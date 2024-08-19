Religious composition of the world’s migrants, 1990-2020

This interactive table shows the estimated religious breakdown of immigrants to, and emigrants from, countries and regions of the world. Click the “Living in” button to see how many immigrants have moved into each country and remain there. Click the “Born in” button to see how many emigrants have moved away from each country and are living elsewhere.

You also can choose between counts and percentages (estimated number vs. % of all migrants). And you can toggle between decades to see how much change has occurred over time.

For an explanation of key findings and the methods we used to generate these estimates, read “The Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants.”

Pew Research Center also has estimated the religious composition of each country’s overall population.

Who are migrants? The United Nations counts international migrants as people of any age who live outside their country (or in some cases, territory) of birth – regardless of their motives for migrating, their length of residence or their legal status. In addition to naturalized citizens and permanent residents, the UN’s international migrant numbers include asylum-seekers and refugees, as well as people without official residence documents. The UN also includes some people who live in a country temporarily – like some students and guest workers – but it does not include short-term visitors like tourists, nor does it typically include military forces deployed abroad. For brevity, this report refers to international migrants simply as migrants. Occasionally, we use the term immigrants to differentiate migrants living in a destination country from emigrants who have left an origin country. Every person who is living outside of his or her country of birth is all three – a migrant, an immigrant and an emigrant. The analysis in this report focuses on existing stocks of international migrants – all people who now live outside their birth country, no matter when they left. We do not estimate migration flows – how many people move across borders in any single year.



All

Global

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America-Caribbean

Middle East-North Africa

North America

Sub-Saharan Africa

Andorra

United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan

Antigua and Barbuda

Anguilla

Albania

Armenia

Angola

Antarctica

Argentina

American Samoa

Austria

Australia

Aruba

Åland Islands

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Barbados

Bangladesh

Belgium

Burkina Faso

Bulgaria

Bahrain

Burundi

Benin

Saint Barthélemy

Bermuda

Brunei

Bolivia

Caribbean Netherlands

Brazil

Bahamas

Bhutan

Bouvet Island

Botswana

Belarus

Belize

Canada

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

DR Congo

Central African Republic

Republic of the Congo

Switzerland

Ivory Coast

Cook Islands

Chile

Cameroon

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Cape Verde

Curaçao

Christmas Island

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Germany

Djibouti

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Algeria

Ecuador

Estonia

Egypt

Western Sahara

Eritrea

Spain

Ethiopia

Finland

Fiji

Falkland Islands

Micronesia

Faroe Islands

France

Gabon

United Kingdom

Grenada

Georgia

French Guiana

Guernsey

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greenland

Gambia

Guinea

Guadeloupe

Equatorial Guinea

Greece

South Georgia

Guatemala

Guam

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Hong Kong

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

Honduras

Croatia

Haiti

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Isle of Man

India

British Indian Ocean Territory

Iraq

Iran

Iceland

Italy

Jersey

Jamaica

Jordan

Japan

Kenya

Kyrgyzstan

Cambodia

Kiribati

Comoros

Saint Kitts and Nevis

North Korea

South Korea

Kuwait

Cayman Islands

Kazakhstan

Laos

Lebanon

Saint Lucia

Liechtenstein

Sri Lanka

Liberia

Lesotho

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Latvia

Libya

Morocco

Monaco

Moldova

Montenegro

Saint Martin

Madagascar

Marshall Islands

Macedonia

Mali

Myanmar

Mongolia

Macau

Northern Mariana Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Montserrat

Malta

Mauritius

Maldives

Malawi

Mexico

Malaysia

Mozambique

Namibia

New Caledonia

Niger

Norfolk Island

Nigeria

Nicaragua

Netherlands

Norway

Nepal

Nauru

Niue

New Zealand

Oman

Panama

Peru

French Polynesia

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Pakistan

Poland

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Pitcairn Islands

Puerto Rico

Palestine

Portugal

Palau

Paraguay

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Serbia

Russia

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Solomon Islands

Seychelles

Sudan

Sweden

Singapore

Saint Helena

Slovenia

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Slovakia

Sierra Leone

San Marino

Senegal

Somalia

Suriname

South Sudan

São Tomé and Príncipe

El Salvador

Sint Maarten

Syria

Swaziland

Turks and Caicos Islands

Chad

French Southern and Antarctic Lands

Togo

Thailand

Tajikistan

Tokelau

Timor-Leste

Turkmenistan

Tunisia

Tonga

Turkey

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Taiwan

Tanzania

Ukraine

Uganda

United States Minor Outlying Islands

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Venezuela

British Virgin Islands

United States Virgin Islands

Vietnam

Vanuatu

Wallis and Futuna

Samoa

Kosovo

Yemen

Mayotte

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe Living in Born in Count Percent 1990 2000 2010 2020 Show regional totals All Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America-Caribbean Middle East-North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa North America Country or territory Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All religions Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All religions Loading… Loading… Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All religions Loading… Loading… Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All religions 100 Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All regligions 100 Loading… 100 Loading… Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All regligions 100 Loading… 100 Loading… Christians Muslims Unaffiliated Hindus Buddhists Jews Other religions All regligions 100

Note: “Other religions” includes Baha’is, Sikhs and many other religious groups that cannot be analyzed separately because of insufficient data. Myanmar is also called Burma.