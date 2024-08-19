The Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants
The globe’s 280 million immigrants shape countries’ religious composition. Christians make up the largest share, but Jews are most likely to have migrated.
Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World
This downloadable folder includes files with Pew Research Center’s estimates of the religious breakdown of immigrants to, and emigrants from, countries and regions of the world in Excel and csv formats.
To help users better understand how estimates were made when available data was incomplete, this folder also includes a case study of documents and data files that guide users through the procedures used to calculate the religious composition of migrants to Peru. Files are organized for users of Stata and R statistical software.
Shi, Anne Fengyan, Yunping Tong, and Stephanie Kramer. 2024. “Dataset: Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants, 1990-2020.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/zk7y-q042.
Explore our interactive table showing the religious composition of immigrants around the globe and how it’s changed from 1990 to 2020.
This content requires a Pew Research Center account.