About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

The vast majority of Hindus live in India, which is currently the most populous country in the world. More than 1 billion Hindus lived there in 2020, while 65 million lived elsewhere, primarily in Nepal and Bangladesh. By Pew Research Center’s projections, the absolute number of Hindus both in India and around the world will rise in the coming decades. But Hindus will grow at a slower pace than other religious groups and make up a slightly smaller percentage of the global population.

If current demographic trends continue, the number of Hindus in India will increase by 176 million between 2020 and 2070. While India’s overall fertility rate has fallen rapidly in recent decades, Muslims in India still have more children per woman than Hindus do. Given this fertility gap and Muslims’ younger age profile, Hindus are projected to decline as a portion of the Indian population, while Muslims are expected to rise.

Despite this change, we project that Hindus will continue to make up more than three-quarters of the country’s population.

The number of Hindus around the world is projected to increase by 199 million between 2020 and 2070, reaching a total of nearly 1.4 billion. But the rest of the world’s population – i.e., all non-Hindus – will grow at an even faster rate. As a result, Hindus will shrink slightly as a share of the global population, falling from 15% in 2020 to 14% in 2070.

Outside of India, much of the growth that is projected to occur among Hindus will come from Pakistan (+5 million) and the United States (+4 million). Pakistan’s Hindu population is expected to grow quickly through natural increase (in other words, births outnumbering deaths). The U.S., meanwhile, is projected to see its Hindu population grow primarily through immigration.

Our demographic projections point to several additional changes in the global Hindu population in the decades ahead. By 2070, we project …

The United States will have the world’s fifth-largest number of Hindus.

Nepal and India will remain the only two countries with a Hindu majority.

The portion of the population in Suriname, Fiji and Mauritius that is Hindu will decline by 5 percentage points or more.

These findings are part of a broader Pew Research Center study examining how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

Read more about our projections for Hindus:

What portion of each region’s population will be Hindu?

The percentage of each region’s population that is Hindu is expected to change modestly in the coming decades. In Asia and the Pacific – where 99% of all Hindus live – the Hindu population is expected to grow by 191 million. By the Center’s projections, Hindus will make up 28% of the Asia-Pacific population in 2070, up from 26% in 2020.

In North America, Hindus are projected to more than double in number, from 4 million to 9 million. As a result, they will make up a slightly larger share of the North American population in 2070 (2%) than in 2020 (1%).

Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean are the only regions where Hindus are projected to decrease in absolute number. If current trends continue, in these two regions, Hindus will make up less than 0.1% of the overall population in 2070.

Which countries will have the most Hindus?

India is home to the vast majority of the world’s Hindus, with 1.1 billion (or 95% of the global Hindu population) living there as of 2020. Nepal (24 million), Bangladesh (13 million), Pakistan (5 million) and Indonesia (4 million) round out the top five countries with the largest Hindu populations.

The rankings are expected to shift in a few ways between 2020 and 2070:

The U.S. will grow to have the fifth-largest Hindu population.

Australia will join the top 10 list, ranking ninth with about 3 million Hindus.

The United Arab Emirates will drop off the list.

Pakistan’s Hindu population is projected to double (to 10 million), but it will still rank fourth.

Refer to our sortable table to see how 201 countries and territories rank in the size of their Hindu populations.

Where will the Hindu share of the population change the most?

Between 2020 and 2070, the share of the population that is Hindu is expected to decline substantially (by 5 percentage points or more) in three countries: Mauritius, Fiji and Suriname.

In Mauritius and Suriname, Hindus are older, on average, and have lower fertility rates than non-Hindus, causing them to decline as a share of the population.

For example, Hindus in Suriname have a much lower total fertility rate than the Christian majority there (1.4 children per woman vs. 2.6 in 2020-2025). This is an important reason why Hindus are projected to decline from 22% of the country’s population in 2020 to 15% in 2070, while Christians are projected to increase from 53% to 66%.

Key factors driving change in the Hindu population

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

If current trends continue, the world will gain more than 200 million Hindus via natural increase (i.e., the number of births exceeding the number of deaths) over the projection period. Nearly all this growth is projected to occur in Asia and the Pacific.

Religious switching will have little impact on the global Hindu population, in part because Hindus have a very high retention rate. Based on recent surveys, we estimate that 99% of people who were raised Hindu still identify with Hinduism as adults. That compares with 85% among Christians and 83% among Buddhists. (Globally, Muslims have a retention rate on par with Hindus, at 99%.)

What is religious switching? Throughout this study, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person was raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). We use the term “switching” rather than “conversion” because many people have changed their religious identity by leaving their childhood religion and becoming religiously unaffiliated. In this study, our definition of switching includes changes between broad religious categories (such as from Buddhist to Christian, or from Hindu to religiously unaffiliated) but does not include changes within the same category (such as from Protestant to Catholic, both of which are Christian subgroups).

Overall, the global Hindu population is expected to shrink by 1 million people through religious switching between 2020 and 2070, with losses primarily concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region.

Migration

Migration is expected to play a large role in Hindu population growth in North America, the Middle East-North Africa region, and Europe. These three regions are projected to collectively gain over 8 million Hindus via migration by 2070. Asia and the Pacific, meanwhile, is projected to see the largest losses through migration. (Even so, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to gain far more Hindus through natural increase than it will lose via emigration.)

Natural population change

The youthfulness of a population is an important factor in future growth. All else being equal, a population that begins with a relatively large percentage of people who are in – or soon will enter – their prime childbearing years will grow faster than a population that is older.

Globally, Hindus have a slightly younger age profile (or “age structure”) than the rest of the world’s population. As of 2020, 52% of Hindus are under 30, compared with 49% of all non-Hindus.

The age profile of Hindus varies somewhat around the world. For example, the median age of Hindus in Asia and the Pacific is 29, compared with 36 in Europe.

Refer to our accompanying data explorer to see how the age structure of Hindus is projected to change over time.

The global Hindu population has a total fertility rate of 1.9 children per woman, according to our demographic estimates for the 2020-2025 period. (The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025.)

This is lower than the rate of non-Hindus worldwide (2.3) and below the replacement level, which is generally estimated at 2.1 children per woman in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children.

Hindu fertility is below 2.1 children per woman in all regions where Hindu fertility data is available; the rate is particularly low in North America (1.2).

Hindu fertility rates are relatively higher in the Asian countries of Nepal (2.0), India (1.9) and Bangladesh (1.9), which all have large Hindu populations. Fertility rates in India have declined rapidly in recent decades, including for Hindus, whose rate was as high as 3.3 children per woman just three decades ago.