saharan Africa in the coming decades, resulting in a net decline of 3.5 million Muslims from religious switching. Migration also is expected to diminish the number of Muslims in the region, with more emigrating than immigrating. But the huge impact of natural increase – producing an additional 621 million Muslims – will more than offset the effects of religious switching and migration. All told, we project an increase of more than 600 million Muslims in sub-Saharan Africa by 2070.

Overall, net migration will subtract about 23 million people from sub-Saharan Africa between 2020 and 2070, but that will have a negligible impact on the region’s projected population − less than 1%. Similarly, the impact of religious switching on the region’s projected religious makeup is modest.

Natural population growth

Fertility

In our projections, we assume that children will inherit their mother’s religion. All else being equal, religions with higher total fertility rates will experience more population growth.

The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025. To maintain its size from generation to generation, a population typically needs a total fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman (the “replacement level”) in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children.

Muslims have the highest total fertility rate of any major religious group in sub-Saharan Africa, with 5.1 children per woman estimated for the 2020-2025 period.

Fertility rates are lower among religious “nones” (4.9), Christians (4.0), Hindus (1.5) and followers of other religions (4.4) across the region.

The total fertility rate in sub-Saharan Africa for the 2020-2025 period was 4.4 children per woman, more than double the rate for women elsewhere in the world (1.9). And the fertility rates within most religious groups are higher in sub-Saharan Africa than those religious groups experience elsewhere in the world.

Age structure

The age structures of religious groups in 2020 also factor into the projections. Among Muslims in sub-Saharan Africa, the median age is 17, the youngest of any religious group in the region.

The highest median ages belong to Hindus (38) and Jews (36).

Overall, the two groups that make up the vast majority of sub-Saharan Africa’s population – Christians and Muslims – have much lower median ages than people living elsewhere in the world who share those identities. For example, the median age of Christians in sub-Saharan Africa is 20, compared with 37 among Christians living elsewhere.

For more details, read “Key Factors Shaping the Global Future of Religions” in the broader study.