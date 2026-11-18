Today, Christians are the largest religious group in the world and Muslims are the second largest. But that will change by 2035, when Muslims will surpass Christians in population, according to new Pew Research Center projections.

Despite this shift, Muslim population growth will not slow the rise of the Christian population. Both groups will see their numbers increase in the decades ahead. The Muslim population is simply growing at a faster pace than the Christian population.

This analysis takes a closer look at the factors driving the growth of these two groups.

About this research This analysis describes how the world’s two largest religious groups, Christians and Muslims, are both expected to grow in size in the decades ahead. Why did we do this? This analysis is part of a broad study projecting future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The study describes how the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers. It looks at how these differences will shape the future of religion around the world, if recent trends continue. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

It’s the babies

Muslims are growing faster than all other major religious groups because they are having the most children. Christians, who have the next-highest fertility rate, are expected to keep pace with the world’s overall population growth.

Total fertility rates were 3.1 children per Muslim woman and 2.5 per Christian woman in the 2020-2025 period. For all other women combined, the average was 1.6 children per woman. A generation can typically replace itself with a fertility rate of around 2.1 children per woman.

Both Muslims and Christians are expected to gain more followers through births than they lose through deaths. (Demographers call the difference between the number of births and deaths “natural population change.”) Between 2020 and 2070, Muslims are projected to gain 1.6 billion people through natural population change, versus an increase of 792 million for Christians.

Changing religions

Religious switching also will impact Muslims’ and Christians’ relative growth, though it will have a smaller effect than natural population change.

Over the coming decades, some people who were raised Muslim or Christian will switch faiths or leave religion entirely. Others will begin to identify with Islam or Christianity though they were not raised in the religion.

Based on past trends, Muslims are expected to have much smaller losses than Christians via switching. The difference between the number of people who join and leave Islam is expected to result in a loss of 8 million people during the projection period. For Christians, the net difference is a projected loss of 105 million people. Most people who leave Christianity are expected to become religious “nones” – people who identify with no religion, including many atheists and agnostics.

And how many people will switch between Islam and Christianity? We project movement between the faiths will roughly even out. The number of Muslims projected to become Christian (9.2 million) is slightly greater than the number of Christians expected to become Muslim (9 million). In other words, Islam’s projected growth is not due to people who convert from Christianity.

Country-level dynamics

Between 2020 and 2070, most of the growth in the world’s Muslim population is projected to occur in places where Muslims already make up a majority of the population.

Muslims were the majority religious group in 53 countries in 2020. An additional 1.2 billion Muslims are expected to live in these countries by 2070, representing 74% of the projected growth of the global Muslim population.

For example, Pakistan’s Muslim population is expected to double from 227 million in 2020 to 461 million in 2070. The country will rise from having the second-largest Muslim population to the world’s largest.

Christian growth will also be concentrated in some of the 120 countries where Christians were a majority of the population in 2020. Overall, the population of Christians in these countries is expected to rise by 630 million, representing 92% of global Christian growth. For example, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Christian population is expected to triple from 92 million people in 2020 to 299 million in 2070.

However, among the many countries with Christian majorities, some are expected to experience decline in Christian numbers by 2070. This is generally due to a combination of Christian disaffiliation and, in nations with older Christian populations, deaths exceeding births. The United States had the world’s largest Christian population in 2020, and it is expected to witness the greatest decline in the number of Christians, dropping from 217 million in 2020 to 174 million in 2070.

Regions where Christians and Muslims will be the largest group

Despite Muslims’ rapid growth globally, they are projected to remain a minority in most regions.

By 2070, Muslims will make up 95% of the population in the Middle East-North Africa region, where they have long been in the majority. The only region where the largest religious group is projected to change by 2070 is the Asia-Pacific region, where Muslims are expected to surpass the religiously unaffiliated.

Christians are projected to remain the largest religious group in most regions, though they are expected to decline as a percentage of the population in every part of the world but the Asia-Pacific region, where, if recent trends continue, their share will remain stable.

A dip in the Christian share of a region, however, does not necessarily mean a decline in its number of Christians. For example, in sub-Saharan Africa, the number of Christians is expected to grow 129% between 2020 and 2070. But the number of Muslims is expected to rise even more, by 166%. As a result, Christians are projected to decline slightly as a share of the population in the same part of the world where their numbers are projected to rise the most.