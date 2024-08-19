Appendix B: Sources for the religious distribution of migrants, by destination country

For each destination country, this Appendix tabulates the methods of deriving the religious composition of migrant stocks from various origin countries. We only estimate the religious composition of origin-destination country pairs that appear in the United Nations’ migrant stock database. For example, for Afghanistan, the UN only provides estimates of the number of migrants from Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. By contrast, for the United States, the UN estimates the number of migrants from 150 places.

As described in the Methodology, depending on available data, the religious composition of migrants from an origin country to a destination country was estimated by either:

Direct estimation, using one or more censuses and surveys in the destination country. Indirect estimation, based on the religious composition of migrants from an origin country to the subregion of the destination country. Indirect estimation, based on the religious composition of migrants from the subregion of the origin country to the destination country. Indirect estimation, based on the religious composition of migrants from the origin country’s subregion to the destination country’s subregion. The country of origin’s religious composition.

Afghanistan

From Pakistan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Albania

From Canada, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Turkey, United States: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Algeria

From France, Germany, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Malaysia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Western Sahara, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

American Samoa

From China, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Fiji, New Zealand, Philippines, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Andorra

From France, Portugal, Spain: computed from 2018 World Values Survey.

From Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Angola

From Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Republic of the Congo: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cape Verde, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Zambia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Portugal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Anguilla

From Canada, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Antigua and Barbuda

From Canada, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, New Zealand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Argentina

From Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Angola, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Laos, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Armenia

From Turkey: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Russia, Ukraine: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Iraq, Lebanon, Syria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Aruba

From China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Caribbean Netherlands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Sint Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Portugal: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Australia

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Channel Islands, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Faeroe Islands, Falkland Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, North Korea, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestinian territories, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Helena, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Wallis and Futuna, Western Sahara, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe: computed from 2006 census.



From Curacao: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From South Sudan: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Austria

From Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Yugoslavia: computed from 2001 census.

From Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, Cameroon, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ghana, Hong Kong, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Mongolia, Mozambique, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Somalia, Sudan, Suriname, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Nauru, New Caledonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Macao: using other Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Azerbaijan

From Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Estonia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Bahamas

From Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Egypt: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, Estonia, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Bahrain

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Netherlands, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Bangladesh

From China, Japan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Malaysia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Norway, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brazil, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Barbados

From Canada, China, Cuba, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Belarus

From Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine: computed from 2017 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cuba, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Ireland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Belgium

From France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Turkey: computed from 2002-2018 European Social Survey (nine rounds), 2008-2010 Generations & Gender Survey and/or 2016 Western European Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Mozambique, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland, St. Pierre and Miquelon: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Belize

From Canada, China, Germany, Lebanon, Mexico, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Benin

From Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Togo: computed from 2002 census.

Bermuda

From China, Germany, India, Italy, Jamaica, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Australia: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Japan: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Malaysia, Turkey: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Ghana, South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Israel: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Bhutan

From China: using the origin country to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Japan, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Bolivia

From Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Caribbean Netherlands, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Angola, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Fiji, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, Vanuatu, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Bosnia-Herzegovina

From Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Botswana

From Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Italy, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Australia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Brazil

From Angola, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Cape Verde, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, France, French Guiana, Germany, Greece, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Mexico, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: computed from 2010 census.

From Dominican Republic, Nicaragua: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Kiribati, Laos, Myanmar, New Zealand, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

British Virgin Islands

From Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Lebanon, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Brunei

From Australia, China, Japan, Pakistan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From New Zealand, Philippines: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Netherlands, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Bulgaria

From Russia: computed from 2006-2012 2018-2020 European Social Survey (six rounds) and/or 2004 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Burkina Faso

From Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Togo: computed from 2006 census.

Burundi

From Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Kenya, Tanzania: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Belgium: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Rwanda, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Cambodia

From China: using the origin country to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, United Kingdom, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Cameroon

From Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, China, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sweden, Togo, United States: computed from 2005 census.

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Germany, Greece, Netherlands: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Canada

From China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jamaica, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam: computed from 2011 census.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uruguay, Venezuela: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, St. Pierre and Miquelon: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Japan, North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Macao: using other Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Cape Verde

From Angola, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Italy, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, U.S. Virgin Islands: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Timor-Leste: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Caribbean Netherlands

From Argentina, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Norway, Portugal: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Indonesia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From New Zealand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Cayman Islands

From Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Channel Islands, Denmark, Finland, Ireland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Niger, Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Central African Republic

From Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Italy, Mali, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Australia, Cyprus: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Chad

From Niger, Nigeria: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of the Congo: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From France: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Libya, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Channel Islands

From France, Portugal, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Ireland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Chile

From Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Palestinian territories, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: computed from 2002 census.

From Dominican Republic: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Haiti: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

China

From Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Colombia

From Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Comoros

From France: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Kenya, Madagascar, Reunion, Tanzania: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Cook Islands

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Netherlands: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Australia, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Costa Rica

From Nicaragua: computed from 2013 Latin American Survey.

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Dominica, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Channel Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland, St. Pierre and Miquelon: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, North Korea: using other religiously religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Armenia, Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Cyprus, Estonia, Fiji, Guam, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Croatia

From Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia: computed from 2008, 2010, 2018, 2020 European Social Survey (four rounds).

From Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Zambia: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Ireland, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Palestinian territories: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Cuba

From Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Angola: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Czech Republic: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Curacao

From Argentina, Belgium, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Portugal: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Indonesia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Cyprus

From Turkey, United Kingdom: computed from 2006-2012 2018 European Social Survey (five rounds) and/or 2019 World Values Survey.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Albania: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Czech Republic, Estonia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Djibouti, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Israel: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Israel to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Mauritius: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Czech Republic

From Slovakia, Ukraine: computed from 2002-2004 2008-2020 European Social Survey (nine rounds) and/or 2005 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Palestinian territories, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Samoa, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Western Sahara, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

From Angola, Burundi, Republic of the Congo: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Central African Republic, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Denmark

From Germany, Poland, Sweden, United Kingdom: computed from 2002-2014 2018 European Social Survey (eight rounds) and/or 2021 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Macao: using other Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Djibouti

From Ethiopia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Dominica

From Canada, China, Cuba, France, Germany, Lebanon, Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Dominican Republic

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Iraq, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, St. Pierre and Miquelon: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, South Africa, St. Helena: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Chad, Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Czech Republic, Philippines, Wallis and Futuna: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Ecuador

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bahamas, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Angola, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Armenia, Australia, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Philippines, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Egypt

From Algeria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Comoros, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Palestinian territories, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Yemen: computed from 2006 census.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, New Zealand: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Gibraltar, Hungary, Ireland, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Qatar: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Mongolia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Guatemala, Israel, Mexico, Venezuela: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

El Salvador

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Iran: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Palestinian territories: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, Philippines: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Equatorial Guinea

From France, Gabon, Nigeria: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Sao Tome and Principe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Spain: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Eritrea

From Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, India, Kenya, Tanzania, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Comoros, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Estonia

From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine: computed from 2004-2020 European Social Survey (nine rounds).

From Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Faeroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Falkland Islands, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Palestinian territories, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Reunion, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Eswatini

From Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Australia, New Zealand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Ethiopia

From Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Djibouti, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Sudan, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Faeroe Islands

From Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lithuania, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Iceland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Falkland Islands

From Argentina, Chile, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From St. Helena: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, New Zealand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Federated States of Micronesia

From American Samoa, Guam, Marshall Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Philippines, Samoa, Tonga: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Fiji

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Cook Islands, Kiribati, New Zealand, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Finland

From Estonia, Russia, Sweden: computed from 2002-2020 European Social Survey (10 rounds).

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Iceland, Ireland, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

France

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Belgium, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Germany, Guinea, Italy, Ivory Coast, Laos, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Senegal, Spain, Switzerland, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, UK, Vietnam: computed from 2002-2020 European Social Survey (10 rounds), 2008-2009 French Trajectories and Origins Survey and/or 2005 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Syria, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From American Samoa, Armenia, Cook Islands, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Caribbean Netherlands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, St. Helena, Tanzania: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Macao: using other Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

French Guiana

From Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Italy, Peru: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Dominica, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Martinique, St. Lucia, Suriname: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Reunion: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Laos: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

French Polynesia

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Algeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Indonesia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Gabon

From Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, Germany: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Israel: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Israel to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Gambia

From Senegal: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Liberia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Georgia

From Russia: computed from 2006 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Cuba: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Germany

From Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Eritrea, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine: computed from 2002-2018 European Social Survey (nine rounds), 2005 Generations & Gender Survey, 2008-2014 The German Family Panel, 2019 The German Socio-Economic Panel and/or 2018 World Values Survey.

From Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Benin, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Ghana

From Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Guinea, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, Rwanda, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Brazil: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Israel: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Israel to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Australia, Philippines, Sri Lanka: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Gibraltar

From Morocco, Spain, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Greece

From Albania, Germany, Romania: computed from 2002-2004 2008-2010 2020 European Social Survey (five rounds) and/or 2017 World Values Survey.

From Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From American Samoa, Armenia, Cook Islands, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Marshall Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Channel Islands, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Namibia, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland, St. Pierre and Miquelon: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Greenland

From China, Germany, Philippines, Poland, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bulgaria, Denmark, Faeroe Islands, Finland, France, Iceland, Norway, Romania, Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

Grenada

From Canada, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Guadeloupe

From Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Dominica, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Martinique, St. Lucia, Suriname: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Portugal: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Reunion: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Guam

From China, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Puerto Rico: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Guatemala

From Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, French Guiana, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, Puerto Rico: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Portugal, Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, Philippines: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Guinea

From Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Albania: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Israel: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Israel to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, India, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Guinea-Bissau

From Senegal: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cape Verde, Liberia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From France, Portugal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Guyana

From Brazil, Canada, China, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Haiti

From Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Costa Rica, Puerto Rico: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Honduras

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Belize, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Jordan, Palestinian territories: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Hong Kong

From China: computed from 2018 World Values Survey.

From Japan, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macao, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Hungary

From Romania: computed from 2002-2020 European Social Survey (10 rounds).

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Iceland

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

India

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Mauritius, Nigeria, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Zambia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Indonesia

From Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, United States: computed from 2010 census.

From Pakistan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Malaysia: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Philippines, Timor-Leste: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United Kingdom: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Jordan, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Syria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Singapore, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Iran

From Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkmenistan: computed from 2006 census.

From Azerbaijan, Turkey: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Iraq

From Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Mauritania, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Russia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Ireland

From Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: computed from 2006 census.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Chile, Ecuador, Eritrea, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Mozambique, North Macedonia, Peru, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Slovenia, South Korea, Suriname, Syria, Tunisia, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Isle of Man

From Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Channel Islands, Ireland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Israel

From Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Yemen: computed from 2008 census, adjusted for counts of migrants from former USSR countries based on data from Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics and in-depth analyses conducted by Israeli researchers.

Italy

From Albania, Bangladesh, China, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Moldova, Morocco, North Macedonia, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Tunisia, Ukraine: computed from 2002 2012 2016-2020 European Social Survey (five rounds) and/or 2011-2012 Social Condition and Integration Of Foreign Citizens Survey.

From Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Ivory Coast

From Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cape Verde, Liberia, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Libya: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Jamaica

From Canada, Cuba, Nicaragua, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Japan

From China, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Jordan

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Cyprus, New Zealand, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Mauritania, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From China, Hong Kong, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Israel, Venezuela: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Kazakhstan

From Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan: computed from 2017-2018 Generations & Gender Survey, 2012 Global Survey of Muslims and/or 2020 World Values Survey.

From China: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Estonia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Kenya

From Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Kiribati

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Tuvalu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Kuwait

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Netherlands, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Kyrgyzstan

From China: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Estonia, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Laos

From China: using the origin country to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Latvia

From Russia: computed from 2008 2018 European Social Survey (two rounds).

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Palau: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Lebanon

From Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Israel: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Lesotho

From Ghana, India, Tanzania, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Liberia

From Benin, Burkina Faso, France, Ghana, Guinea, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Lebanon: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Libya

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Republic of the Congo, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Albania, Brazil, El Salvador: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Liechtenstein

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Iceland, Ireland, Monaco, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahamas, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia, Madagascar, Seychelles, Tanzania: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Laos, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Maldives: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United Arab Emirates: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Lithuania

From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine: computed from 2010-2020 European Social Survey (six rounds) and/or 2006 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Samoa: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Aruba, Bahamas, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Ethiopia, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Iceland, Ireland, Monaco: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Laos, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Luxembourg

From Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal: computed from 2002-2004 European Social Survey (two rounds).

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Macao

From China: computed from 2020 World Values Survey.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Philippines, Portugal, Thailand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Madagascar

From France, India: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Comoros: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Malawi

From Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Malaysia

From Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom: computed from 2000 census.

From Afghanistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From New Zealand: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Iraq: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Somalia, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Maldives

From Australia, Japan, Pakistan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Malaysia: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From New Zealand, Philippines: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Lebanon: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Mali

From Albania, Andorra, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chile, China, Croatia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Israel, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Tanzania, Togo, Turks and Caicos Islands, United Arab Emirates, United States: computed from 2009 census.

From Afghanistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Sudan: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From British Virgin Islands, Grenada, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Chad, Guinea-Bissau: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Japan: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Russia: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Thailand: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From American Samoa, French Polynesia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Malta

From Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Eritrea, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Ireland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Niger: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Palestinian territories, United Arab Emirates: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Marshall Islands

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Martinique

From Belgium, Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, France, Italy, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Haiti, St. Lucia: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Syria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Reunion: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Mauritania

From Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Senegal, Togo: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Brazil: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, Italy, Russia, Spain: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Mauritius

From Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, Seychelles, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Mayotte

From Comoros: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From France: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Madagascar: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Mexico

From Argentina, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: computed from 2010 census.

From Brazil, Paraguay: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Kenya, South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria, Senegal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Moldova

From Russia, Ukraine: computed from 2020 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Turkey, Uzbekistan: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Monaco

From France, Italy: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Mongolia

From China: using the origin country to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Laos: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, North Macedonia, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Montenegro

From Albania, Australia, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Montserrat

From Canada, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Morocco

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, Tunisia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Republic of the Congo: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Mozambique

From Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, China, Gambia, India, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, United States, Zimbabwe: computed from 2007 census.

From Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Myanmar (also called Burma)

From China: using the origin country to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Namibia

From Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Ghana, Guinea, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Cuba: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Czech Republic: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Israel: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Israel to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Nauru

From Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, New Zealand, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Iran: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Nepal

From Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore: computed from 2001 census.

From Pakistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Netherlands

From Belgium, Germany, Indonesia, Morocco, Suriname, Turkey, United Kingdom: computed from 2002-2020 European Social Survey (10 rounds) and/or 2002-2004 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Mozambique, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Sudan, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

New Caledonia

From Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Laos: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From France, Italy, Spain: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Indonesia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

New Zealand

From United Kingdom: computed from 2020 World Values Survey.

From Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Czech Republic: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Nicaragua

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Jordan, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Niger

From Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Libya, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Nigeria

From Benin, Ghana, Niger, Togo: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Liberia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Mali, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Niue

From Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

North Korea

From China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

North Macedonia

From Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Northern Mariana Islands

From Bangladesh: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Marshall Islands, Palau, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Puerto Rico: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Norway

From Denmark, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Poland, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States: computed from 2002-2020 European Social Survey (10 rounds), 2007-2008 Generations & Gender Survey and/or 2016 Western European Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Sudan, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda, Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Macao: using other Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Oman

From Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Netherlands, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Pakistan

From China: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Iraq: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Palau

From China, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Palestinian territories

From Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Israel: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Panama

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From St. Pierre and Miquelon: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, Czech Republic, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Papua New Guinea

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Ireland, Russia: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Malaysia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Singapore, Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tanzania: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Paraguay

From Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Poland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Peru

From Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Paraguay, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: computed from 2007 census.

From Belgium, Dominican Republic, Lebanon, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Russia, South Korea, Uruguay: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Costa Rica, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent and the Grenadines: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, Czech Republic, Estonia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Philippines

From Turkey, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Albania: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Republic of the Congo, South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Suriname: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Guam, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Hong Kong, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Israel: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Israel to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Poland

From Belarus, Germany, Lithuania, Ukraine: computed from 2002-2018 European Social Survey (nine rounds) and/or 2010-2011 Generations & Gender Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Panama, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia, Tanzania: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Guinea, Mali: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Iceland, Ireland, Monaco, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Portugal

From Angola, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Germany, Guinea-Bissau, India, Italy, Luxembourg, Macao, Moldova, Mozambique, Netherlands, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Timor-Leste, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe: computed from 2001 census.

From Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Vietnam: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Puerto Rico

From Dominican Republic, United States: computed from 2013 Latin American Survey and/or 2018 World Values Survey.

From Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Jordan: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Poland, Portugal: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Qatar

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Netherlands, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Republic of the Congo

From Angola, Benin, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Gabon, Mali, Senegal, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Germany, Portugal, Russia: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Mauritania: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cuba: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Lebanon: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Reunion

From France: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Comoros, Mayotte: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Madagascar: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Mauritius: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Romania

From Albania, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States: computed from 2002 census.

From Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Russia

From Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan: computed from 2006-2012 2016 European Social Survey (five rounds), 2004 Generations & Gender Survey, 2012 Global Survey of Muslims and/or 2017 World Values Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From American Samoa, Armenia, Cyprus, Northern Mariana Islands, Tuvalu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Costa Rica, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Iceland, Ireland, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Rwanda

From Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda: computed from 2002 census.

Samoa

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From France, Germany: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

San Marino

From Albania, Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Sao Tome and Principe

From Angola, Gabon: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Portugal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Saudi Arabia

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Senegal

From Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria, Togo: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Rwanda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Brazil: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From France, Germany: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Serbia

From Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia: computed from 2018 European Social Survey and/or 2017 World Values Survey.

From Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cuba: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Ireland, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Palestinian territories, United Arab Emirates: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Seychelles

From France, India, Italy, Kenya, Nigeria, United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, Germany, Russia, Spain: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Madagascar, South Africa, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Maldives, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cuba: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Australia, Mauritius, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Sierra Leone

From Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Germany, Russia, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From India, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Singapore

From China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia: computed from 2020 census.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Macao, New Zealand, Philippines: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Sint Maarten

From Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Lebanon, Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Curacao, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Indonesia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Slovakia

From Czech Republic: computed from 2004-2012 2018-2020 European Social Survey (seven rounds).

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Aruba, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Central African Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, St. Helena, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Slovenia

From Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia: computed from 2002-2020 European Social Survey (10 rounds).

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Wallis and Futuna: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Solomon Islands

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Vanuatu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Malaysia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Somalia

From Eritrea, Ethiopia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

South Africa

From Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Yugoslavia: computed from 2001 census.

From Angola, Benin, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, St. Helena, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Estonia: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Albania, Australia, Cyprus, Fiji, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

South Korea

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

South Sudan

From Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Central African Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Egypt, Libya, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Spain

From Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Morocco, Peru, Romania, United Kingdom, Venezuela: computed from 2002-2018 European Social Survey (nine rounds) and/or 2006 Fertility Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Sri Lanka

From China: using the origin country to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Japan, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Singapore, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Haiti, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

St. Helena

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From South Africa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

St. Kitts and Nevis

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

St. Lucia

From Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Panama, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Ireland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Syria: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Malaysia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Australia, New Zealand, Philippines: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

St. Pierre and Miquelon

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From France: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

From Canada, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Caribbean Netherlands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Sudan

From Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Sudan’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Chad, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Sudan’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Sudan’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Egypt, Libya: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Sudan’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

Suriname

From Brazil, China, Netherlands: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Guyana: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Sweden

From Bosnia-Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Poland: computed from 2002-2018 European Social Survey (nine rounds) and/or 2016 Western European Survey.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, France, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Switzerland

From Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Yugoslavia: computed from 2000 census.

From Afghanistan, Albania, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cameroon, Colombia, Croatia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Georgia, Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Iceland, Ireland, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Vatican City: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brunei, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Syria

From Afghanistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Iraq, Palestinian territories, Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Tajikistan

From China, Pakistan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Iraq, Oman: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia, New Zealand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Niger, U.S. Virgin Islands, Zambia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Tanzania

From Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Italy, Kenya, Republic of the Congo, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Germany: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Comoros, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Mauritius: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Thailand

From China, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Myanmar, United States: computed from 2000 census.

From Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestinian territories, Philippines, Portugal, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Togo, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Zimbabwe: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Timor-Leste

From Australia, New Zealand, Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Brazil, Cuba: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Portugal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Singapore, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Other religion-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Togo

From Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal: computed from 2010 census.

From United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, Germany: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Sierra Leone: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Tokelau

From Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Tuvalu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Tonga

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Fiji, Samoa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Trinidad and Tobago

From Canada, China, Cuba, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Tunisia

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Syria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Cameroon, Ivory Coast: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Germany, Italy: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Turkey

From Australia, China, Japan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Pakistan: using the origin country to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Cyprus, New Zealand, Philippines: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Hong Kong, North Korea, South Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Canada, United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Mongolia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Albania, Argentina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country, further adjusted based on Pew Research Center analysis of publications describing Turkey’s religious minorities and migrant populations.

From Somalia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Turkmenistan

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Germany, Russia, Ukraine: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Turks and Caicos Islands

From Canada, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Bahamas, Haiti: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Tuvalu

From Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Samoa: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

U.S. Virgin Islands

From Dominican Republic, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

Uganda

From Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States: computed from 2014 census.

From France, Ghana, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Libya: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Sudan, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Mauritania, Somalia: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bangladesh, Pakistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Cuba: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Latin American countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

Ukraine

From Russia, Uzbekistan: computed from 2004-2012 European Social Survey (five rounds) and/or 2020 World Values Survey.

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, India, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Poland, Syria, Turkey, United States, Vietnam: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Palestinian territories: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

United Arab Emirates

From Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Chad, Nigeria, Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France, Netherlands, United Kingdom: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From India, Nepal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Philippines: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From United States: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality North American countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

United Kingdom

From Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Canary Islands, Cayman Islands, Channel Islands, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Dominica, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Falkland Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Grenada, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palestinian territories, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Helena, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe: computed from 2001 census.

From Cambodia, South Africa: using the origin country to Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Andorra, Faeroe Islands, Liechtenstein, Montenegro: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Anguilla, Aruba, British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Samoa, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Vanuatu: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Benin, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Togo: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Bhutan, Laos: using other Buddhist-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Greenland: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Tajikistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

United States

From Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Venezuela, Vietnam: computed from 2012 & 2022 Asian Americans Survey, 2019 The American Trends Panel, 2003-2004 New Immigrant Survey, 2007 & 2014 Religious Landscape Survey and/or 2017 World Values Survey.as

From Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan: using other Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Honduras, Montserrat, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Armenia, Australia, Cyprus, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga: using other Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Bermuda: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia: using other Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Macao: using other Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Nepal: using other Hindu-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Buddhist-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Algeria, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Uruguay

From Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Poland, Portugal, Romania: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

Uzbekistan

From Armenia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Belarus, Germany, Russia, Ukraine: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Vanuatu

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From France: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Australia, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Venezuela

From Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay: using the origin country to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia: using other Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Caribbean Netherlands, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Panama, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago: using other Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From Hong Kong, North Korea: using other religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Angola, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From India: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Hindu-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Nigeria, Senegal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Latin American countries as proxies.

From Albania, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Vietnam

From China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Other religion-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Wallis and Futuna

From France: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Vanuatu: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

From Mayotte: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality Asian countries as proxies.

Western Sahara

From Algeria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From France: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality European countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

Yemen

From Egypt, Iraq, Palestinian territories, Sudan, Syria: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Iran: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Asian countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Somalia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries as proxies.

From Vietnam: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Zambia

From Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Cameroon, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe: using other Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Canada: using other Christian-plurality North American countries as proxies.

From Germany: using other Christian-plurality European countries as proxies.

From China, Japan: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from religiously unaffiliated-plurality Asian countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Egypt: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Muslim-plurality Middle East and North African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Australia: using the overall religious composition of the origin country.

Zimbabwe

From United Kingdom: using the origin country to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.

From Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia: using available data on the religious affiliations of other international migrants from Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries to Christian-plurality sub-Saharan African countries as proxies.