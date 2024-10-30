For decades, most U.S. House seats have mainly been won by the incumbent party

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to explore changes over time in the party representation of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The analysis was challenging in part because House district lines shift over time – most notably after each decennial census. Districts need to be redrawn after every census to account for population shifts; sometimes they’re also renumbered. That means any given district today may look nothing like it did just a few years ago, even if it’s designated the same or even represented by the same person.

However, before a series of landmark Supreme Court rulings on redistricting in the 1960s, many states were rather erratic in how – or whether – they redrew their congressional maps. For example:

Arkansas kept the same district lines from 1902 to 1950.

After Louisiana added an eighth district in 1912, its map didn’t change again until 1966.

When Missouri legislators couldn’t agree on a new map in time for the 1932 election, they made all 13 congressional seats at-large and deferred drawing new districts until after the next election.

The court’s “one person, one vote” rulings eventually forced all states to redraw their maps at least once a decade. But state maps are frequently challenged for infringing on the rights of particular racial and ethnic groups, and courts can order them to be redrawn mid-decade. (States can also redraw maps mid-decade without a court ruling, as Texas controversially did in 2003.)

We first sought to determine which states had consistent and comparable district maps for the entire period between decennial censuses. Because the U.S. Census Bureau reports its official population figures toward the end of the census year, each of our study periods starts with the general election in a year ending in “2” and ends before the general election in the next year ending in “2” to capture any late-cycle special elections held under the old maps. (Sometimes, special elections to fill vacancies in the final Congress of one study period were held concurrently, or even after, the general election for the first Congress of the next study period. In those instances, results were allocated to the outgoing Congress. In a few cases where special elections weren’t decided until after the November general election, those results were also allocated to the outgoing Congress.)

We began our analysis with the 1922-1932 period because that was the first complete one after the House reached its present size of 435 seats.

To track changes in district lines, we consulted several sources, notably The Historical Atlas of United States Congressional Districts, 1789-1983; a collection of digitized district maps produced by UCLA political scientists that goes up to 2012; and media reports on state redistricting actions up to 2020.

If a state made any changes to its district maps within a given decade, all its districts were dropped from the analysis for that time period. In addition, the entire 1962-1972 period was excluded because 41 states, prompted by the 1960s Supreme Court rulings, redrew their House districts at least once during that span.

For the remaining districts, we looked at the results of every House election – regular and special. If the same party won every election in a given 10-year span, we defined the district as “consistent” Republican or Democratic. If a party won all but one election in the period, we defined the district as “dominant” Republican or Democratic. All remaining analyzed districts were considered “mixed party.”

Our primary source for regular election results was the Election Statistics webpage maintained by the House Clerk’s office. For special-election winners, we consulted the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.