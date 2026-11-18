About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

As of 2020, Pew Research Center estimates there were about 15 million Jews by religion around the world, 12.5 million of whom lived in Israel and the United States. By the Center’s projections, Israel alone will hold the majority of the world’s Jews within a few decades.

If recent demographic trends continue, Israel will be home to 62% of the global Jewish population in 2070, up from 46% in 2020. During this 50-year time span, the number of Jews living in Israel is forecast to grow from 6.8 million to 11.1 million, due primarily to what demographers call “natural increase”: the number of births exceeding the number of deaths in a population.

Unlike Jews in many other parts of the world, Israeli Jews are relatively young and have a high fertility rate, allowing the population to grow quickly.

The opposite pattern is expected to emerge in the U.S., since Jewish Americans, on average, are much older and have lower fertility. America’s Jewish population is projected to decrease by about 1.2 million between 2020 and 2070.

Because of these divergent trends in the U.S. and Israel, the share of the global Jewish population living in America is projected to shrink, from 39% in 2020 to 26% in 2070.

(Like the other major religious groups analyzed in this study, Jews are defined here on the basis of religion, not ethnicity. The Jewish numbers generally do not include people who identify as Jewish for reasons other than religion, such as ethnically, culturally or because of their family background. This definition of Jewishness particularly affects the figures for Jews in the U.S. Read the box below for more details.)

How we measure Jewish identity For consistency with our 2020 baseline estimates of other religious groups worldwide, we rely wherever possible on censuses and surveys that measure religious affiliation with Judaism (rather than cultural or ethnic identification as Jewish). This is possible for the United States, where 1.7% of adults say they are Jewish when asked about their religion. According to Pew Research Center’s report, “Jewish Americans in 2020,” an additional 0.6% of U.S. adults are “Jews of no religion” who describe themselves, when asked about their religion, as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” but who identify as Jewish aside from religion and who have at least one Jewish parent or were raised Jewish. These “Jews of no religion” are not included in the Jewish population figures in this study. Rather, they are counted as religiously unaffiliated. Our estimate of Israel’s Jewish population is based on the Israeli Ministry of Interior’s population register of Jews in Israel, which counts a person as Jewish only if they meet halakhic (religious) legal criteria: matrilineal Jewish descent or formal conversion recognized by Israel’s Chief Rabbinate. To measure Jewish populations in other countries, we often rely on “core Jewish population” estimates from Professor Sergio DellaPergola, a leading expert on the demography of global Jewry. DellaPergola’s estimates are based on Jewish community records and surveys, as well as national census and survey data on religion and ethnicity. They include people who identify as Jewish by religion, as well as people who do not identify with any religion but nonetheless identify otherwise as Jewish.

Outside of Israel and the U.S., the rest of the world’s Jewish population also is projected to decline modestly both in absolute number (from 2.3 million to 2.1 million) and in percentage terms (from holding 15% to 12% of all Jews worldwide).

But the growth in Israel will offset all Jewish population losses elsewhere. Globally, the number of Jews is projected to rise from 15 million in 2020 to 18 million in 2070.

At the same time, because the global Jewish population is expected to grow at a slower pace than other religious groups analyzed in this study, Jews will make up a slightly smaller percentage of all the people in the world in 2070 (0.17%) than they did in 2020 (0.19%).

Our demographic projections point to several additional changes in the Jewish population in the decades ahead. By 2070, we project …

Canada will become the third country where Jews make up more than 1% of the population.

The portion of the world’s Jews living in Europe will decline from 9% to 5%.

Russia, which currently has the world’s seventh-largest Jewish population, will fall out of the top 10 ranking of countries with the most Jews.

These findings are part of a broader Pew Research Center study examining how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

Read more about our projections for the Jewish population:

Which regions of the world will have the most Jews?

Most of the world’s Jews live in the Middle East-North Africa region and North America – primarily in Israel and the United States. This will still be the case in coming decades, though the Middle East-North Africa region is projected to hold a growing share of the world’s Jews (63% in 2070 vs. 46% in 2020).

If current trends continue, North America’s share of the global Jewish population will decline from 41% to 28%. Europe also is projected to see its share decline from 9% to 5%, largely driven by natural decrease (i.e., the number of deaths exceeding the number of births in a population).

The percentage of the global Jewish population living in other regions will change little, given that relatively few Jews currently live in these regions.

Projected change in the Jewish population within regions

Another way to analyze change is to look at populations within regions. Between 2020 and 2070, no major geographic region is expected to see growth in the percentage of its population that is Jewish.

This is true even in the Middle East-North Africa region, where Jews are forecast to grow in number by about 4 million. They will make up roughly the same share of the Middle East and North Africa’s population in 2070 as they did in 2020 because Jews are expected to grow in number more slowly than Muslims (who constitute the vast majority of the region’s population).

Meanwhile, the number of Jews of all ages in North America is expected to decline by about 1 million between 2020 and 2070. This change will be entirely driven by decline projected in the United States. If these changes occur as projected, people who identify with Judaism will make up a slightly smaller portion of the total U.S. population in 2070 (1.2%) than they did in 2020 (1.7%).

Jews are not expected to change much as a proportion of the overall population in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Asia-Pacific region, or sub-Saharan Africa in the coming decades.

Which countries will have the most Jews?

Israel has the world’s largest Jewish population: 6.8 million as of 2020. The United States (5.7 million), France (460,000), Canada (350,000) and the United Kingdom (300,000) round out the top five.

Israel and the U.S. are projected to continue to have the largest Jewish populations in 2070. But several changes are expected to occur between 2020 and 2070, including:

France will fall from third to fifth place.

Russia will drop off the list of countries with the 10 largest Jewish populations.

Mexico will join the top 10.

Refer to our sortable table to see how 201 countries and territories rank in the size of their Jewish populations.

Key factors driving change in the Jewish population

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

Globally, Jews are projected to grow in number by nearly 3 million people between 2020 and 2070, primarily through natural population increase. Natural increase occurs when births outnumber deaths in a population.

The Middle East-North Africa region is projected to see the largest growth in its Jewish population through natural increase. Over the projection period, the region is expected to gain about 4.2 million Jews this way. Israeli Jews, who are relatively young and have a high fertility rate of 3.0 children per woman (as of 2020-2025), will drive the projected growth.

North America as a whole is expected to see a decline in its Jewish population by way of natural decrease (i.e., deaths exceeding births). This change will be driven by the U.S., which has a much larger Jewish population than Canada (5.7 million Jews vs. 350,000, as of 2020). If current trends continue, the U.S. Jewish population will contract by 1.4 million via natural decrease between 2020 and 2070 because Jewish Americans are relatively old and have a low fertility rate of 1.5 children per woman (as of 2020-2025). While Canadian Jews are projected to modestly grow by 60,000 via natural increase, these gains will not be enough to offset losses in the U.S.

Jewish population losses in North America are expected to be slightly tempered, however, by migration into the region. Between 2020 and 2070, North America is projected to gain roughly 70,000 Jews through migration into the region.

Europe is the only region where the Jewish population is expected to contract through both migration and natural decrease.

Religious switching also plays a small role in shaping the size of Jewish populations. The global Jewish population is projected to gain roughly 550,000 people through switching between 2020 and 2070, including 270,000 in North America (140,000 in the U.S. and 130,000 in Canada).

What is religious switching? Throughout this study, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person was raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). We use the term “switching” rather than “conversion” because many people have changed their religious identity by leaving their childhood religion and becoming religiously unaffiliated. In this study, our definition of switching includes changes between broad religious categories (such as from Buddhist to Christian, or from Hindu to religiously unaffiliated) but does not include changes within the same category (such as from Protestant to Catholic, both of which are Christian subgroups).

However, in most countries we lack data to model movement out of Judaism. Because Jews make up a tiny share of most countries’ populations, we do not have enough survey data in many countries and territories to provide reliable estimates of the percentage of people who have left Judaism since childhood. For this reason, our study may underestimate the number of people who will cease to identify as Jewish by religion in the coming decades.

In Israel, nearly all adults who were raised Jewish continue to identify as Jewish in adulthood; in the U.S., roughly three-quarters do so.

Natural population change

The youthfulness of a population is an important factor in future growth. All else being equal, a population that begins with a relatively large percentage of people who are in – or soon will enter – their prime childbearing years will grow faster than a population that is older.

Overall, Jews have an older age profile (or “age structure”) than the rest of the global population. Globally, about four-in-ten Jews (42%) are ages 45 and older, as of 2020, compared with about three-in-ten non-Jews. And a smaller proportion of Jews (39%) than non-Jews (49%) are under 30.

However, the age profile of Jews varies around the world. As of 2020, Jews have higher median ages in Europe (53) and North America (44) than do Jews living elsewhere. In all other regions for which data is available, the median age is 40 or younger. Jews living in the Middle East and North Africa are the youngest, with a median age of 31.

Refer to our accompanying data explorer to see how the age structure of Jews is projected to change over time.

Globally, Jews have a total fertility rate of 2.3 children per woman, according to our demographic estimates for the 2020-2025 period. This matches the total fertility rate among non-Jews around the world. (The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025.)

Jews living in the Middle East-North Africa region have a relatively high fertility rate (3.0). But the fertility rate of Jews in North America (1.5) is well below the replacement level, which is generally estimated at 2.1 children per woman in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children.

Of the seven countries for which reliable Jewish fertility data is available, Israel is the only one with a rate above 2.1 children per woman (3.0).