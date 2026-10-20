What Is Your
Civic Personality?
What Is Your
Civic Personality?
Are you a Mobilizer, a Connector, a Spectator or an Outsider? Take our quiz to find out how your engagement with news, politics, religious and civic activities compares with what we found in a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults by Pew Research Center.
Pew Knight Initiative
The Pew-Knight Initiative supports new research on how Americans absorb civic information, form beliefs and identities, and engage in their communities.
Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan, nonadvocacy fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. Knight Foundation is a social investor committed to supporting informed and engaged communities. Learn more >
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Question 1 of 19
In the past year, have you worked or volunteered for a political party, candidate, or campaign?
Yes
No
Question 2 of 19
In the past year, have you worn or displayed something to show your support for a political cause, campaign, or issue?
Yes
No
Question 3 of 19
In the past year, have you contacted any elected official?
Yes
No
Question 4 of 19
In the past year, have you participated in a demonstration, protest, march, or political rally?
Yes
No
Question 5 of 19
In the past year, have you used your social media bio or profile picture to show support for a cause, issue, or political candidate?
Yes
No
Question 6 of 19
In the past year, have you donated more than $25 to a political organization, party, or campaign?
Yes
No
Question 7 of 19
Did you vote in the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?
Voted
Did not vote
Question 8 of 19
In the past year, did you spend any time volunteering for an organization or association?
Yes
No
Question 9 of 19
In the past year, did you belong to a group, organization, or association?
Yes
No
Question 10 of 19
In the past year, have you attended a local government meeting either in person or online?
Yes
No
Question 11 of 19
In the past year, did you donate more than $25 to a nonpolitical group or organization?
Yes
No
Question 12 of 19
Aside from weddings and funerals, how often do you attend religious services in person?
More than once a week
Once a week
Once or twice a month
A few times a year
Seldom
Never
Question 13 of 19
In general, how often do you watch or participate in religious services online or on TV?
More than once a week
Once a week
Once or twice a month
A few times a year
Seldom
Never
Question 14 of 19
In the past week, have you privately chatted about or shared news online?
Yes
No
Question 15 of 19
In the past week, have you liked or saved posts about news online?
Yes
No
Question 16 of 19
In the past week, have you publicly posted, shared, or commented about news online?
Yes
No
Question 17 of 19
How often do you discuss news and current events with others?
Nearly every day
A few times a week
A few times a month
Less often
Question 18 of 19
How closely do you follow national news?
Very closely
Somewhat closely
Not very closely
Not at all closely
Question 19 of 19
How closely do you follow local news?
Very closely
Somewhat closely
Not very closely
Not at all closely
Your best fit
About the engagement groups
This study from the Pew-Knight Initiative sorts Americans into four groups based on their answers to 19 questions about how they engage (or don’t engage) in society through political activity, civic involvement, religious service attendance and attention to news.
The four groups are:
Engagement groups as a share of U.S. adults:
Mobilizers: Doing it all. This group is the smallest and the most active across politics, civics, news and religion.
Connectors: Involved, but less political. This group is highly engaged in many ways, such as participating in groups and making donations, but they are much less likely than Mobilizers to take political action.
Spectators: Keeping an eye on things. They follow the news at high rates but are much less likely than the more engaged groups to participate directly in other ways.
Outsiders: Less involved in most ways. This group is less likely than others to report taking part in most of the activities we asked about.
Mobilizers: Doing it all. This group is the smallest and the most active across politics, civics, news and religion.
Connectors: Involved, but less political. This group is highly engaged in many ways, such as participating in groups and making donations, but they are much less likely than Mobilizers to take political action.
Spectators: Keeping an eye on things. They follow the news at high rates but are much less likely than the more engaged groups to participate directly in other ways.
Outsiders: Less involved in most ways. This group is less likely than others to report taking part in most of the activities we asked about.
Read more about the study and the engagement groups.
The charts below show how your group – – answered each question in the quiz. Your answers are highlighted. The results for your group are based on a nationally representative survey of 5,393 U.S. adults conducted from July to December 2025.
Your answer:
Your answer:
Your answer:
Your answer:
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
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Create your own community quiz, and we’ll generate a link to share. As people complete the quiz, a results page will show what engagement group they belong to and how that makeup compares with all U.S. adults.
Sorry, we could not retrieve those group results.
Please check your group ID, or contact your group administrator.