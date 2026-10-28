Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Short Reads

|

17 States Haven’t Had a Woman Governor, and 15 Haven’t Had a Woman Senator

By and
Democratic Minnesota gubernatorial candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens as her opponent, GOP state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, speaks during a debate on Oct. 21, 2026, at the KTTC/KXLT studio in Rochester, Minnesota. The winner of their election will be the state's first woman governor. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Democratic Minnesota gubernatorial candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens as her opponent, GOP state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, speaks during a debate on Oct. 21, 2026, at the KTTC/KXLT studio in Rochester, Minnesota. The winner of their election will be the state’s first woman governor. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Two states are all but guaranteed to elect their first women governors in the 2026 midterms.

In Minnesota, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican state House Speaker Lisa Demuth are the nominees for their respective parties. And in Tennessee, the same is true for Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member.

The winner of each race will become the first woman governor in her state’s history. And there could be similar firsts elsewhere in the country this fall.

17 states have never had a woman governor
Number of women governors by state, as of October 2026
Chart
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
17 states have never had a woman governor
Number of women governors by state, as of October 2026
StateFIPSWomen governorsSenatorsRepresentatives
Alabama01233
Alaska02111
Arizona04529
Arkansas05124
California060450
Colorado08007
Connecticut09208
Delaware10212
Florida120224
Georgia130210
Hawaii15116
Idaho16002
Illinois170221
Indiana18009
Iowa19114
Kansas20326
Kentucky21102
Louisiana22133
Maine23133
Maryland240210
Massachusetts25217
Michigan262216
Minnesota27037
Mississippi28010
Missouri29028
Montana30101
Nebraska31131
Nevada32025
New Hampshire33433
New Jersey342010
New Mexico35208
New York361230
North Carolina37129
North Dakota38021
Ohio391013
Oklahoma40104
Oregon413110
Pennsylvania420012
Rhode Island44101
South Carolina45117
South Dakota46122
Tennessee47017
Texas482115
Utah49105
Vermont50101
Virginia51109
Washington532214
West Virginia54013
Wisconsin55012
Wyoming56114
D.C.11
Download data as .csv
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Overall, 17 states have never had a female governor, according to data from Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics. Alongside those in Minnesota and Tennessee, three other gubernatorial races feature a major-party nominee who, if elected, would be the first woman to hold that office:

  • Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Democrat Terri Pickens in Idaho and Republican Stacey Garrity in Pennsylvania will each appear in their state’s general election for governor. Bottoms would also be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman governor nationwide.
  • Ohio has technically had a female governor – Nancy Hollister, who served on an interim basis for less than two weeks after then-Gov. George Voinovich resigned on New Year’s Eve 1998 following his successful Senate campaign. But this year, Democrat Amy Acton could become the first elected woman governor there.
About this research

This analysis looks at the United States’ history of having women senators and governors ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The midterms may see historic firsts in several states for women in those offices.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. The analysis builds on our previous work about women leaders and the changing makeup of Congress.

How did we do this?

The data in this analysis comes from Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics and from state and federal historical records. The counts for women candidates in the 2026 midterm elections include only major-party nominees.

In addition, 15 states have never had a woman senator. Two of those states have a woman on the ballot in this year’s general election. Alani Bankhead and N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas are Democratic U.S. Senate nominees in Montana and Oklahoma, respectively.

15 states have never been represented by a woman in the U.S. Senate
Number of women senators by state, as of October 2026
Chart
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
15 states have never been represented by a woman in the U.S. Senate
Number of women senators by state, as of October 2026
StateFIPSGovernorsWomen senatorsRepresentatives
Alabama01233
Alaska02111
Arizona04529
Arkansas05124
California060450
Colorado08007
Connecticut09208
Delaware10212
Florida120224
Georgia130210
Hawaii15116
Idaho16002
Illinois170221
Indiana18009
Iowa19114
Kansas20326
Kentucky21102
Louisiana22133
Maine23133
Maryland240210
Massachusetts25217
Michigan262216
Minnesota27037
Mississippi28010
Missouri29028
Montana30101
Nebraska31131
Nevada32025
New Hampshire33433
New Jersey342010
New Mexico35208
New York361230
North Carolina37129
North Dakota38021
Ohio391013
Oklahoma40104
Oregon413110
Pennsylvania420012
Rhode Island44101
South Carolina45117
South Dakota46122
Tennessee47017
Texas482115
Utah49105
Vermont50101
Virginia51109
Washington532214
West Virginia54013
Wisconsin55012
Wyoming56114
D.C.11
Download data as .csv
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Four states have not had a woman senator or a woman governor: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

However, every state has sent at least one woman to Congress — either the U.S. House of Representatives or the Senate. The last to do so was Vermont, which elected a woman to Congress for the first time in 2022.

Women in the 119th Senate

Women currently hold a record 27 of the Senate’s 100 seats. Sixteen of these women senators are Democrats, and 11 are Republicans. Women make up a larger share of the chamber’s Democratic caucus (34%) than its Republican conference (21%).

  • Today’s women senators represent 23 states. In Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and Washington, both senators are women.
  • Fourteen current women senators are their state’s first. Their tenures vary in length: Washington Democrat Patty Murray has served in the Senate since 1993, while South Carolina Republican Darline Graham was appointed this summer.

Related: Most U.S. senators appointed since 1990 have run to keep their seat – and most have won

A century in the Senate

Women have served in the Senate for over a century. In 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton, a suffragist from Georgia, became the first woman senator. She was appointed to a vacant seat at age 87 and served a symbolic term of just one day.

65 women have been U.S. senators
Number of women senators, as of October 2026
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women senators who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
65 women have been U.S. senators
Number of women senators, as of October 2026
YearWomen senators in officeRunning total
192211
193112
193212
193312
193412
193512
193623
193724
193835
193915
194015
194115
194215
194315
194415
194816
194917
195017
195117
195217
195317
195439
195519
195619
195719
195819
195919
1960210
1961210
1962210
1963210
1964210
1965210
1966210
1967110
1968110
1969110
1970110
1971110
1972211
1978314
1979114
1980114
1981215
1982215
1983215
1984215
1985215
1986215
1987316
1988216
1989116
1990216
1991216
1992317
1993722
1994822
1995723
1996924
19971026
1998826
1999927
20001027
20011331
20021632
20031333
20041533
20051433
20061333
20071635
20081635
20091738
20101738
20111839
20121639
20132044
20142144
20152046
20161946
20172250
20182252
20192556
20202757
20212558
20222458
20232660
20242560
20252664
20262765
Download data as .csv
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women senators who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A total of 65 women have represented 35 states in the upper chamber of Congress, mostly in recent decades. More than three-quarters (51, or 78%) first took office after 1980.

Over half of states that have been represented by a woman senator (22) have had more than one. California has sent four women to the Senate, more than any other state. They include two of the longest-tenured women in the chamber’s history: Dianne Feinstein, who held office from 1992 until her death in 2023, and Barbara Boxer, who held office from 1993 to 2017.

Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska and New Hampshire have each sent three women to the Senate.

Women in the governor’s mansion

Today, women hold the office of governor in 14 of the 50 states. Ten are Democrats and four are Republicans.

53 women have been governors
Number of women governors, as of October 2026
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women governors who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
53 women have been governors
Number of women governors, as of October 2026
YearWomen governors in officeRunning total
192522
192622
192712
193312
193412
196713
196813
197514
197614
197725
197825
197925
198025
198216
198316
198417
198528
198628
198739
1988310
1989310
1990310
1991413
1992313
1993313
1994414
1995114
1996114
1997216
1998417
1999517
2000217
2001620
2002620
2003725
2004927
2005828
2006828
2007929
2008829
2009831
2010631
2011634
2012634
2013535
2014535
2015637
2016637
2017739
2018639
2019944
2020944
20211045
2022945
20231249
20241249
20251451
20261453
Download data as .csv
Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women governors who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
  • Five current women governors are their state’s first: Democrats Janet Mills of Maine, Kathy Hochul of New York and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia; and Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Kim Reynolds of Iowa. Hochul and Sanders are seeking reelection this fall, while Mills (who is term-limited) and Reynolds (who is not seeking reelection) are departing.

Overall, 53 women have held governorships in 33 states since 1925, when two women took the oath of office for the first time.

Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming was nominated in and won a special election following the death of her husband, Gov. William Ross. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson of Texas, the first woman governor ever chosen in a general election, was sworn in just 15 days after her.

Arizona has had five women governors since 1988, by far the most of any state. In fact, three women served consecutively over nearly two decades, from the swearing-in of Republican Jane Hull in 1997 until Republican Jan Brewer left office in 2015.

Topics

Download Anna Jackson's photo

Anna Jackson is an editorial specialist at Pew Research Center.

Download Katherine Schaeffer's photo

Katherine Schaeffer is a former research analyst at Pew Research Center.