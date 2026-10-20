This study from the Pew-Knight Initiative sorts Americans into four groups based on their answers to 19 questions about how they engage (or don’t engage) in society through political activity, civic involvement, religious service attendance and attention to news. The four groups are:

Outsiders: Less involved in most ways. This group is less likely than others to report taking part in most of the activities we asked about.

Spectators: Keeping an eye on things. They follow the news at high rates but are much less likely than the more engaged groups to participate directly in other ways.

Connectors: Involved, but less political. This group is highly engaged in many ways, such as participating in groups and making donations, but they are much less likely than Mobilizers to take political action.

Mobilizers: Doing it all. This group is the smallest and the most active across politics, civics, news and religion.

Mobilizers: Doing it all. This group is the smallest and the most active across politics, civics, news and religion.

Connectors: Involved, but less political. This group is highly engaged in many ways, such as participating in groups and making donations, but they are much less likely than Mobilizers to take political action.

Spectators: Keeping an eye on things. They follow the news at high rates but are much less likely than the more engaged groups to participate directly in other ways.

Outsiders: Less involved in most ways. This group is less likely than others to report taking part in most of the activities we asked about.