Dataset: Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants, 1990-2020

This downloadable folder includes files with Pew Research Center’s estimates of the religious breakdown of immigrants to, and emigrants from, countries and regions of the world in Excel and csv formats.

To help users better understand how estimates were made when available data was incomplete, this folder also includes a case study of documents and data files that guide users through the procedures used to calculate the religious composition of migrants to Peru. Files are organized for users of Stata and R statistical software.