Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 62287).

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary Researchers

Stephanie Kramer, Senior Researcher

Yunping Tong, Research Associate

Research Team

Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher

Conrad Hackett, Associate Director of Research and Senior Demographer

Caileigh Stirling, Research Analyst

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research

Editorial and Graphic Design

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer and Editor

Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

Stacy Rosenberg, Director of Digital Strategy

Others at Pew Research Center who provided guidance include Andrew Mercer, senior research methodologist; Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Race and Ethnicity Research; Samirah Majumdar, research associate; Jacob Ausubel, former research assistant; and Matthew Conrad, former Pew Research Center intern.

The Center also received valuable input from Phillip Connor, senior demographer, Forward.us; Uzi Rebhun, head of the Division of Jewish Demography and Statistics, A. Harman Research Institute of Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Mark Tolts, senior research associate (ret.), A. Harman Research Institute of Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem; and Avishai Cohen, online information coordinator, Israel Central Bureau of Statistics.