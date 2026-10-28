17 States Haven’t Had a Woman Governor, and 15 Haven’t Had a Woman Senator

Democratic Minnesota gubernatorial candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens as her opponent, GOP state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, speaks during a debate on Oct. 21, 2026, at the KTTC/KXLT studio in Rochester, Minnesota. The winner of their election will be the state’s first woman governor. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Two states are all but guaranteed to elect their first women governors in the 2026 midterms.

In Minnesota, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican state House Speaker Lisa Demuth are the nominees for their respective parties. And in Tennessee, the same is true for Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member.

The winner of each race will become the first woman governor in her state’s history. And there could be similar firsts elsewhere in the country this fall.

17 states have never had a woman governor Number of women governors by state, as of October 2026 Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 17 states have never had a woman governor Number of women governors by state, as of October 2026 State FIPS Women governors Senators Representatives Alabama 01 2 3 3 Alaska 02 1 1 1 Arizona 04 5 2 9 Arkansas 05 1 2 4 California 06 0 4 50 Colorado 08 0 0 7 Connecticut 09 2 0 8 Delaware 10 2 1 2 Florida 12 0 2 24 Georgia 13 0 2 10 Hawaii 15 1 1 6 Idaho 16 0 0 2 Illinois 17 0 2 21 Indiana 18 0 0 9 Iowa 19 1 1 4 Kansas 20 3 2 6 Kentucky 21 1 0 2 Louisiana 22 1 3 3 Maine 23 1 3 3 Maryland 24 0 2 10 Massachusetts 25 2 1 7 Michigan 26 2 2 16 Minnesota 27 0 3 7 Mississippi 28 0 1 0 Missouri 29 0 2 8 Montana 30 1 0 1 Nebraska 31 1 3 1 Nevada 32 0 2 5 New Hampshire 33 4 3 3 New Jersey 34 2 0 10 New Mexico 35 2 0 8 New York 36 1 2 30 North Carolina 37 1 2 9 North Dakota 38 0 2 1 Ohio 39 1 0 13 Oklahoma 40 1 0 4 Oregon 41 3 1 10 Pennsylvania 42 0 0 12 Rhode Island 44 1 0 1 South Carolina 45 1 1 7 South Dakota 46 1 2 2 Tennessee 47 0 1 7 Texas 48 2 1 15 Utah 49 1 0 5 Vermont 50 1 0 1 Virginia 51 1 0 9 Washington 53 2 2 14 West Virginia 54 0 1 3 Wisconsin 55 0 1 2 Wyoming 56 1 1 4 D.C. 11 — — — Download data as .csv Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Overall, 17 states have never had a female governor, according to data from Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics. Alongside those in Minnesota and Tennessee, three other gubernatorial races feature a major-party nominee who, if elected, would be the first woman to hold that office:

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Democrat Terri Pickens in Idaho and Republican Stacey Garrity in Pennsylvania will each appear in their state’s general election for governor. Bottoms would also be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman governor nationwide.

Ohio has technically had a female governor – Nancy Hollister, who served on an interim basis for less than two weeks after then-Gov. George Voinovich resigned on New Year’s Eve 1998 following his successful Senate campaign. But this year, Democrat Amy Acton could become the first elected woman governor there.

About this research This analysis looks at the United States’ history of having women senators and governors ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The midterms may see historic firsts in several states for women in those offices. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. The analysis builds on our previous work about women leaders and the changing makeup of Congress. How did we do this? The data in this analysis comes from Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics and from state and federal historical records. The counts for women candidates in the 2026 midterm elections include only major-party nominees.

In addition, 15 states have never had a woman senator. Two of those states have a woman on the ballot in this year’s general election. Alani Bankhead and N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas are Democratic U.S. Senate nominees in Montana and Oklahoma, respectively.

15 states have never been represented by a woman in the U.S. Senate Number of women senators by state, as of October 2026 Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 15 states have never been represented by a woman in the U.S. Senate Number of women senators by state, as of October 2026 State FIPS Governors Women senators Representatives Alabama 01 2 3 3 Alaska 02 1 1 1 Arizona 04 5 2 9 Arkansas 05 1 2 4 California 06 0 4 50 Colorado 08 0 0 7 Connecticut 09 2 0 8 Delaware 10 2 1 2 Florida 12 0 2 24 Georgia 13 0 2 10 Hawaii 15 1 1 6 Idaho 16 0 0 2 Illinois 17 0 2 21 Indiana 18 0 0 9 Iowa 19 1 1 4 Kansas 20 3 2 6 Kentucky 21 1 0 2 Louisiana 22 1 3 3 Maine 23 1 3 3 Maryland 24 0 2 10 Massachusetts 25 2 1 7 Michigan 26 2 2 16 Minnesota 27 0 3 7 Mississippi 28 0 1 0 Missouri 29 0 2 8 Montana 30 1 0 1 Nebraska 31 1 3 1 Nevada 32 0 2 5 New Hampshire 33 4 3 3 New Jersey 34 2 0 10 New Mexico 35 2 0 8 New York 36 1 2 30 North Carolina 37 1 2 9 North Dakota 38 0 2 1 Ohio 39 1 0 13 Oklahoma 40 1 0 4 Oregon 41 3 1 10 Pennsylvania 42 0 0 12 Rhode Island 44 1 0 1 South Carolina 45 1 1 7 South Dakota 46 1 2 2 Tennessee 47 0 1 7 Texas 48 2 1 15 Utah 49 1 0 5 Vermont 50 1 0 1 Virginia 51 1 0 9 Washington 53 2 2 14 West Virginia 54 0 1 3 Wisconsin 55 0 1 2 Wyoming 56 1 1 4 D.C. 11 — — — Download data as .csv Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Four states have not had a woman senator or a woman governor: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

However, every state has sent at least one woman to Congress — either the U.S. House of Representatives or the Senate. The last to do so was Vermont, which elected a woman to Congress for the first time in 2022.

Women in the 119th Senate

Women currently hold a record 27 of the Senate’s 100 seats. Sixteen of these women senators are Democrats, and 11 are Republicans. Women make up a larger share of the chamber’s Democratic caucus (34%) than its Republican conference (21%).

Today’s women senators represent 23 states. In Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and Washington, both senators are women.

Fourteen current women senators are their state’s first. Their tenures vary in length: Washington Democrat Patty Murray has served in the Senate since 1993, while South Carolina Republican Darline Graham was appointed this summer.

Related: Most U.S. senators appointed since 1990 have run to keep their seat – and most have won

A century in the Senate

Women have served in the Senate for over a century. In 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton, a suffragist from Georgia, became the first woman senator. She was appointed to a vacant seat at age 87 and served a symbolic term of just one day.

65 women have been U.S. senators Number of women senators, as of October 2026 Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women senators who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 65 women have been U.S. senators Number of women senators, as of October 2026 Year Women senators in office Running total 1922 1 1 1931 1 2 1932 1 2 1933 1 2 1934 1 2 1935 1 2 1936 2 3 1937 2 4 1938 3 5 1939 1 5 1940 1 5 1941 1 5 1942 1 5 1943 1 5 1944 1 5 1948 1 6 1949 1 7 1950 1 7 1951 1 7 1952 1 7 1953 1 7 1954 3 9 1955 1 9 1956 1 9 1957 1 9 1958 1 9 1959 1 9 1960 2 10 1961 2 10 1962 2 10 1963 2 10 1964 2 10 1965 2 10 1966 2 10 1967 1 10 1968 1 10 1969 1 10 1970 1 10 1971 1 10 1972 2 11 1978 3 14 1979 1 14 1980 1 14 1981 2 15 1982 2 15 1983 2 15 1984 2 15 1985 2 15 1986 2 15 1987 3 16 1988 2 16 1989 1 16 1990 2 16 1991 2 16 1992 3 17 1993 7 22 1994 8 22 1995 7 23 1996 9 24 1997 10 26 1998 8 26 1999 9 27 2000 10 27 2001 13 31 2002 16 32 2003 13 33 2004 15 33 2005 14 33 2006 13 33 2007 16 35 2008 16 35 2009 17 38 2010 17 38 2011 18 39 2012 16 39 2013 20 44 2014 21 44 2015 20 46 2016 19 46 2017 22 50 2018 22 52 2019 25 56 2020 27 57 2021 25 58 2022 24 58 2023 26 60 2024 25 60 2025 26 64 2026 27 65 Download data as .csv Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women senators who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A total of 65 women have represented 35 states in the upper chamber of Congress, mostly in recent decades. More than three-quarters (51, or 78%) first took office after 1980.

Over half of states that have been represented by a woman senator (22) have had more than one. California has sent four women to the Senate, more than any other state. They include two of the longest-tenured women in the chamber’s history: Dianne Feinstein, who held office from 1992 until her death in 2023, and Barbara Boxer, who held office from 1993 to 2017.

Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska and New Hampshire have each sent three women to the Senate.

Women in the governor’s mansion

Today, women hold the office of governor in 14 of the 50 states. Ten are Democrats and four are Republicans.

53 women have been governors Number of women governors, as of October 2026 Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women governors who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 53 women have been governors Number of women governors, as of October 2026 Year Women governors in office Running total 1925 2 2 1926 2 2 1927 1 2 1933 1 2 1934 1 2 1967 1 3 1968 1 3 1975 1 4 1976 1 4 1977 2 5 1978 2 5 1979 2 5 1980 2 5 1982 1 6 1983 1 6 1984 1 7 1985 2 8 1986 2 8 1987 3 9 1988 3 10 1989 3 10 1990 3 10 1991 4 13 1992 3 13 1993 3 13 1994 4 14 1995 1 14 1996 1 14 1997 2 16 1998 4 17 1999 5 17 2000 2 17 2001 6 20 2002 6 20 2003 7 25 2004 9 27 2005 8 28 2006 8 28 2007 9 29 2008 8 29 2009 8 31 2010 6 31 2011 6 34 2012 6 34 2013 5 35 2014 5 35 2015 6 37 2016 6 37 2017 7 39 2018 6 39 2019 9 44 2020 9 44 2021 10 45 2022 9 45 2023 12 49 2024 12 49 2025 14 51 2026 14 53 Download data as .csv Note: Counts include unelected officeholders. Annual totals reflect all women governors who served during that year, though they may not have served concurrently. Source: Center for American Women and Politics. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Five current women governors are their state’s first: Democrats Janet Mills of Maine, Kathy Hochul of New York and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia; and Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Kim Reynolds of Iowa. Hochul and Sanders are seeking reelection this fall, while Mills (who is term-limited) and Reynolds (who is not seeking reelection) are departing.

Overall, 53 women have held governorships in 33 states since 1925, when two women took the oath of office for the first time.

Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming was nominated in and won a special election following the death of her husband, Gov. William Ross. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson of Texas, the first woman governor ever chosen in a general election, was sworn in just 15 days after her.

Arizona has had five women governors since 1988, by far the most of any state. In fact, three women served consecutively over nearly two decades, from the swearing-in of Republican Jane Hull in 1997 until Republican Jan Brewer left office in 2015.