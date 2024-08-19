Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

The Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants

Acknowledgments

By and

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 62287).

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary Researchers

Stephanie Kramer, Senior Researcher
Yunping Tong, Research Associate

Research Team                    

Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher
Conrad Hackett, Associate Director of Research and Senior Demographer
Caileigh Stirling, Research Analyst  
Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research     

Editorial and Graphic Design

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer and Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Stacy Rosenberg, Director of Digital Strategy

Others at Pew Research Center who provided guidance include Andrew Mercer, senior research methodologist; Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Race and Ethnicity Research; Samirah Majumdar, research associate; Jacob Ausubel, former research assistant; and Matthew Conrad, former Pew Research Center intern.

The Center also received valuable input from Phillip Connor, senior demographer, Forward.us; Uzi Rebhun, head of the Division of Jewish Demography and Statistics, A. Harman Research Institute of Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Mark Tolts, senior research associate (ret.), A. Harman Research Institute of Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem; and Avishai Cohen, online information coordinator, Israel Central Bureau of Statistics.

