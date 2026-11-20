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Voters in 10 states that voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2024 elected Democratic senators this year. That’s the highest “mismatch rate” between states’ Senate and presidential votes in two decades, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of election results.

Mismatch rate between Senate and presidential votes hits 20-year high Share of U.S. Senate elections wins compared with their state’s most recent presidential choice Note: For analytical purposes, special Senate elections occurring in non-presidential years are grouped with the closest midterm election. Senators who were elected as independents but caucused with a major party are counted with that party. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results obtained from the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives (1980), the Federal Election Commission (1981-2018) and The New York Times (2020-24). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mismatch rate between Senate and presidential votes hits 20-year high Share of U.S. Senate elections wins compared with their state’s most recent presidential choice Midterm year Senator and president from same party Senator and president from different parties 1980 59% 41% 1982 44% 56% 1984 49% 52% 1986 41% 59% 1988 49% 52% 1990 61% 39% 1992 64% 36% 1994 57% 43% 1996 71% 29% 1998 62% 38% 2000 71% 29% 2002 77% 24% 2004 79% 21% 2006 70% 30% 2008 80% 20% 2010 74% 26% 2012 82% 18% 2014 92% 8% 2016 100% 0% 2018 78% 22% 2020 97% 3% 2022 97% 3% 2024 88% 12% 2026 71% 29% Download data as .csv Note: For analytical purposes, special Senate elections occurring in non-presidential years are grouped with the closest midterm election. Senators who were elected as independents but caucused with a major party are counted with that party. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results obtained from the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives (1980), the Federal Election Commission (1981-2018) and The New York Times (2020-24). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Overall, 35 Senate seats were on the ballot this year, meaning that 28.6% of them didn’t go the same way their states did two years ago. In 2006, 10 of the 33 Senate seats up for election that year (30.3%) were mismatches.

No states this year mismatched the other way – that is, elected a Republican senator after voting for Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024.

Senate-president mismatches of this sort used to be fairly common – particularly in midterm elections, when voters pick congressional candidates without choosing a president at the same time.

About this research This analysis compares the results of Senate elections in each state to the most recent presidential vote in that state, for every election cycle from 1980 through 2026. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center seeks to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics and issues. This analysis is part of our continuing effort to explain and put into context the results of the 2026 midterm elections. It also builds on our previous work about Senate-presidential vote “mismatches.” How did we do this? For each state, we compared the winning party in each Senate election with the outcome of the most recent presidential election in that state. For 1980 through 2022, we used election information from the Federal Election Commission and the U.S. House Clerk’s office. The 2024 and 2026 results come from The New York Times’ election tracker. For analytical purposes, special Senate elections occuring in non-presidential years are grouped with the closest midterm election. Three senators elected as independents who caucus or caucused with Senate Democrats (Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angus King of Maine and Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut) are counted as Democrats. Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who left the Democratic Party in December 2022 and registered as an independent, was counted as a Democrat because she retained her committee assignments through the Democratic caucus.

Back in the 1980s when our analysis begins, the mismatch rate consistently approached or exceeded 50%. Democrats regularly won Senate seats in states Republican Ronald Reagan carried in his two landslide presidential victories.

Most Senate races go the same way as states’ presidential vote Note: For analytical purposes, special Senate elections occurring in non-presidential years are grouped with the closest midterm election. Senators who were elected as independents but caucused with a major party are counted with that party. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results obtained from the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives (1980), the Federal Election Commission (1981-2018) and The New York Times (2020-24). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Senate races go the same way as states’ presidential vote Midterm year Election years (including special elections) Democratic Senate wins in states that voted Republican in most recent presidential election Republican Senate wins in states that voted Democratic in most recent presidential election 1980 1980 12 2 1982 1982-83 17 2 1984 1984 16 1 1986 1986 20 0 1988 1988 14 3 1990 1990-91 13 1 1992 1992 6 7 1994 1993-Jan. 96 3 3 1996 1996 3 7 1998 1998 5 8 2000 2000 6 4 2002 2002 4 4 2004 2004 5 2 2006 2006 9 1 2008 2008 6 1 2010 2010 0 10 2012 2012 5 1 2014 2013-14 0 3 2016 2016 0 0 2018 2017-18 8 0 2020 2020-21 0 1 2022 2022 0 1 2024 2024 4 0 2026 2026 10 0 Download data as .csv Note: For analytical purposes, special Senate elections occurring in non-presidential years are grouped with the closest midterm election. Senators who were elected as independents but caucused with a major party are counted with that party. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results obtained from the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives (1980), the Federal Election Commission (1981-2018) and The New York Times (2020-24). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But since the mid-1990s, the mismatch rate has never exceeded 40% and frequently has been much lower. In 2016, every state’s Senate race went the same way as its presidential pick. In both the 2020-21 and 2022 election cycles, there was only one such mismatch.

Since 2016, in fact, 88.5% of all Senate contests (185 of 209) have been won by candidates from the party that won their state’s most recent presidential race. This includes both regular and special elections. (Independents are counted with the party they caucus with or get their committee assignments from.)

Before this year, the last time the Senate/presidential mismatch rate topped 20% was in 2017-18. Over that election cycle, there were eight mismatches out of 36 regular and special Senate elections, for a mismatch rate of 22.2%. As was the case this year and in 2024, all of those mismatches were Democratic victories in states Trump had carried in the previous presidential race.

Many of the recent upticks in mismatches have been the result of so-called “wave” elections, particularly midterms in which the party that lost the White House two years earlier rebounded in Congress:

2017-18: 8 total mismatches (all Democratic wins)

2010: 10 total mismatches (all Republican wins)

2006: 10 total mismatches (9 Democratic wins, 1 Republican)

Note: This is an update of a post originally published June 26, 2018.