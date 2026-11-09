What We Know – and Don’t Know – About Flock’s License Plate Cameras

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are high-speed camera systems that automatically photograph every license plate that passes them. When networked together and paired with specialized software, they can reconstruct where a vehicle has been over a period of days or weeks. The technology was initially developed in the United Kingdom in the mid-1970s to aid in terrorism investigations and is now used widely by public safety agencies in the United States.

Flock Safety, founded in 2017, is the leading ALPR vendor. The company estimates that its cameras were used to help with more than 1 million law enforcement investigations in 2025. But there have also been abuses of the company’s technology, including multiple investigations into stalking and misconduct by law enforcement. As a result, some lawmakers in Congress have proposed bills to more tightly regulate ALPRs – or potentially ban them outright.

Here is what we know and don’t know about Flock cameras, based on data from Flock and other sources. In this analysis, the phrase “Flock cameras” specifically refers to the company’s license plate reader technology. We use the phrases “law enforcement agency” and “public safety agency” interchangeably.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at the locations and reported usage of Flock automated license plate readers, better known as “Flock cameras.” Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our recent work about technology policy issues. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? Data on the number and locations of Flock cameras comes from OpenStreetMap, a crowdsourced mapping project. We used the Overpass API and filtered it to nodes tagged as “surveillance,” “ALPR” and “Flock Safety.” The data is current as of Sept. 17, 2026. Because OpenStreetMap relies on volunteer mapping rather than an official inventory, camera counts should be read as a lower-bound sample rather than a complete count. Coverage may be uneven across regions depending on local mapping activity. Read more about OpenStreetMap’s data model and methodology. Data on individual agencies’ self-reported camera and search statistics comes from EyesOnFlock, a project that scrapes the public “transparency portals” Flock Safety provides to its customers. The data reflects 1,517 agencies that had an active public portal as of Sept. 21, 2026. In addition, we used the U.S. Census Bureau’s urban-rural classification, state and county geographies, population estimates and tract demographics information to analyze the geography, population and demographics of neighborhoods with mapped Flock cameras.

How many Flock cameras are out there?

States with the most Flock cameras per 100K residents Number of Flock automated license plate readers (ALPRs) per 100,000 residents, by state Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 109,577 Flock ALPR nodes from OpenStreetMap (accessed Sept. 17, 2026); U.S. Census Bureau 2025 population estimates. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook States with the most Flock cameras per 100K residents Number of Flock automated license plate readers (ALPRs) per 100,000 residents, by state State FIPS Number of Flock cameras per 100k residents camera_count population Georgia 13 80 8944 11180878 Ohio 39 51 6024 11883304 Texas 48 49 15318 31290831 Indiana 18 48 3328 6924275 Alabama 01 47 2448 5157699 Kansas 20 43 1272 2970606 Tennessee 47 43 3083 7227750 Illinois 17 42 5320 12710158 Missouri 29 40 2481 6245466 California 06 39 15450 39431263 Colorado 08 36 2124 5957493 Kentucky 21 35 1607 4588372 South Carolina 45 35 1893 5478831 Louisiana 22 34 1553 4597740 New Mexico 35 33 705 2130256 Mississippi 28 33 968 2943045 Florida 12 32 7520 23372215 Delaware 10 31 327 1051917 Arkansas 05 31 943 3088354 North Carolina 37 30 3281 11046024 Michigan 26 30 3001 10140459 Arizona 04 29 2231 7582384 Oklahoma 40 28 1133 4095393 Virginia 51 28 2433 8811195 Wisconsin 55 27 1618 5960975 Rhode Island 44 26 294 1112308 Washington 53 25 1959 7958180 Iowa 19 25 796 3241488 Utah 49 22 787 3503613 Nevada 32 22 725 3267467 Minnesota 27 22 1249 5793151 Nebraska 31 19 380 2005465 Connecticut 09 17 640 3675069 Idaho 16 17 337 2001619 North Dakota 38 15 123 796568 South Dakota 46 14 133 924669 Massachusetts 25 14 987 7136171 District of Columbia 11 13 90 702250 New Jersey 34 12 1151 9500851 Maryland 24 11 718 6263220 Wyoming 56 11 66 587618 West Virginia 54 11 189 1769979 Pennsylvania 42 11 1389 13078751 New York 36 10 2033 19867248 Oregon 41 8 324 4272371 Montana 30 5 58 1137233 Hawaii 15 4 65 1446146 Maine 23 3 46 1405012 Vermont 50 3 19 648493 New Hampshire 33 1 13 1409032 Alaska 02 0.1 1 740133 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 109,577 Flock ALPR nodes from OpenStreetMap (accessed Sept. 17, 2026); U.S. Census Bureau 2025 population estimates. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There are more than 100,000 Flock cameras in the United States. But the exact number varies from source to source:

In a statement to The Washington Post in August 2026, Flock claimed that it had over 120,000 cameras in 6,000 communities.

Volunteer mappers on OpenStreetMap have listed roughly 110,000 Flock license plate readers. These cameras make up about 80% of all the ALPRs on OpenStreetMap.

The Flock Surveillance Map list, created by a private researcher, has found as many as 175,000 Flock cameras nationwide.

Where are Flock cameras located?

Flock does not publish a list of where its cameras are located, so we used crowdsourced data from OpenStreetMap to see where these cameras are most prevalent.

Around half of all Flock cameras are in just five states. Collectively, California, Texas, Georgia, Florida and Ohio have just over 53,000. That is 49% of all Flock cameras identified on OpenStreetMap.

The states with the most cameras per 100,000 people are Georgia, Ohio and Texas, followed closely by Indiana and Alabama.

Multiple urban areas have thousands of Flock cameras Number of Flock automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in each county Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 109,577 Flock ALPR nodes from OpenStreetMap (accessed Sept. 17, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Multiple urban areas have thousands of Flock cameras Number of Flock automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in each county County State County GEOID Number of Flock cameras Harris County Texas 48201 3490 Los Angeles County California 06037 2457 Riverside County California 06065 2013 Dallas County Texas 48113 1572 Cook County Illinois 17031 1433 Maricopa County Arizona 04013 1289 Fulton County Georgia 13121 1244 Orange County California 06059 1149 Tarrant County Texas 48439 1054 Santa Clara County California 06085 1021 San Bernardino County California 06071 934 DeKalb County Georgia 13089 902 Gwinnett County Georgia 13135 899 Wayne County Michigan 26163 879 Alameda County California 06001 809 Cuyahoga County Ohio 39035 788 Shelby County Tennessee 47157 782 Cobb County Georgia 13067 759 Broward County Florida 12011 740 San Diego County California 06073 695 St. Louis County Missouri 29189 668 Sacramento County California 06067 641 Franklin County Ohio 39049 638 Marion County Indiana 18097 633 Fort Bend County Texas 48157 631 Collin County Texas 48085 608 Jefferson County Alabama 01073 602 Palm Beach County Florida 12099 595 Jefferson County Kentucky 21111 594 Denton County Texas 48121 583 Hamilton County Ohio 39061 574 DuPage County Illinois 17043 566 San Mateo County California 06081 560 Oakland County Michigan 26125 509 Contra Costa County California 06013 507 Bexar County Texas 48029 502 Sedgwick County Kansas 20173 468 Travis County Texas 48453 453 Clark County Nevada 32003 429 Miami-Dade County Florida 12086 426 San Francisco County California 06075 419 Orange County Florida 12095 417 Yakima County Washington 53077 410 Will County Illinois 17197 409 King County Washington 53033 408 Kern County California 06029 404 San Joaquin County California 06077 404 Polk County Florida 12105 394 Solano County California 06095 388 Hillsborough County Florida 12057 383 Mecklenburg County North Carolina 37119 383 Hennepin County Minnesota 27053 375 Oklahoma County Oklahoma 40109 374 Sonoma County California 06097 357 Arapahoe County Colorado 08005 348 Lake County Illinois 17097 348 Volusia County Florida 12127 343 Montgomery County Texas 48339 331 Montgomery County Ohio 39113 330 Pinal County Arizona 04021 320 Nassau County New York 36059 315 Wake County North Carolina 37183 311 Jackson County Missouri 29095 309 Snohomish County Washington 53061 306 Bell County Texas 48027 304 Chatham County Georgia 13051 298 Lucas County Ohio 39095 293 Kane County Illinois 17089 291 Galveston County Texas 48167 290 Tulsa County Oklahoma 40143 288 Summit County Ohio 39153 286 East Baton Rouge Parish Louisiana 22033 275 Pinellas County Florida 12103 274 Butler County Ohio 39017 271 Williamson County Texas 48491 267 Fairfax County Virginia 51059 259 Santa Barbara County California 06083 257 Jefferson Parish Louisiana 22051 257 Winnebago County Illinois 17201 256 Salt Lake County Utah 49035 252 Middlesex County New Jersey 34023 250 Milwaukee County Wisconsin 55079 248 Suffolk County New York 36103 244 Macomb County Michigan 26099 241 Placer County California 06061 240 Duval County Florida 12031 240 Rutherford County Tennessee 47149 239 Fresno County California 06019 237 Douglas County Colorado 08035 234 Genesee County Michigan 26049 234 St. Johns County Florida 12109 231 Hidalgo County Texas 48215 228 Brevard County Florida 12009 227 Hamilton County Indiana 18057 226 Providence County Rhode Island 44007 225 Brazoria County Texas 48039 225 Richmond County Georgia 13245 222 Davidson County Tennessee 47037 222 Cherokee County Georgia 13057 220 Ventura County California 06111 218 Data table shows the top 100 counties with the most Flock cameras. Click here to download the full data. Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 109,577 Flock ALPR nodes from OpenStreetMap (accessed Sept. 17, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Download the full county-level data for where Flock cameras are located

These cameras are highly concentrated in urban areas. Roughly 80% of all cameras are in urban areas. The Atlanta and Houston metro areas each contain more than 4,000 Flock cameras, while Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth have more than 3,000 apiece.

Flock cameras are also slightly more likely to be in lower-income neighborhoods than higher-income ones. But these differences are relatively modest, and Flock cameras exist in large numbers in communities with varying income levels and racial compositions.

OpenStreetMap shows who owns or operates 12% of these cameras. Most cameras for which this information is available are operated by law enforcement agencies.

How many public safety agencies use Flock cameras?

The main tools for understanding how public safety agencies use Flock cameras are Flock’s transparency portals. These opt-in pages allow agencies to share information with the public about their Flock usage, as well as their policies for things like data sharing and retention.

According to Flock, more than 1,500 agencies maintain a public transparency portal, although the company does not publish the full list. However, the organization EyesOnFlock tracks and compiles the information disclosed on these portals. As of Sept. 21, 2026, the EyesOnFlock database contains 1,517 agencies that have published transparency portals.

All told, these agencies list 39,465 total cameras, which is 36% of all the Flock cameras listed on OpenStreetMaps. But this share varies greatly from state to state.

In states like Virginia and California, the number of cameras listed in these agency transparency portals is very similar to the number listed on OpenStreetMap. But in others, these portals contain just a fraction of the total. For instance, just 6% of cameras listed on OpenStreetMap in Florida are accounted for in a transparency portal. And in Pennsylvania, that share is just 2%. This means that in some states, the vast majority of Flock cameras are officially disclosed as being owned by law enforcement. In others, this type of disclosure is much less common, so their ownership is murkier.

What do these agencies disclose about their Flock usage?

Agencies that choose to publish a Flock transparency portal can also choose what information to disclose. The vast majority of agencies with a transparency portal indicate how many total cameras they have (93%) and how long they retain the data their cameras collect (96%).

Agencies using Flock cameras differ in what data they disclose % of law enforcement agencies with a Flock transparency portal that disclose … Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 1,517 agencies with public Flock transparency portals, as reported by EyesOnFlock (accessed Sept. 21, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Agencies using Flock cameras differ in what data they disclose % of law enforcement agencies with a Flock transparency portal that disclose … Field Percent disclosed How long they retain their data 96 How many cameras they have 93 How many searches they have made 90 Whether they share their data with other organizations 66 Information about individual searches 50 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 1,517 agencies with public Flock transparency portals, as reported by EyesOnFlock (accessed Sept. 21, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The median agency with a published transparency portal has 12 Flock cameras and retains its camera data for 30 days. This was the platform’s default data retention period until August of this year, when Flock lowered it to seven days.

About two-thirds of these agencies disclose whether they share the data their cameras collect with other organizations. The agencies that disclose this information reported sharing their data with a median of 217 other organizations – primarily other law enforcement entities.

Some states, like California, limit this type of data sharing. As such, California’s data sharing is largely contained within the state. But in states like Florida and Ohio, law enforcement agencies can share this data across dozens of other states.

Why and how often agencies conduct Flock searches

Through their transparency portals, public safety agencies also sometimes disclose their search activity, including logs of when each search was run and why. About half of the organizations in the EyesOnFlock database share any information about their searches, while the rest do not.

The most common reason given for searches is simply some form of the word “investigation.” This was mentioned in 19% of searches where a reason was added. Flock recently replaced its open-text reason field with a drop-down menu and says it will require a case number on every non-emergency search by the end of the year.

A USA Today investigation published in September requested raw search logs directly from 120 law enforcement agencies across 24 states. Those logs, spanning three-and-a-half years, showed that more than 200,000 users had conducted 75 million searches covering nearly 4 million unique license plates during that time. That’s about 59,000 searches per day.