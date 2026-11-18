About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

Pew Research Center recently made demographic projections for the future of six religious groups: Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews and religiously unaffiliated people. Many other religious groups have a large presence in one country or a handful of countries but are not consistently measured in censuses and surveys around the world. Consequently, there is not enough data to project the global growth of each of these religions separately.

Instead, we have made population projections for a catch-all category called “other religions.” This group makes up roughly 2% of the global population. It includes people who identify as Baha’i, Daoist (also spelled Taoist), Jain, Rastafarian, Shinto, Sikh, Wiccan, Zoroastrian, or as followers of many other faiths, some of which are commonly described as a folk or traditional religion.

As of 2020, the 172 million people in this diverse category of “other religions” are heavily concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region. But according to the Center’s projections, this population will become more geographically widespread in the coming decades.

More than six-in-ten followers of other religions live in the Asia-Pacific region as of 2020. By 2070, this share is projected to fall to 47%. Meanwhile, 29% of the global population of other religions is projected to live in sub-Saharan Africa by the end of the projection period, up from 16% in 2020. Another 12% are expected to live in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The percentage of all followers of other religions who live in North America and Europe will increase modestly over the projection period, while the small percentage living in the Middle East-North Africa region is expected to remain unchanged.

If current trends continue, other religions will have a total of 188 million followers in 2070, up from an estimated 172 million in 2020. However, this group is projected to grow more slowly than the global population. In 2020, followers of other religions made up 2.2% of the global population. In 2070, they are projected to make up 1.9%.

Our demographic projections point to several other changes among followers of other religions in the decades ahead. By 2070, we project …

Followers of other religions will more than double in absolute number in North America, from 5 million to 12 million.

The United States will have the world’s fourth-largest population of other religions.

People who belong to other religions will no longer form a majority of the population in Taiwan.

These findings are part of a broader Pew Research Center study examining how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

Read more about our projections for other religions:

What portion of each region’s population will be followers of other religions?

Between 2020 and 2070, there will be fairly modest changes in the share of each major geographic region’s population that belongs to other religions.

This is true even in North America, where followers of other religions are forecast to more than double in number, from 5 million to 12 million. This group is projected to make up a larger share of the North American population in 2070 (about 3.0%) than in 2020 (1.4%), but the region is expected to continue to have far more Christians and religiously unaffiliated people than followers of other religions.

Meanwhile, the absolute number of followers of other religions is expected to decrease by 25 million in Asia and the Pacific. Their share of the region’s population is likewise projected to shrink, falling from about 2.5% in 2020 to 1.8% in 2070.

Which countries will have the most followers of other religions?

China has the largest population of people who follow other religions, most of whom identify with Confucianism, Daoism or folk religions. As of 2020, an estimated 43 million adherents of other religions, or 25% of the global population of other religions, resided in China. India (36 million), Taiwan (12 million), Brazil (12 million) and North Korea (7 million) round out the top five places with the most followers of other religions.

India is projected to surpass China in the rankings by 2070, when it will have 31 million followers of other religions, including many Jains and Sikhs. The United States will rise from having the world’s seventh-largest to having the fourth-largest population of people who belong to other religions.

In Taiwan, many people are Daoists or practice traditional folk religions. The overall number of followers of other religions in Taiwan is projected to fall roughly by half, from 12 million to 6 million, over the projection period. As a result, Taiwan will drop from third to sixth on the list of 10 places with the most followers of other religions by 2070.

Meanwhile, Japan is projected to drop off the list by 2070, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo is forecast to join the list.

Refer to our sortable table to see how 201 countries and territories rank in the size of their populations of followers of other religions.

Where the ‘other religions’ share of the population will change the most

In three countries and territories, the share of the population that is comprised of followers of other religions is expected to change substantially (by at least 5 percentage points) between 2020 and 2070.

In Laos, followers of other religions (including many Tai folk religionists) are projected to increase as a proportion of the overall population by 16 percentage points between 2020 and 2070. At the end of that period, they will make up about half of the population in Laos.

If recent trends continue, followers of other religions will decrease as a percentage of the total population in Singapore (-6 points) and Taiwan (-13 points). In both places, Daoists are the largest group in the “other religions” category.

Key factors driving change in the ‘other religions’ population

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

Globally, followers of other religions are projected to grow in number between 2020 and 2070 through religious switching and natural increase, which occurs when births exceed deaths in a population due to low mortality rates, high fertility rates or both.

Religious switching

Globally, other religions have a relatively low retention rate. Based on recent surveys, we estimate that 78% of people who were raised in one of the religious traditions that is included in the “other religions” category still identify with one of these traditions as adults.

What is religious switching? Throughout this study, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person was raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). We use the term “switching” rather than “conversion” because many people have changed their religious identity by leaving their childhood religion and becoming religiously unaffiliated. In this report, our definition of switching includes changes between broad religious categories (such as from Buddhist to Christian, or from Hindu to religiously unaffiliated) but generally does not include changes within the same category (such as from Protestant to Catholic, both of which are Christian subgroups, or from Jainism to Zoroastrianism, both of which fall under the umbrella category of “other religions”).

This rate compares with a retention rate of 83% or higher among all the major religious groups this study analyzes. The 22% of people who were raised in a faith in the “other religions” category, but who no longer identify with one of those religions, have either disaffiliated from religion altogether (12%) or joined Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism or Buddhism (10%).

Three of the six geographic regions included in this study are projected to gain more followers of other religions through religious switching between 2020 and 2070. But sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia-Pacific region – where most of the world’s followers of other religions live – are projected to lose followers of other religions via religious switching.

Natural population change

The youthfulness of a population is an important factor in future growth. All else being equal, a population that begins with a relatively large percentage of people who are in – or soon will enter – their prime childbearing years will grow faster than a population that is older.

Other religions have an older age profile (or “age structure”) than the rest of the world’s population. As of 2020, 44% of followers of other religions were under 30, compared with 49% of the rest of the global population. And followers of other religions were slightly more likely than other people to be ages 60 and older (15% vs. 13%).

The age profile of followers of other religions varies considerably around the world. The median age of followers of other religions ranges from 20 in sub-Saharan Africa to 39 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Refer to our accompanying data explorer to see how the age structure of followers of other religions is projected to change over time.

Overall, followers of other religions have a total fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman, according to our demographic estimates for the 2020-2025 period. (The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025.)

This is slightly lower than the fertility rate among the rest of the world’s population (2.3) but on par with the replacement level, which is generally estimated at 2.1 children per woman in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children.

The global fertility rate of followers of other religions is driven up by sub-Saharan Africa (4.4). Fertility rates among followers of other religions in Mali (6.8) and Ethiopia (6.0) are especially high.

But their fertility rates are below replacement level in all other regions where fertility data for other religions is available, including in several countries and territories that have relatively large populations of followers of other religions, such as India (1.8), Brazil (1.3) and Taiwan (0.8).

Migration

While migration does not have much effect on the size of the global population of other religions, it can impact regional populations. About 5 million followers of other religions are expected to move between regions by 2070. Most of them are forecast to move to North America (2 million) or Europe (2 million). Within Europe, the U.K. and Italy are expected to gain the most immigrants who identify with other religions.

The Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, is projected to see the largest number of followers of other religions leave the region (3 million). India in particular is expected to lose many followers of other religions through migration.