About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

If recent trends continue, Christians will gradually decline as a share of the overall population of Latin America and the Caribbean in the coming decades, falling from 85% in 2020 to 77% in 2070, according to Pew Research Center’s projections.

The category that will increase the most is the religiously unaffiliated. These are people who say in surveys and national censuses that they have “no religion,” some of whom are atheists and agnostics. This group, sometimes called religious “nones,” is projected to rise from 12% of the region’s population to 19%.

These projections come from a broader Pew Research Center study on the future of religion around the world. They show that Christians and religious “nones,” together, will continue to make up the vast majority of people in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2070, as they did in 2020.

The world’s other major religions are expected to have only a small presence in the region. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Jews are projected to make up fewer than 1% of the region’s residents in 2070, as they did in 2020.

About 3% of people in the region currently identify with all other religions, an umbrella category that includes Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Brazilian and Indigenous religious traditions. This group’s share of the population is expected to remain roughly stable through 2070.

Fully 36 out of 37 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean had a Christian majority in 2020, and that will still be the case in 2070. The Christian shares of the population will either decline or remain stable in about three-quarters (29) of the countries.

Uruguay, the region’s only country without a Christian majority in 2020, also will not have one in 2070. Nearly six-in-ten people there (59%) will be religious “nones” in 2070, up from 52% in 2020, according to the projections.

The broader Center study examines how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

By 2070, we also project:

Christians will rise or fall, as a share of the overall population, by at least 5 percentage points in 15 Latin American and Caribbean countries (including 13 countries with decreases and two countries with increases).

Religious “nones” will increase by at least 5 percentage points as a share of the overall population in 11 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

No country in the Latin America-Caribbean region will have a change in its religious majority.

The region’s overall population is expected to rise 8% from 646 million in 2020 to 697 million in 2070. That is about the same population growth rate we project for North America and for the Asia-Pacific region, but much lower than for sub-Saharan Africa or for the Middle East and North Africa.

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Latin America-Caribbean countries where religious populations are expected to change the most

This section looks at Latin American and Caribbean countries where various religious groups are projected to rise or fall substantially (by at least 5 percentage points) as a share of the national population between 2020 and 2070.

Changes in Christian populations

There are 13 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean where Christians are expected to decline substantially by 2070. These include populous countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela and Chile.

Chile will see the region’s steepest decline in the Christian share of the population (16 percentage points), while in three other countries – Mexico, Argentina and Colombia – Christians will drop by at least 10 points.

Meanwhile, two countries – Suriname and Guyana, both on the northeast coast of South America – are projected to have Christians rise as a share of the population.

Changes in populations of religious ‘nones’

In 11 Latin American and Caribbean countries, religiously unaffiliated people are projected to rise by at least 5 percentage points as a share of the national population.

The four countries where the percentage of “nones” will increase the most – Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina – are the same countries where the percentage of Christians is expected to decrease the most.

For example, in Argentina, “nones” are expected to rise by 10 percentage points to 20% of the population in 2070. Meanwhile, the Christian share of Argentina’s population is expected to fall by 11 points to 77%.

Changes in populations of Hindus and Muslims

Suriname is the only country in the region where Muslims or Hindus will decline, as a proportion of the national population, by at least 5 percentage points, according to the projections.

The proportion of Hindus in Suriname’s population is expected to decline 7 points to 15%, while Muslims are expected to go down 6 points, to 8%.

Refer to our sortable table to see how religious populations in 37 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are projected to change over time.

Key factors driving religious change in Latin America and the Caribbean

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

We expect the Christian population of the Latin America-Caribbean region to decline by 2070 because religious switching and migration are projected to subtract 39 million and 21 million Christians, respectively, by 2070.

Christian losses from migration and switching are expected to more than offset “natural increase” (the number of births minus the number of deaths), which is expected to add 53 million Christians to the region’s population. When all these factors are considered, we project there will be 7 million fewer Christians in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2070 (540 million) than there were in 2020 (547 million).

“Nones” will experience much more growth than any other major religious group in the region, mainly due to religious switching, which will add about 35 million people to the religiously unaffiliated population. Natural increase will bolster the “nones” by an additional 25 million, while migration will cause the population of “nones” to decrease by about 5 million, if recent trends continue. In sum, the population of “nones” is projected to increase by about 55 million between 2020 and 2070, going from 77 million to 132 million people.

Natural population growth

Fertility

In our projections, we assume that children will inherit their mother’s religion. All else being equal, religions in which women have higher total fertility rates will experience more population growth than other religions.

The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025. To maintain its size from generation to generation, a population typically needs a total fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman (the “replacement level”) in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children, independent of other factors like migration and religious switching.

All religious groups in Latin America and the Caribbean have estimated 2020-2025 total fertility rates below the global average of 2.3 children per woman and below the replacement level.

As a result of its relatively low fertility rate, the region’s population is projected to grow at a slower pace than the global population in the coming decades. Between 2020 and 2070, the number of people living in Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to rise by 8%, compared with worldwide population growth of 29%.

Christians (1.8) are estimated to have the region’s highest 2020-2025 total fertility rate, followed by “nones” (1.7).

Christians in Latin America and the Caribbean, on average, have fewer children than Christians living elsewhere. At the same time, unaffiliated women in the region have more children than unaffiliated women living elsewhere.

These fertility rates are estimates for the 2020-2025 period.

Age patterns

Religious “nones” are the youngest group in the region, with a median age of 28 in 2020. The median age of Christians is higher (31) and is closer to the region’s average (31).

Religiously unaffiliated people in Latin America and the Caribbean are younger than “nones” who live elsewhere in the world (median age of 28 vs. median age of 37).

Religious switching

Tens of millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to leave their childhood religion at some point in their lives. This is a key reason Christians will decline from 85% of the population to 77%, and why religious “nones” will rise from 12% to 19% in 2070.

What is religious switching? Throughout this study, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person was raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). We use the term “switching” rather than “conversion” because many people have changed their religious identity by leaving their childhood religion and becoming religiously unaffiliated. In this study, our definition of switching includes changes between broad religious categories (such as from Buddhist to Christian, or from Hindu to religiously unaffiliated) but does not include changes within the same category (such as from Protestant to Catholic, both of which are Christian subgroups).

Indeed, if there were no “religious switching” – that is, in a hypothetical scenario where we imagine it stops entirely – the percentages of Christians and “nones” in the region’s population would stay virtually the same as they were in 2020 (85% Christians, 12% “nones”). We acknowledge that this alternative scenario is unrealistic; the point of the scenario is to isolate the effect of religious switching on the projections, not to suggest that all switching will end.

For more details, read “Key Factors Shaping the Global Future of Religions” in the broader study.