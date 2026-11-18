This study was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/globalreligiousfutures.

This study is a collaborative effort between Pew Research Center and the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. It is based on input from and analysis by the following individuals:

Primary researchers

Conrad Hackett, Associate Director of Research and Senior Demographer, Pew Research Center

Marcin Stonawski, Director of CASPAR

Yunping Tong, Senior Researcher, Pew Research Center

Stephanie Kramer, Senior Researcher, Pew Research Center

Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor, Pew Research Center

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor, Pew Research Center

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research, Pew Research Center

Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher, Pew Research Center

Isaac Lamoreaux, Research Assistant, Pew Research Center

Michał Bożek, Lead Projection Software Developer, CASPAR

Krzysztof Kiecoń, Research Assistant, CASPAR

Joanna Sikorska, Research Assistant, CASPAR

Krystian Fejkiel, Research Assistant, CASPAR

Maciej Laburda, Research Assistant, CASPAR

Michaela Potančoková, Senior Research Scholar, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

Additional contributions were made by the following Pew Research Center staff:

Communications and editorial

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Seth Rubenstein, Head of Engineering

Jess Ludwig, Head of Product Management

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Justine Coleman, Content Strategy Analyst

Christopher Baronavski, Lead Engineer

Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer

Robert Hampton, User Experience Specialist

Benjamin Wormald, Senior Web Developer

Avriana Allen, Junior Tooling and Support Engineer

Joy Li, Assistant Digital Producer

Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach Elisabeth Slaughter, Associate Social Media Editor

Paulina Duque, Associate Social Media Editor

The Future of World Religions data explorer and sortable table were produced by the graphic design and web publishing teams.

Others at Pew Research Center who provided study guidance include Neha Sahgal, vice president of research; Gregory A. Smith, senior associate director of research; Blythe Thomas, director of communications strategy; Anna Schiller, associate director of communications; Jonathan Evans, senior researcher; Kirsten Lesage, research associate; Asta Kallo, research analyst; Meghan Rustemeyer, research assistant; K. Caileigh Stirling, former research analyst; Matthew Conrad, former graduate intern; and José Henrique Costa Monteiro da Silva, former graduate intern.

The CASPAR team developed the projection model and the R software package used in these projections. The software package was reviewed by Samir K.C., Senior Research Scholar, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis; and Víctor Manuel García Guerrero, Associate Professor, El Colegio de México A.C. The following former research assistants at CASPAR helped to collect and standardize religious composition data: Małgorzata Jedynak, Gisella Lopez, Przemysław Wojno, Bartosz Tyrała and Karolina Kosmala.

The Center received advice on migration data from Guy Abel, Professor, University of Hong Kong.

The Center also received valuable input from numerous social scientists, including Yair Assaf-Shapira, Head of Data Analysis and Services and Senior Researcher, Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research; Valentina Pereira Arena, Professor, Catholic University of Uruguay; Chen Chen, Associate Professor, Asian Demographic Research Institute, Shanghai University; Roberto Cipriani, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Roma Tre University; Néstor Da Costa, Professor, Catholic University of Uruguay; Sergio DellaPergola, Professor Emeritus and former Chairman of the Avraham Harman Research Institute of Contemporary Jewry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Ljiljana Đorđević, Head of Population Census Division, Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia; Juan Cruz Esquivel, Senior Researcher, National Scientific and Technical Research Council and Professor of Methodology of Social Research, University of Buenos Aires; Erling Häggström Gunfridsson, Associate Professor of Population Studies, Umeå University; Francesco Benvenuto Molteni, Researcher, University of Milan; Eric Morier-Genoud, Professor, Queen’s University Belfast; Atko Remmel, Associate Professor, University of Tartu; Roberta Ricucci, Associate Professor, Department of Cultures, Politics and Society, University of Torino; Triin Roosalu, Associate Professor of Sociology, Tallinn University; Niel Roux, Director of Service Delivery Statistics, Statistics South Africa; Kobus Schoeman, Emeritus Professor, University of the Free State; John Shaver, Associate Professor, Baylor University; Patrick Simon, Director of Research, French Institute for Demographic Studies; Daniel Staetsky, Senior Research Fellow and Director of the European Jewish Demography Unit, Institute for Jewish Policy Research; Ventsislava Stoyanova, Chief Assistant Professor, University of National and World Economy; David Voas, Emeritus Professor of Social Science, University College London; and Sam Hyun Yoo, Associate Professor, Hanyang University.