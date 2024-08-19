The Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants

For this report, we gathered data on existing “stocks” of international migrants – all adults and children who now live outside their birth country, no matter when they left. (This report does not estimate migration “flows” – how many people move across borders in any single year.)

Our goal was to describe the religious composition of international migrants – how many are Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim – and how many have no religion, including atheists and agnostics. We did not analyze patterns for other religious groups, such as Baha’is and Sikhs, because censuses in many countries do not provide data about them.

Our migrant counts are based on hundreds of national censuses, surveys and other data sources. We began with the most recent migrant stock estimates from the United Nations Population Division, for 1990-2020. The UN figures show where international migrants have come from (i.e., their origin countries or territories) and where they have ended up (i.e., their destination countries or territories). But the UN does not provide any information on their religion.

To estimate the religious identities of migrants, we drew primarily on data from 270 censuses and surveys – such as the World Values Survey, European Social Survey and Pew Research Center surveys – conducted where migrants now live.

When countries had insufficient survey or census data on the religion of migrants, we typically turned to information about migrants living in similar geographic and religious contexts. For example, in surveys of Belgium, there are too few migrants from Syria to estimate their religious composition. So we drew on surveys of Syrians living in other European countries where Christians are the largest religious group.

Using these methods, we estimated the religious composition of 98% of the world’s international migrants. For the remaining 2% of migrants, we assumed that their composition matched the religious composition of their origin country.

Altogether, we estimated the religious composition of migrants from 95,696 combinations of 232 origin and destination countries and territories. The other routes had no known migrants.

