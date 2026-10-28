17 States Haven’t Had a Woman Governor, and 15 Haven’t Had a Woman Senator

Two states are all but guaranteed to elect their first women governors in the 2026 midterms.
In Minnesota, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican state House Speaker Lisa Demuth are the nominees for their respective parties. And in Tennessee, the same is true for Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member.
The winner of each race will become the first woman governor in her state’s history. And there could be similar firsts elsewhere in the country this fall.
|State
|FIPS
|Women governors
|Senators
|Representatives
|Alabama
|01
|2
|3
|3
|Alaska
|02
|1
|1
|1
|Arizona
|04
|5
|2
|9
|Arkansas
|05
|1
|2
|4
|California
|06
|0
|4
|50
|Colorado
|08
|0
|0
|7
|Connecticut
|09
|2
|0
|8
|Delaware
|10
|2
|1
|2
|Florida
|12
|0
|2
|24
|Georgia
|13
|0
|2
|10
|Hawaii
|15
|1
|1
|6
|Idaho
|16
|0
|0
|2
|Illinois
|17
|0
|2
|21
|Indiana
|18
|0
|0
|9
|Iowa
|19
|1
|1
|4
|Kansas
|20
|3
|2
|6
|Kentucky
|21
|1
|0
|2
|Louisiana
|22
|1
|3
|3
|Maine
|23
|1
|3
|3
|Maryland
|24
|0
|2
|10
|Massachusetts
|25
|2
|1
|7
|Michigan
|26
|2
|2
|16
|Minnesota
|27
|0
|3
|7
|Mississippi
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Missouri
|29
|0
|2
|8
|Montana
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Nebraska
|31
|1
|3
|1
|Nevada
|32
|0
|2
|5
|New Hampshire
|33
|4
|3
|3
|New Jersey
|34
|2
|0
|10
|New Mexico
|35
|2
|0
|8
|New York
|36
|1
|2
|30
|North Carolina
|37
|1
|2
|9
|North Dakota
|38
|0
|2
|1
|Ohio
|39
|1
|0
|13
|Oklahoma
|40
|1
|0
|4
|Oregon
|41
|3
|1
|10
|Pennsylvania
|42
|0
|0
|12
|Rhode Island
|44
|1
|0
|1
|South Carolina
|45
|1
|1
|7
|South Dakota
|46
|1
|2
|2
|Tennessee
|47
|0
|1
|7
|Texas
|48
|2
|1
|15
|Utah
|49
|1
|0
|5
|Vermont
|50
|1
|0
|1
|Virginia
|51
|1
|0
|9
|Washington
|53
|2
|2
|14
|West Virginia
|54
|0
|1
|3
|Wisconsin
|55
|0
|1
|2
|Wyoming
|56
|1
|1
|4
|D.C.
|11
|—
|—
|—
Overall, 17 states have never had a female governor, according to data from Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics. Alongside those in Minnesota and Tennessee, three other gubernatorial races feature a major-party nominee who, if elected, would be the first woman to hold that office:
- Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Democrat Terri Pickens in Idaho and Republican Stacey Garrity in Pennsylvania will each appear in their state’s general election for governor. Bottoms would also be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman governor nationwide.
- Ohio has technically had a female governor – Nancy Hollister, who served on an interim basis for less than two weeks after then-Gov. George Voinovich resigned on New Year’s Eve 1998 following his successful Senate campaign. But this year, Democrat Amy Acton could become the first elected woman governor there.
In addition, 15 states have never had a woman senator. Two of those states have a woman on the ballot in this year’s general election. Alani Bankhead and N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas are Democratic U.S. Senate nominees in Montana and Oklahoma, respectively.
|State
|FIPS
|Governors
|Women senators
|Representatives
|Alabama
|01
|2
|3
|3
|Alaska
|02
|1
|1
|1
|Arizona
|04
|5
|2
|9
|Arkansas
|05
|1
|2
|4
|California
|06
|0
|4
|50
|Colorado
|08
|0
|0
|7
|Connecticut
|09
|2
|0
|8
|Delaware
|10
|2
|1
|2
|Florida
|12
|0
|2
|24
|Georgia
|13
|0
|2
|10
|Hawaii
|15
|1
|1
|6
|Idaho
|16
|0
|0
|2
|Illinois
|17
|0
|2
|21
|Indiana
|18
|0
|0
|9
|Iowa
|19
|1
|1
|4
|Kansas
|20
|3
|2
|6
|Kentucky
|21
|1
|0
|2
|Louisiana
|22
|1
|3
|3
|Maine
|23
|1
|3
|3
|Maryland
|24
|0
|2
|10
|Massachusetts
|25
|2
|1
|7
|Michigan
|26
|2
|2
|16
|Minnesota
|27
|0
|3
|7
|Mississippi
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Missouri
|29
|0
|2
|8
|Montana
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Nebraska
|31
|1
|3
|1
|Nevada
|32
|0
|2
|5
|New Hampshire
|33
|4
|3
|3
|New Jersey
|34
|2
|0
|10
|New Mexico
|35
|2
|0
|8
|New York
|36
|1
|2
|30
|North Carolina
|37
|1
|2
|9
|North Dakota
|38
|0
|2
|1
|Ohio
|39
|1
|0
|13
|Oklahoma
|40
|1
|0
|4
|Oregon
|41
|3
|1
|10
|Pennsylvania
|42
|0
|0
|12
|Rhode Island
|44
|1
|0
|1
|South Carolina
|45
|1
|1
|7
|South Dakota
|46
|1
|2
|2
|Tennessee
|47
|0
|1
|7
|Texas
|48
|2
|1
|15
|Utah
|49
|1
|0
|5
|Vermont
|50
|1
|0
|1
|Virginia
|51
|1
|0
|9
|Washington
|53
|2
|2
|14
|West Virginia
|54
|0
|1
|3
|Wisconsin
|55
|0
|1
|2
|Wyoming
|56
|1
|1
|4
|D.C.
|11
|—
|—
|—
Four states have not had a woman senator or a woman governor: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
However, every state has sent at least one woman to Congress — either the U.S. House of Representatives or the Senate. The last to do so was Vermont, which elected a woman to Congress for the first time in 2022.
Women in the 119th Senate
Women currently hold a record 27 of the Senate’s 100 seats. Sixteen of these women senators are Democrats, and 11 are Republicans. Women make up a larger share of the chamber’s Democratic caucus (34%) than its Republican conference (21%).
- Today’s women senators represent 23 states. In Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and Washington, both senators are women.
- Fourteen current women senators are their state’s first. Their tenures vary in length: Washington Democrat Patty Murray has served in the Senate since 1993, while South Carolina Republican Darline Graham was appointed this summer.
Related: Most U.S. senators appointed since 1990 have run to keep their seat – and most have won
A century in the Senate
Women have served in the Senate for over a century. In 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton, a suffragist from Georgia, became the first woman senator. She was appointed to a vacant seat at age 87 and served a symbolic term of just one day.
|Year
|Women senators in office
|Running total
|1922
|1
|1
|1931
|1
|2
|1932
|1
|2
|1933
|1
|2
|1934
|1
|2
|1935
|1
|2
|1936
|2
|3
|1937
|2
|4
|1938
|3
|5
|1939
|1
|5
|1940
|1
|5
|1941
|1
|5
|1942
|1
|5
|1943
|1
|5
|1944
|1
|5
|1948
|1
|6
|1949
|1
|7
|1950
|1
|7
|1951
|1
|7
|1952
|1
|7
|1953
|1
|7
|1954
|3
|9
|1955
|1
|9
|1956
|1
|9
|1957
|1
|9
|1958
|1
|9
|1959
|1
|9
|1960
|2
|10
|1961
|2
|10
|1962
|2
|10
|1963
|2
|10
|1964
|2
|10
|1965
|2
|10
|1966
|2
|10
|1967
|1
|10
|1968
|1
|10
|1969
|1
|10
|1970
|1
|10
|1971
|1
|10
|1972
|2
|11
|1978
|3
|14
|1979
|1
|14
|1980
|1
|14
|1981
|2
|15
|1982
|2
|15
|1983
|2
|15
|1984
|2
|15
|1985
|2
|15
|1986
|2
|15
|1987
|3
|16
|1988
|2
|16
|1989
|1
|16
|1990
|2
|16
|1991
|2
|16
|1992
|3
|17
|1993
|7
|22
|1994
|8
|22
|1995
|7
|23
|1996
|9
|24
|1997
|10
|26
|1998
|8
|26
|1999
|9
|27
|2000
|10
|27
|2001
|13
|31
|2002
|16
|32
|2003
|13
|33
|2004
|15
|33
|2005
|14
|33
|2006
|13
|33
|2007
|16
|35
|2008
|16
|35
|2009
|17
|38
|2010
|17
|38
|2011
|18
|39
|2012
|16
|39
|2013
|20
|44
|2014
|21
|44
|2015
|20
|46
|2016
|19
|46
|2017
|22
|50
|2018
|22
|52
|2019
|25
|56
|2020
|27
|57
|2021
|25
|58
|2022
|24
|58
|2023
|26
|60
|2024
|25
|60
|2025
|26
|64
|2026
|27
|65
A total of 65 women have represented 35 states in the upper chamber of Congress, mostly in recent decades. More than three-quarters (51, or 78%) first took office after 1980.
Over half of states that have been represented by a woman senator (22) have had more than one. California has sent four women to the Senate, more than any other state. They include two of the longest-tenured women in the chamber’s history: Dianne Feinstein, who held office from 1992 until her death in 2023, and Barbara Boxer, who held office from 1993 to 2017.
Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska and New Hampshire have each sent three women to the Senate.
Women in the governor’s mansion
Today, women hold the office of governor in 14 of the 50 states. Ten are Democrats and four are Republicans.
|Year
|Women governors in office
|Running total
|1925
|2
|2
|1926
|2
|2
|1927
|1
|2
|1933
|1
|2
|1934
|1
|2
|1967
|1
|3
|1968
|1
|3
|1975
|1
|4
|1976
|1
|4
|1977
|2
|5
|1978
|2
|5
|1979
|2
|5
|1980
|2
|5
|1982
|1
|6
|1983
|1
|6
|1984
|1
|7
|1985
|2
|8
|1986
|2
|8
|1987
|3
|9
|1988
|3
|10
|1989
|3
|10
|1990
|3
|10
|1991
|4
|13
|1992
|3
|13
|1993
|3
|13
|1994
|4
|14
|1995
|1
|14
|1996
|1
|14
|1997
|2
|16
|1998
|4
|17
|1999
|5
|17
|2000
|2
|17
|2001
|6
|20
|2002
|6
|20
|2003
|7
|25
|2004
|9
|27
|2005
|8
|28
|2006
|8
|28
|2007
|9
|29
|2008
|8
|29
|2009
|8
|31
|2010
|6
|31
|2011
|6
|34
|2012
|6
|34
|2013
|5
|35
|2014
|5
|35
|2015
|6
|37
|2016
|6
|37
|2017
|7
|39
|2018
|6
|39
|2019
|9
|44
|2020
|9
|44
|2021
|10
|45
|2022
|9
|45
|2023
|12
|49
|2024
|12
|49
|2025
|14
|51
|2026
|14
|53
- Five current women governors are their state’s first: Democrats Janet Mills of Maine, Kathy Hochul of New York and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia; and Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Kim Reynolds of Iowa. Hochul and Sanders are seeking reelection this fall, while Mills (who is term-limited) and Reynolds (who is not seeking reelection) are departing.
Overall, 53 women have held governorships in 33 states since 1925, when two women took the oath of office for the first time.
Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming was nominated in and won a special election following the death of her husband, Gov. William Ross. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson of Texas, the first woman governor ever chosen in a general election, was sworn in just 15 days after her.
Arizona has had five women governors since 1988, by far the most of any state. In fact, three women served consecutively over nearly two decades, from the swearing-in of Republican Jane Hull in 1997 until Republican Jan Brewer left office in 2015.